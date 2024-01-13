away team background logo
OT
DAV
Wildcats
4
GW
Colonials
8

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bobby Durkin offensive rebound  
0:01   Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot  
0:07 +1 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 79-83
0:07   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:07   Reed Bailey personal foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
0:07   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
0:07   Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:07   Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:07   Darren Buchanan Jr. personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
0:09   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:10 +1 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 79-82
0:10   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:10   Angelo Brizzi personal foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
0:12   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
0:14   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
0:25   TV timeout  
0:25   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:27   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
0:29   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
0:57   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
0:59   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
1:12   David Skogman defensive rebound  
1:14   Garrett Johnson misses two point jump shot  
1:43 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 79-81
1:52   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
1:54   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
2:21   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
2:23   Darren Buchanan Jr. blocks David Skogman's two point layup  
2:38   Babatunde Akingbola turnover (offensive foul)  
2:38   Babatunde Akingbola offensive foul  
2:52   Grant Huffman turnover (offensive foul)  
2:52   Grant Huffman offensive foul  
3:16 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 77-81
3:31   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:44   Jump ball. David Skogman vs. James Bishop IV (David Skogman gains possession)  
4:06 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Maximus Edwards assists) 77-79
4:20 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists) 77-76
4:35 +1 Babatunde Akingbola makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-76
4:37   Babatunde Akingbola misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:37   Reed Bailey shooting foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)  
4:37   Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound  
4:37   Maximus Edwards misses two point layup  
5:00   David Skogman vs. Babatunde Akingbola (Babatunde Akingbola gains possession)  

2nd Half
DAV
Wildcats
31
GW
Colonials
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Maximus Edwards offensive rebound  
0:00   Maximus Edwards misses two point layup  
0:02   Revolutionaries 30 second timeout  
0:02   Revolutionaries 60 second timeout  
0:02   Grant Huffman turnover (lost ball) (Jacoi Hutchinson steals)  
0:02   Jump ball. Grant Huffman vs. Jacoi Hutchinson (Jacoi Hutchinson gains possession)  
0:17 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup 75-75
0:30   Jacoi Hutchinson defensive rebound  
0:30   Connor Kochera misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:30   Jacoi Hutchinson personal foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
0:33   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
0:33   Garrett Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:33 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 75-73
0:33   Bobby Durkin shooting foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)  
0:35   Bobby Durkin turnover (lost ball) (Jacoi Hutchinson steals)  
0:42   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:42   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
0:42   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
0:53   Revolutionaries 30 second timeout  
0:59 +3 Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists) 75-72
1:11   David Skogman defensive rebound  
1:13   Garrett Johnson misses two point layup  
1:40   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
1:40   David Skogman misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:41   Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (David Skogman draws the foul)  
1:42   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
1:42   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:42   Connor Kochera shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
1:43   Darren Buchanan Jr. offensive rebound  
1:43   Garrett Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:43   Bobby Durkin shooting foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)  
2:01 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-72
2:01 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 71-72
2:01   Maximus Edwards shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
2:21   Revolutionaries turnover (shot clock violation)  
2:22   Revolutionaries offensive rebound  
2:24   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
2:55   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
2:57   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
3:25 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot 70-72
3:55   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
3:55   Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:55   Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:55   Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
4:12 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point layup 70-70
4:32 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 70-68
4:40   Garrett Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)  
4:41   Reed Bailey personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)  
4:42   Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound  
4:44   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
5:13   Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound  
5:15   David Skogman misses three point jump shot  
5:23   Wildcats offensive rebound  
5:25   David Skogman misses two point layup  
5:39 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 68-68
5:57   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
5:57   Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:57   Garrett Johnson shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
5:57 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 68-65
6:06 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists) 66-65
6:33 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 66-62
6:42   Garrett Johnson personal foul  
6:50   Jacoi Hutchinson personal foul  
7:00 +2 Garrett Johnson makes two point jump shot 64-62
7:14   Garrett Johnson offensive rebound  
7:14   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:16   TV timeout  
7:14   Hunter Adam shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
7:14 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup 64-60
7:19   Darren Buchanan Jr. offensive rebound  
7:21   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:34   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
7:36   Angelo Brizzi misses two point layup  
7:48   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
