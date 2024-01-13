away team background logo
1st Half
BRAD
Braves
39
UIC
Flames
26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Malevy Leons vs. Filip Skobalj (Braves gains possession)  
19:40   Darius Hannah misses two point hook shot  
19:38   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
19:12   Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)  
19:00 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point driving floating jump shot (Duke Deen assists) 2-0
19:00   Isaiah Rivera shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
19:00 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-0
18:44   Filip Skobalj turnover (traveling)  
18:35 +2 Duke Deen makes two point pullup jump shot 5-0
18:12   Darius Hannah blocks Toby Okani's two point driving layup  
18:10   Braves defensive rebound  
17:47   Malevy Leons misses two point turnaround jump shot  
17:45   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
17:36   CJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)  
17:26   Almar Atlason misses two point jump shot  
17:24   CJ Jones defensive rebound  
17:08   Isaiah Rivera misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:08   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
17:08   Connor Hickman shooting foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
17:08   Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:08 +1 Toby Okani makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-1
16:49 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point turnaround bank jump shot (Connor Hickman assists) 7-1
16:40   Filip Skobalj offensive foul  
16:40   Filip Skobalj turnover (offensive foul)  
16:11 +3 Connor Hickman makes three point stepback jump shot (Duke Deen assists) 10-1
16:00   CJ Jones misses three point stepback jump shot  
15:58   Christian Davis defensive rebound  
15:46   Marquise Kennedy blocks Duke Deen's two point pullup jump shot  
15:44   Braves offensive rebound  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:43   Christian Davis misses three point jump shot  
15:41   CJ Jones defensive rebound  
15:36   Isaiah Rivera misses two point driving layup  
15:34   Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound  
15:34   Jump ball. (Flames gains possession)  
15:34   Malevy Leons blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup  
15:32   Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound  
15:22   Flames 30 second timeout  
15:15   Kyle Thomas blocks CJ Jones's three point jump shot  
15:13   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
14:55   CJ Jones shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
14:55 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-1
14:55 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-1
14:31   Steven Clay misses three point jump shot  
14:29   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
14:24   Steven Clay shooting foul (Kyle Thomas draws the foul)  
14:24 +1 Kyle Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-1
14:24 +1 Kyle Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-1
14:10   Demarion Burch blocks CJ Jones's two point driving layup  
14:08   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
14:02   Darius Hannah offensive foul  
14:02   Darius Hannah turnover (offensive foul)  
13:45   Ethan Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Christian Davis steals)  
13:37   Christian Davis turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Pickett steals)  
13:35 +2 CJ Jones makes two point driving layup (Toby Okani assists) 14-3
13:35   Duke Deen shooting foul (CJ Jones draws the foul)  
13:35   CJ Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:35   Almar Atlason defensive rebound  
13:17   Demarion Burch offensive foul  
13:17   Demarion Burch turnover (offensive foul)  
12:53   Steven Clay misses three point jump shot  
12:51   Braves defensive rebound  
12:33 +3 Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Demarion Burch assists) 17-3
12:18   Nathan Ojukwu misses three point jump shot  
12:16   Demarion Burch defensive rebound  
12:05 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point dunk (Duke Deen assists) 19-3
12:03   Flames 30 second timeout  
12:03   TV timeout  
11:37 +2 Isaiah Rivera makes two point driving layup (Toby Okani assists) 19-5
11:20 +2 Demarion Burch makes two point layup (Malevy Leons assists) 21-5
10:55 +3 Ethan Pickett makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 21-8
10:43   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
10:21   Toby Okani misses two point driving layup  
10:19   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
10:01 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Demarion Burch assists) 23-8
10:01   Toby Okani shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
10:01 +1 Darius Hannah makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-8
9:51   Nathan Ojukwu turnover (out of bounds)  
9:26   Malevy Leons misses two point jump shot  
9:24   Flames defensive rebound  
9:24   Kyle Thomas personal foul  
9:14 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup 24-10
8:51   Kyle Thomas misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:49   Ethan Pickett defensive rebound  
8:42   Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot  
8:40   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
8:26 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point jump shot 26-10
8:12   Malevy Leons blocks Isaiah Rivera's two point layup  
8:10   Flames offensive rebound  
7:56   Marquise Kennedy misses two point layup  
7:54   Christian Davis defensive rebound  
7:28   Christian Davis misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
7:16   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
7:14   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
7:14   Nathan Ojukwu personal foul  
7:14   TV timeout  
7:01   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
6:59   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
6:38 +3 Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 26-13
6:19   Christian Davis misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Filip Skobalj defensive rebound  
