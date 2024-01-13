away team background logo
2nd Half
FOR
Rams
21
STBN
Bonnies
24

Time Team Play Score
4:30   TV timeout  
4:30   Rams 30 second timeout  
4:49 +3 Charles Pride makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 65-63
5:05   Elijah Gray turnover (Assa Essamvous steals)  
5:30 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot (Charles Pride assists) 65-60
5:57 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 65-58
5:58   Japhet Medor offensive rebound  
6:00   Elijah Gray misses two point layup  
6:04   Elijah Gray offensive rebound  
6:04   Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:04   Moses Flowers personal foul  
6:04   Japhet Medor defensive rebound  
6:06   Charles Pride misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
6:19   Jahmere Tripp misses two point jump shot  
6:39 +1 Charles Pride makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-58
6:39 +1 Charles Pride makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-57
6:39   Ogheneyole Akuwovo shooting foul (Charles Pride draws the foul)  
6:44   Charles Pride offensive rebound  
6:46   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
7:02   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
7:02   Josh Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:02   Moses Flowers personal foul  
7:04   Assa Essamvous personal foul  
7:04   Moses Flowers turnover (Antrell Charlton steals)  
7:09   Josh Rivera turnover (Chad Venning steals)  
7:22   TV timeout  
7:22   Moses Flowers personal foul  
7:26   Japhet Medor defensive rebound  
7:28   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
7:57   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
7:59   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
8:20 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-56
8:20 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-55
8:20   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
8:46 +2 Josh Rivera makes two point layup 62-54
9:04   Noel Brown turnover  
9:19   Jahmere Tripp personal foul  
9:32 +2 Jahmere Tripp makes two point layup 60-54
9:34   Jahmere Tripp defensive rebound  
9:36   Elijah Gray blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup  
9:53 +1 Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-54
9:53 +1 Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-54
9:53   Noel Brown shooting foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
10:13 +2 Assa Essamvous makes two point jump shot 56-54
10:40 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-52
10:40   Will Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:40   Chad Venning shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)  
10:42   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
10:44   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point jump shot  
11:04   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
11:06   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
11:22   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
11:24   Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot  
11:42 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot 55-52
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Elijah Gray turnover  
12:15   Rams defensive rebound  
12:17   Charles Pride misses three point jump shot  
12:29   Japhet Medor personal foul  
12:33 +3 Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists) 55-50
12:47   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
12:49   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
13:01   Romad Dean personal foul  
13:16   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
13:18   Chad Venning blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup  
13:34 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 52-50
13:57 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point layup (Antrell Charlton assists) 52-48
14:20 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-48
14:20 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-47
14:20   TV timeout  
14:20   Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Mika Adams-Woods draws the foul)  
14:34 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point layup 50-46
15:04 +2 Charles Pride makes two point layup 48-46
15:09   Kyle Rose turnover (Charles Pride steals)  
15:33 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot 48-44
15:38   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
15:40   Will Richardson misses two point jump shot  
15:55   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
15:57   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
16:24   Abdou Tsimbila personal foul  
16:24   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
16:26   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
16:39   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
16:41   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
16:59 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 48-41
17:08   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
17:10   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
17:25 +1 Antrell Charlton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-41
17:25 +1 Antrell Charlton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-41
17:25   Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Antrell Charlton draws the foul)  
17:50 +2 Chad Venning makes two point dunk 44-41
17:59   Bonnies offensive rebound  
18:01   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup  
18:11   Kyle Rose personal foul  
18:11   Bonnies offensive rebound  
18:12   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
18:26   Antrell Charlton turnover  
18:29   Chad Venning turnover (Japhet Medor steals)  
18:48   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
18:48   Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:48   Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:48   Charles Pride shooting foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
18:52   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
18:54   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup  
19:02   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
19:04   Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot  
19:18   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
19:20   Charles Pride misses two point jump shot  
19:28   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
19:30   Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot  
19:43   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
19:45   Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
FOR
Rams
44
STBN
Bonnies
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
0:01   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
0:06 +2 Romad Dean makes two point layup 44-39
0:08   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
0:10   Barry Evans blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup  
0:31   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:35 +2 Charles Pride makes two point layup 42-39
0:38   Charles Pride offensive rebound  
0:40   Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot  
0:56 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 42-37
1:01   Moses Flowers turnover (Jahmere Tripp steals)  
1:14   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
1:16 +3 Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 40-37
1:37   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
1:39   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
1:54 +3 Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot (Elijah Gray assists) 37-37
2:13 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists) 34-37
2:34 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point layup (Jahmere Tripp assists) 34-34
2:51   Charles Pride turnover  
3:07   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
3:07   Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:07 +1 Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-34
3:07   Chad Venning shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)  
3:25 +1 Noel Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-34
3:25 +1 Noel Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-33
3:25   Will Richardson personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)  
3:25   Bonnies offensive rebound  
3:26   Assa Essamvous misses two point jump shot  
3:57   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
3:57   Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57   Mika Adams-Woods shooting foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
3:57 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 31-32
4:00   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
4:02   Ogheneyole Akuwovo blocks Charles Pride's three point jump shot  
4:10   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
