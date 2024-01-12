No. 21 Clemson aims to halt slide in meeting vs. Boston College
At the end of the 2023 calendar year, a matchup between No. 21 Clemson and visiting Boston College would have featured two of the hotter teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Instead, Saturday's meeting between the Tigers and the Eagles will be one that drops the loser closer to the conference basement.
Clemson (11-4, 1-3 ACC) is 0-3 in the new year, with its most recent loss coming at Virginia Tech on Wednesday.
Clemson led early in Blacksburg before watching the Hokies rack up 53 first-half points and shoot 54.4 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from 3-point range.
"Clearly we were not ready," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "(Virginia Tech) played with great pace and intensity. When you make shots like they did, that energizes you. We were basically uphill the whole game."
Prior to Wednesday's loss, the Tigers dropped a 10-point decision to No. 8 North Carolina in which Clemson shot just 1-for-18 (5.6 percent) from 3-point range. The Tigers managed to shoot better against Virginia Tech from long range (9-for-26, 34.6 percent), however they have seen production fall off from their two top scorers.
PJ Hall, who averages 18.9 points per game, is a combined 8-for-26 from the field and 3-for-13 on 3-pointers in the past two games. Joseph Girard III went 4-for-20 from the floor and 1-for-9 from beyond the arc in that span.
If there has been any team in the ACC that Brownell has relied on to help his Clemson teams get back on track, it's Boston College.
Since Brownell's first season at Clemson in 2010-11, the Tigers are 13-5 against the Eagles. On Saturday, Brownell faces off against Boston College's Earl Grant -- a former assistant under Brownell from 2010-14.
Grant will be looking to guide Boston College (10-5, 1-3) to a bounce-back performance following its 69-59 loss at Syracuse on Wednesday.
Boston College's offense sputtered through the first half against the Orange, connecting on just four field goals through 16 minutes of game time, resulting in an early 28-9 deficit.
The Eagles rallied in the second half, taking a brief 50-49 lead. Boston College scored just five points in the final 4:58 of the second half.
The turnover margin was the story of the game for Grant and the Eagles, as they gave the ball away 22 times to just eight for Syracuse.
"(Syracuse) had a good plan," Grant said. "They disrupted us and made us look like a team that couldn't take care of the ball. We have got to give Syracuse credit. Their athleticism bothered us, but it was disappointing because it was so uncharacteristic."
Quinten Post, who averages a team-best 16.9 points per game, was held scoreless versus Syracuse.
Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 15.6 points per game and Jaeden Zackery 11.3 for the Eagles.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:41
|TV timeout
|12:41
|Donald Hand Jr. personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|13:01
|+2
|Elijah Strong makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|47-59
|13:12
|Donald Hand Jr. offensive rebound
|13:14
|Devin McGlockton misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|Elijah Strong defensive rebound
|13:27
|Chauncey Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|13:50
|+3
|Chas Kelley III makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|45-59
|14:15
|+2
|RJ Godfrey makes two point turnaround hook shot
|42-59
|14:30
|Chauncey Wiggins defensive rebound
|14:32
|Jaeden Zackery misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|TV timeout
|14:45
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|14:55
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Dillon Hunter assists)
|42-57
|15:00
|Dillon Hunter defensive rebound
|15:02
|Claudell Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|+2
|RJ Godfrey makes two point floating jump shot
|42-54
|15:54
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|15:56
|Claudell Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-52
|16:05
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-51
|16:05
|Jaeden Zackery shooting foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|16:07
|PJ Hall offensive rebound
|16:09
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point driving floating jump shot
|42-50
|16:51
|+2
|RJ Godfrey makes two point layup
|40-50
|17:03
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|17:05
|Elijah Strong misses two point jump shot
|17:31
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point driving layup
|40-48
|17:50
|Devin McGlockton turnover (lost ball) (RJ Godfrey steals)
|18:02
|Ian Schieffelin turnover (offensive foul)
|18:02
|Ian Schieffelin offensive foul (Elijah Strong draws the foul)
|18:19
|+3
|Jaeden Zackery makes three point stepback jump shot
|40-46
|18:31
|Ian Schieffelin turnover (bad pass) (Claudell Harris Jr. steals)
|18:45
|Devin McGlockton turnover (lost ball) (PJ Hall steals)
|19:08
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup (Chase Hunter assists)
|37-46
|19:17
|Ian Schieffelin offensive rebound
|19:19
|Dillon Hunter misses two point jump shot
|19:27
|Devin McGlockton personal foul (Ian Schieffelin draws the foul)
|19:46
|+2
|Devin McGlockton makes two point jump shot
|37-44
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|35-44
|0:03
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|35-43
|0:03
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|35-42
|0:03
|Claudell Harris Jr. shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|0:31
|Josh Beadle defensive rebound
|0:33
|Jaeden Zackery misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|Claudell Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|0:49
|Joseph Girard III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:49
