DAVID
GWASH
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Bobby Durkin offensive rebound
|0:01
|Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|+1
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-83
|0:07
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:07
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|0:07
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|0:07
|Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:07
|Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:07
|Darren Buchanan Jr. personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|0:09
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:10
|+1
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-82
|0:10
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|Angelo Brizzi personal foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|0:12
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|0:14
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|TV timeout
|0:25
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:27
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|0:29
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|0:57
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|0:59
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|1:14
|Garrett Johnson misses two point jump shot
|1:43
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|79-81
|1:52
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|1:54
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|2:21
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|2:23
|Darren Buchanan Jr. blocks David Skogman's two point layup
|2:38
|Babatunde Akingbola turnover (offensive foul)
|2:38
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive foul
|2:52
|Grant Huffman turnover (offensive foul)
|2:52
|Grant Huffman offensive foul
|3:16
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|77-81
|3:31
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:44
|Jump ball. David Skogman vs. James Bishop IV (David Skogman gains possession)
|4:06
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Maximus Edwards assists)
|77-79
|4:20
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists)
|77-76
|4:35
|+1
|Babatunde Akingbola makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-76
|4:37
|Babatunde Akingbola misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:37
|Reed Bailey shooting foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)
|4:37
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
|4:37
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|5:00
|David Skogman vs. Babatunde Akingbola (Babatunde Akingbola gains possession)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Maximus Edwards offensive rebound
|0:00
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|0:02
|Revolutionaries 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Revolutionaries 60 second timeout
|0:02
|Grant Huffman turnover (lost ball) (Jacoi Hutchinson steals)
|0:02
|Jump ball. Grant Huffman vs. Jacoi Hutchinson (Jacoi Hutchinson gains possession)
|0:17
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point layup
|75-75
|0:30
|Jacoi Hutchinson defensive rebound
|0:30
|Connor Kochera misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:30
|Jacoi Hutchinson personal foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|0:33
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|0:33
|Garrett Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:33
|+1
|Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-73
|0:33
|Bobby Durkin shooting foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)
|0:35
|Bobby Durkin turnover (lost ball) (Jacoi Hutchinson steals)
|0:42
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:42
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|0:42
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Revolutionaries 30 second timeout
|0:59
|+3
|Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists)
|75-72
|1:11
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|1:13
|Garrett Johnson misses two point layup
|1:40
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|1:40
|David Skogman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:41
|Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (David Skogman draws the foul)
|1:42
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|1:42
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:42
|Connor Kochera shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|1:43
|Darren Buchanan Jr. offensive rebound
|1:43
|Garrett Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:43
|Bobby Durkin shooting foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)
|2:01
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-72
|2:01
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-72
|2:01
|Maximus Edwards shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|2:21
|Revolutionaries turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:22
|Revolutionaries offensive rebound
|2:24
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|2:57
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot
|70-72
|3:55
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|3:55
|Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:55
|Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:55
|Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|4:12
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|70-70
|4:32
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|70-68
|4:40
|Garrett Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|4:41
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)
|4:42
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
|4:44
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|5:13
|Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|5:15
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|5:25
|David Skogman misses two point layup
|5:39
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|68-68
|5:57
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|5:57
|Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:57
|Garrett Johnson shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|5:57
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|68-65
|6:06
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists)
|66-65
|6:33
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|66-62
|6:42
|Garrett Johnson personal foul
|6:50
|Jacoi Hutchinson personal foul
|7:00
|+2
|Garrett Johnson makes two point jump shot
|64-62
|7:14
|Garrett Johnson offensive rebound
|7:14
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:16
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Hunter Adam shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|7:14
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup
|64-60
|7:19
|Darren Buchanan Jr. offensive rebound
|7:21
|Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:34
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|7:36
|Angelo Brizzi misses two point layup
|7:48
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|7:50
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|Achile Spadone defensive rebound
|8:11
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|Garrett Johnson defensive rebound
|8:20
|Hunter Adam misses two point layup
|8:30
|Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Angelo Brizzi steals)
|8:52
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|8:54
|Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|64-58
|9:27
|Angelo Brizzi personal foul
|9:32
|Sean Logan turnover (bad pass) (Darren Buchanan Jr. steals)
|9:45
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|9:47
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
|10:01
|Garrett Johnson misses two point layup
|10:09
|Achile Spadone personal foul
|10:33
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|64-56
|10:41
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|10:43
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|+3
|Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot
|62-56
