BELMONT
INDST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Malik Dia vs. Robbie Avila (Cade Tyson gains possession)
|19:41
|Malik Dia turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Swope steals)
|19:33
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|19:31
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|19:26
|+3
|Malik Dia makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Walker assists)
|3-0
|19:06
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Ryan Conwell assists)
|3-2
|18:48
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|18:46
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|18:39
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Ryan Conwell offensive rebound
|18:36
|Cade Tyson personal foul (Ryan Conwell draws the foul)
|18:26
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup
|3-4
|18:08
|Malik Dia turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Kent steals)
|17:58
|Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|17:41
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|17:10
|Robbie Avila misses two point jump shot
|17:08
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|16:56
|Brigham Rogers misses two point layup
|16:54
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|16:42
|Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|16:34
|Brigham Rogers shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|16:34
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-5
|16:34
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-6
|16:20
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|16:18
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|16:11
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point layup
|3-8
|15:49
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|15:47
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|15:35
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists)
|3-10
|15:17
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Conwell steals)
|15:17
|TV timeout
|15:05
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point jump shot
|3-12
|14:47
|Cade Tyson turnover (lost ball)
|14:35
|Ryan Conwell turnover (lost ball) (Keishawn Davidson steals)
|14:29
|Jayson Kent shooting foul (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)
|14:29
|+1
|Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-12
|14:29
|+1
|Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-12
|14:13
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|13:57
|Malik Dia misses two point jump shot
|13:55
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|13:39
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|5-15
|13:18
|+3
|Jayce Willingham makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|8-15
|12:56
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup
|8-17
|12:39
|Malik Dia turnover (lost ball) (Robbie Avila steals)
|12:32
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|8-20
|12:31
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|12:13
|+2
|Isaiah Walker makes two point layup (Brigham Rogers assists)
|10-20
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:51
|Isaiah Swope turnover (lost ball) (Brigham Rogers steals)
|11:25
|+3
|Kyler Vanderjagt makes three point jump shot
|13-20
|11:07
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|13-23
|10:40
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|10:38
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|10:34
|Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|10:11
|Brigham Rogers misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|9:49
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists)
|13-25
|9:37
|Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|9:27
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|13-28
|8:59
|Xavier Bledson shooting foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)
|8:59
|+1
|Malik Dia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-28
|8:59
|+1
|Malik Dia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-28
|8:49
|Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|Kyler Vanderjagt defensive rebound
|8:28
|Jayson Kent blocks Kyler Vanderjagt's two point layup
|8:26
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|8:22
|Jake Wolfe turnover (lost ball) (Keishawn Davidson steals)
|8:15
|Malik Dia misses two point layup
|8:13
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|8:09
|+3
|Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Masen Miller assists)
|15-31
|7:52
|Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|Jake Wolfe defensive rebound
|7:43
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|15-34
|7:17
|+3
|Malik Dia makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|18-34
|7:03
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot
|18-37
|6:44
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|6:41
|Malik Dia personal foul
|6:41
|TV timeout
|6:24
|Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|6:04
|+2
|Jayce Willingham makes two point jump shot
|20-37
|5:53
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|5:35
|+2
|Brigham Rogers makes two point layup (Cade Tyson assists)
|22-37
|5:13
|Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|4:58
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Win Miller assists)
|25-37
|4:56
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|4:41
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Walker steals)
|4:38
|Isaiah Swope shooting foul (Isaiah Walker draws the foul)
|4:38
|+1
|Isaiah Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-37
|4:38
|+1
|Isaiah Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-37
|4:23
|Robbie Avila offensive foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|4:23
|Robbie Avila turnover (offensive foul)
|4:03
|Win Miller turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)
|4:01
|Win Miller shooting foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|4:01
|+1
|Julian Larry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-38
|4:01
|+1
|Julian Larry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-39
|3:46
|Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|3:27
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point layup
|27-41
|3:15
|Brigham Rogers turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Kent steals)
|3:06
|Brigham Rogers shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|3:06
|TV timeout
|3:06
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-42
|3:06
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-43
|2:54
|Ryan Conwell personal foul
|2:40
|Julian Larry personal foul
|2:28
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|2:26
|Cade Tyson misses two point layup
|2:24
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|2:17
|Isaiah Swope misses two point layup
|2:15
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|2:02
|Isaiah Swope personal foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)
|2:02
|+1
|Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-43
|2:02
|+1
|Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-43
|1:54
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|Masen Miller offensive rebound
|1:35
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
|29-45
|1:03
|Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|0:50
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Robbie Avila assists)
|29-47
|0:50
|Keishawn Davidson shooting foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)
|0:50
|+1
|Jayson Kent makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-48
|0:37
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot
|32-48
|0:05
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Robbie Avila assists)
|32-50
|19:20
|Malik Dia turnover (bad pass)
|19:06
|Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass) (Malik Dia steals)
|19:05
|Malik Dia turnover (out of bounds)
|19:00
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|18:51
|Isaiah Walker personal foul
|18:40
|Keishawn Davidson personal foul
|18:35
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Swope assists)
|32-53
|18:14
|Isaiah Swope personal foul
|18:08
|Jayce Willingham misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|18:03
|+3
|Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Ryan Conwell assists)
|32-56
|17:50
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|17:50
|TV timeout
|17:35
|Cade Tyson turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)
|17:28
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Jayson Kent assists)
|32-59
|17:04
|Brigham Rogers misses two point jump shot
|17:02
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|16:53
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists)
|32-61
|16:32
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|16:16
|Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|16:14
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|16:05
|+3
