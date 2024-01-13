away team background logo
home team background logo
ETNST
FURMAN

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
ETSU
Buccaneers
37
FURM
Paladins
44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Paladins gains possession)  
19:37   Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Carter Whitt offensive rebound  
19:27   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
19:25   Quimari Peterson defensive rebound  
19:16   Ebby Asamoah misses two point jump shot  
19:14   Carter Whitt defensive rebound  
18:56 +2 Alex Williams makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists) 0-2
18:31   Jaden Seymour misses two point jump shot  
18:29   Carter Whitt defensive rebound  
18:24 +2 Ben VanderWal makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists) 0-4
18:11 +2 Quimari Peterson makes two point jump shot 2-4
18:00 +2 Tyrese Hughey makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists) 2-6
17:34   Quimari Peterson turnover (out of bounds)  
17:27   Quimari Peterson shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)  
17:27 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-7
17:27 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-8
17:06 +2 Quimari Peterson makes two point layup 4-8
16:54   JP Pegues misses two point layup  
16:52   Gabe Sisk defensive rebound  
16:45   Tyrese Hughey shooting foul (Jaden Seymour draws the foul)  
16:45 +1 Jaden Seymour makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-8
16:45   Jaden Seymour misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:45   Garrett Hien defensive rebound  
16:37   Alex Williams misses two point jump shot  
16:35   Jadyn Parker defensive rebound  
16:27   Quimari Peterson misses two point layup  
16:25   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
16:18 +3 Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Ben VanderWal assists) 5-11
15:58 +3 Quimari Peterson makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists) 8-11
15:45   Jadyn Parker personal foul  
15:45   TV timeout  
15:29   Ebby Asamoah personal foul  
15:20   Jadyn Parker blocks Garrett Hien's two point layup  
15:18   Paladins offensive rebound  
15:10   Jaden Seymour shooting foul  
15:10 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 3 8-12
15:10 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 3 8-13
15:10 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 3 of 3 8-14
14:58 +3 Quimari Peterson makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists) 11-14
14:34   Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Quimari Peterson steals)  
14:27 +2 Quimari Peterson makes two point layup 13-14
14:10   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
14:08   Quimari Peterson defensive rebound  
14:02   Garrett Hien personal foul  
14:01 +3 Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Quimari Peterson assists) 16-14
13:30 +3 Garrett Hien makes three point jump shot (Ben VanderWal assists) 16-17
13:10   Gabe Sisk misses three point jump shot  
13:08   Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound  
12:41 +2 Garrett Hien makes two point jump shot 16-19
12:29   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
12:27   Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
12:23   Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass)  
12:22   Buccaneers 30 second timeout  
12:22   TV timeout  
12:08   Tyler Rice misses three point jump shot  
12:06   Quimari Peterson offensive rebound  
12:00   Quimari Peterson turnover (bad pass)  
11:37   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Tyrese Hughey offensive rebound  
11:19 +3 Garrett Hien makes three point jump shot (Ben VanderWal assists) 16-22
11:03 +2 Quimari Peterson makes two point jump shot (Jaden Seymour assists) 18-22
10:47 +2 Garrett Hien makes two point jump shot 18-24
10:22   Quimari Peterson misses three point jump shot  
10:19   DJ Hughes offensive rebound  
10:19 +2 DJ Hughes makes two point layup 20-24
9:59   Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot  
9:56   Ben VanderWal offensive rebound  
9:49 +2 Carter Whitt makes two point layup 20-26
9:46   Buccaneers 30 second timeout  
9:16   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
9:16   Jadyn Parker offensive rebound  
9:08 +2 Carter Whitt makes two point layup 20-28
9:08 +2 Jadyn Parker makes two point jump shot 22-28
8:46 +2 Allen Strothers makes two point jump shot 24-28
8:35   Jadyn Parker blocks Cooper Bowser's two point layup  
8:33   Jadyn Parker defensive rebound  
8:16   Jaden Seymour misses two point jump shot  
8:14   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
8:07   Quimari Peterson blocks JP Pegues's two point jump shot  
8:04   JP Pegues offensive rebound  
7:57   Jadyn Parker blocks JP Pegues's two point layup  
7:57   Cooper Bowser offensive rebound  
7:57 +2 Cooper Bowser makes two point layup 24-30
7:39   Cooper Bowser personal foul  
7:36   TV timeout  
7:26   Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul  
7:08   Allen Strothers misses two point jump shot  
7:06   Paladins defensive rebound  
6:46   Cooper Bowser misses two point layup  
6:44   Gabe Sisk defensive rebound  
6:41   Cooper Bowser personal foul  
