BRAD
ILLCHI
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Malevy Leons vs. Filip Skobalj (Braves gains possession)
|19:40
|Darius Hannah misses two point hook shot
|19:38
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|19:12
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)
|19:00
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point driving floating jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|2-0
|19:00
|Isaiah Rivera shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|19:00
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-0
|18:44
|Filip Skobalj turnover (traveling)
|18:35
|+2
|Duke Deen makes two point pullup jump shot
|5-0
|18:12
|Darius Hannah blocks Toby Okani's two point driving layup
|18:10
|Braves defensive rebound
|17:47
|Malevy Leons misses two point turnaround jump shot
|17:45
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|17:36
|CJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)
|17:26
|Almar Atlason misses two point jump shot
|17:24
|CJ Jones defensive rebound
|17:08
|Isaiah Rivera misses two point pullup jump shot
|17:08
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|17:08
|Connor Hickman shooting foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)
|17:08
|Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:08
|+1
|Toby Okani makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-1
|16:49
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point turnaround bank jump shot (Connor Hickman assists)
|7-1
|16:40
|Filip Skobalj offensive foul
|16:40
|Filip Skobalj turnover (offensive foul)
|16:11
|+3
|Connor Hickman makes three point stepback jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|10-1
|16:00
|CJ Jones misses three point stepback jump shot
|15:58
|Christian Davis defensive rebound
|15:46
|Marquise Kennedy blocks Duke Deen's two point pullup jump shot
|15:44
|Braves offensive rebound
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Christian Davis misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|CJ Jones defensive rebound
|15:36
|Isaiah Rivera misses two point driving layup
|15:34
|Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|15:34
|Jump ball. (Flames gains possession)
|15:34
|Malevy Leons blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup
|15:32
|Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|15:22
|Flames 30 second timeout
|15:15
|Kyle Thomas blocks CJ Jones's three point jump shot
|15:13
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|14:55
|CJ Jones shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|14:55
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-1
|14:55
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-1
|14:31
|Steven Clay misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|14:24
|Steven Clay shooting foul (Kyle Thomas draws the foul)
|14:24
|+1
|Kyle Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-1
|14:24
|+1
|Kyle Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-1
|14:10
|Demarion Burch blocks CJ Jones's two point driving layup
|14:08
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|14:02
|Darius Hannah offensive foul
|14:02
|Darius Hannah turnover (offensive foul)
|13:45
|Ethan Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Christian Davis steals)
|13:37
|Christian Davis turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Pickett steals)
|13:35
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point driving layup (Toby Okani assists)
|14-3
|13:35
|Duke Deen shooting foul (CJ Jones draws the foul)
|13:35
|CJ Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:35
|Almar Atlason defensive rebound
|13:17
|Demarion Burch offensive foul
|13:17
|Demarion Burch turnover (offensive foul)
|12:53
|Steven Clay misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|Braves defensive rebound
|12:33
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Demarion Burch assists)
|17-3
|12:18
|Nathan Ojukwu misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|Demarion Burch defensive rebound
|12:05
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point dunk (Duke Deen assists)
|19-3
|12:03
|Flames 30 second timeout
|12:03
|TV timeout
|11:37
|+2
|Isaiah Rivera makes two point driving layup (Toby Okani assists)
|19-5
|11:20
|+2
|Demarion Burch makes two point layup (Malevy Leons assists)
|21-5
|10:55
|+3
|Ethan Pickett makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|21-8
|10:43
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|10:21
|Toby Okani misses two point driving layup
|10:19
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|10:01
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Demarion Burch assists)
|23-8
|10:01
|Toby Okani shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
|10:01
|+1
|Darius Hannah makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-8
|9:51
|Nathan Ojukwu turnover (out of bounds)
|9:26
|Malevy Leons misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|Flames defensive rebound
|9:24
|Kyle Thomas personal foul
|9:14
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup
|24-10
|8:51
|Kyle Thomas misses two point turnaround jump shot
|8:49
|Ethan Pickett defensive rebound
|8:42
|Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|8:26
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point jump shot
|26-10
|8:12
|Malevy Leons blocks Isaiah Rivera's two point layup
|8:10
|Flames offensive rebound
|7:56
|Marquise Kennedy misses two point layup