7:50   David Skogman misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Achile Spadone defensive rebound  
8:11   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:18   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
8:20   Hunter Adam misses two point layup  
8:30   Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Angelo Brizzi steals)  
8:52   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
8:54   Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot  
9:12 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 64-58
9:27   Angelo Brizzi personal foul  
9:32   Sean Logan turnover (bad pass) (Darren Buchanan Jr. steals)  
9:45   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
9:47   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound  
10:01   Garrett Johnson misses two point layup  
10:09   Achile Spadone personal foul  
10:33 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 64-56
10:41   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
10:43   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
11:06 +3 Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot 62-56
11:12   TV timeout  
11:12   James Bishop IV personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
11:16   Garrett Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)  
11:37   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
11:39   Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot  
12:07   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
12:09   Sean Logan blocks Darren Buchanan Jr.'s two point layup  
12:24 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 59-56
12:40 +1 Jacoi Hutchinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 57-56
12:40   Sean Logan shooting foul (Jacoi Hutchinson draws the foul)  
12:43 +3 Jacoi Hutchinson makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists) 57-55
12:56 +3 Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists) 57-52
13:02   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
13:04   Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
13:14   Sean Logan blocks James Bishop IV's two point layup  
13:23   Revolutionaries offensive rebound  
13:25   Benny Schroder misses two point jump shot  
13:43   Achile Spadone personal foul  
14:02 +3 Bobby Durkin makes three point stepback jump shot (Achile Spadone assists) 54-52
14:13   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
14:15   Sean Logan blocks Maximus Edwards's two point layup  
14:34   Angelo Brizzi turnover (bad pass)  
14:34   TV timeout  
14:34   Wildcats offensive rebound  
14:34   David Skogman misses two point layup  
14:58 +2 Jacoi Hutchinson makes two point dunk 51-52
15:05   Reed Bailey turnover (lost ball) (Jacoi Hutchinson steals)  
15:16   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
15:18   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
15:48 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point hook shot 51-50
15:59 +2 Garrett Johnson makes two point layup 49-50
16:19 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup 49-48
16:36   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
16:38   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
17:01   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
17:03   David Skogman misses three point jump shot  
17:13   Connor Kochera offensive rebound  
17:15   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
17:26   James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball)  
17:34   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
17:36   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
17:46 +2 Babatunde Akingbola makes two point layup 47-48
18:14 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 47-46
18:20   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
18:22   Maximus Edwards misses two point layup  
18:32   Maximus Edwards offensive rebound  
18:34   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass)  
18:56   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
18:58 +2 Garrett Johnson makes two point layup 44-46
19:14   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
18:58   Reed Bailey misses two point layup  
19:18 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup 44-44
19:28   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
19:30   Connor Kochera misses two point layup  
19:41 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists) 44-42

1st Half
DAV
Wildcats
44
GW
Colonials
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +2 Angelo Brizzi makes two point layup 44-39
0:16   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
0:16   Garrett Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:16 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-39
0:16   Grant Huffman personal foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)  
0:18   Revolutionaries 30 second timeout  
0:27 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point jump shot (Hunter Adam assists) 42-38
0:48   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:52   David Skogman defensive rebound  
0:52   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:52   David Skogman shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
0:52 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup 40-38
1:00 +1 David Skogman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-36
1:00 +1 David Skogman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-36
1:00   James Bishop IV personal foul (David Skogman draws the foul)  
1:11   Darren Buchanan Jr. personal foul  
1:15   Hunter Adam defensive rebound  
1:17   Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:34 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Hunter Adam assists) 38-36
1:56 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot 35-36
2:22   David Skogman turnover (bad pass)  
2:43   TV timeout  
2:43   Benny Schroder turnover (bad pass)  
2:57   Jacoi Hutchinson defensive rebound  
2:59   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
3:18 +3 Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jacoi Hutchinson assists) 35-33
3:38 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 35-30
3:51   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
3:53   Maximus Edwards misses two point layup  
4:11   Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
4:13   David Skogman misses two point hook shot  
4:44   Wildcats defensive rebound  
4:46   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Grant Huffman turnover (offensive foul)  
5:11   Grant Huffman offensive foul  
5:15   David Skogman defensive rebound  
5:17   Benny Schroder misses two point layup  
5:21   Benny Schroder offensive rebound  
5:23   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses two point layup  
5:34   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
5:36   Maximus Edwards blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup  
5:54   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
5:54   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:54   Sean Logan shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
5:54 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 32-30
6:09   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
6:11   Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot  
6:11   Sean Logan offensive rebound  
6:13   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
6:21   James Bishop IV turnover (Grant Huffman steals)  
6:27   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