6:32   Ben VanderWal personal foul  
6:15 +3 Jaden Seymour makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists) 27-30
6:06   Jaden Seymour shooting foul  
6:06   Alex Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:06 +1 Alex Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-31
5:44   Quimari Peterson misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
5:31 +3 Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists) 27-34
5:01   Jaden Seymour turnover (bad pass) (Carter Whitt steals)  
4:55 +2 Carter Whitt makes two point layup 27-36
4:44 +2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup (Jadyn Parker assists) 29-36
4:29   Gabe Sisk shooting foul  
4:29 +1 Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-37
4:29 +1 Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-38
4:14 +2 Jaden Seymour makes two point layup (Quimari Peterson assists) 31-38
3:57   Alex Williams misses two point layup  
3:55   Jaden Seymour defensive rebound  
3:49   Gabe Sisk misses two point layup  
3:47   Jadyn Parker offensive rebound  
3:40 +2 Jadyn Parker makes two point layup 33-38
3:30 +2 Carter Whitt makes two point layup 33-40
3:15   Garrett Hien personal foul (Jadyn Parker draws the foul)  
3:15   TV timeout  
3:15   Jadyn Parker misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:15   Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound  
3:08   Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot  
3:06   Quimari Peterson defensive rebound  
2:59   Ebby Asamoah turnover (lost ball) (Carter Whitt steals)  
2:50   Alex Williams misses three point jump shot  
2:48   Ben VanderWal offensive rebound  
2:42   Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot  
2:40   Quimari Peterson defensive rebound  
2:35 +2 Gabe Sisk makes two point jump shot (Quimari Peterson assists) 35-40
2:24   JP Pegues misses two point jump shot  
2:22   Jadyn Parker defensive rebound  
2:11   Gabe Sisk misses two point layup  
2:09   Carter Whitt defensive rebound  
2:03   Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Seymour steals)  
1:54   Tyrese Hughey blocks Jaden Seymour's two point dunk  
1:52   Ben VanderWal defensive rebound  
1:33   JP Pegues misses two point jump shot  
1:31   JP Pegues offensive rebound  
0:55   Jadyn Parker shooting foul  
0:55 +1 Ben VanderWal makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-41
0:55 +1 Ben VanderWal makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-42
0:27 +2 Jadyn Parker makes two point dunk (Allen Strothers assists) 37-42
0:05 +2 JP Pegues makes two point layup 37-44
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
ETSU
Buccaneers
36
FURM
Paladins
38

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Jaden Seymour makes two point dunk (Jadyn Parker assists) 39-44
19:41   Alex Williams offensive foul  
19:41   Alex Williams turnover (offensive foul)  
19:28   Quimari Peterson misses two point layup  
19:26   Alex Williams defensive rebound  
19:07   Alex Williams misses two point jump shot  
19:05   Alex Williams offensive rebound  
18:47 +2 Alex Williams makes two point layup 39-46
18:40   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
18:38   Alex Williams defensive rebound  
18:32 +3 Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Hughey assists) 39-49
18:01   Jadyn Parker offensive foul  
18:01   Jadyn Parker turnover (offensive foul)  
17:45 +2 JP Pegues makes two point layup (Tyrese Hughey assists) 39-51
17:28   Tyler Rice turnover (out of bounds)  
17:16   Carter Whitt misses two point layup  
17:14   Jaden Seymour defensive rebound  
17:02   Ben VanderWal blocks Quimari Peterson's two point layup  
17:00   Buccaneers offensive rebound  
16:53 +2 Jaden Seymour makes two point layup (Allen Strothers assists) 41-51
16:53   Ben VanderWal shooting foul  
16:53 +1 Jaden Seymour makes regular free throw 1 of 1 42-51
16:31   Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot  
16:29   Ben VanderWal offensive rebound  
16:19   Alex Williams misses two point jump shot  
16:17   Jadyn Parker defensive rebound  
16:12   Quimari Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Carter Whitt steals)  
16:03 +2 Ben VanderWal makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists) 42-53
15:33 +3 Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot 45-53
15:10   Jadyn Parker shooting foul  
15:10   TV timeout  
15:10 +1 Tyrese Hughey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-54
15:10 +1 Tyrese Hughey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-55
14:47   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
14:45   Garrett Hien defensive rebound  
14:22 +3 JP Pegues makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists) 45-58
14:01   Ebby Asamoah misses two point jump shot  
13:59   Ben VanderWal defensive rebound  
13:51   Ebby Asamoah blocks Ben VanderWal's two point layup  
13:49   Paladins offensive rebound  
13:40 +2 JP Pegues makes two point layup 45-60
13:19   Allen Strothers misses two point jump shot  
13:17   Allen Strothers offensive rebound  
13:13   Allen Strothers misses two point layup  
13:11   Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
13:02   Quimari Peterson shooting foul  
13:02 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 3 45-61
13:02 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 3 45-62