5:48 +2 CJ Jones makes two point turnaround hook shot 26-15
5:24   Filip Skobalj personal foul  
5:24   Malevy Leons misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:24   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
5:16   Yusef Salih turnover (traveling)  
4:58   Demarion Burch misses two point jump shot  
4:56   Demarion Burch offensive rebound  
4:48 +2 Duke Deen makes two point stepback jump shot (Malevy Leons assists) 28-15
4:19   Isaiah Rivera misses three point pullup jump shot  
4:17   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
4:00   Demarion Burch shooting foul (CJ Jones draws the foul)  
4:00   TV timeout  
4:00 +1 CJ Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-16
4:00 +1 CJ Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-17
3:49   Almar Atlason misses three point jump shot  
3:47   CJ Jones defensive rebound  
3:37 +3 Steven Clay makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 28-20
3:37   Christian Davis shooting foul (Steven Clay draws the foul)  
3:37 +1 Steven Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 1 28-21
3:26 +3 Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists) 31-21
3:01 +2 CJ Jones makes two point driving layup (Isaiah Rivera assists) 31-23
2:34   Almar Atlason misses three point jump shot  
2:32   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
2:26   Steven Clay misses three point jump shot  
2:24   Duke Deen defensive rebound  
2:08 +3 Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists) 34-23
1:57   Filip Skobalj turnover (lost ball)  
1:31 +3 Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Almar Atlason assists) 37-23
1:05   Cade Hardtke shooting foul (Filip Skobalj draws the foul)  
1:05 +1 Filip Skobalj makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-24
1:05   Filip Skobalj misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:05   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
0:47 +2 Duke Deen makes two point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists) 39-24
0:15   CJ Jones misses three point pullup jump shot  
0:13   Filip Skobalj offensive rebound  
0:11   Darius Hannah personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
0:11 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-25
0:11   Braves 30 second timeout  
0:11 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-26
0:03   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
0:01   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
0:00   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
0:00   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD
Braves
38
UIC
Flames
33

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Almar Atlason makes two point driving hook shot 41-26
19:16 +2 Filip Skobalj makes two point layup (Marquise Kennedy assists) 41-28
19:01 +3 Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists) 44-28
18:44   Isaiah Rivera turnover (lost ball)  
18:30 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point driving layup (Almar Atlason assists) 46-28
17:56 +2 CJ Jones makes two point turnaround jump shot 46-30
17:27   Toby Okani shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
17:27 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 1 of 3 47-30
17:27 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 2 of 3 48-30
17:27 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 3 of 3 49-30
17:00 +3 CJ Jones makes three point pullup jump shot (Steven Clay assists) 49-33
16:47 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Connor Hickman assists) 51-33
16:47   Steven Clay shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
16:47   Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:47   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
16:29   Toby Okani misses two point turnaround jump shot  
16:27   Christian Davis defensive rebound  
16:13   Connor Hickman turnover (bad pass) (Toby Okani steals)  
15:56   Ethan Pickett misses two point layup  
15:54   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
15:47 +2 Christian Davis makes two point layup (Connor Hickman assists) 53-33
15:26   Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Steven Clay offensive rebound  
15:18   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
15:16   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
14:51   Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot  
14:49   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
14:44   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
14:42   Braves offensive rebound  
14:41   TV timeout  
14:25 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point reverse layup 55-33
13:59 +3 CJ Jones makes three point stepback jump shot 55-36
13:39 +2 Demarion Burch makes two point jump shot 57-36
13:39   CJ Jones shooting foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)  
13:39 +1 Demarion Burch makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-36
13:27 +3 Steven Clay makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists) 58-39
13:12   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
13:10   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
12:50   Demarion Burch misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:48   Steven Clay defensive rebound  
12:35 +3 Isaiah Rivera makes three point jump shot (Jaden Brownell assists) 58-42
12:32   Braves 30 second timeout  
12:13   TV timeout  
12:13   Steven Clay shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
12:13 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-42
12:13 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-42
11:54 +3 Yusef Salih makes three point jump shot (CJ Jones assists) 60-45
11:42   Demarion Burch misses two point turnaround jump shot  
11:40   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
11:34   Malevy Leons misses two point layup  
11:32   Christian Davis offensive rebound  
11:30   CJ Jones shooting foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:30 +1 Demarion Burch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-45
11:30   Demarion Burch misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:30   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
11:08 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving floating bank jump shot 61-47
10:58   Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