4:12   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
4:36 +2 Noel Brown makes two point layup (Daryl Banks III assists) 29-32
5:00   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
5:02   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:29 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup 29-30
5:44 +2 Ogheneyole Akuwovo makes two point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 29-28
6:16   Josh Rivera defensive rebound  
6:18   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
6:25   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
6:27   Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot  
6:33   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
6:35   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup  
6:44   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
6:46   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Josh Rivera defensive rebound  
6:58   Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot  
7:04   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
7:06   Josh Rivera misses two point jump shot  
7:22   Chad Venning turnover (offensive foul)  
7:22   Chad Venning offensive foul  
7:32   Japhet Medor turnover (offensive foul)  
7:32   Japhet Medor offensive foul  
7:41 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-28
7:41 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-27
7:41   TV timeout  
7:41   Abdou Tsimbila personal foul  
7:48 +2 Josh Rivera makes two point jump shot 27-26
8:05   Mika Adams-Woods personal foul  
8:15 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot 25-26
8:35 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point jump shot 25-24
9:01   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
9:01   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:01 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-24
9:01   Josh Rivera personal foul  
9:11   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
9:13   Josh Rivera misses two point layup  
9:16   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
9:18   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
9:29 +3 Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot 23-23
9:51 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists) 20-23
10:09   Jahmere Tripp personal foul  
10:18   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
10:20   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
10:34 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists) 20-20
10:44 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point layup 20-18
10:52   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
10:54   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
11:15 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Jahmere Tripp assists) 18-18
11:39 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-18
11:39 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-17
11:39   TV timeout  
11:39   Jahmere Tripp shooting foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)  
11:47   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
11:49   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
12:04 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup 15-16
12:15   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
12:17   Will Richardson misses two point jump shot  
12:29   Noel Brown turnover  
12:36   Antrell Charlton personal foul  
12:53   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:24 +2 Noel Brown makes two point jump shot (Barry Evans assists) 15-14
13:43 +2 Jahmere Tripp makes two point jump shot 15-12
13:52   Jahmere Tripp defensive rebound  
13:54   Barry Evans misses two point hook shot  
14:13 +1 Elijah Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-12
14:13 +1 Elijah Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-12
14:13   Noel Brown shooting foul (Elijah Gray draws the foul)  
14:18   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
14:20   Barry Evans misses two point jump shot  
14:24   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
14:26   Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot  
14:44 +2 Noel Brown makes two point layup 11-12
15:06 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point layup (Will Richardson assists) 11-10
15:13   Barry Evans turnover  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:27   Japhet Medor turnover  
15:33   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
15:35   Barry Evans misses two point layup  
15:46   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
15:48   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
16:09   Chad Venning turnover  
16:21   Kyle Rose personal foul  
16:31 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 9-10
16:56 +3 Charles Pride makes three point jump shot 6-10
16:58   Charles Pride offensive rebound  
17:00   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Chad Venning's two point layup  
17:21 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot 6-7
17:32   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
17:32   Will Richardson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:32 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-7
17:32   Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)  
17:39 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-7
17:39 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-6
17:39   Will Richardson shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
17:46   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
17:48   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
17:55   Assa Essamvous personal foul  
18:11 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-5
18:11   Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
18:11 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup 3-4
18:24   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
18:26   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
18:43 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup 3-2
18:56   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
18:58   Charles Pride misses two point layup  
19:13   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
19:15   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
19:21   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
19:23   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
19:44 +3 Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 3-0
20:00   (Rams gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 65 63
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 16-17 (94.1%)
Total Rebounds 30 33
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 23 26
Team 1 3
Assists 11 8
Steals 3 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
10
K. Rose G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
32
C. Venning F
20 PTS, 5 REB
12T
Fordham 7-8 442165
St. Bonaventure 10-4 392463
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
Fordham 7-8 76.2 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.9 APG
St. Bonaventure 10-4 73.9 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Rose G 7.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.1 APG 39.5 FG%
00
. Venning F 13.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.6 APG 53.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
K. Rose G 14 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
32
C. Venning F 20 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
48.0 FG% 41.2
34.8 3PT FG% 33.3
52.9 FT% 94.1
Fordham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Rose 14 5 2 5/9 2/6 2/2 3 - 0 0 1 0 5
J. Medor 12 3 1 5/13 2/6 0/4 2 - 1 0 2 1 2
A. Charlton 7 4 3 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 4
W. Richardson 5 1 2 1/7 1/5 2/4 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Tsimbila 0 6 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 - 0 1 0 2 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tripp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Akuwovo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Riley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Montas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. O'Toole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 29 11 24/50 8/23 9/17 18 0 3 3 7 6 23
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Venning 20 5 0 7/12 0/0 6/7 3 - 1 1 3 1 4
C. Pride 12 10 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 3 7
M. Adams-Woods 11 0 2 3/7 1/1 4/4 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Essamvous 2 7 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 4 - 1 0 0 0 7
D. Banks III 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flowers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Luc - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Belardinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ostrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DeRose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 30 8 21/51 5/15 16/17 15 0 3 2 9 4 26
