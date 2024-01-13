away team background logo
BELMONT
INDST

1st Half
BELM
Bruins
32
INST
Sycamores
48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Malik Dia vs. Robbie Avila (Cade Tyson gains possession)  
19:41   Malik Dia turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Swope steals)  
19:33   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
19:31   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
19:26 +3 Malik Dia makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Walker assists) 3-0
19:06 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Ryan Conwell assists) 3-2
18:48   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
18:46   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
18:39   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Ryan Conwell offensive rebound  
18:36   Cade Tyson personal foul (Ryan Conwell draws the foul)  
18:26 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup 3-4
18:08   Malik Dia turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Kent steals)  
17:58   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
17:56   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
17:41   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
17:39   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
17:10   Robbie Avila misses two point jump shot  
17:08   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
16:56   Brigham Rogers misses two point layup  
16:54   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
16:42   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
16:40   Robbie Avila offensive rebound  
16:34   Brigham Rogers shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
16:34 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-5
16:34 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-6
16:20   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
16:18   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
16:11 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point layup 3-8
15:49   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
15:47   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
15:35 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists) 3-10
15:17   Keishawn Davidson turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Conwell steals)  
15:17   TV timeout  
15:05 +2 Julian Larry makes two point jump shot 3-12
14:47   Cade Tyson turnover (lost ball)  
14:35   Ryan Conwell turnover (lost ball) (Keishawn Davidson steals)  
14:29   Jayson Kent shooting foul (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)  
14:29 +1 Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-12
14:29 +1 Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-12
14:13   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
14:11   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
13:57   Malik Dia misses two point jump shot  
13:55   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
13:39 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 5-15
13:18 +3 Jayce Willingham makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 8-15
12:56 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup 8-17
12:39   Malik Dia turnover (lost ball) (Robbie Avila steals)  
12:32 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 8-20
12:31   Bruins 30 second timeout  
12:13 +2 Isaiah Walker makes two point layup (Brigham Rogers assists) 10-20
11:56   TV timeout  
11:51   Isaiah Swope turnover (lost ball) (Brigham Rogers steals)  
11:25 +3 Kyler Vanderjagt makes three point jump shot 13-20
11:07 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 13-23
10:40   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
10:38   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
10:34   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
10:11   Brigham Rogers misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
9:49 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists) 13-25
9:37   Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
9:27 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 13-28
8:59   Xavier Bledson shooting foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)  
8:59 +1 Malik Dia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-28
8:59 +1 Malik Dia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-28
8:49   Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot  
8:47   Kyler Vanderjagt defensive rebound  
8:28   Jayson Kent blocks Kyler Vanderjagt's two point layup  
8:26   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
8:22   Jake Wolfe turnover (lost ball) (Keishawn Davidson steals)  
8:15   Malik Dia misses two point layup  
8:13   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
8:09 +3 Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Masen Miller assists) 15-31
7:52   Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Jake Wolfe defensive rebound  
7:43 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 15-34
7:17 +3 Malik Dia makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 18-34
7:03 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot 18-37
6:44   Kyler Vanderjagt misses three point jump shot  
6:42   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
6:41   Malik Dia personal foul  
6:41   TV timeout  
6:24   Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot  
6:22   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
6:04 +2 Jayce Willingham makes two point jump shot 20-37
5:53   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
5:51   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
5:35 +2 Brigham Rogers makes two point layup (Cade Tyson assists) 22-37
5:13   Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
4:58 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Win Miller assists) 25-37
4:56   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
4:41   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Walker steals)  
4:38   Isaiah Swope shooting foul (Isaiah Walker draws the foul)  
4:38 +1 Isaiah Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-37
4:38 +1 Isaiah Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-37
4:23   Robbie Avila offensive foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
4:23   Robbie Avila turnover (offensive foul)  
4:03   Win Miller turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)  