|7:54
|Christian Davis defensive rebound
|7:28
|Christian Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|7:16
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|7:14
|Nathan Ojukwu personal foul
|7:14
|TV timeout
|7:01
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|6:38
|+3
|Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|26-13
|6:19
|Christian Davis misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|Filip Skobalj defensive rebound
|5:48
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point turnaround hook shot
|26-15
|5:24
|Filip Skobalj personal foul
|5:24
|Malevy Leons misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:24
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|5:16
|Yusef Salih turnover (traveling)
|4:58
|Demarion Burch misses two point jump shot
|4:56
|Demarion Burch offensive rebound
|4:48
|+2
|Duke Deen makes two point stepback jump shot (Malevy Leons assists)
|28-15
|4:19
|Isaiah Rivera misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:17
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|4:00
|Demarion Burch shooting foul (CJ Jones draws the foul)
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|+1
|CJ Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-16
|4:00
|+1
|CJ Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-17
|3:49
|Almar Atlason misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|CJ Jones defensive rebound
|3:37
|+3
|Steven Clay makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|28-20
|3:37
|Christian Davis shooting foul (Steven Clay draws the foul)
|3:37
|+1
|Steven Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-21
|3:26
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists)
|31-21
|3:01
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point driving layup (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|31-23
|2:34
|Almar Atlason misses three point jump shot
|2:32
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|2:26
|Steven Clay misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Duke Deen defensive rebound
|2:08
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists)
|34-23
|1:57
|Filip Skobalj turnover (lost ball)
|1:31
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Almar Atlason assists)
|37-23
|1:05
|Cade Hardtke shooting foul (Filip Skobalj draws the foul)
|1:05
|+1
|Filip Skobalj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-24
|1:05
|Filip Skobalj misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:05
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|0:47
|+2
|Duke Deen makes two point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists)
|39-24
|0:15
|CJ Jones misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:13
|Filip Skobalj offensive rebound
|0:11
|Darius Hannah personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-25
|0:11
|Braves 30 second timeout
|0:11
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-26
|0:03
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|0:00
|Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|0:00
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|+2
|Almar Atlason makes two point driving hook shot
|41-26
|19:16
|+2
|Filip Skobalj makes two point layup (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|41-28
|19:01
|+3
|Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists)
|44-28
|18:44
|Isaiah Rivera turnover (lost ball)
|18:30
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point driving layup (Almar Atlason assists)
|46-28
|17:56
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point turnaround jump shot
|46-30
|17:27
|Toby Okani shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|17:27
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|47-30
|17:27
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|48-30
|17:27
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|49-30
|17:00
|+3
|CJ Jones makes three point pullup jump shot (Steven Clay assists)
|49-33
|16:47
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Connor Hickman assists)
|51-33
|16:47
|Steven Clay shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
|16:47
|Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:47
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|16:29
|Toby Okani misses two point turnaround jump shot
|16:27
|Christian Davis defensive rebound
|16:13
|Connor Hickman turnover (bad pass) (Toby Okani steals)
|15:56
|Ethan Pickett misses two point layup
|15:54
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|15:47
|+2
|Christian Davis makes two point layup (Connor Hickman assists)
|53-33
|15:26
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Steven Clay offensive rebound
|15:18
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|14:51
|Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot
|14:49
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|14:44
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Braves offensive rebound
|14:41
|TV timeout
|14:25
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point reverse layup
|55-33
|13:59
|+3
|CJ Jones makes three point stepback jump shot
|55-36
|13:39
|+2
|Demarion Burch makes two point jump shot
|57-36
|13:39
|CJ Jones shooting foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)
|13:39
|+1
|Demarion Burch makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-36
|13:27
|+3
|Steven Clay makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|58-39