|11:12
|TV timeout
|11:12
|James Bishop IV personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|11:16
|Garrett Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|11:37
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|11:39
|Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|12:09
|Sean Logan blocks Darren Buchanan Jr.'s two point layup
|12:24
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|59-56
|12:40
|+1
|Jacoi Hutchinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-56
|12:40
|Sean Logan shooting foul (Jacoi Hutchinson draws the foul)
|12:43
|+3
|Jacoi Hutchinson makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists)
|57-55
|12:56
|+3
|Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists)
|57-52
|13:02
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|13:04
|Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot
|13:12
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|13:14
|Sean Logan blocks James Bishop IV's two point layup
|13:23
|Revolutionaries offensive rebound
|13:25
|Benny Schroder misses two point jump shot
|13:43
|Achile Spadone personal foul
|14:02
|+3
|Bobby Durkin makes three point stepback jump shot (Achile Spadone assists)
|54-52
|14:13
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|14:15
|Sean Logan blocks Maximus Edwards's two point layup
|14:34
|Angelo Brizzi turnover (bad pass)
|14:34
|TV timeout
|14:34
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|14:34
|David Skogman misses two point layup
|14:58
|+2
|Jacoi Hutchinson makes two point dunk
|51-52
|15:05
|Reed Bailey turnover (lost ball) (Jacoi Hutchinson steals)
|15:16
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|15:18
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point hook shot
|51-50
|15:59
|+2
|Garrett Johnson makes two point layup
|49-50
|16:19
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup
|49-48
|16:36
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|16:38
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|17:01
|Garrett Johnson defensive rebound
|17:03
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|Connor Kochera offensive rebound
|17:15
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball)
|17:34
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|17:36
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|17:46
|+2
|Babatunde Akingbola makes two point layup
|47-48
|18:14
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|47-46
|18:20
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|18:22
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|18:32
|Maximus Edwards offensive rebound
|18:34
|Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass)
|18:56
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|18:58
|+2
|Garrett Johnson makes two point layup
|44-46
|19:14
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|18:58
|Reed Bailey misses two point layup
|19:18
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point layup
|44-44
|19:28
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|19:30
|Connor Kochera misses two point layup
|19:41
|+3
|James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists)
|44-42
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+2
|Angelo Brizzi makes two point layup
|44-39
|0:16
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|0:16
|Garrett Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:16
|+1
|Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-39
|0:16
|Grant Huffman personal foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)
|0:18
|Revolutionaries 30 second timeout
|0:27
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point jump shot (Hunter Adam assists)
|42-38
|0:48
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:52
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|0:52
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:52
|David Skogman shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|0:52
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup
|40-38
|1:00
|+1
|David Skogman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-36
|1:00
|+1
|David Skogman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-36
|1:00
|James Bishop IV personal foul (David Skogman draws the foul)
|1:11
|Darren Buchanan Jr. personal foul
|1:15
|Hunter Adam defensive rebound
|1:17
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Hunter Adam assists)
|38-36
|1:56
|+3
|James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot
|35-36
|2:22
|David Skogman turnover (bad pass)
|2:43
|TV timeout
|2:43
|Benny Schroder turnover (bad pass)
|2:57
|Jacoi Hutchinson defensive rebound
|2:59
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|+3
|Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jacoi Hutchinson assists)
|35-33
|3:38
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|35-30
|3:51
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|3:53
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|4:11
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|4:13
|David Skogman misses two point hook shot
|4:44
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|4:46
|Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|Grant Huffman turnover (offensive foul)
|5:11
|Grant Huffman offensive foul
|5:15
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|5:17
|Benny Schroder misses two point layup
|5:21
|Benny Schroder offensive rebound
|5:23
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses two point layup
|5:34
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|5:36
|Maximus Edwards blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup
|5:54
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|5:54
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:54
|Sean Logan shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|5:54
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|32-30
|6:09
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|6:11
|Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Sean Logan offensive rebound
|6:13
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|6:21
|James Bishop IV turnover (Grant Huffman steals)
|6:27
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|6:29
|David Skogman misses two point layup
|6:52
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|32-28
|6:57
|+2
|Sean Logan makes two point layup
|32-26
|7:04
|Sean Logan offensive rebound
|7:06
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|7:19
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists)
|30-26
|7:42
|Connor Kochera personal foul
|7:42
|Angelo Brizzi turnover (bad pass) (Benny Schroder steals)
|7:56
|+1
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-23
|7:56
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:56
|TV timeout
|7:56
|Reed Bailey shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|8:05
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|30-22
|8:15
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|8:17
|Benny Schroder misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Hunter Adam personal foul
|8:24
|Darren Buchanan Jr. offensive rebound
|8:26
|Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot
|8:45
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|28-22
|8:55
|+3
|James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Darren Buchanan Jr. assists)
|26-22
|9:05
|+2
|Hunter Adam makes two point layup
|26-19
|9:10
|Hunter Adam offensive rebound
|9:12
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|Maximus Edwards turnover (lost ball)
|9:30
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|9:32
|Maximus Edwards blocks Bobby Durkin's two point layup
|9:40
|Connor Kochera offensive rebound
|9:40
|Connor Kochera misses two point layup
|9:52
|Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (traveling)
|10:09
|Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)
|10:13
|Maximus Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Connor Kochera steals)
|10:19
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|10:19
|Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:19
