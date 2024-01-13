ETNST
FURMAN
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Paladins gains possession)
|19:37
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|Carter Whitt offensive rebound
|19:27
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Quimari Peterson defensive rebound
|19:16
|Ebby Asamoah misses two point jump shot
|19:14
|Carter Whitt defensive rebound
|18:56
|+2
|Alex Williams makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists)
|0-2
|18:31
|Jaden Seymour misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|Carter Whitt defensive rebound
|18:24
|+2
|Ben VanderWal makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists)
|0-4
|18:11
|+2
|Quimari Peterson makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|18:00
|+2
|Tyrese Hughey makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists)
|2-6
|17:34
|Quimari Peterson turnover (out of bounds)
|17:27
|Quimari Peterson shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)
|17:27
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-7
|17:27
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-8
|17:06
|+2
|Quimari Peterson makes two point layup
|4-8
|16:54
|JP Pegues misses two point layup
|16:52
|Gabe Sisk defensive rebound
|16:45
|Tyrese Hughey shooting foul (Jaden Seymour draws the foul)
|16:45
|+1
|Jaden Seymour makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-8
|16:45
|Jaden Seymour misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:45
|Garrett Hien defensive rebound
|16:37
|Alex Williams misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
|16:27
|Quimari Peterson misses two point layup
|16:25
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|16:18
|+3
|Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Ben VanderWal assists)
|5-11
|15:58
|+3
|Quimari Peterson makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists)
|8-11
|15:45
|Jadyn Parker personal foul
|15:45
|TV timeout
|15:29
|Ebby Asamoah personal foul
|15:20
|Jadyn Parker blocks Garrett Hien's two point layup
|15:18
|Paladins offensive rebound
|15:10
|Jaden Seymour shooting foul
|15:10
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|8-12
|15:10
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|8-13
|15:10
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|8-14
|14:58
|+3
|Quimari Peterson makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists)
|11-14
|14:34
|Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Quimari Peterson steals)
|14:27
|+2
|Quimari Peterson makes two point layup
|13-14
|14:10
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|Quimari Peterson defensive rebound
|14:02
|Garrett Hien personal foul
|14:01
|+3
|Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Quimari Peterson assists)
|16-14
|13:30
|+3
|Garrett Hien makes three point jump shot (Ben VanderWal assists)
|16-17
|13:10
|Gabe Sisk misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound
|12:41
|+2
|Garrett Hien makes two point jump shot
|16-19
|12:29
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|12:27
|Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|12:23
|Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass)
|12:22
|Buccaneers 30 second timeout
|12:22
|TV timeout
|12:08
|Tyler Rice misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|Quimari Peterson offensive rebound
|12:00
|Quimari Peterson turnover (bad pass)
|11:37
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|Tyrese Hughey offensive rebound
|11:19
|+3
|Garrett Hien makes three point jump shot (Ben VanderWal assists)
|16-22
|11:03
|+2
|Quimari Peterson makes two point jump shot (Jaden Seymour assists)
|18-22
|10:47
|+2
|Garrett Hien makes two point jump shot
|18-24
|10:22
|Quimari Peterson misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|DJ Hughes offensive rebound
|10:19
|+2
|DJ Hughes makes two point layup
|20-24
|9:59
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|Ben VanderWal offensive rebound
|9:49
|+2
|Carter Whitt makes two point layup
|20-26
|9:46
|Buccaneers 30 second timeout
|9:16
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Jadyn Parker offensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Carter Whitt makes two point layup
|20-28
|9:08
|+2
|Jadyn Parker makes two point jump shot
|22-28
|8:46
|+2
|Allen Strothers makes two point jump shot
|24-28
|8:35
|Jadyn Parker blocks Cooper Bowser's two point layup
|8:33
|Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
|8:16
|Jaden Seymour misses two point jump shot
|8:14
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|8:07
|Quimari Peterson blocks JP Pegues's two point jump shot
|8:04