6:29   David Skogman misses two point layup  
6:52 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 32-28
6:57 +2 Sean Logan makes two point layup 32-26
7:04   Sean Logan offensive rebound  
7:06   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
7:19 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists) 30-26
7:42   Connor Kochera personal foul  
7:42   Angelo Brizzi turnover (bad pass) (Benny Schroder steals)  
7:56 +1 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-23
7:56   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:56   TV timeout  
7:56   Reed Bailey shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
8:05 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 30-22
8:15   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
8:17   Benny Schroder misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Hunter Adam personal foul  
8:24   Darren Buchanan Jr. offensive rebound  
8:26   Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot  
8:45 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 28-22
8:55 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists) 26-22
9:05 +2 Hunter Adam makes two point layup 26-19
9:10   Hunter Adam offensive rebound  
9:12   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Maximus Edwards turnover (lost ball)  
9:30   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
9:32   Maximus Edwards blocks Bobby Durkin's two point layup  
9:40   Connor Kochera offensive rebound  
9:40   Connor Kochera misses two point layup  
9:52   Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (traveling)  
10:09   Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)  
10:13   Maximus Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Connor Kochera steals)  
10:19   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
10:19   Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:19 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-19
10:19   Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
10:23   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
10:25   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
10:49   TV timeout  
10:49   James Bishop IV turnover (traveling)  
11:08 +2 Angelo Brizzi makes two point layup 23-19
11:24 +3 Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 21-19
11:38 +2 David Skogman makes two point hook shot 21-16
11:55 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point layup 19-16
12:24 +2 David Skogman makes two point hook shot 19-14
12:34   Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)  
12:34   Sean Logan offensive rebound  
12:36   David Skogman misses three point jump shot  
12:45 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Antoine Smith Jr. assists) 17-14
13:05 +3 Angelo Brizzi makes three point jump shot (Achile Spadone assists) 17-11
13:28 +3 Jacoi Hutchinson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 14-11
13:48 +1 Achile Spadone makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-8
13:48 +1 Achile Spadone makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-8
13:48   Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Achile Spadone draws the foul)  
13:48 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup 12-8
13:55   Maximus Edwards offensive rebound  
13:57   Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:02   Reed Bailey personal foul  
14:30 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 12-6
14:48   Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass)  
14:54 +2 Sean Logan makes two point layup 10-6
15:03   Sean Logan offensive rebound  
15:05   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
15:22   TV timeout  
15:23   Wildcats defensive rebound  
15:25   Trey Autry misses three point jump shot  
15:39   Reed Bailey turnover (lost ball) (Babatunde Akingbola steals)  
16:03   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
16:03   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:03 +1 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-6
16:03   Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
16:11 +1 Sean Logan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-5
16:11   Sean Logan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:11   Garrett Johnson shooting foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)  
16:17   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
16:19   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
16:29   Garrett Johnson misses two point jump shot  
16:46 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup 7-5
16:53   James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Connor Kochera steals)  
17:11 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-5
17:11   Connor Kochera misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:15   Garrett Johnson shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
17:23   David Skogman defensive rebound  
17:25   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:33 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point jump shot 4-5
17:39   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
17:41   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Connor Kochera turnover (Garrett Johnson steals)  
18:07   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
18:09   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
18:17 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup 2-5
18:24 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot 0-5
18:35   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
18:37   Bobby Durkin misses two point jump shot  
19:56 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot 0-2
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Huffman 24 7 4 10/17 2/5 2/5 3 41 3 0 5 3 4
C. Kochera 14 5 1 6/11 1/3 1/3 2 35 2 0 1 2 3
D. Skogman 12 5 0 4/13 2/6 2/3 1 31 0 0 1 0 5
R. Bailey 7 3 1 3/5 0/1 1/4 5 25 0 0 2 1 2
B. Durkin 6 7 0 2/6 2/4 0/0 2 34 0 0 1 1 6
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brizzi 7 3 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 3 16 1 0 2 0 3
S. Logan 5 7 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 18 0 3 1 4 3
A. Spadone 2 1 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
H. Adam 2 2 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 1 1
J. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Katsock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ghedini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sosnik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Matheny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Loughnane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Schulte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 40 11 31/65 8/25 9/19 22 225 6 3 13 12 28
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Johnson 23 3 0 8/16 5/9 2/5 4 31 1 0 2 1 2
J. Bishop IV 20 2 7 8/16 4/7 0/0 2 38 0 0 4 0 2
D. Buchanan Jr. 16 8 5 6/10 0/2 4/12 2 37 1 1 1 3 5
M. Edwards 9 13 1 4/13 1/4 0/0 1 36 0 2 4 3 10
B. Akingbola 3 4 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 5 28 1 0 1 3 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hutchinson 9 2 1 3/3 2/2 1/1 2 27 3 0 0 0 2
A. Smith Jr. 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
B. Schroder 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 1 0
T. Autry 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
L. Talipov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Weluche-Ume - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 34 15 31/66 13/29 8/20 17 225 7 3 13 11 23