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-19
|10:19
|Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|10:23
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|10:25
|Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|TV timeout
|10:49
|James Bishop IV turnover (traveling)
|11:08
|+2
|Angelo Brizzi makes two point layup
|23-19
|11:24
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|21-19
|11:38
|+2
|David Skogman makes two point hook shot
|21-16
|11:55
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|19-16
|12:24
|+2
|David Skogman makes two point hook shot
|19-14
|12:34
|Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)
|12:34
|Sean Logan offensive rebound
|12:36
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|+3
|James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Antoine Smith Jr. assists)
|17-14
|13:05
|+3
|Angelo Brizzi makes three point jump shot (Achile Spadone assists)
|17-11
|13:28
|+3
|Jacoi Hutchinson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|14-11
|13:48
|+1
|Achile Spadone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-8
|13:48
|+1
|Achile Spadone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-8
|13:48
|Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Achile Spadone draws the foul)
|13:48
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point layup
|12-8
|13:55
|Maximus Edwards offensive rebound
|13:57
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:02
|Reed Bailey personal foul
|14:30
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|12-6
|14:48
|Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|14:54
|+2
|Sean Logan makes two point layup
|10-6
|15:03
|Sean Logan offensive rebound
|15:05
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:23
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|15:25
|Trey Autry misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|Reed Bailey turnover (lost ball) (Babatunde Akingbola steals)
|16:03
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|16:03
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:03
|+1
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-6
|16:03
|Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|16:11
|+1
|Sean Logan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-5
|16:11
|Sean Logan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:11
|Garrett Johnson shooting foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)
|16:17
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|16:19
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|16:29
|Garrett Johnson misses two point jump shot
|16:46
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup
|7-5
|16:53
|James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Connor Kochera steals)
|17:11
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-5
|17:11
|Connor Kochera misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:15
|Garrett Johnson shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|17:23
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|17:25
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point jump shot
|4-5
|17:39
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|17:41
|Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|Connor Kochera turnover (Garrett Johnson steals)
|18:07
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|18:09
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup
|2-5
|18:24
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot
|0-5
|18:35
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|18:37
|Bobby Durkin misses two point jump shot
|19:56
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot
|0-2
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bobby Durkin offensive rebound
|0:00
|Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|+ 1
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:07
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:07
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|0:07
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|0:07
|Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:07
|Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:07
|Darren Buchanan Jr. personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|0:07
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:09
|+ 1
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|83
|Field Goals
|31-65 (47.7%)
|31-66 (47.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-19 (47.4%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|39
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|28
|23
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
23 PTS, 3 REB
|Team Stats
|Davidson 10-5
|72.0 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|13.3 APG
|George Wash. 12-3
|83.2 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|G. Huffman G
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|G. Johnson G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.7
|FG%
|47.0
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|44.8
|
|
|47.4
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Huffman
|24
|7
|4
|10/17
|2/5
|2/5
|3
|41
|3
|0
|5
|3
|4
|C. Kochera
|14
|5
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|1/3
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Skogman
|12
|5
|0
|4/13
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|R. Bailey
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/4
|5
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|B. Durkin
|6
|7
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Huffman
|24
|7
|4
|10/17
|2/5
|2/5
|3
|41
|3
|0
|5
|3
|4
|C. Kochera
|14
|5
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|1/3
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Skogman
|12
|5
|0
|4/13
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|R. Bailey
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/4
|5
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|B. Durkin
|6
|7
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brizzi
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Logan
|5
|7
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|3
|1
|4
|3
|A. Spadone
|2
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Adam
|2
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Katsock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ghedini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sosnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Matheny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Loughnane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Schulte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|40
|11
|31/65
|8/25
|9/19
|22
|225
|6
|3
|13
|12
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Johnson
|23
|3
|0
|8/16
|5/9
|2/5
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Bishop IV
|20
|2
|7
|8/16
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|D. Buchanan Jr.
|16
|8
|5
|6/10
|0/2
|4/12
|2
|37
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|M. Edwards
|9
|13
|1
|4/13
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|2
|4
|3
|10
|B. Akingbola
|3
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Johnson
|23
|3
|0
|8/16
|5/9
|2/5
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Bishop IV
|20
|2
|7
|8/16
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|D. Buchanan Jr.
|16
|8
|5
|6/10
|0/2
|4/12
|2
|37
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|M. Edwards
|9
|13
|1
|4/13
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|2
|4
|3
|10
|B. Akingbola
|3
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hutchinson
|9
|2
|1
|3/3
|2/2
|1/1
|2
|27
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Smith Jr.
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Schroder
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Autry
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Talipov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Weluche-Ume
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|34
|15
|31/66
|13/29
|8/20
|17
|225
|7
|3
|13
|11
|23