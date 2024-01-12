Kansas State, Texas Tech put strong starts to the test
Last season's surprise team from the Big 12 Conference collides with one of the league's emerging surprises this season when Kansas State visits Texas Tech on Saturday at Lubbock, Texas.
The Wildcats and Red Raiders are both 2-0 in Big 12 play and tied with Baylor for the early conference lead.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and first-year Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland were fellow assistants at Baylor so there will be plenty of familiarity.
Kansas State (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) has won nine of its past 10 games and has received major contributions from three transfers: Cam Carter (Mississippi State), Arthur Kaluma (Creighton) and Tylor Perry (North Texas). That trio is combined for 47.0 points and 16.2 rebounds per game. Perry's 5.3 assists rank fifth in the league.
"In our league, you can't just play at a super slow pace, you've got to try and get transition points, you've got to take shots, when they're available," Tang said. "The defenses in our league are just way too good to try and grind that down to the end of the shot clock and get a shot off.
"What I know about Grant is he's going to do whatever it takes to win. ... He is always thinking, 'How does this convert to winning games?'"
The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0) share the ball well and limit turnovers, doing so particularly well during a winning streak that reached eight games with a 90-73 romp against Oklahoma State on Tuesday. Texas Tech had a season-low four turnovers and logged 17 assists.
"Our guys have gotten more connected as the season has gone on and really love sharing the ball, and that's important because that's the way great teams have success," McCasland said.
Since shaking off an early shooting slump, Texas Tech's Pop Isaacs has scored 21 points or more in each of the past four games, with 24 against Oklahoma State. Over that span, Isaacs is 32 of 63 (50.8 percent) from the floor and 15 of 29 (51.7 percent) from 3-point range.
The Red Raiders are averaging 87.3 points a game and their 90 points on Tuesday marked their highest-scoring conference game since Jan. 24, 2022.
"He's a bucket and he loves the game of basketball," Tang said of Isaacs. "You can just see it in how he plays. Whenever he touches the ball, you have to be locked in."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:05
|Tylor Perry turnover (bad pass) (Pop Isaacs steals)
|11:29
|Tylor Perry defensive rebound
|11:31
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|TV timeout
|11:58
|Will McNair Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Kerwin Walton steals)
|12:25
|Pop Isaacs turnover (offensive foul)
|12:25
|Pop Isaacs offensive foul (Tylor Perry draws the foul)
|12:50
|+3
|Cam Carter makes three point jump shot (Tylor Perry assists)
|8-14
|13:10
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|13:13
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point layup
|5-14
|13:26
|Dorian Finister turnover (bad pass)
|13:41
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|5-12
|13:41
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|5-11
|13:41
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|5-10
|13:41
|Dorian Finister shooting foul (Pop Isaacs draws the foul)
|14:03
|+3
|Arthur Kaluma makes three point jump shot (Tylor Perry assists)
|5-9
|14:27
|Kerwin Walton turnover (traveling)
|14:40
|Dorian Finister turnover (bad pass)
|14:46
|Dorian Finister defensive rebound
|14:48
|Darrion Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|Will McNair Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Chance McMillian steals)
|15:26
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|2-9
|15:41
|Darrion Williams defensive rebound
|15:43
|Cam Carter misses two point jump shot
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|16:00
|Will McNair Jr. misses two point layup
|16:13
|+1
|Robert Jennings makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-6
|16:13
|+1
|Robert Jennings makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-5
|16:13
|David N'Guessan shooting foul (Robert Jennings draws the foul)
|16:27
|Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
|16:29
|David N'Guessan misses two point jump shot
|16:49
|Will McNair Jr. defensive rebound
|16:51
|Chance McMillian misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|Kerwin Walton offensive rebound
|16:58
|Chance McMillian misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:23
|David N'Guessan offensive rebound
|17:25
|Arthur Kaluma misses two point layup
|17:57
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup
|2-4
|18:01
|Pop Isaacs offensive rebound
|18:03
