FORD
STBON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:30
|TV timeout
|4:30
|Rams 30 second timeout
|4:49
|+3
|Charles Pride makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|65-63
|5:05
|Elijah Gray turnover (Assa Essamvous steals)
|5:30
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot (Charles Pride assists)
|65-60
|5:57
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|65-58
|5:58
|Japhet Medor offensive rebound
|6:00
|Elijah Gray misses two point layup
|6:04
|Elijah Gray offensive rebound
|6:04
|Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:04
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|6:04
|Japhet Medor defensive rebound
|6:06
|Charles Pride misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|Charles Pride defensive rebound
|6:19
|Jahmere Tripp misses two point jump shot
|6:39
|+1
|Charles Pride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-58
|6:39
|+1
|Charles Pride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-57
|6:39
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo shooting foul (Charles Pride draws the foul)
|6:44
|Charles Pride offensive rebound
|6:46
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|7:02
|Josh Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:02
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|7:04
|Assa Essamvous personal foul
|7:04
|Moses Flowers turnover (Antrell Charlton steals)
|7:09
|Josh Rivera turnover (Chad Venning steals)
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|7:26
|Japhet Medor defensive rebound
|7:28
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|7:57
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|7:59
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-56
|8:20
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-55
|8:20
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|8:46
|+2
|Josh Rivera makes two point layup
|62-54
|9:04
|Noel Brown turnover
|9:19
|Jahmere Tripp personal foul
|9:32
|+2
|Jahmere Tripp makes two point layup
|60-54
|9:34
|Jahmere Tripp defensive rebound
|9:36
|Elijah Gray blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup
|9:53
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-54
|9:53
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-54
|9:53
|Noel Brown shooting foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|10:13
|+2
|Assa Essamvous makes two point jump shot
|56-54
|10:40
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-52
|10:40
|Will Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:40
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|10:42
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|10:44
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|Charles Pride defensive rebound
|11:06
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|11:24
|Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot
|55-52
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Elijah Gray turnover
|12:15
|Rams defensive rebound
|12:17
|Charles Pride misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Japhet Medor personal foul
|12:33
|+3
|Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists)
|55-50
|12:47
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|12:49
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|13:01
|Romad Dean personal foul
|13:16
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|13:18
|Chad Venning blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup
|13:34
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|52-50
|13:57
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point layup (Antrell Charlton assists)
|52-48
|14:20
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-48
|14:20
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-47
|14:20
|TV timeout
|14:20
|Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Mika Adams-Woods draws the foul)
|14:34
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point layup
|50-46
|15:04
|+2
|Charles Pride makes two point layup
|48-46
|15:09
|Kyle Rose turnover (Charles Pride steals)
|15:33
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot
|48-44
|15:38
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|15:40
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|15:55
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|15:57
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|16:24
|Abdou Tsimbila personal foul
|16:24
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|16:26
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|16:41
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|16:59
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|48-41
|17:08
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|17:10
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|+1
|Antrell Charlton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-41
|17:25
|+1
|Antrell Charlton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-41
|17:25
|Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Antrell Charlton draws the foul)
|17:50
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point dunk
|44-41
|17:59
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|18:01
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|18:11
|Kyle Rose personal foul
|18:11
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|18:12
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|18:26
|Antrell Charlton turnover
|18:29
|Chad Venning turnover (Japhet Medor steals)
|18:48
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|18:48
|Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:48
|Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:48
|Charles Pride shooting foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|18:52
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|18:54
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|19:02
|Charles Pride defensive rebound
|19:04
|Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot
|19:18
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|19:20
|Charles Pride misses two point jump shot
|19:28
|Charles Pride defensive rebound
|19:30
|Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|19:45
|Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|0:01
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|+2
|Romad Dean makes two point layup
|44-39
|0:08
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|0:10
|Barry Evans blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup
|0:31
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:35
|+2
|Charles Pride makes two point layup
|42-39
|0:38
|Charles Pride offensive rebound
|0:40
|Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|42-37
|1:01
|Moses Flowers turnover (Jahmere Tripp steals)
|1:14
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|1:16
|+3
|Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|40-37
|1:37
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|1:39
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|+3
|Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot (Elijah Gray assists)
|37-37
|2:13
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|34-37
|2:34
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point layup (Jahmere Tripp assists)
|34-34
|2:51
|Charles Pride turnover
|3:07
|Charles Pride defensive rebound
|3:07
|Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:07
|+1
|Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-34
|3:07
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)
|3:25
|+1
|Noel Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-34
|3:25
|+1
|Noel Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-33
|3:25
|Will Richardson personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)
|3:25
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|3:26
|Assa Essamvous misses two point jump shot
|3:57
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|3:57
|Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:57
|TV timeout
|3:57
|Mika Adams-Woods shooting foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|3:57
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|31-32
|4:00
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|4:02
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo blocks Charles Pride's three point jump shot
