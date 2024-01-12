Florida State looks to continue reversal of fortune at Notre Dame
Florida State has made strides to rebound from a rough 2022-23.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame's youth remains key to bettering the team's performance from last season.
The Seminoles can record their fourth straight victory by handing the Fighting Irish a third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference home defeat Saturday at South Bend, Ind.
Florida State (9-6, 3-1) has matched its win total from last season's 9-23 performance, and the Seminoles have done so with nine players averaging at least 5.0 points, while three are in double figures.
Leading the way is VCU transfer Jamir Watkins (13.1 points per game), who had 19 points -- 11 of 11 from the free-throw line -- and nine assists during Tuesday's 87-82 home victory over Wake Forest. The Seminoles saw 11 players see time, with eight scoring at least five points, and the team shooting 50.9 percent, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range.
"We want to develop a team that wins games by committee because that's a different style than most people in the ACC play, and that works for me," said head coach Leonard Hamilton, whose team has won five of six and is shooting 49.4 percent during the three-game winning streak.
Notre Dame (7-9, 2-3) is rebuilding following an 11-21 campaign with coach Micah Shrewsberry in his first season. The Irish start two freshmen, led by leading scorer Markus Burton (15.9 points), and got back-to-back strong efforts from a freshman reserve and the coach's son Braeden Shrewsberry.
After scoring 12 on 4-of-7 shooting from distance during last weekend's 67-59 loss to then-No. 14 Duke, Shrewsberry went 5 of 9 from behind the arc and finished with 25 as the Irish snapped a 15-game road skid with Tuesday's 75-68 overtime victory at Georgia Tech.
Notre Dame is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or fewer points, and dropped its last two at home - to North Carolina State and the Blue Devils - by a combined 10. The Irish last won consecutive ACC contests in February 2022.
"Winning is hard, man," Micah Shrewsberry said.
"I think playing some of those games that were close at home gave us some belief to really play the right way."
Florida State has won three straight and six of seven versus Notre Dame.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Baba Miller vs. Kebba Njie (De'Ante Green gains possession)
|19:42
|+2
|De'Ante Green makes two point layup (Jalen Warley assists)
|2-0
|19:17
|Kebba Njie turnover (bad pass) (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|19:09
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|19:07
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|19:05
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|19:03
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|18:55
|Baba Miller blocks J.R. Konieczny's two point layup
|18:53
|Fighting Irish offensive rebound
|18:44
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:31
|+3
|De'Ante Green makes three point jump shot (Jamir Watkins assists)
|5-2
|18:18
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|17:59
|Jamir Watkins turnover (traveling)
|17:44
|+3
|Carey Booth makes three point jump shot (J.R. Konieczny assists)
|5-5
|17:28
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point layup
|7-5
|17:10
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|7-8
|16:56
|De'Ante Green misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|16:44
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|16:38
|Markus Burton personal foul
|16:29
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|16:27
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|16:14
|Jamir Watkins personal foul
|16:11
|J.R. Konieczny turnover (lost ball) (Jaylan Gainey steals)
|16:10
|Kebba Njie personal foul
|16:03
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point jump shot
|9-8
|15:39
|Baba Miller blocks Kebba Njie's two point layup
|15:37
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|15:35
|Jalen Warley shooting foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Kebba Njie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:35
|Kebba Njie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:35
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|15:18
|Baba Miller misses two point layup
|15:16
|Jaylan Gainey offensive rebound
|15:11
|+2
|Jaylan Gainey makes two point dunk
|11-8
|14:55
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point layup (Braeden Shrewsberry assists)
|11-10
|14:42
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|14:17
|J.R. Konieczny turnover (lost ball) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|14:13
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|13:55
|+3
|Markus Burton makes three point jump shot
|11-13
|13:38
|+2
|Jaylan Gainey makes two point dunk (Baba Miller assists)
|13-13
|13:22
|Jaylan Gainey blocks Braeden Shrewsberry's two point jump shot
|13:20
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|13:11
|+2
|Darin Green Jr. makes two point layup
|15-13
|12:57
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|J.R. Konieczny offensive rebound
|12:44
|J.R. Konieczny misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|12:35
|Jamir Watkins offensive foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|12:35
|Jamir Watkins turnover (offensive foul)
|12:14
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses two point layup
|12:12
|Cam Corhen defensive rebound
|11:58
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|17-13
|11:40
|Josh Nickelberry personal foul
|11:40
|TV timeout
|11:19
|+3
|Julian Roper II makes three point jump shot
|17-16
|10:55
|Cam Corhen misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|10:38
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|Taylor Bol Bowen defensive rebound
|10:22
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|10:20
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|10:11
|Markus Burton misses two point jump shot
|10:09
|Taylor Bol Bowen defensive rebound
|9:53
|Chandler Jackson misses two point jump shot
|9:51
|Josh Nickelberry offensive rebound
|9:41
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|9:39
|Taylor Bol Bowen offensive rebound
|9:37
|+2
|Taylor Bol Bowen makes two point layup
|19-16
|9:37
|Julian Roper II shooting foul (Taylor Bol Bowen draws the foul)
|9:37
|+1
|Taylor Bol Bowen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-16
|9:32
|Tom House personal foul
|9:21
|+2
|Logan Imes makes two point layup
|20-18
|8:58
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|8:56
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|8:49
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|Matt Zona defensive rebound
|8:28
|Braeden Shrewsberry turnover (traveling)
|8:18
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|8:00
