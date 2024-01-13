RJ Davis scores 22 points, No. 7 North Carolina routs Syracuse 103-67
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) RJ Davis scored 22 points to help No. 7 North Carolina race away from Syracuse for a 103-67 victory on Saturday.
Armando Bacot added 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their sixth consecutive game. Harrison Ingram also had a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds), while Jalen Washington had 11 points and Jae’Lyn Withers chipped in 10.
“They played with a lot of emotion today. I was really proud of their effort,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. “We talked about dominating points in the paint. As good as Syracuse is, they’re limited in the front court, and so, we wanted to get the ball inside.”
Judah Mintz led Syracuse (11-5, 2-3) with 21 points. Quadir Copeland added 16 points and Chris Bell had 13.
The Tar Heels pulled away from Syracuse with a 34-11 run over a stretch of about 11 minutes midway through the first half. While the Orange shot 2 of 15 from the floor and had seven turnovers during that span, Davis scored 10 points for the Tar Heels, which pushed UNC’s lead to 27 points.
Syracuse trimmed the deficit to 15 points near the start of the second half but never got any closer. The Tar Heels later used a 20-8 run to increase their lead to 39 points, their largest of the game. Washington had five points and a steal during that surge.
“I thought North Carolina was a tougher team. They jumped on us and just kept the pressure up,” Syracuse coach Adrian Autry said. “I thought it was the first time that we were kind of on our heels all year.”
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: The Orange entered this contest having won six of their last seven games, but they are now 0-4 on the season against AP Top 25 ranked opponents. Syracuse’s history of bad luck inside the Dean Smith Center continued - the Orange are 0-7 all-time in Chapel Hill - as it suffered its most lopsided loss of the season.
North Carolina: UNC topped 100 points scored for the third time this season and is off to its best start in ACC play since going 8-0 to begin the 2015-16 season. Key for UNC against Syracuse was its proficiency inside, outscoring the Orange 58-32 in the paint and winning the rebounding advantage 53-30.
BACOT OWNS ORANGE
Bacot finished with a double-double for the fourth time in seven career games against Syracuse. The Tar Heels center is now 5-2 all-time against the Orange, averaging 13.5 points and 10.7 rebounds in those games.
“As a group, I think we did a good job of getting to the paint, getting easy layups, getting offensive rebounds. That was really our main key the whole game,” Bacot said. “Really, it’s been a lot of fun. We’ve been having fun all year.”
Bacot recently became the seventh Tar Heel to score more than 2,000 points in his career. He needs six points to pass Lennie Rosenbluth for fourth all-time in program history. UNC is 11-1 this season when Bacot scores in double figures.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: The Orange travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
North Carolina: Louisville visits the Tar Heels on Wednesday.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Maliq Brown vs. Armando Bacot (Elliot Cadeau gains possession)
|19:39
|+2
|Elliot Cadeau makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|19:22
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|18:58
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|Judah Mintz defensive rebound
|18:41
|Maliq Brown misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|Elliot Cadeau defensive rebound
|18:31
|Elliot Cadeau misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|18:29
|Armando Bacot personal foul (Maliq Brown draws the foul)
|18:11
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (Maliq Brown assists)
|3-2
|17:57
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Chris Bell defensive rebound
|17:39
|Armando Bacot blocks Judah Mintz's two point driving layup
|17:37
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|17:16
|Judah Mintz personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|17:12
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|17:08
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|3-4
|16:54
|Justin Taylor misses two point pullup jump shot
|16:52
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|16:42
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Harrison Ingram assists)
|3-6
|16:30
|Judah Mintz turnover (lost ball) (Armando Bacot steals)
|16:25
|J.J. Starling shooting foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|16:25
|Cormac Ryan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:25
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-7
|16:24
|Justin Taylor turnover (bad pass) (RJ Davis steals)
|16:18
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point layup
|3-9
|16:01
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point driving layup
|5-9
|15:48
|+2
|Harrison Ingram makes two point layup
|5-11
|15:35
|Judah Mintz misses two point driving layup
|15:33
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|15:30
|Maliq Brown misses two point layup
|15:28
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|15:28
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point putback layup
|7-11
|15:19
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|7-13
|14:52
|J.J. Starling misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|14:36
|Maliq Brown personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|14:36
|TV timeout
|14:36
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-14
|14:36
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-15
|14:22
|Judah Mintz turnover (out of bounds)
|14:04
|Harrison Ingram misses two point layup
|14:02
|Jalen Washington offensive rebound
|14:00
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point layup
|7-17
|13:41
|Cormac Ryan personal foul
|13:35
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|13:33
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|13:20
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point jump shot
|7-19
|12:55
|Harrison Ingram shooting foul (Benny Williams draws the foul)