|JP Pegues offensive rebound
|7:57
|Jadyn Parker blocks JP Pegues's two point layup
|7:57
|Cooper Bowser offensive rebound
|7:57
|+2
|Cooper Bowser makes two point layup
|24-30
|7:39
|Cooper Bowser personal foul
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:26
|Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul
|7:08
|Allen Strothers misses two point jump shot
|7:06
|Paladins defensive rebound
|6:46
|Cooper Bowser misses two point layup
|6:44
|Gabe Sisk defensive rebound
|6:41
|Cooper Bowser personal foul
|6:32
|Ben VanderWal personal foul
|6:15
|+3
|Jaden Seymour makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists)
|27-30
|6:06
|Jaden Seymour shooting foul
|6:06
|Alex Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:06
|+1
|Alex Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-31
|5:44
|Quimari Peterson misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|5:31
|+3
|Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists)
|27-34
|5:01
|Jaden Seymour turnover (bad pass) (Carter Whitt steals)
|4:55
|+2
|Carter Whitt makes two point layup
|27-36
|4:44
|+2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup (Jadyn Parker assists)
|29-36
|4:29
|Gabe Sisk shooting foul
|4:29
|+1
|Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-37
|4:29
|+1
|Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-38
|4:14
|+2
|Jaden Seymour makes two point layup (Quimari Peterson assists)
|31-38
|3:57
|Alex Williams misses two point layup
|3:55
|Jaden Seymour defensive rebound
|3:49
|Gabe Sisk misses two point layup
|3:47
|Jadyn Parker offensive rebound
|3:40
|+2
|Jadyn Parker makes two point layup
|33-38
|3:30
|+2
|Carter Whitt makes two point layup
|33-40
|3:15
|Garrett Hien personal foul (Jadyn Parker draws the foul)
|3:15
|TV timeout
|3:15
|Jadyn Parker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:15
|Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound
|3:08
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|Quimari Peterson defensive rebound
|2:59
|Ebby Asamoah turnover (lost ball) (Carter Whitt steals)
|2:50
|Alex Williams misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|Ben VanderWal offensive rebound
|2:42
|Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|Quimari Peterson defensive rebound
|2:35
|+2
|Gabe Sisk makes two point jump shot (Quimari Peterson assists)
|35-40
|2:24
|JP Pegues misses two point jump shot
|2:22
|Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
|2:11
|Gabe Sisk misses two point layup
|2:09
|Carter Whitt defensive rebound
|2:03
|Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Seymour steals)
|1:54
|Tyrese Hughey blocks Jaden Seymour's two point dunk
|1:52
|Ben VanderWal defensive rebound
|1:33
|JP Pegues misses two point jump shot
|1:31
|JP Pegues offensive rebound
|0:55
|Jadyn Parker shooting foul
|0:55
|+1
|Ben VanderWal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-41
|0:55
|+1
|Ben VanderWal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-42
|0:27
|+2
|Jadyn Parker makes two point dunk (Allen Strothers assists)
|37-42
|0:05
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point layup
|37-44
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|+2
|Jaden Seymour makes two point dunk (Jadyn Parker assists)
|39-44
|19:41
|Alex Williams offensive foul
|19:41
|Alex Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|19:28
|Quimari Peterson misses two point layup
|19:26
|Alex Williams defensive rebound
|19:07
|Alex Williams misses two point jump shot
|19:05
|Alex Williams offensive rebound
|18:47
|+2
|Alex Williams makes two point layup
|39-46
|18:40
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|Alex Williams defensive rebound
|18:32
|+3
|Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Hughey assists)
|39-49
|18:01
|Jadyn Parker offensive foul
|18:01
|Jadyn Parker turnover (offensive foul)
|17:45
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point layup (Tyrese Hughey assists)
|39-51
|17:28
|Tyler Rice turnover (out of bounds)
|17:16
|Carter Whitt misses two point layup
|17:14
|Jaden Seymour defensive rebound
|17:02
|Ben VanderWal blocks Quimari Peterson's two point layup
|17:00
|Buccaneers offensive rebound
|16:53
|+2
|Jaden Seymour makes two point layup (Allen Strothers assists)
|41-51
|16:53
|Ben VanderWal shooting foul
|16:53
|+1
|Jaden Seymour makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-51
|16:31
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|Ben VanderWal offensive rebound
|16:19
|Alex Williams misses two point jump shot
|16:17
|Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
|16:12
|Quimari Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Carter Whitt steals)
|16:03
|+2