|+2
|J.R. Konieczny makes two point layup
|20-20
|7:43
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|Matt Zona defensive rebound
|7:24
|+3
|Julian Roper II makes three point jump shot (Logan Imes assists)
|20-23
|6:58
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:56
|Baba Miller offensive rebound
|6:51
|De'Ante Green misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|6:36
|De'Ante Green shooting foul (J.R. Konieczny draws the foul)
|6:36
|TV timeout
|6:36
|J.R. Konieczny misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:36
|+1
|J.R. Konieczny makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-24
|6:16
|Cam Corhen misses two point jump shot
|6:14
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|6:14
|Cam Corhen personal foul
|6:14
|Kebba Njie misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:14
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|5:50
|Jalen Warley misses two point hook shot
|5:48
|Cam Corhen offensive rebound
|5:48
|Kebba Njie personal foul
|5:31
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|5:29
|Jalen Warley offensive rebound
|5:22
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|22-24
|5:05
|Darin Green Jr. shooting foul (Matt Zona draws the foul)
|5:05
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|5:05
|Matt Zona misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:05
|Matt Zona misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:05
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|4:49
|Chandler Jackson misses two point jump shot
|4:47
|Baba Miller offensive rebound
|4:44
|+2
|Darin Green Jr. makes two point jump shot
|24-24
|4:21
|Carey Booth misses two point jump shot
|4:19
|Fighting Irish offensive rebound
|4:09
|Jaylan Gainey blocks Julian Roper II's two point layup
|4:07
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|4:00
|Julian Roper II shooting foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|+1
|Jalen Warley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-24
|4:00
|+1
|Jalen Warley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-24
|3:58
|Braeden Shrewsberry turnover (bad pass)
|3:44
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|3:22
|J.R. Konieczny turnover (traveling)
|3:04
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point jump shot
|28-24
|3:04
|J.R. Konieczny shooting foul (Baba Miller draws the foul)
|3:04
|+1
|Baba Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-24
|2:48
|Jalen Warley blocks Braeden Shrewsberry's two point jump shot
|2:46
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|2:33
|Braeden Shrewsberry blocks Jalen Warley's two point layup
|2:31
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|2:09
|Baba Miller personal foul (Matt Zona draws the foul)
|2:09
|Matt Zona misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:09
|Taylor Bol Bowen defensive rebound
|1:51
|Primo Spears misses two point layup
|1:49
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|1:33
|+2
|J.R. Konieczny makes two point hook shot
|29-26
|1:17
|Cam Corhen misses two point jump shot
|1:15
|Logan Imes defensive rebound
|0:59
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|0:53
|Markus Burton shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|0:53
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-26
|0:53
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-26
|0:53
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|0:26
|+3
|Markus Burton makes three point jump shot
|31-29
|0:06
|Baba Miller misses two point jump shot
|0:04
|Taylor Bol Bowen offensive rebound
|0:01
|+2
|Taylor Bol Bowen makes two point hook shot
|33-29
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:33
|J.R. Konieczny turnover (traveling)
|19:11
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|35-29
|18:44
|J.R. Konieczny misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|18:24
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|18:22
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|18:15
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|Julian Roper II offensive rebound
|18:05
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|17:55
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point layup
|37-29
|17:41
|Markus Burton turnover (lost ball) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|17:41
|Markus Burton personal foul
|17:26
|J.R. Konieczny shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|17:26
|Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:26
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-29
|17:04
|Baba Miller blocks Kebba Njie's two point layup
|17:02
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|16:55
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Baba Miller assists)
|41-29
|16:55
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|16:55
|TV timeout
|16:39
|J.R. Konieczny turnover (lost ball) (Jaylan Gainey steals)
|16:21
|Baba Miller misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|Logan Imes defensive rebound
|16:11
|Matt Zona misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|16:01
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (lost ball) (J.R. Konieczny steals)
|16:00
|Jalen Warley personal foul
|16:00
|TV timeout
|15:38
|Darin Green Jr. personal foul
|15:20
|+2
|Braeden Shrewsberry makes two point jump shot
|41-31
|14:52
|Chandler Jackson misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|14:44
|Chandler Jackson shooting foul (Markus Burton draws the foul)
|14:44
|+1
|Markus Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-32
|14:44
|+1
|Markus Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-33
|14:31
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|43-33
|14:04
|+2
|Logan Imes makes two point layup
|43-35
|13:44
|Jaylan Gainey turnover (lost ball) (Markus Burton steals)
|13:39
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|43-37
|13:25
|Matt Zona blocks Jamir Watkins's two point jump shot
|13:23
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|13:20
|Matt Zona personal foul
|13:13
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|46-37
|12:55
|Markus Burton turnover (bad pass) (Primo Spears steals)
|12:48
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup (Primo Spears assists)
|48-37
|12:22
|Markus Burton misses two point jump shot
|12:20
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|12:12
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|12:10
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|12:07
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|12:05
|Julian Roper II offensive rebound
|12:02
|Julian Roper II misses two point layup
|12:00
|Julian Roper II offensive rebound
|11:58
|Jalen Warley blocks Julian Roper II's two point layup
|11:56
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|11:48
|+2
|Cam Corhen makes two point layup (Baba Miller assists)
|50-37
|11:48
|Matt Zona shooting foul (Cam Corhen draws the foul)
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:48