13:02 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 3 of 3 45-63
12:48 +3 Jaden Seymour makes three point jump shot (DJ Hughes assists) 48-63
12:16 +3 JP Pegues makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists) 48-66
12:11   Buccaneers 30 second timeout  
12:11   TV timeout  
11:56   Ebby Asamoah misses two point layup  
11:54   Quimari Peterson offensive rebound  
11:52   Quimari Peterson turnover (bad pass)  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:40 +2 Alex Williams makes two point layup (JP Pegues assists) 48-68
11:40   Jaden Seymour shooting foul  
11:40 +1 Alex Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1 48-69
11:30   Quimari Peterson misses two point layup  
11:28   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
11:19   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Quimari Peterson defensive rebound  
11:07 +2 Jaden Seymour makes two point jump shot 50-69
11:07   Tyrese Hughey shooting foul  
11:07   Jaden Seymour misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:07   Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound  
11:03   Quimari Peterson turnover (bad pass)  
10:48   Carter Whitt misses two point jump shot  
10:46   Jadyn Parker defensive rebound  
10:39   Quimari Peterson misses two point layup  
10:37   Jadyn Parker offensive rebound  
10:35   Tyrese Hughey blocks Jadyn Parker's two point layup  
10:33   Alex Williams defensive rebound  
10:28   Pjay Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
10:21   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
10:19   Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
10:15   Alex Williams misses two point layup  
10:13   Allen Strothers defensive rebound  
10:04 +2 Quimari Peterson makes two point jump shot 52-69
9:40   Ebby Asamoah shooting foul  
9:40 +1 Tyrese Hughey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-70
9:40 +1 Tyrese Hughey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-71
9:19   Jaden Seymour misses three point jump shot  
9:17   Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound  
8:57   Carter Whitt turnover (lost ball)  
8:35 +2 Tyler Rice makes two point layup 54-71
8:13   Ben VanderWal turnover (bad pass)  
7:56   Maki Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:54   Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
7:52   Tyler Rice personal foul  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:40   Ben VanderWal misses three point jump shot  
7:38   Maki Johnson defensive rebound  
7:10   Garrett Hien personal foul  
7:10 +2 Jadyn Parker makes two point layup (Allen Strothers assists) 56-71
6:43   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
6:41   Ben VanderWal offensive rebound  
6:15   Pjay Smith Jr. misses two point layup  
6:13   Jaden Seymour defensive rebound  
6:05   Jadyn Parker misses two point dunk  
6:03   Alex Williams defensive rebound  
6:01   Alex Williams turnover (bad pass) (Allen Strothers steals)  
6:01 +3 Jaden Seymour makes three point jump shot (Allen Strothers assists) 59-71
5:51   Paladins 30 second timeout  
5:46 +2 Alex Williams makes two point layup (JP Pegues assists) 59-73
5:30   Tyrese Hughey shooting foul (Jadyn Parker draws the foul)  
5:30 +1 Jadyn Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-73
5:30 +1 Jadyn Parker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-73
5:27   Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Seymour steals)  
5:27   Jaden Seymour misses two point layup  
5:25   Maki Johnson offensive rebound  
5:22 +3 Tyler Rice makes three point jump shot (Maki Johnson assists) 64-73
4:55   Tyrese Hughey misses two point layup  
4:53   Tyrese Hughey offensive rebound  
4:50   Jadyn Parker blocks Tyrese Hughey's two point layup  
4:48   Jaden Seymour defensive rebound  
4:48   Ben VanderWal shooting foul (Tyler Rice draws the foul)  
4:48 +1 Tyler Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-73
4:48 +1 Tyler Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-73
4:28   Jaden Seymour shooting foul (Alex Williams draws the foul)  
4:28 +1 Alex Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-74
4:28   Alex Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:28   Jadyn Parker defensive rebound  
4:00   Carter Whitt blocks Tyler Rice's two point layup  
3:58   Buccaneers offensive rebound  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:55   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
3:53   Alex Williams defensive rebound  
3:32 +2 Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot 66-76
3:11   Jaden Seymour misses three point jump shot  
3:09   Carter Whitt defensive rebound  
2:46 +2 Tyrese Hughey makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists) 66-78
2:46   Jadyn Parker shooting foul  
2:46   Tyrese Hughey misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:46   Maki Johnson defensive rebound  
2:21 +2 Jaden Seymour makes two point jump shot 68-78
1:48   Paladins turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:29   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Buccaneers offensive rebound  
1:26   Buccaneers 30 second timeout  
1:21 +2 Jaden Seymour makes two point layup 70-78
0:55   Ebby Asamoah blocks Carter Whitt's two point jump shot  
0:53   Paladins offensive rebound  
0:53   Paladins 30 second timeout  