4:01   Win Miller shooting foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
4:01 +1 Julian Larry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-38
4:01 +1 Julian Larry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-39
3:46   Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot  
3:44   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
3:27 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point layup 27-41
3:15   Brigham Rogers turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Kent steals)  
3:06   Brigham Rogers shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
3:06   TV timeout  
3:06 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-42
3:06 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-43
2:54   Ryan Conwell personal foul  
2:40   Julian Larry personal foul  
2:28   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
2:26   Cade Tyson misses two point layup  
2:24   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
2:17   Isaiah Swope misses two point layup  
2:15   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
2:02   Isaiah Swope personal foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)  
2:02 +1 Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-43
2:02 +1 Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-43
1:54   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
1:52   Masen Miller offensive rebound  
1:35 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists) 29-45
1:03   Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot  
1:01   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
0:50 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Robbie Avila assists) 29-47
0:50   Keishawn Davidson shooting foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)  
0:50 +1 Jayson Kent makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-48
0:37 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot 32-48
0:05   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BELM
Bruins
32
INST
Sycamores
46

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Robbie Avila assists) 32-50
19:20   Malik Dia turnover (bad pass)  
19:06   Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass) (Malik Dia steals)  
19:05   Malik Dia turnover (out of bounds)  
19:00   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
18:58   Jayson Kent offensive rebound  
18:51   Isaiah Walker personal foul  
18:40   Keishawn Davidson personal foul  
18:35 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Swope assists) 32-53
18:14   Isaiah Swope personal foul  
18:08   Jayce Willingham misses two point jump shot  
18:06   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
18:03 +3 Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Ryan Conwell assists) 32-56
17:50   Bruins 30 second timeout  
17:50   TV timeout  
17:35   Cade Tyson turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)  
17:28 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Jayson Kent assists) 32-59
17:04   Brigham Rogers misses two point jump shot  
17:02   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
16:53 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists) 32-61
16:32   Bruins 30 second timeout  
16:16   Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot  
16:14   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
16:05 +3 Masen Miller makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists) 32-64
15:49   TV timeout  
15:42   Win Miller misses two point jump shot  
15:40   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
15:32   Win Miller shooting foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
15:32   Julian Larry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:32 +1 Julian Larry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-65
15:23 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Malik Dia assists) 35-65
15:07   Jake Dykstra shooting foul (Ryan Conwell draws the foul)  
15:07 +1 Ryan Conwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-66
15:07 +1 Ryan Conwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-67
14:46   Malik Dia turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Kent steals)  
14:35   Julian Larry turnover (lost ball)  
14:13 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot 37-67
13:55   Win Miller personal foul  
13:50   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
13:48   Robbie Avila offensive rebound  
13:44   Robbie Avila misses two point layup  
13:42   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
13:33   Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Sycamores defensive rebound  
13:17   Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)  
13:13   Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot  
13:11   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
13:08   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
13:06   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
13:00 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point dunk (Julian Larry assists) 37-69
12:48 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot 39-69
12:30   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Walker steals)  
12:28   Win Miller misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Sycamores defensive rebound  
12:08   Xavier Bledson turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)  
12:03   Kyler Vanderjagt misses three point jump shot  
12:01   Sycamores defensive rebound  
12:00   TV timeout  
11:43   Cade Tyson blocks Isaiah Swope's two point layup  
11:41   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
11:18 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point jump shot 41-69
11:01 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup 41-71
10:43 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point layup 43-71
10:30 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 43-74
10:11   Brigham Rogers turnover (lost ball)  
9:53 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Isaiah Swope assists) 43-76
9:53   Cade Tyson shooting foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)  
9:53 +1 Jayson Kent makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-77
9:33   Robbie Avila shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
9:33 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-77
9:33 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-77