10:58   Connor Hickman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:58 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-47
10:38   Darius Hannah shooting foul (Ethan Pickett draws the foul)  
10:38   Ethan Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:38   Ethan Pickett misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:38   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
10:12   Isaiah Rivera blocks Darius Hannah's two point layup  
10:12   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
10:12   Jump ball. (Flames gains possession)  
9:58   CJ Jones turnover (lost ball) (Darius Hannah steals)  
9:53   Malevy Leons misses two point driving layup  
9:51   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
9:37   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
9:21   Darius Hannah personal foul  
9:03 +2 CJ Jones makes two point turnaround jump shot 62-49
8:37   Malevy Leons misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
8:35   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
8:24   Malevy Leons personal foul  
8:09   Almar Atlason shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
8:09 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-50
8:09   Marquise Kennedy misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:09   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
7:53 +2 Duke Deen makes two point pullup jump shot (Almar Atlason assists) 64-50
7:32   CJ Jones misses three point jump shot  
7:30   Cade Hardtke defensive rebound  
7:18   Almar Atlason misses three point jump shot  
7:16   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
7:10   Steven Clay turnover (lost ball) (Almar Atlason steals)  
6:40   Almar Atlason misses two point driving layup  
6:38   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
6:35   Cade Hardtke personal foul  
6:35   TV timeout  
6:35   CJ Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:35 +1 CJ Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-51
6:20 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point turnaround hook shot (Kyle Thomas assists) 66-51
6:05 +2 CJ Jones makes two point driving layup 66-53
5:39 +3 Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Kyle Thomas assists) 69-53
5:17   Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot  
5:15   Kyle Thomas defensive rebound  
4:43 +3 Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot 72-53
4:40   Toby Okani blocks Duke Deen's three point jump shot  
4:40   Duke Deen offensive rebound  
4:40   Kyle Thomas personal foul  
4:28   CJ Jones turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)  
4:09   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
4:07   Filip Skobalj defensive rebound  
3:54 +2 CJ Jones makes two point driving layup (Filip Skobalj assists) 72-55
3:37   Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Rivera steals)  
3:30 +2 Toby Okani makes two point dunk (Isaiah Rivera assists) 72-57
3:11 +2 Kyle Thomas makes two point cutting dunk (Connor Hickman assists) 74-57
2:58 +2 CJ Jones makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Toby Okani assists) 74-59
2:56   TV timeout  
2:35 +3 Duke Deen makes three point pullup jump shot (Malevy Leons assists) 77-59
2:06   CJ Jones misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
1:46   Filip Skobalj personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
1:46   Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:46   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
1:22   Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot  
1:20   Duke Deen defensive rebound  
1:19   Isaiah Rivera personal foul  
1:19   Demarion Burch misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:19   Ethan Pickett defensive rebound  
1:03   Yusef Salih misses three point jump shot  
1:01   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
0:34   Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot  
0:32   Connor Hickman offensive rebound  
0:12   Braves turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:04   CJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Demarion Burch steals)  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 77 59
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 22 24
Team 4 1
Assists 21 14
Steals 7 3
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 5 13
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
21
D. Deen G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
3
C. Jones G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Deen 26 3 3 10/15 6/9 0/0 1 35 0 0 1 1 2
C. Hickman 22 2 4 7/11 3/7 5/6 1 32 0 0 1 1 1
M. Leons 8 12 3 2/8 0/1 4/5 1 36 1 2 0 3 9
D. Hannah 7 5 4 3/7 0/0 1/3 4 25 3 1 1 2 3
A. Atlason 2 1 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 24 1 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Burch 6 2 2 2/5 0/0 2/4 2 17 1 1 1 1 1
K. Thomas 4 1 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 11 0 1 0 0 1
C. Davis 2 4 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 15 1 0 1 1 3
C. Hardtke 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
E. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hennessy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Biliew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pettigrew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jonovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Linke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 31 21 27/58 9/23 14/20 15 200 7 5 5 9 22
UIC
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 25 3 1 10/16 2/7 3/5 3 34 0 0 4 0 3
M. Kennedy 7 7 1 2/4 0/0 3/4 1 21 0 1 1 2 5
F. Skobalj 6 3 1 2/4 1/3 1/2 3 33 0 0 3 1 2
I. Rivera 5 5 3 2/8 1/4 0/0 2 27 1 1 1 0 5
T. Okani 3 8 6 1/6 0/2 1/2 2 30 1 1 0 2 6
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Clay 7 2 1 2/5 2/5 1/1 3 16 0 0 1 1 1
Y. Salih 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
E. Pickett 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/2 0 16 1 0 1 0 2
J. Brownell 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ojukwu 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
G. Yaklich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Khaled - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 30 14 21/48 8/25 9/16 15 200 3 3 13 6 24