|Mason Madsen personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|0:51
|Claudell Harris Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|1:08
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup (Josh Beadle assists)
|35-41
|1:30
|+3
|Claudell Harris Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|35-39
|1:46
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|1:48
|PJ Hall misses three point jump shot
|1:58
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|2:00
|Devin McGlockton misses two point layup
|2:22
|+2
|Chauncey Wiggins makes two point jump shot
|32-39
|2:37
|Josh Beadle offensive rebound
|2:39
|Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|2:47
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|2:49
|Donald Hand Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Donald Hand Jr. defensive rebound
|2:57
|PJ Hall misses two point hook shot
|3:08
|Chauncey Wiggins defensive rebound
|3:08
|Devin McGlockton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:08
|+1
|Devin McGlockton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-37
|3:08
|Ian Schieffelin personal foul (Devin McGlockton draws the foul)
|3:30
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|31-37
|3:47
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-34
|3:47
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-34
|3:47
|Chauncey Wiggins shooting foul (Mason Madsen draws the foul)
|3:59
|+1
|Chauncey Wiggins makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|29-34
|3:59
|+1
|Chauncey Wiggins makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|29-33
|3:59
|+1
|Chauncey Wiggins makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|29-32
|3:59
|Mason Madsen shooting foul (Chauncey Wiggins draws the foul)
|4:07
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|4:12
|+2
|Donald Hand Jr. makes two point layup
|29-31
|4:19
|Donald Hand Jr. defensive rebound
|4:21
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-31
|4:37
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-31
|4:37
|RJ Godfrey shooting foul (Mason Madsen draws the foul)
|5:08
|+2
|RJ Godfrey makes two point layup (Chauncey Wiggins assists)
|25-31
|5:15
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|5:17
|Chauncey Wiggins blocks Chas Kelley III's two point layup
|5:26
|PJ Hall turnover (bad pass) (Chas Kelley III steals)
|5:46
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|5:46
|Jaeden Zackery misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:46
|Chase Hunter shooting foul (Jaeden Zackery draws the foul)
|5:46
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point layup
|25-29
|5:50
|Bas Leyte turnover (lost ball) (Chas Kelley III steals)
|5:53
|Claudell Harris Jr. personal foul
|6:17
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point layup (Chas Kelley III assists)
|23-29
|6:20
|Joseph Girard III personal foul
|6:22
|RJ Godfrey personal foul
|6:34
|+1
|Ian Schieffelin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-29
|6:34
|TV timeout
|6:35
|Mason Madsen shooting foul (Ian Schieffelin draws the foul)
|6:35
|+2
|Ian Schieffelin makes two point layup
|21-28
|6:39
|Ian Schieffelin offensive rebound
|6:41
|Josh Beadle misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|7:01
|Mason Madsen misses two point jump shot
|7:09
|Donald Hand Jr. defensive rebound
|7:11
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|+2
|Mason Madsen makes two point layup
|21-26
|7:41
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|7:43
|Ian Schieffelin misses two point layup
|8:05
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|8:07
|Donald Hand Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point jump shot
|19-26
|8:58
|+2
|Claudell Harris Jr. makes two point layup
|19-24
|9:17
|+2
|Ian Schieffelin makes two point dunk (Josh Beadle assists)
|17-24
|9:26
|Josh Beadle defensive rebound
|9:28
|Jaeden Zackery misses two point jump shot
|9:37
|TV timeout
|9:46
|Chas Kelley III defensive rebound
|9:48
|PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|+2
|Devin McGlockton makes two point layup
|17-22
|10:03
|Devin McGlockton offensive rebound
|10:05
|Chas Kelley III misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|+3
|Chase Hunter makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|15-22
|10:44
|+2
|Elijah Strong makes two point layup (Chas Kelley III assists)
|15-19
|10:53
|+2
|Ian Schieffelin makes two point layup
|13-19
|11:00
|Ian Schieffelin offensive rebound
|11:02
|Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|11:17
|+3
|Chas Kelley III makes three point jump shot
|13-17
|11:28
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot
|10-17
|11:36
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|11:38
|Elijah Strong misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|Elijah Strong defensive rebound
|11:55
|PJ Hall misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|12:08
|Chas Kelley III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:08
|+1
|Chas Kelley III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|12:08
|Ian Schieffelin shooting foul (Chas Kelley III draws the foul)
|12:26
|Dillon Hunter personal foul
|12:50
|+3
|Dillon Hunter makes three point jump shot (Ian Schieffelin assists)
|9-14
|13:06
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|13:08
|Devin McGlockton misses two point jump shot
|13:30
|+1
|RJ Godfrey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-11
|13:30
|RJ Godfrey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:30
|Jaeden Zackery shooting foul (RJ Godfrey draws the foul)
|13:42
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|13:44
|Donald Hand Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:59
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|14:01
|RJ Godfrey misses two point jump shot
|14:10
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|14:12
|Devin McGlockton misses two point hook shot
|14:31
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-10
|14:31