0:52   Alex Williams turnover (bad pass)  
0:40   Quimari Peterson turnover (lost ball) (Carter Whitt steals)  
0:37   Tyler Rice personal foul (Carter Whitt draws the foul)  
0:37 +1 Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-79
0:37 +1 Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-80
0:32   Tyler Rice misses three point jump shot  
0:30   Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound  
0:24 +2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup 72-80
0:23   Tyler Rice personal foul (Pjay Smith Jr. draws the foul)  
0:23 +1 Pjay Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-81
0:23 +1 Pjay Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-82
0:20   Jaden Seymour misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Tyler Rice offensive rebound  
0:12   Allen Strothers misses three point jump shot  
0:10   Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound  
0:04   Ben VanderWal shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)  
0:04 +1 Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 73-82
0:04   Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:04   Alex Williams defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Alex Williams defensive rebound 0:04
  Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 2 of 2 0:04
+ 1 Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:04
  Ben VanderWal shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul) 0:04
  Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound 0:10
  Allen Strothers misses three point jump shot 0:12
  Tyler Rice offensive rebound 0:18
  Jaden Seymour misses three point jump shot 0:20
+ 1 Pjay Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:23
+ 1 Pjay Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:23
  Tyler Rice personal foul (Pjay Smith Jr. draws the foul) 0:23
Team Stats
Points 73 82
Field Goals 29-66 (43.9%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 23-26 (88.5%)
Total Rebounds 36 40
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 21 25
Team 3 4
Assists 15 15
Steals 4 4
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
22
J. Seymour F
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
24
A. Williams F
20 PTS, 7 REB
12T
ETSU 9-8 373673
Furman 8-9 443882
Timmons Arena Greenville, SC
Timmons Arena Greenville, SC
Team Stats
ETSU 9-8 71.2 PPG 42.6 RPG 10.9 APG
Furman 8-9 81.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Seymour F 14.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.3 APG 47.2 FG%
00
. Pegues G 17.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 5.5 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
22
J. Seymour F 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
J. Pegues G 20 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
43.9 FG% 44.1
32.0 3PT FG% 35.0
63.6 FT% 88.5
ETSU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Seymour 23 4 1 9/16 3/6 2/4 4 38 2 0 1 0 4
Q. Peterson 16 7 3 7/14 2/4 0/0 2 31 1 1 6 2 5
E. Asamoah 11 4 3 4/14 2/9 1/2 2 33 0 2 1 3 1
J. Parker 10 9 2 4/6 0/0 2/3 5 30 0 4 1 3 6
T. Rice 7 1 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 3 16 0 0 1 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Seymour 23 4 1 9/16 3/6 2/4 4 38 2 0 1 0 4
Q. Peterson 16 7 3 7/14 2/4 0/0 2 31 1 1 6 2 5
E. Asamoah 11 4 3 4/14 2/9 1/2 2 33 0 2 1 3 1
J. Parker 10 9 2 4/6 0/0 2/3 5 30 0 4 1 3 6
T. Rice 7 1 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 3 16 0 0 1 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hughes 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
A. Strothers 2 2 4 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 1 1
G. Sisk 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 2
J. Smith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Johnson 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 2
B. Ilic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Meriwether - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fasehun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 15 29/66 8/25 7/11 17 200 4 7 10 12 21
Furman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Williams 20 7 0 7/13 3/4 3/5 1 33 0 0 3 1 6
J. Pegues 20 5 2 5/15 2/7 8/8 0 29 0 0 0 2 3
C. Whitt 14 5 5 5/9 0/1 4/4 0 35 4 1 5 1 4
T. Hughey 8 5 2 2/7 0/3 4/5 3 27 0 2 0 2 3
B. VanderWal 6 6 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 4 34 0 1 1 4 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Williams 20 7 0 7/13 3/4 3/5 1 33 0 0 3 1 6
J. Pegues 20 5 2 5/15 2/7 8/8 0 29 0 0 0 2 3
C. Whitt 14 5 5 5/9 0/1 4/4 0 35 4 1 5 1 4
T. Hughey 8 5 2 2/7 0/3 4/5 3 27 0 2 0 2 3
B. VanderWal 6 6 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 4 34 0 1 1 4 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Hien 10 2 3 4/6 2/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 2
P. Smith Jr 2 5 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 22 0 0 0 0 5
C. Bowser 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 1 0
D. Molnar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Humphries - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bronson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Tillman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Burr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 36 15 26/59 7/20 23/26 14 200 4 4 9 11 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola