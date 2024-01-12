Learning the Big 12 ropes, Cincinnati prepares for No. 14 Baylor
It didn't take long for Cincinnati to learn that the margin between victory and defeat is very thin in the Big 12.
The Bearcats will try to rebound from a highly disappointing setback when they square off with No. 14 Baylor on Saturday night in Waco, Texas.
Cincinnati (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) was in position to win its first two conference games as a member of the Big 12 when it led by three points in the final minute of Tuesday's 74-73 home loss to No. 25 Texas.
The advantage was still one when John Newman III went to the free-throw line with 23 seconds remaining. However, Newman missed the front end of the one-and-one situation and Texas cashed in with the winning jumper by Max Abmas with 6.2 seconds to go to post the victory.
Bearcats coach Wes Miller made it clear he didn't feel the missed free throw was the difference in the game.
"What I don't want to hear about is free-throw shooting," Miller said afterward. "I hurt every time we lose. Our players hurt every time we lose. But nobody's going to beat himself up more than John Newman. And that just breaks my heart. And it ain't fair because he shouldn't do it. Because to him -- one missed free throw on a one-on-one does not define the game -- he's going to do that to himself.
"And I just hate that. And we're going to have his damn back because that's not it.
"There's a thousand reasons why we had a chance. We had two chances to get stops to win a game, and we didn't get stops. That's why we lost the damn game, not because of free throws."
Cincinnati defeated then-No. 12 BYU 71-60 on the road last Saturday in its first Big 12 contest.
Baylor (13-2, 2-0) enters with a four-game winning streak that includes Tuesday's 81-72 home victory over No. 18 BYU.
The Bears outscored the Cougars by 15 points in the second half to rally for the win.
Baylor coach Scott Drew felt a sigh of relief afterward but also noted his club is built for overcoming adverse situations.
"You've got to be tough in this league," Drew said. "When you're down, you've got to have that resiliency and toughness to come back. If you don't, you're not going to win many games."
Bears guard Jayden Nunn cited the turnaround to simply eliminating miscues.
"We knew we were just beating ourselves with silly mistakes," Nunn said. "Once we covered them, that's when we started taking the lead. It really just started with defense. The defense created our offense for us, for sure."
Nunn is one of six Baylor players averaging in double digits, scoring 10 points per game. Ja'Kobe Walter leads the squad in scoring (15.3 ppg) and 3-pointers (34), while RayJ Dennis is second at 13.9 points per game.
Langston Love averages 11.3 points, Jalen Bridges is at 10.7 and Yves Missi contributes 10.1 points and leads the team in rebounding (6.3 per game) and blocked shots (25).
For the Bearcats, Viktor Lakhin leads in scoring (14.1) and rebounding (8.1). Dan Skillings Jr. (10.9) and Day Day Thomas (10.3) also score in double digits.
This is just the second meeting between the teams. Baylor won the first, 55-45 at Cincinnati on Dec. 21, 1946.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 12-3
|80.7 PPG
|46.4 RPG
|16.7 APG
|14 Baylor 13-2
|87.7 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|15.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|V. Lakhin
|15
|26.1
|14.1
|8.1
|2.3
|0.80
|1.00
|1.6
|53.4
|32.5
|54.5
|3.1
|5
|D. Skillings Jr.