9:18   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
9:16   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
8:55   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Brigham Rogers offensive rebound  
8:48 +2 Malik Dia makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists) 47-77
8:39 +3 Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot 47-80
8:11   Xavier Bledson personal foul  
7:56   Isaiah Walker misses two point layup  
7:54   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
7:45 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot 47-83
7:21   Xavier Bledson personal foul  
7:22   TV timeout  
7:17 +2 Kyler Vanderjagt makes two point layup 49-83
7:01 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 49-86
6:43   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
6:41   Brigham Rogers offensive rebound  
6:41   Ryan Conwell shooting foul (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)  
6:41   Brigham Rogers misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:41   Brigham Rogers misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:41   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
6:28   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
6:08   Ryan Conwell shooting foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)  
6:08 +1 Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-86
6:08 +1 Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-86
6:00   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
5:58   Win Miller defensive rebound  
5:35 +3 Jake Dykstra makes three point jump shot 54-86
5:24 +3 Jake Wolfe makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 54-89
4:58   Cade Tyson turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bledson steals)  
4:56   Xavier Bledson turnover (double dribble)  
4:40   Brigham Rogers turnover (bad pass)  
4:29   Jake Wolfe misses two point layup  
4:27   Derek Vorst offensive rebound  
4:27 +2 Derek Vorst makes two point jump shot 54-91
4:27   Keith Robbins shooting foul (Derek Vorst draws the foul)  
4:27 +1 Derek Vorst makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-92
4:16   Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point jump shot  
4:14   Jake Dykstra offensive rebound  
4:14   Jake Dykstra misses two point layup  
4:12   Bruins offensive rebound  
4:10   Jaden Daughtry personal foul (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)  
4:10 +1 Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-92
4:10 +1 Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-92
4:02 +2 Jaden Daughtry makes two point layup 56-94
3:47 +2 Win Miller makes two point layup (Brigham Rogers assists) 58-94
3:22   Derek Vorst offensive foul  
3:22   Derek Vorst turnover (offensive foul)  
3:22   TV timeout  
3:11   Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point layup  
3:09   Eli Shetlar defensive rebound  
2:53   Jake Wolfe turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Vanderjagt steals)  
2:48 +3 Keith Robbins makes three point jump shot (Kyler Vanderjagt assists) 61-94
2:17   Jake Wolfe misses two point layup  
2:15   Jake Dykstra defensive rebound  
2:09 +3 Keith Robbins makes three point jump shot (Kyler Vanderjagt assists) 64-94
1:41   Aaron Gray misses two point jump shot  
1:39   Kyler Vanderjagt defensive rebound  
1:35   Keith Robbins misses three point jump shot  
1:33   Jake Wolfe defensive rebound  
1:27   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
1:23   Augustinas Kiudulas misses two point layup  
1:21   Augustinas Kiudulas offensive rebound  
1:21   Augustinas Kiudulas misses two point layup  
1:19   Jake Dykstra defensive rebound  
1:09   Win Miller turnover (bad pass)  
0:56   Aaron Gray misses three point jump shot  
0:54   Jake Dykstra defensive rebound  
0:42   Brigham Rogers misses two point jump shot  
0:40   Augustinas Kiudulas defensive rebound  
0:37   Augustinas Kiudulas turnover (bad pass) (Keith Robbins steals)  
0:32   Win Miller misses three point jump shot  
0:30   Sycamores defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 64 94
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 33-60 (55.0%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 16-33 (48.5%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 37
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 20 26
Team 1 4
Assists 11 22
Steals 10 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 13 15
Technicals 0 0
Belmont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davidson 12 3 3 4/7 2/5 2/2 2 28 4 0 1 0 3
M. Dia 10 3 1 3/8 2/5 2/2 1 17 1 0 6 0 3
J. Willingham 9 3 0 2/5 1/3 4/4 0 24 0 0 0 0 3
C. Tyson 7 4 1 3/10 1/1 0/0 2 29 0 1 3 2 2
I. Walker 4 3 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 32 2 0 0 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Robbins 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
B. Rogers 6 2 2 1/5 0/1 4/6 2 25 1 0 3 2 0
K. Vanderjagt 5 2 2 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 16 1 0 0 0 2
J. Dykstra 3 4 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 3
W. Miller 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 2 0 1
J. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Braccia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Orme - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scharnowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 25 11 20/55 10/26 14/16 13 199 10 1 15 5 20
Indiana State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Swope 24 0 2 8/13 8/11 0/0 3 29 1 0 2 0 0
J. Kent 19 7 1 8/10 1/3 2/2 1 27 3 1 0 1 6
R. Conwell 15 4 2 5/10 3/8 2/2 3 31 1 0 1 1 3
J. Larry 12 2 5 4/6 1/2 3/4 1 29 2 0 3 0 2
R. Avila 10 11 5 3/7 0/2 4/4 2 28 1 0 2 2 9
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Bledson 3 2 6 1/4 1/4 0/0 3 15 1 0 2 0 2
M. Miller 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 0
D. Vorst 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 3 0 0 1 1 0
J. Wolfe 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 2
J. Daughtry 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Schertz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gray 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Shetlar 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Kiudulas 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1
C. Bean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 33 22 33/60 16/33 12/13 15 196 9 1 14 7 26