|12:55
|+1
|Benny Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-19
|12:55
|Benny Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:55
|Orange offensive rebound
|12:50
|Quadir Copeland turnover (lost ball) (RJ Davis steals)
|12:49
|J.J. Starling personal foul
|12:38
|Seth Trimble turnover (lost ball) (Benny Williams steals)
|12:27
|Paxson Wojcik shooting foul (Quadir Copeland draws the foul)
|12:27
|+1
|Quadir Copeland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-19
|12:27
|+1
|Quadir Copeland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-19
|12:17
|RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Maliq Brown steals)
|12:12
|Quadir Copeland misses two point layup
|12:10
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. offensive rebound
|12:09
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. misses two point layup
|12:08
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|12:08
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. personal foul
|11:57
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. defensive rebound
|11:52
|Judah Mintz misses two point layup
|11:50
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|11:41
|Paxson Wojcik misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. defensive rebound
|11:35
|Paxson Wojcik personal foul (Quadir Copeland draws the foul)
|11:35
|TV timeout
|11:29
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:27
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|11:18
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Elliot Cadeau assists)
|10-22
|10:58
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point pullup bank jump shot
|12-22
|10:40
|+2
|Seth Trimble makes two point driving layup
|12-24
|10:25
|Mounir Hima misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|10:13
|Mounir Hima shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|10:13
|+1
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-25
|10:13
|+1
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-26
|9:59
|Benny Williams misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|9:45
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|12-28
|9:31
|Armando Bacot shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|9:31
|Judah Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|9:31
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|13-28
|9:31
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|14-28
|9:12
|Elliot Cadeau misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|9:01
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|8:54
|+3
|Seth Trimble makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|14-31
|8:39
|Benny Williams turnover (lost ball) (Seth Trimble steals)
|8:32
|Seth Trimble turnover (bad pass) (Maliq Brown steals)
|8:27
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point dunk (Benny Williams assists)
|16-31
|8:18
|+3
|Harrison Ingram makes three point jump shot (Jalen Washington assists)
|16-34
|8:14
|Orange 30 second timeout
|8:14
|TV timeout
|7:57
|Maliq Brown turnover (traveling)
|7:40
|+2
|Harrison Ingram makes two point layup (Elliot Cadeau assists)
|16-36
|7:26
|Quadir Copeland turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Washington steals)
|7:16
|Seth Trimble misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Orange defensive rebound
|6:57
|Jalen Washington shooting foul (Chris Bell draws the foul)
|6:57
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-36
|6:57
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-36
|6:48
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|6:38
|Judah Mintz misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|6:24
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point running pullup jump shot
|18-38
|6:06
|Chris Bell turnover (lost ball) (RJ Davis steals)
|6:00
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point layup
|5:58
|J.J. Starling defensive rebound
|5:51
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|5:41
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Elliot Cadeau assists)
|18-41
|5:27
|Justin Taylor misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|5:22
|J.J. Starling shooting foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|5:22
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-42
|5:22
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-43
|5:11
|Benny Williams misses two point jump shot
|4:46
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. defensive rebound
|4:39
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Harrison Ingram steals)
|4:32
|Harrison Ingram misses two point layup
|4:30
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|4:27
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup
|18-45
|4:17
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (Judah Mintz assists)
|21-45
|4:01
|Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Cuffe Jr. steals)
|3:55
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup (Kyle Cuffe Jr. assists)
|23-45
|3:47
|Harrison Ingram turnover (bad pass)
|3:46
|TV timeout
|3:27
|Zayden High shooting foul (Chris Bell draws the foul)
|3:27
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-45
|3:27
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-45
|3:17
|Zayden High misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|Tar Heels offensive rebound
|3:10
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Benny Williams defensive rebound
|2:55
|Benny Williams misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|2:33
|Seth Trimble misses two point layup
|2:31
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|2:21
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point jump shot
|27-45
|2:04
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|Chris Bell personal foul (Jalen Washington draws the foul)
|2:02
|Jalen Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:02
|Judah Mintz defensive rebound
|1:54
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|1:52
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|1:24
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point dunk (Harrison Ingram assists)
|27-47
|1:02
|Benny Williams misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|0:54
|Maliq Brown personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|0:54
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-48