|+1
|Cam Corhen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-37
|11:48
|Chandler Jackson personal foul
|11:18
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|Taylor Bol Bowen defensive rebound
|10:55
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|10:31
|+2
|Logan Imes makes two point layup
|51-39
|10:13
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|10:04
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|Carey Booth offensive rebound
|10:00
|+2
|Carey Booth makes two point layup
|51-41
|9:39
|Logan Imes personal foul
|9:38
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point jump shot
|51-43
|8:44
|Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass)
|8:17
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Kebba Njie assists)
|51-46
|7:51
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point jump shot
|53-46
|7:39
|Braeden Shrewsberry turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|7:38
|Braeden Shrewsberry personal foul
|7:38
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Taylor Bol Bowen misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|7:19
|Cam Corhen personal foul
|6:58
|Markus Burton turnover (bad pass)
|6:40
|Jamir Watkins misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|6:31
|Jamir Watkins personal foul
|6:23
|Logan Imes misses three point jump shot
|6:21
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|6:16
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|56-46
|5:55
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|56-48
|5:33
|Baba Miller turnover (bad pass) (J.R. Konieczny steals)
|5:30
|Darin Green Jr. personal foul
|5:30
|J.R. Konieczny misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:30
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|5:19
|Baba Miller turnover (lost ball) (Markus Burton steals)
|5:07
|Markus Burton misses two point jump shot
|5:05
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|5:05
|Jump ball. (Seminoles gains possession)
|5:05
|Kebba Njie turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Warley steals)
|4:51
|Jamir Watkins misses two point jump shot
|4:49
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|4:42
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point dunk
|58-48
|4:26
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|4:03
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|4:01
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|3:55
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|58-50
|3:41
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:39
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|3:25
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|58-52
|3:18
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|3:18
|TV timeout
|3:04
|Cam Corhen offensive foul
|3:04
|Cam Corhen turnover (offensive foul)
|2:48
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|2:44
|Markus Burton turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|2:44
|Markus Burton personal foul
|2:44
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-52
|2:44
|Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:44
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|2:24
|+3
|Braeden Shrewsberry makes three point jump shot (Logan Imes assists)
|59-55
|1:55
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|61-55
|1:32
|Markus Burton misses two point jump shot
|1:30
|Markus Burton offensive rebound
|1:25
|+3
|Braeden Shrewsberry makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|61-58
|0:55
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point hook shot
|63-58
|0:39
|J.R. Konieczny misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|0:33
|Braeden Shrewsberry personal foul
|0:33
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-58
|0:33
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-58
|0:17
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|0:15
|Braeden Shrewsberry personal foul
|0:15
|+1
|Baba Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-58
|0:15
|+1
|Baba Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-58
|0:05
|Logan Imes misses two point jump shot
|0:03
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|58
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|23-55 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|38
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|8
|7
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|7
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida State 10-6
|77.3 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Notre Dame 7-10
|63.3 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|9.9 APG
|
|39.1
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|27.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Watkins
|12
|4
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|23
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|J. Warley
|10
|4
|3
|4/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|D. Green Jr.
|10
|5
|0
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|B. Miller
|5
|9
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|30
|0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|D. Green
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Spears
|13
|2
|1
|5/12
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Bol Bowen
|5
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|J. Gainey
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C. Corhen
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. House
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Jackson
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Nickelberry
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Adebisi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Mbatch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fletcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Spainhour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|36
|8
|25/64
|4/14
|13/15
|17
|200
|9
|7
|8
|10
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Burton
|20
|4
|2
|8/14
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|31
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Konieczny
|11
|4
|1
|4/8
|2/5
|1/3
|2
|30
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3
|J. Roper II
|6
|6
|0
|2/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|C. Booth
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|K. Njie
|2
|8
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Shrewsberry
|8
|5
|1
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|L. Imes
|6
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Zona
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/3
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|A. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braiton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hattan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Harbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|35
|7
|23/55
|9/26
|3/11
|16
|199
|4
|2
|14
|8
|27