|4:10
|Charles Pride defensive rebound
|4:12
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point layup (Daryl Banks III assists)
|29-32
|5:00
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|5:02
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|29-30
|5:44
|+2
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo makes two point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|29-28
|6:16
|Josh Rivera defensive rebound
|6:18
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|6:27
|Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot
|6:33
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|6:35
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|6:44
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|6:46
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|Josh Rivera defensive rebound
|6:58
|Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|7:06
|Josh Rivera misses two point jump shot
|7:22
|Chad Venning turnover (offensive foul)
|7:22
|Chad Venning offensive foul
|7:32
|Japhet Medor turnover (offensive foul)
|7:32
|Japhet Medor offensive foul
|7:41
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-28
|7:41
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-27
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:41
|Abdou Tsimbila personal foul
|7:48
|+2
|Josh Rivera makes two point jump shot
|27-26
|8:05
|Mika Adams-Woods personal foul
|8:15
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot
|25-26
|8:35
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point jump shot
|25-24
|9:01
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|9:01
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:01
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-24
|9:01
|Josh Rivera personal foul
|9:11
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|9:13
|Josh Rivera misses two point layup
|9:16
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|9:18
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|9:29
|+3
|Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot
|23-23
|9:51
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists)
|20-23
|10:09
|Jahmere Tripp personal foul
|10:18
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|10:20
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|10:34
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists)
|20-20
|10:44
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point layup
|20-18
|10:52
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|10:54
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Jahmere Tripp assists)
|18-18
|11:39
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-18
|11:39
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-17
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:39
|Jahmere Tripp shooting foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)
|11:47
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|11:49
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|15-16
|12:15
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|12:17
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|12:29
|Noel Brown turnover
|12:36
|Antrell Charlton personal foul
|12:53
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:24
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point jump shot (Barry Evans assists)
|15-14
|13:43
|+2
|Jahmere Tripp makes two point jump shot
|15-12
|13:52
|Jahmere Tripp defensive rebound
|13:54
|Barry Evans misses two point hook shot
|14:13
|+1
|Elijah Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-12
|14:13
|+1
|Elijah Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-12
|14:13
|Noel Brown shooting foul (Elijah Gray draws the foul)
|14:18
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|14:20
|Barry Evans misses two point jump shot
|14:24
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|14:26
|Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point layup
|11-12
|15:06
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point layup (Will Richardson assists)
|11-10
|15:13
|Barry Evans turnover
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:27
|Japhet Medor turnover
|15:33
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|15:35
|Barry Evans misses two point layup
|15:46
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|15:48
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|Chad Venning turnover
|16:21
|Kyle Rose personal foul
|16:31
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|9-10
|16:56
|+3
|Charles Pride makes three point jump shot
|6-10
|16:58
|Charles Pride offensive rebound
|17:00
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Chad Venning's two point layup
|17:21
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot
|6-7
|17:32
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|17:32
|Will Richardson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:32
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-7
|17:32
|Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|17:39
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-7
|17:39
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-6
|17:39
|Will Richardson shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|17:46
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|17:48
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Assa Essamvous personal foul
|18:11
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-5
|18:11
|Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|18:11
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup
|3-4
|18:24
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|18:26
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup
|3-2
|18:56
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|18:58
|Charles Pride misses two point layup
|19:13
|Charles Pride defensive rebound
|19:15
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|19:23
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|19:44
|+3
|Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|(Rams gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Rams 30 second timeout
|4:30
|+ 3
|Charles Pride makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|4:49
|Elijah Gray turnover (Assa Essamvous steals)
|5:05
|+ 2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot (Charles Pride assists)
|5:30
|+ 3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|5:57
|Japhet Medor offensive rebound
|5:58
|Elijah Gray misses two point layup
|6:00
|Elijah Gray offensive rebound
|6:04
|Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:04
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|6:04
|Japhet Medor defensive rebound
|6:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|63
|Field Goals
|24-50 (48.0%)
|21-51 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-17 (52.9%)
|16-17 (94.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|33
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|11
|8
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
20 PTS, 5 REB
|Team Stats
|Fordham 7-8
|76.2 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|13.9 APG
|St. Bonaventure 10-4
|73.9 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. Rose G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|C. Venning F
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.0
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|94.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rose
|14
|5
|2
|5/9
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Medor
|12
|3
|1
|5/13
|2/6
|0/4
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Charlton
|7
|4
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|W. Richardson
|5
|1
|2
|1/7
|1/5
|2/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Tsimbila
|0
|6
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Venning
|20
|5
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|6/7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|C. Pride
|12
|10
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|M. Adams-Woods
|11
|0
|2
|3/7
|1/1
|4/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Essamvous
|2
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|D. Banks III
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