|Masen Miller makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|32-64
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:42
|Win Miller misses two point jump shot
|15:40
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|15:32
|Win Miller shooting foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|15:32
|Julian Larry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:32
|+1
|Julian Larry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-65
|15:23
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Malik Dia assists)
|35-65
|15:07
|Jake Dykstra shooting foul (Ryan Conwell draws the foul)
|15:07
|+1
|Ryan Conwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-66
|15:07
|+1
|Ryan Conwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-67
|14:46
|Malik Dia turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Kent steals)
|14:35
|Julian Larry turnover (lost ball)
|14:13
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot
|37-67
|13:55
|Win Miller personal foul
|13:50
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|13:44
|Robbie Avila misses two point layup
|13:42
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|13:33
|Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|13:17
|Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)
|13:13
|Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot
|13:11
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|13:08
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|13:06
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|13:00
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point dunk (Julian Larry assists)
|37-69
|12:48
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot
|39-69
|12:30
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Walker steals)
|12:28
|Win Miller misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|12:08
|Xavier Bledson turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)
|12:03
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|12:00
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Cade Tyson blocks Isaiah Swope's two point layup
|11:41
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|11:18
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point jump shot
|41-69
|11:01
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup
|41-71
|10:43
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point layup
|43-71
|10:30
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|43-74
|10:11
|Brigham Rogers turnover (lost ball)
|9:53
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Isaiah Swope assists)
|43-76
|9:53
|Cade Tyson shooting foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)
|9:53
|+1
|Jayson Kent makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-77
|9:33
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|9:33
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-77
|9:33
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-77
|9:18
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|8:55
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|Brigham Rogers offensive rebound
|8:48
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|47-77
|8:39
|+3
|Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot
|47-80
|8:11
|Xavier Bledson personal foul
|7:56
|Isaiah Walker misses two point layup
|7:54
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|7:45
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot
|47-83
|7:21
|Xavier Bledson personal foul
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:17
|+2
|Kyler Vanderjagt makes two point layup
|49-83
|7:01
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|49-86
|6:43
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|6:41
|Brigham Rogers offensive rebound
|6:41
|Ryan Conwell shooting foul (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)
|6:41
|Brigham Rogers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:41
|Brigham Rogers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:41
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|6:28
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|6:08
|Ryan Conwell shooting foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)
|6:08
|+1
|Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-86
|6:08
|+1
|Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-86
|6:00
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|Win Miller defensive rebound
|5:35
|+3
|Jake Dykstra makes three point jump shot
|54-86
|5:24
|+3
|Jake Wolfe makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|54-89
|4:58
|Cade Tyson turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bledson steals)
|4:56
|Xavier Bledson turnover (double dribble)
|4:40
|Brigham Rogers turnover (bad pass)
|4:29
|Jake Wolfe misses two point layup
|4:27
|Derek Vorst offensive rebound
|4:27
|+2
|Derek Vorst makes two point jump shot
|54-91
|4:27
|Keith Robbins shooting foul (Derek Vorst draws the foul)
|4:27
|+1
|Derek Vorst makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-92
|4:16
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point jump shot
|4:14
|Jake Dykstra offensive rebound
|4:14
|Jake Dykstra misses two point layup
|4:12
|Bruins offensive rebound
|4:10
|Jaden Daughtry personal foul (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)
|4:10
|+1
|Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-92
|4:10
|+1
|Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-92
|4:02
|+2
|Jaden Daughtry makes two point layup
|56-94
|3:47
|+2
|Win Miller makes two point layup (Brigham Rogers assists)
|58-94
|3:22
|Derek Vorst offensive foul
|3:22
|Derek Vorst turnover (offensive foul)
|3:22
|TV timeout
|3:11
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point layup
|3:09
|Eli Shetlar defensive rebound
|2:53
|Jake Wolfe turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Vanderjagt steals)
|2:48
|+3
|Keith Robbins makes three point jump shot (Kyler Vanderjagt assists)
|61-94
|2:17
|Jake Wolfe misses two point layup
|2:15
|Jake Dykstra defensive rebound
|2:09
|+3
|Keith Robbins makes three point jump shot (Kyler Vanderjagt assists)
|64-94
|1:41
|Aaron Gray misses two point jump shot
|1:39
|Kyler Vanderjagt defensive rebound
|1:35
|Keith Robbins misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Jake Wolfe defensive rebound
|1:27
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|1:23
|Augustinas Kiudulas misses two point layup
|1:21
|Augustinas Kiudulas offensive rebound
|1:21
|Augustinas Kiudulas misses two point layup
|1:19
|Jake Dykstra defensive rebound
|1:09
|Win Miller turnover (bad pass)
|0:56
|Aaron Gray misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Jake Dykstra defensive rebound
|0:42
|Brigham Rogers misses two point jump shot
|0:40
|Augustinas Kiudulas defensive rebound
|0:37
|Augustinas Kiudulas turnover (bad pass) (Keith Robbins steals)
|0:32
|Win Miller misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|94
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|33-60 (55.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|16-33 (48.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|12-13 (92.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|37
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|22
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Belmont 11-6
|79.4 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Indiana State 14-3
|85.9 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Davidson G
|6.2 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|35.1 FG%
|
00
|. Swope G
|18.4 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.9 APG
|47.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Davidson G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|I. Swope G
|24 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|55.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|48.5
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|92.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davidson
|12
|3
|3
|4/7
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|28
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Dia
|10
|3
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|J. Willingham
|9
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Tyson
|7
|4
|1
|3/10
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|I. Walker
|4
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Bledson
|3
|2
|6
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Miller
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Vorst
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Wolfe
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Daughtry
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Schertz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Shetlar
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kiudulas
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Bean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|33
|22
|33/60
|16/33
|12/13
|15
|196
|9
|1
|14
|7
|26