|13:12
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|13:10
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|12:50
|Demarion Burch misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:48
|Steven Clay defensive rebound
|12:35
|+3
|Isaiah Rivera makes three point jump shot (Jaden Brownell assists)
|58-42
|12:32
|Braves 30 second timeout
|12:13
|TV timeout
|12:13
|Steven Clay shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|12:13
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-42
|12:13
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-42
|11:54
|+3
|Yusef Salih makes three point jump shot (CJ Jones assists)
|60-45
|11:42
|Demarion Burch misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:40
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|11:34
|Malevy Leons misses two point layup
|11:32
|Christian Davis offensive rebound
|11:30
|CJ Jones shooting foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)
|11:30
|TV timeout
|11:30
|+1
|Demarion Burch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-45
|11:30
|Demarion Burch misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:30
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|11:08
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|61-47
|10:58
|Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|10:58
|Connor Hickman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:58
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-47
|10:38
|Darius Hannah shooting foul (Ethan Pickett draws the foul)
|10:38
|Ethan Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:38
|Ethan Pickett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:38
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|10:12
|Isaiah Rivera blocks Darius Hannah's two point layup
|10:12
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|10:12
|Jump ball. (Flames gains possession)
|9:58
|CJ Jones turnover (lost ball) (Darius Hannah steals)
|9:53
|Malevy Leons misses two point driving layup
|9:51
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|9:37
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|9:21
|Darius Hannah personal foul
|9:03
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point turnaround jump shot
|62-49
|8:37
|Malevy Leons misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:35
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|8:24
|Malevy Leons personal foul
|8:09
|Almar Atlason shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|8:09
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-50
|8:09
|Marquise Kennedy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:09
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|7:53
|+2
|Duke Deen makes two point pullup jump shot (Almar Atlason assists)
|64-50
|7:32
|CJ Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|Cade Hardtke defensive rebound
|7:18
|Almar Atlason misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|7:10
|Steven Clay turnover (lost ball) (Almar Atlason steals)
|6:40
|Almar Atlason misses two point driving layup
|6:38
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|6:35
|Cade Hardtke personal foul
|6:35
|TV timeout
|6:35
|CJ Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:35
|+1
|CJ Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-51
|6:20
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point turnaround hook shot (Kyle Thomas assists)
|66-51
|6:05
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point driving layup
|66-53
|5:39
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Kyle Thomas assists)
|69-53
|5:17
|Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|5:15
|Kyle Thomas defensive rebound
|4:43
|+3
|Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot
|72-53
|4:40
|Toby Okani blocks Duke Deen's three point jump shot
|4:40
|Duke Deen offensive rebound
|4:40
|Kyle Thomas personal foul
|4:28
|CJ Jones turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)
|4:09
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|4:07
|Filip Skobalj defensive rebound
|3:54
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point driving layup (Filip Skobalj assists)
|72-55
|3:37
|Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Rivera steals)
|3:30
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point dunk (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|72-57
|3:11
|+2
|Kyle Thomas makes two point cutting dunk (Connor Hickman assists)
|74-57
|2:58
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Toby Okani assists)
|74-59
|2:56
|TV timeout
|2:35
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point pullup jump shot (Malevy Leons assists)
|77-59
|2:06
|CJ Jones misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|1:46
|Filip Skobalj personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
|1:46
|Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:46
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|1:22
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|1:20
|Duke Deen defensive rebound
|1:19
|Isaiah Rivera personal foul
|1:19
|Demarion Burch misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:19
|Ethan Pickett defensive rebound
|1:03
|Yusef Salih misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|0:34
|Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Connor Hickman offensive rebound
|0:12
|Braves turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:04
|CJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Demarion Burch steals)
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|CJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Demarion Burch steals)
|0:04
|Braves turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:12
|Connor Hickman offensive rebound
|0:32
|Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|1:01
|Yusef Salih misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|Ethan Pickett defensive rebound
|1:19
|Demarion Burch misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:19
|Isaiah Rivera personal foul
|1:19
|Duke Deen defensive rebound
|1:20
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|59
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|21-48 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|31
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|21
|14
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|5
|13
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|
|46.6
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Deen
|26
|3
|3
|10/15
|6/9
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Hickman
|22
|2
|4
|7/11
|3/7
|5/6
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Leons
|8
|12
|3
|2/8
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|36
|1
|2
|0
|3
|9
|D. Hannah
|7
|5
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|25
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|A. Atlason
|2
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Deen
|26
|3
|3
|10/15
|6/9
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Hickman
|22
|2
|4
|7/11
|3/7
|5/6
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Leons
|8
|12
|3
|2/8
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|36
|1
|2
|0
|3
|9
|D. Hannah
|7
|5
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|25
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|A. Atlason
|2
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Burch
|6
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|K. Thomas
|4
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Davis
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Hardtke
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hennessy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Biliew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pettigrew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jonovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Linke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|31
|21
|27/58
|9/23
|14/20
|15
|200
|7
|5
|5
|9
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|25
|3
|1
|10/16
|2/7
|3/5
|3
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Kennedy
|7
|7
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|F. Skobalj
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|I. Rivera
|5
|5
|3
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|T. Okani
|3
|8
|6
|1/6
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|25
|3
|1
|10/16
|2/7
|3/5
|3
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Kennedy
|7
|7
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|F. Skobalj
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|I. Rivera
|5
|5
|3
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|T. Okani
|3
|8
|6
|1/6
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Clay
|7
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|1/1
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Y. Salih
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Pickett
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Brownell
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ojukwu
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Yaklich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Khaled
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|30
|14
|21/48
|8/25
|9/16
|15
|200
|3
|3
|13
|6
|24
-
DAV
GW79
83
-
RAD
WINT75
75
-
6UK
TXAM89
89
ESPN
-
FOR
STBN65
63
USA
-
BC
21CLEM47
59
ACCN
-
UND
UMKC61
51
-
SDST
DU61
66
-
SEA
UTA47
47
-
20UTST
UNLV56
64
CBSSN
-
COLG
BUCK37
34
-
ODU
CCAR35
34
-
SC
MIZZ32
33
SECN
-
TXST
ULM33
29
-
LA
ARST42
37
-
APP
JMAD26
12
-
ARK
FLA9
18
ESPN
-
ARMY
AMER13
11
-
BGSU
NIU17
6
-
BING
ALB11
16
-
18BYU
UCF13
11
ESP+
-
CCSU
SFU7
4
-
CSUF
CSN15
15
-
FRES
WYO13
10
-
KSU
TTU8
14
ESP2
-
LAM
NICH0
0
-
LCHI
JOES19
17
ESPU
-
USA
MRSH33
27
-
SMU
ECU18
13
ESP+
-
UMES
HOW17
15
-
GRAM
COOK0
0
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0
-
SOU
FAMU0
0
-
UIW
NW ST0
0
-
UALR
UTM0
0
-
BELLAR
CARK0
0
-
LIND
TNST0
0
-
MONM
CHAR0
0
-
WIU
EIU0
0
-
ALCN
ALST0
0
-
BU
L-MD0
0
-
CSUB
UCD0
0
-
GASO
GAST0
0
-
GT
11DUKE0
0
ACCN
-
HC
LEH0
0
-
JVST
WKY0
0
CBSSN
-
PEAY
LIP0
0
-
SELA
MCNS0
0
-
TXCC
UNO0
0
-
USM
TROY0
0
-
8ARIZ
WSU0
0
PACN
-
UAPB
TXSO0
0
-
GMU
RICH0
0
-
2HOU
TCU0
0
ESPN
-
JAST
AAMU0
0
-
LSU
16AUB0
0
SECN
-
OKST
IAST0
0
ESP2
-
SHOU
MTSU0
0
-
TEMP
NTEX0
0
ESPU
-
25TEX
WV0
0
ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0
-
VMI
SAM0
0
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0
-
BALL
TOL0
0
-
BRY
NH0
0
-
DREX
ELON0
0
-
EWU
IDHO0
0
-
SMC
SACL0
0
-
MIA
VT0
0
ACCN
-
MOSU
EVAN0
0
-
UNCG
CHAT0
0
CBSSN
-
WEB
PRST0
0
-
UTVA
UTRGV0
0
-
ABIL
CABP0
0
-
CAL
ORE0
0
PACN
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0
ESPU
-
CINCY
14BAYL0
0
ESPN
-
DRKE
SIU0
0
ESP2
-
NCO
MTST0
0
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0
-
TRLST
GCU0
0
-
NDST
NEOM0
0
-
EKY
UNA0
0
-
ALA
MSST0
0
SECN
-
SFA
SUU0
0
-
IDST
SAC0
0
-
NAU
MONT0
0
-
UOP
LMU0
0
-
SJSU
AF0
0
-
UCSD
CP0
0
-