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-9
|14:31
|Elijah Strong shooting foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|14:38
|RJ Godfrey defensive rebound
|14:40
|Elijah Strong misses three point jump shot
|15:11
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup (RJ Godfrey assists)
|9-8
|15:20
|RJ Godfrey defensive rebound
|15:22
|Claudell Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|Dillon Hunter personal foul
|15:28
|Elijah Strong offensive rebound
|15:30
|Claudell Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|15:49
|Chauncey Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:59
|Elijah Strong turnover (carrying)
|16:10
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point hook shot
|9-6
|16:24
|+2
|Claudell Harris Jr. makes two point jump shot
|9-4
|16:39
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-4
|16:39
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-3
|16:39
|Devin McGlockton shooting foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|16:39
|PJ Hall offensive rebound
|16:41
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|+2
|Elijah Strong makes two point layup (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|7-2
|16:59
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|17:01
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|+3
|Claudell Harris Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|5-2
|17:19
|Devin McGlockton offensive rebound
|17:21
|Joseph Girard III blocks Mason Madsen's three point jump shot
|17:38
|+2
|Chauncey Wiggins makes two point layup
|2-2
|17:46
|Chauncey Wiggins offensive rebound
|17:48
|Chase Hunter misses two point layup
|18:02
|Tigers offensive rebound
|18:04
|Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|18:19
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|18:31
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|18:33
|Chauncey Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|18:44
|Claudell Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|18:56
|Elijah Strong defensive rebound
|18:58
|PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|19:15
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|19:17
|Claudell Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:37
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|19:39
|PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Devin McGlockton vs. PJ Hall (Tigers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Donald Hand Jr. personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|12:41
|+ 2
|Elijah Strong makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|13:01
|Donald Hand Jr. offensive rebound
|13:12
|Devin McGlockton misses three point jump shot
|13:14
|Elijah Strong defensive rebound
|13:25
|Chauncey Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|13:27
|+ 3
|Chas Kelley III makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|13:50
|+ 2
|RJ Godfrey makes two point turnaround hook shot
|14:15
|Chauncey Wiggins defensive rebound
|14:30
|Jaeden Zackery misses three point jump shot
|14:32
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|14:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|59
|Field Goals
|18-41 (43.9%)
|20-42 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|30
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|15
|22
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|6
|9
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|4
|Fouls
|11
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 10-5
|79.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.6 APG
|21 Clemson 11-4
|79.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Zackery G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|P. Hall C
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zackery
|11
|2
|4
|5/8
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Kelley III
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Madsen
|6
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. McGlockton
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zackery
|11
|2
|4
|5/8
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Kelley III
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Madsen
|6
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. McGlockton
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Aligbe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mighty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Di Donna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Soares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Post
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Atiyeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|19
|6
|18/41
|5/18
|6/9
|11
|93
|3
|0
|4
|4
|15
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Hall
|16
|7
|0
|5/11
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|J. Girard III
|14
|4
|1
|4/11
|3/8
|3/4
|1
|24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|C. Wiggins
|7
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|C. Hunter
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Beadle
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Hall
|16
|7
|0
|5/11
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|J. Girard III
|14
|4
|1
|4/11
|3/8
|3/4
|1
|24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|C. Wiggins
|7
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|C. Hunter
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Beadle
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Godfrey
|9
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hunter
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Leyte
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Heidbreder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nauseef
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Latiff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hemenway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|29
|9
|20/42
|5/15
|14/16
|10
|124
|3
|2
|4
|7
|22
