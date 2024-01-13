away team background logo
FRESNO
WYO

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
FRES
Bulldogs
13
WYO
Cowboys
10

Time Team Play Score
10:15   Enoch Boakye misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:15   Kobe Newton shooting foul (Enoch Boakye draws the foul)  
10:33   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
10:35   Mason Walters misses three point jump shot  
10:44   Cam Manyawu defensive rebound  
10:44   Enoch Boakye misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:44   Cam Manyawu shooting foul (Enoch Boakye draws the foul)  
10:44 +2 Enoch Boakye makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists) 13-10
10:55   Mason Walters personal foul  
11:22   Cam Manyawu turnover (offensive foul)  
11:22   Cam Manyawu offensive foul  
11:35 +2 Donavan Yap Jr. makes two point jump shot 11-10
11:54   TV timeout  
11:54   Oleg Kojenets turnover (bad pass)  
12:09   Jalen Weaver turnover (offensive foul)  
12:09   Jalen Weaver offensive foul  
12:15   Enoch Boakye defensive rebound  
12:17   Brendan Wenzel misses two point layup  
12:31   Enoch Boakye turnover (traveling)  
12:53 +1 Oleg Kojenets makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-10
12:53   Oleg Kojenets misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:53   Eduardo Andre shooting foul (Oleg Kojenets draws the foul)  
13:15   Eduardo Andre turnover (offensive foul)  
13:15   Eduardo Andre offensive foul  
13:24   Jalen Weaver defensive rebound  
13:26   Oleg Kojenets misses two point layup  
13:35   Kobe Newton defensive rebound  
13:37   Jalen Weaver misses three point jump shot  
13:43   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
13:45   Brendan Wenzel misses three point jump shot  
14:02   Kobe Newton defensive rebound  
14:04   Leo Colimerio misses three point jump shot  
14:35 +2 Oleg Kojenets makes two point jump shot (Mason Walters assists) 9-9
14:52 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot 9-7
15:11 +2 Akuel Kot makes two point jump shot 7-7
15:26   Isaiah Hill personal foul  
15:49 +1 Xavier DuSell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-5
15:49   Xavier DuSell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:49   Akuel Kot shooting foul (Xavier DuSell draws the foul)  
15:59   Akuel Kot turnover (lost ball) (Xavier DuSell steals)  
16:07   Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound  
16:09   Isaiah Pope misses two point jump shot  
16:20   Isaiah Pope defensive rebound  
16:22   Sam Griffin misses two point jump shot  
16:39   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
16:41   Xavier DuSell misses three point jump shot  
16:47   Caden Powell turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Pope steals)  
17:00 +2 Enoch Boakye makes two point layup 6-5
17:15   Mason Walters personal foul  
17:27 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point layup 4-5
17:27   Sam Griffin offensive rebound  
17:29   Brendan Wenzel misses two point layup  
17:29   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
17:29   Mason Walters blocks Eduardo Andre's two point layup  
17:40   Mason Walters defensive rebound  
17:42   Mason Walters blocks Eduardo Andre's two point layup  
18:02 +3 Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot 4-3
18:34 +2 Isaiah Pope makes two point layup 4-0
18:50   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
18:52   Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot  
19:10 +2 Isaiah Pope makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:26   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
19:28   Mason Walters misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound  
19:44   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Enoch Boakye vs. Caden Powell (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 13 10
Field Goals 6-13 (46.2%) 4-12 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 1-4 (25.0%)
Free Throws 1-4 (25.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 9
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 7 8
Team 0 0
Assists 1 1
Steals 2 0
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 4 6
Technicals 0 0
21
I. Pope G
4 PTS, 1 REB
3
S. Griffin G
5 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Fresno State 7-8 14-14
Wyoming 8-8 10-10
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
Fresno State 7-8 68.8 PPG 37.9 RPG 12.5 APG
Wyoming 8-8 72.9 PPG 37.4 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Boakye C 7.9 PPG 8.1 RPG 0.3 APG 63.4 FG%
00
. Griffin G 17.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.4 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
E. Boakye C 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
S. Griffin G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
46.2 FG% 33.3
0.0 3PT FG% 25.0
25.0 FT% 50.0
Fresno State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Pope 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
E. Boakye 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
I. Hill 2 4 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 4
X. DuSell 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
E. Andre 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Yap Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Colimerio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Isitua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Vasquez Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geneste Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sims Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Tavares - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 7 1 6/13 0/4 1/4 4 0 2 0 3 0 7
Wyoming
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Griffin 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
A. Kot 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
C. Powell 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
M. Walters 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 2 0 0 1
B. Wenzel 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Kojenets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Manyawu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Combs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sirtautas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Theodosiou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 9 1 4/12 1/4 1/2 6 0 0 2 4 1 8
NCAA BB Scores