|Ben VanderWal makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists)
|42-53
|15:33
|+3
|Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot
|45-53
|15:10
|Jadyn Parker shooting foul
|15:10
|TV timeout
|15:10
|+1
|Tyrese Hughey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-54
|15:10
|+1
|Tyrese Hughey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-55
|14:47
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|Garrett Hien defensive rebound
|14:22
|+3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists)
|45-58
|14:01
|Ebby Asamoah misses two point jump shot
|13:59
|Ben VanderWal defensive rebound
|13:51
|Ebby Asamoah blocks Ben VanderWal's two point layup
|13:49
|Paladins offensive rebound
|13:40
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point layup
|45-60
|13:19
|Allen Strothers misses two point jump shot
|13:17
|Allen Strothers offensive rebound
|13:13
|Allen Strothers misses two point layup
|13:11
|Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|13:02
|Quimari Peterson shooting foul
|13:02
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|45-61
|13:02
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|45-62
|13:02
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|45-63
|12:48
|+3
|Jaden Seymour makes three point jump shot (DJ Hughes assists)
|48-63
|12:16
|+3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists)
|48-66
|12:11
|Buccaneers 30 second timeout
|12:11
|TV timeout
|11:56
|Ebby Asamoah misses two point layup
|11:54
|Quimari Peterson offensive rebound
|11:52
|Quimari Peterson turnover (bad pass)
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:40
|+2
|Alex Williams makes two point layup (JP Pegues assists)
|48-68
|11:40
|Jaden Seymour shooting foul
|11:40
|+1
|Alex Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-69
|11:30
|Quimari Peterson misses two point layup
|11:28
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|11:19
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Quimari Peterson defensive rebound
|11:07
|+2
|Jaden Seymour makes two point jump shot
|50-69
|11:07
|Tyrese Hughey shooting foul
|11:07
|Jaden Seymour misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:07
|Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound
|11:03
|Quimari Peterson turnover (bad pass)
|10:48
|Carter Whitt misses two point jump shot
|10:46
|Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
|10:39
|Quimari Peterson misses two point layup
|10:37
|Jadyn Parker offensive rebound
|10:35
|Tyrese Hughey blocks Jadyn Parker's two point layup
|10:33
|Alex Williams defensive rebound
|10:28
|Pjay Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|10:21
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|10:15
|Alex Williams misses two point layup
|10:13
|Allen Strothers defensive rebound
|10:04
|+2
|Quimari Peterson makes two point jump shot
|52-69
|9:40
|Ebby Asamoah shooting foul
|9:40
|+1
|Tyrese Hughey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-70
|9:40
|+1
|Tyrese Hughey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-71
|9:19
|Jaden Seymour misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound
|8:57
|Carter Whitt turnover (lost ball)
|8:35
|+2
|Tyler Rice makes two point layup
|54-71
|8:13
|Ben VanderWal turnover (bad pass)
|7:56
|Maki Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|7:52
|Tyler Rice personal foul
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:40
|Ben VanderWal misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|Maki Johnson defensive rebound
|7:10
|Garrett Hien personal foul
|7:10
|+2
|Jadyn Parker makes two point layup (Allen Strothers assists)
|56-71
|6:43
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|Ben VanderWal offensive rebound
|6:15
|Pjay Smith Jr. misses two point layup
|6:13
|Jaden Seymour defensive rebound
|6:05
|Jadyn Parker misses two point dunk
|6:03
|Alex Williams defensive rebound
|6:01
|Alex Williams turnover (bad pass) (Allen Strothers steals)
|6:01
|+3
|Jaden Seymour makes three point jump shot (Allen Strothers assists)
|59-71
|5:51
|Paladins 30 second timeout
|5:46
|+2
|Alex Williams makes two point layup (JP Pegues assists)
|59-73
|5:30
|Tyrese Hughey shooting foul (Jadyn Parker draws the foul)
|5:30
|+1
|Jadyn Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-73
|5:30
|+1
|Jadyn Parker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-73
|5:27
|Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Seymour steals)
|5:27
|Jaden Seymour misses two point layup
|5:25
|Maki Johnson offensive rebound
|5:22
|+3
|Tyler Rice makes three point jump shot (Maki Johnson assists)
|64-73
|4:55
|Tyrese Hughey misses two point layup
|4:53
|Tyrese Hughey offensive rebound
|4:50
|Jadyn Parker blocks Tyrese Hughey's two point layup
