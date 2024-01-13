FRESNO
WYO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:15
|Enoch Boakye misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:15
|Kobe Newton shooting foul (Enoch Boakye draws the foul)
|10:33
|Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|10:35
|Mason Walters misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Cam Manyawu defensive rebound
|10:44
|Enoch Boakye misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:44
|Cam Manyawu shooting foul (Enoch Boakye draws the foul)
|10:44
|+2
|Enoch Boakye makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
|13-10
|10:55
|Mason Walters personal foul
|11:22
|Cam Manyawu turnover (offensive foul)
|11:22
|Cam Manyawu offensive foul
|11:35
|+2
|Donavan Yap Jr. makes two point jump shot
|11-10
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Oleg Kojenets turnover (bad pass)
|12:09
|Jalen Weaver turnover (offensive foul)
|12:09
|Jalen Weaver offensive foul
|12:15
|Enoch Boakye defensive rebound
|12:17
|Brendan Wenzel misses two point layup
|12:31
|Enoch Boakye turnover (traveling)
|12:53
|+1
|Oleg Kojenets makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-10
|12:53
|Oleg Kojenets misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:53
|Eduardo Andre shooting foul (Oleg Kojenets draws the foul)
|13:15
|Eduardo Andre turnover (offensive foul)
|13:15
|Eduardo Andre offensive foul
|13:24
|Jalen Weaver defensive rebound
|13:26
|Oleg Kojenets misses two point layup
|13:35
|Kobe Newton defensive rebound
|13:37
|Jalen Weaver misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|13:45
|Brendan Wenzel misses three point jump shot
|14:02
|Kobe Newton defensive rebound
|14:04
|Leo Colimerio misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|+2
|Oleg Kojenets makes two point jump shot (Mason Walters assists)
|9-9
|14:52
|+2
|Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot
|9-7
|15:11
|+2
|Akuel Kot makes two point jump shot
|7-7
|15:26
|Isaiah Hill personal foul
|15:49
|+1
|Xavier DuSell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-5
|15:49
|Xavier DuSell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:49
|Akuel Kot shooting foul (Xavier DuSell draws the foul)
|15:59
|Akuel Kot turnover (lost ball) (Xavier DuSell steals)
|16:07
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|16:09
|Isaiah Pope misses two point jump shot
|16:20
|Isaiah Pope defensive rebound
|16:22
|Sam Griffin misses two point jump shot
|16:39
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|16:41
|Xavier DuSell misses three point jump shot
|16:47
|Caden Powell turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Pope steals)
|17:00
|+2
|Enoch Boakye makes two point layup
|6-5
|17:15
|Mason Walters personal foul
|17:27
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point layup
|4-5
|17:27
|Sam Griffin offensive rebound
|17:29
|Brendan Wenzel misses two point layup
|17:29
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|17:29
|Mason Walters blocks Eduardo Andre's two point layup
|17:40
|Mason Walters defensive rebound
|17:42
|Mason Walters blocks Eduardo Andre's two point layup
|18:02
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot
|4-3
|18:34
|+2
|Isaiah Pope makes two point layup
|4-0
|18:50
|Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|18:52
|Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|+2
|Isaiah Pope makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:26
|Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|19:28
|Mason Walters misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|19:44
|Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Enoch Boakye vs. Caden Powell (Bulldogs gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|13
|10
|Field Goals
|6-13 (46.2%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|0-4 (0.0%)
|1-4 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-4 (25.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|9
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|7
|8
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|1
|Steals
|2
|0
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fouls
|4
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
5 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 7-8
|68.8 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Wyoming 8-8
|72.9 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Top Scorers
|E. Boakye C
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|S. Griffin G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.2
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|25.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Yap Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Weaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Colimerio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Isitua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Vasquez Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geneste Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sims Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Tavares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|7
|1
|6/13
|0/4
|1/4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Griffin
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Kot
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Powell
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Walters
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|B. Wenzel
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Griffin
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Kot
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Powell
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Walters
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|B. Wenzel
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Kojenets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Manyawu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Combs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sirtautas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Theodosiou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|9
|1
|4/12
|1/4
|1/2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|8