|15
|23.4
|10.9
|6.3
|1.4
|0.50
|0.50
|1.3
|42.0
|27.7
|71.4
|2.3
|4
|D. Thomas
|15
|23.9
|10.3
|2.7
|2.9
|1.60
|0.30
|1.9
|39.6
|27.1
|79.5
|0.5
|2.2
|S. Lukosius
|13
|25.2
|9.5
|2.9
|3.2
|0.20
|0.10
|1.8
|44.0
|41.0
|78.6
|0.4
|2.5
|J. Newman III
|15
|27.4
|9.0
|5.1
|1.9
|1.50
|0.30
|1.5
|49.0
|34.4
|74.3
|1.5
|3.7
|J. James
|15
|17.5
|8.5
|2.1
|2.3
|0.50
|0.40
|1.1
|43.0
|35.7
|80.6
|0.7
|1.3
|A. Bandaogo
|8
|22.8
|8.4
|8.6
|1.0
|0.40
|1.40
|0.6
|63.9
|100.0
|60.6
|2.1
|6.5
|C. Fredrick
|11
|24.4
|7.5
|1.3
|1.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|42.9
|44.9
|70.0
|0.4
|0.9
|J. Reynolds
|6
|14
|6.7
|4.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|45.7
|33.3
|58.3
|1.7
|2.7
|O. Oguama
|15
|13.4
|3.7
|3.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.70
|0.4
|50.0
|50.0
|52.6
|1.1
|2.1
|C. Anthony
|5
|4.2
|3.0
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|30.8
|25.0
|83.3
|0.6
|0.8
|J. Reed
|13
|11.1
|2.8
|2.5
|0.8
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|43.3
|47.4
|50.0
|0.7
|1.8
|C. Kirkwood
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Long
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Tolentino
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|15
|0.0
|80.7
|46.4
|16.7
|6.20
|4.30
|11.3
|45.6
|35.7
|68.5
|14.4
|28.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Walter
|15
|28.7
|15.3
|4.2
|1.5
|1.20
|0.20
|0.9
|43.5
|40.0
|84.7
|1.5
|2.7
|R. Dennis
|15
|29.2
|13.9
|3.7
|6.1
|1.30
|0.10
|3.4
|52.1
|40.5
|73.3
|0.4
|3.3
|L. Love
|15
|23.5
|11.3
|1.9
|1.1
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|48.2
|47.8
|84.1
|0.3
|1.6
|J. Bridges
|15
|27
|10.7
|4.3
|1.5
|0.80
|0.90
|0.7
|45.9
|40.0
|88.5
|1.6
|2.7
|Y. Missi
|14
|20.9
|10.1
|6.3
|0.2
|1.00
|1.80
|0.9
|65.9
|0.0
|50.9
|3.2
|3.1
|J. Nunn
|15
|25.5
|10.0
|2.5
|2.7
|1.40
|0.50
|1.5
|44.3
|46.3
|71.2
|0.3
|2.1
|J. Ojianwuna
|15
|15.5
|5.1
|3.7
|0.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|79.5
|0.0
|62.5
|1.7
|1.9
|D. Grimes
|12
|8.2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|66.7
|80.0
|0.3
|1
|M. Little
|14
|9.2
|3.3
|1.4
|0.9
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|56.0
|50.0
|76.9
|0.2
|1.2
|C. Lohner
|15
|11.5
|3.1
|2.7
|0.5
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|57.6
|33.3
|70.0
|0.9
|1.9
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|9
|8.9
|2.6
|2.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.7
|52.6
|42.9
|0.0
|0.6
|1.6
|A. Sacks
|7
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|15
|0.0
|87.7
|39.5
|15.9
|7.30
|4.00
|11.5
|51.2
|43.3
|73.3
|12.1
|24.0
-
DAV
GW79
83148 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
WINT75
75137.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
6UK
TXAM89
89156 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPN
-
FOR
STBN65
63141.5 O/U
-10.5
2:30pm USA
-
BC
21CLEM47
59147.5 O/U
-11
3:00pm ACCN
-
UND
UMKC61
51140 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
SDST
DU63
72162.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SEA
UTA47
47141.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
20UTST
UNLV58
64145 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
COLG
BUCK37
34137 O/U
+8
3:30pm
-
ODU
CCAR35
34152 O/U
+1
3:30pm
-
SC
MIZZ32
33139 O/U
-3
3:30pm SECN
-
TXST
ULM33
29131 O/U
+3.5
3:30pm
-
LA
ARST42
37151.5 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm
-
APP
JMAD26
12147.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
ARK
FLA9
20165 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
ARMY
AMER23
20127.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
BGSU
NIU17
6151 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
BING
ALB11
16155 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
18BYU
UCF15
11146 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
SFU7
4137.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
CSUF
CSN15
15143.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
FRES
WYO13
10138 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
KSU
TTU8
14138.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LAM
NICH0
0153 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
LCHI
JOES22
17145.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
USA
MRSH33
27153 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU18
14138 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
HOW17
15144 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
GRAM
COOK0
0138.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0146.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
SOU
FAMU0
0141 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UIW
NW ST0
0145 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0171.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
BELLAR
CARK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm
-
LIND
TNST0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
4:30pm
-
MONM
CHAR0
0150.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
WIU
EIU0
0129 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
ALCN
ALST0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
CSUB
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
GASO
GAST0
0149.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
GT
11DUKE0
0146 O/U
-17
5:00pm ACCN
-
HC
LEH0
0148 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
WKY0
0141 O/U