|4:48
|Jaden Seymour defensive rebound
|4:48
|Ben VanderWal shooting foul (Tyler Rice draws the foul)
|4:48
|+1
|Tyler Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-73
|4:48
|+1
|Tyler Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-73
|4:28
|Jaden Seymour shooting foul (Alex Williams draws the foul)
|4:28
|+1
|Alex Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-74
|4:28
|Alex Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:28
|Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
|4:00
|Carter Whitt blocks Tyler Rice's two point layup
|3:58
|Buccaneers offensive rebound
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:55
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|Alex Williams defensive rebound
|3:32
|+2
|Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot
|66-76
|3:11
|Jaden Seymour misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|Carter Whitt defensive rebound
|2:46
|+2
|Tyrese Hughey makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists)
|66-78
|2:46
|Jadyn Parker shooting foul
|2:46
|Tyrese Hughey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:46
|Maki Johnson defensive rebound
|2:21
|+2
|Jaden Seymour makes two point jump shot
|68-78
|1:48
|Paladins turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:29
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Buccaneers offensive rebound
|1:26
|Buccaneers 30 second timeout
|1:21
|+2
|Jaden Seymour makes two point layup
|70-78
|0:55
|Ebby Asamoah blocks Carter Whitt's two point jump shot
|0:53
|Paladins offensive rebound
|0:53
|Paladins 30 second timeout
|0:52
|Alex Williams turnover (bad pass)
|0:40
|Quimari Peterson turnover (lost ball) (Carter Whitt steals)
|0:37
|Tyler Rice personal foul (Carter Whitt draws the foul)
|0:37
|+1
|Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-79
|0:37
|+1
|Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-80
|0:32
|Tyler Rice misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound
|0:24
|+2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup
|72-80
|0:23
|Tyler Rice personal foul (Pjay Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|0:23
|+1
|Pjay Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-81
|0:23
|+1
|Pjay Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-82
|0:20
|Jaden Seymour misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Tyler Rice offensive rebound
|0:12
|Allen Strothers misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound
|0:04
|Ben VanderWal shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)
|0:04
|+1
|Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-82
|0:04
|Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:04
|Alex Williams defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|82
|Field Goals
|29-66 (43.9%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|23-26 (88.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|40
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
20 PTS, 7 REB
|Top Scorers
|J. Seymour F
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|J. Pegues G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|88.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Seymour
|23
|4
|1
|9/16
|3/6
|2/4
|4
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Q. Peterson
|16
|7
|3
|7/14
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|1
|6
|2
|5
|E. Asamoah
|11
|4
|3
|4/14
|2/9
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|J. Parker
|10
|9
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|30
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|T. Rice
|7
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hughes
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Strothers
|2
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G. Sisk
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Johnson
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|B. Ilic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Meriwether
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fasehun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|33
|15
|29/66
|8/25
|7/11
|17
|200
|4
|7
|10
|12
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Hien
|10
|2
|3
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Smith Jr
|2
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. Bowser
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Molnar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Humphries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Bronson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Tillman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Burr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|36
|15
|26/59
|7/20
|23/26
|14
|200
|4
|4
|9
|11
|25