|0:54
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-49
|0:51
|Seth Trimble personal foul (Quadir Copeland draws the foul)
|0:51
|+1
|Quadir Copeland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-49
|0:51
|Quadir Copeland misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:51
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|0:37
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Jalen Washington assists)
|28-52
|0:24
|Quadir Copeland turnover (lost ball) (RJ Davis steals)
|0:19
|Seth Trimble misses two point layup
|0:17
|Cormac Ryan offensive rebound
|0:13
|Cormac Ryan turnover (out of bounds)
|0:01
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup (Quadir Copeland assists)
|30-52
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:52
|Elliot Cadeau misses three point jump shot
|19:50
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|19:41
|RJ Davis shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|19:41
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-52
|19:41
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-52
|19:34
|Armando Bacot turnover (lost ball)
|19:26
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point alley-oop dunk (J.J. Starling assists)
|34-52
|19:06
|Maliq Brown shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|19:06
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-53
|19:06
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-54
|18:47
|RJ Davis personal foul (J.J. Starling draws the foul)
|18:37
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup
|36-54
|18:25
|Elliot Cadeau misses two point layup
|18:23
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|18:16
|Armando Bacot misses two point tip layup
|18:14
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|18:07
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (Judah Mintz assists)
|39-54
|18:04
|+2
|Elliot Cadeau makes two point jump shot
|39-56
|18:04
|J.J. Starling shooting foul (Elliot Cadeau draws the foul)
|18:04
|Elliot Cadeau misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:04
|Harrison Ingram offensive rebound
|18:03
|Maliq Brown blocks Harrison Ingram's two point layup
|18:01
|Elliot Cadeau offensive rebound
|17:56
|+2
|Elliot Cadeau makes two point layup
|39-58
|17:44
|Elliot Cadeau blocks Judah Mintz's two point jump shot
|17:42
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|17:33
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (RJ Davis assists)
|39-60
|17:16
|Judah Mintz turnover (RJ Davis steals)
|17:11
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup
|39-62
|17:09
|Orange 30 second timeout
|17:09
|TV timeout
|16:56
|Quadir Copeland turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|16:53
|Chris Bell flagrant 1 (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|16:53
|Official timeout
|16:53
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|39-63
|16:53
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|39-64
|16:42
|Armando Bacot turnover (lost ball) (Benny Williams steals)
|16:33
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point jump shot
|41-64
|16:13
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|RJ Davis offensive rebound
|16:06
|RJ Davis misses two point layup
|16:04
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|15:56
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|41-66
|15:46
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|15:36
|Benny Williams blocks Harrison Ingram's two point layup
|15:34
|Quadir Copeland defensive rebound
|15:34
|Quadir Copeland turnover (Harrison Ingram steals)
|15:31
|TV timeout
|15:21
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|15:13
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point tip layup
|41-68
|14:59
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|14:57
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|14:46
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|14:44
|Harrison Ingram offensive rebound
|14:39
|+2
|Harrison Ingram makes two point layup
|41-70
|14:23
|+2
|Quadir Copeland makes two point dunk (Maliq Brown assists)
|43-70
|14:08
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Harrison Ingram assists)
|43-73
|13:51
|Maliq Brown turnover (bad pass)
|13:36
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|13:34
|Harrison Ingram offensive rebound
|13:29
|+2
|Harrison Ingram makes two point layup
|43-75
|13:09
|Seth Trimble blocks Kyle Cuffe Jr.'s two point jump shot
|13:07
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|13:02
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point dunk (Armando Bacot assists)
|43-77
|12:48
|+3
|Quadir Copeland makes three point jump shot
|46-77
|12:36
|Justin Taylor shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|12:36
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-78
|12:36
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-79
|12:25
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup
|48-79
|12:04
|Benny Williams personal foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|11:49
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup
|48-81
|11:30
|Benny Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|11:22
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point alley-oop dunk (RJ Davis assists)
|48-83
|11:10
|Armando Bacot shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|11:10
|TV timeout
|11:10
|Judah Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:10
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-83
|10:56
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point jump shot (Paxson Wojcik assists)
|49-85
|10:32
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point jump shot
|51-85
|10:14
|Jalen Washington turnover (bad pass) (J.J. Starling steals)
|10:09
|J.J. Starling turnover (bad pass)
|9:53
|Paxson Wojcik misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|9:45
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup
|51-87
|9:35
|Maliq Brown misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|9:27
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Washington draws the foul)
|9:27
|+1
|Jalen Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-88
|9:27
|Jalen Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:27
|Justin Taylor defensive rebound
|9:09
|Judah Mintz misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|9:03