-5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
PEAY
LIP0
0140.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELA
MCNS0
0133.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
TXCC
UNO0
0150.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
USM
TROY0
0150 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
8ARIZ
WSU0
0153.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
UAPB
TXSO0
0153 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
GMU
RICH0
0131 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
2HOU
TCU0
0137 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
JAST
AAMU0
0151 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
LSU
16AUB0
0153 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
IAST0
0135 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
SHOU
MTSU0
0132 O/U
PK
6:00pm
-
TEMP
NTEX0
0126.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
25TEX
WV0
0147 O/U
+6
6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
VMI
SAM0
0162.5 O/U
-24.5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0130.5 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
BALL
TOL0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
NH0
0162 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
DREX
ELON0
0139.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
EWU
IDHO0
0147 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
MIA
VT0
0154.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ACCN
-
MOSU
EVAN0
0142.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
UNCG
CHAT0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
PRST0
0142.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
UTVA
UTRGV0
0148.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
ABIL
CABP0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
CAL
ORE0
0148 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESPU
-
CINCY
14BAYL0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
DRKE
SIU0
0137 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCO
MTST0
0153 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
TRLST
GCU0
0141 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
NDST
NEOM0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
8:05pm
-
EKY
UNA0
0147.5 O/U
+3
8:15pm
-
ALA
MSST0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SFA
SUU0
0156.5 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
SAC0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
NAU
MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
UOP
LMU0
0144 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
SJSU
AF0
0132 O/U
-1
9:30pm
-
UCSD
CP0
0132.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSB0
0157 O/U
-1
10:00pm ESPU
-
PEP
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PORT
SF0
0143.5 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
USC
COLO0
0151.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP2
-
SYR
7UNC67
103156.5 O/U
-12
12:00pm ESPN
-
MORE
SIUE48
61137 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
NCST
LOU89
83147 O/U
+7
12:00pm CW
-
NW
15WISC63
71132.5 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm BTN
-
OHIO
WMU79
81153 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
HALL
BUT78
72143.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm FS1
-
5TENN
UGA85
79145.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm ESP2
-
TOWS
NE59
67128.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
VCU
LAS71
65143 O/U
+5.5
12:30pm USA
-
EMU
M-OH54
71142.5 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
NKY
DET81
76138 O/U
+10
1:00pm
-
PRES
GWEB60
76149 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
SJU
22CREI65
66154 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm FOX
-
STON
W&M63
59140 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
STONEH
FDU74
81154.5 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
UMBC
LOW82
86160.5 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm
-
VAN
MISS56
69144 O/U
-11
1:00pm SECN
-
WOFF
CIT72
71143.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm
-
BELM
INST64
94165.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
BRAD
UIC77
59137 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
ETSU
FURM73
82155 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
HOFS
CAMP68
69135 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
HOUC
TXAMC69
65146.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
KENT
CMU62
77141 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
LIU
SHU55
89150 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
LON
NCAS61
65143 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
LEM66
62136.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NAVY
LAF62
78127.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
NJIT
UVM55
76137 O/U
-16
2:00pm
-
OAK
IUPU88
66143.5 O/U
+11.5
2:00pm
-
9OKLA
3KAN66
78142 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
19SDSU
NMEX70
88150 O/U
-4
2:00pm CBS
-
MASS
URI77
89152.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO70
77138.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
UVA
WAKE47
66131 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
MER64
52139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
XAV
PROV85
65143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm FS1
-
FSU
ND67
58136 O/U
+1.5
2:15pm CW
-
PSU
1PUR78
95152.5 O/U
-19
2:15pm BTN