|Elliot Cadeau turnover (bad pass)
|8:46
|Judah Mintz turnover (Jalen Washington steals)
|8:39
|Seth Trimble misses two point layup
|8:37
|Jalen Washington offensive rebound
|8:37
|Mounir Hima shooting foul (Jalen Washington draws the foul)
|8:37
|+1
|Jalen Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-89
|8:37
|+1
|Jalen Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-90
|8:19
|Jalen Washington shooting foul (Quadir Copeland draws the foul)
|8:19
|+1
|Quadir Copeland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-90
|8:19
|+1
|Quadir Copeland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-90
|7:58
|Peter Carey blocks James Okonkwo's two point layup
|7:56
|Justin Taylor defensive rebound
|7:47
|Quadir Copeland misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|Peter Carey offensive rebound
|7:38
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup
|55-90
|7:21
|+2
|James Okonkwo makes two point layup (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|55-92
|7:08
|+2
|Quadir Copeland makes two point jump shot
|57-92
|6:53
|Elliot Cadeau turnover (bad pass)
|6:53
|TV timeout
|6:35
|James Okonkwo shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|6:35
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-92
|6:35
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-92
|6:08
|Peter Carey shooting foul (Seth Trimble draws the foul)
|6:08
|Seth Trimble misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|6:08
|+1
|Seth Trimble makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|59-93
|6:08
|+1
|Seth Trimble makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|59-94
|5:53
|James Okonkwo blocks Justin Taylor's two point layup
|5:51
|Orange offensive rebound
|5:44
|Peter Carey misses two point hook shot
|5:42
|Justin Taylor offensive rebound
|5:30
|+2
|Quadir Copeland makes two point jump shot
|61-94
|5:24
|Seth Trimble turnover (bad pass)
|5:06
|Quadir Copeland misses two point jump shot
|5:04
|Zayden High defensive rebound
|4:54
|Zayden High offensive foul
|4:54
|Zayden High turnover (offensive foul)
|4:42
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|Seth Trimble defensive rebound
|4:33
|Seth Trimble misses two point jump shot
|4:31
|James Okonkwo offensive rebound
|4:26
|James Okonkwo turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Cuffe Jr. steals)
|4:24
|+2
|Quadir Copeland makes two point layup
|63-94
|4:09
|Jalen Washington misses two point jump shot
|4:07
|Justin Taylor defensive rebound
|3:58
|+2
|Peter Carey makes two point jump shot
|65-94
|3:42
|+2
|Seth Trimble makes two point layup
|65-96
|3:29
|J.J. Starling misses two point jump shot
|3:27
|Paxson Wojcik defensive rebound
|3:21
|Creighton Lebo misses three point jump shot
|3:20
|Orange defensive rebound
|3:20
|TV timeout
|3:07
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point layup
|67-96
|2:56
|Zayden High misses two point layup
|2:54
|Orange defensive rebound
|2:37
|Quadir Copeland misses two point layup
|2:35
|James Okonkwo defensive rebound
|2:23
|Zayden High misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|Quadir Copeland defensive rebound
|2:14
|Quadir Copeland turnover (bad pass) (Creighton Lebo steals)
|2:05
|+2
|Duwe Farris makes two point layup
|67-98
|1:57
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|Zayden High defensive rebound
|1:43
|Duwe Farris misses two point jump shot
|1:41
|James Okonkwo offensive rebound
|1:41
|Peter Carey shooting foul (James Okonkwo draws the foul)
|1:39
|+1
|James Okonkwo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-99
|1:39
|+1
|James Okonkwo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-100
|1:19
|Niko Ruffin misses three point jump shot
|1:17
|Zayden High defensive rebound
|1:10
|+3
|Rob Landry makes three point jump shot (Zayden High assists)
|67-103
|1:00
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|Rob Landry defensive rebound
|0:53
|Rob Landry misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|Duwe Farris offensive rebound
|0:44
|Peter Carey blocks Duwe Farris's two point layup
|0:42
|Niko Ruffin defensive rebound
|0:33
|Anthony Clayton misses two point layup
|0:31
|Creighton Lebo defensive rebound
|0:22
|Zayden High misses three point jump shot
|0:14
|James Okonkwo offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|James Okonkwo offensive rebound
|0:14
|Zayden High misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|Creighton Lebo defensive rebound
|0:31
|Anthony Clayton misses two point layup
|0:33
|Niko Ruffin defensive rebound
|0:42
|Peter Carey blocks Duwe Farris's two point layup
|0:44
|Duwe Farris offensive rebound
|0:51
|Rob Landry misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Rob Landry defensive rebound
|0:58
|Kyle Cuffe Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|+ 3
|Rob Landry makes three point jump shot (Zayden High assists)
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|103
|Field Goals
|23-63 (36.5%)
|37-77 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|22-27 (81.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|53
|Offensive
|5
|18
|Defensive
|20
|33
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|8
|16
|Steals
|7
|13
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Syracuse 11-5
|76.9 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|14.1 APG
|7 North Carolina 13-3
|82.5 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|36.5
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|81.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mintz
|21
|2
|2
|7/17
|0/2
|7/9
|1
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Bell
|13
|1
|0
|3/5
|3/3
|4/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Starling
|8
|1
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Brown
|6
|8
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|1
|2
|2
|6
|J. Taylor
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Copeland
|16
|2
|1
|5/9
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|22
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2
|P. Carey
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M. Hima
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ruffin
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|0
|4
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|67
|25
|8
|23/63
|4/19
|17/21
|19
|200
|7
|4
|17
|5
|20