|Pop Isaacs misses two point jump shot
|18:11
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|18:13
|Tylor Perry misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|Will McNair Jr. defensive rebound
|18:23
|Will McNair Jr. blocks Warren Washington's two point jump shot
|18:40
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|18:42
|Will McNair Jr. misses two point hook shot
|19:10
|+2
|Darrion Williams makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:41
|+2
|Cam Carter makes two point layup
|2-0
|20:00
|David N'Guessan vs. Warren Washington (Wildcats gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Tylor Perry turnover (bad pass) (Pop Isaacs steals)
|11:05
|Tylor Perry defensive rebound
|11:29
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|Will McNair Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Kerwin Walton steals)
|11:58
|Pop Isaacs turnover (offensive foul)
|12:25
|Pop Isaacs offensive foul (Tylor Perry draws the foul)
|12:25
|+ 3
|Cam Carter makes three point jump shot (Tylor Perry assists)
|12:50
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|13:10
|+ 2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point layup
|13:13
|Dorian Finister turnover (bad pass)
|13:26
|+ 1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|13:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|8
|14
|Field Goals
|3-9 (33.3%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-3 (66.7%)
|1-5 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|5-5 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|6
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|4
|4
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|2
|1
|Steals
|0
|3
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 12-3
|76.3 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Texas Tech 13-2
|78.8 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|66.7
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Carter
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kaluma
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Perry
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. McNair Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|D. N'Guessan
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Carter
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kaluma
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Perry
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. McNair Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|D. N'Guessan
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Finister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Manning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ames
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Glover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|8
|5
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Isaacs
|6
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Williams
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Toussaint
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Walton
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Isaacs
|6
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Williams
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Toussaint
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Walton
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McMillian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lindsay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Steffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yalaho
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cambridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|6
|1
|4/10
|1/5
|5/5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
-
RAD
WINT75
75
OT 0.0
-
6UK
TXAM89
91
OT 4:21 ESPN
-
FOR
STBN65
63
2nd 4:30 USA
-
BC
21CLEM47
59
2nd 12:41 ACCN
-
UND
UMKC63
53
2nd 8:42
-
SDST
DU65
72
2nd 10:14
-
SEA
UTA47
48
2nd 11:37
-
20UTST
UNLV60
64
2nd 12:40 CBSSN
-
COLG
BUCK37
34
1st 0.0
-
ODU
CCAR35
34
1st 0.0
-
SC
MIZZ32
33
1st 0.0 SECN
-
TXST
ULM33
29
1st 0.0
-
LA
ARST42
37
1st 0.0
-
APP
JMAD26
12
1st 7:04
-
ARK
FLA9
22
1st 12:20 ESPN
-
ARMY
AMER23
20
1st 7:37
-
BGSU
NIU23
24
1st 10:38
-
BING
ALB19
28
1st 10:12
-
18BYU
UCF16
11
1st 8:57 ESP+
-
CCSU
SFU17
9
1st 8:16
-
CSUF
CSN15
15
1st 9:25
-
FRES
WYO17
10
1st 9:48
-
KSU
TTU8
14
1st 11:29 ESP2
-
LAM
NICH1
3
1st 17:52
-
LCHI
JOES24
17
1st 9:50 ESPU
-
USA
MRSH33
27
1st 8:42
-
SMU
ECU20
16
1st 8:03 ESP+
-
UMES
HOW17
15
1st 8:10
-
GRAM
COOK0
0
Delay
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0
Delay
-
SOU
FAMU0
0
Delay
-
UIW
NW ST0
0
Delay
-
UALR
UTM0
0
-
BELLAR
CARK0
0
-
LIND
TNST0
0
-
MONM
CHAR0
0
-
WIU
EIU0
0
-
ALCN
ALST0
0
-
BU
L-MD0
0
-
CSUB
UCD0
0
-
GASO
GAST0
0
-
GT
11DUKE0
0
ACCN
-
HC
LEH0
0
-
JVST
WKY0
0
CBSSN
-
PEAY
LIP0
0
-
SELA
MCNS0
0
-
TXCC
UNO0
0
-
USM
TROY0
0
-
8ARIZ
WSU0
0
PACN
-
UAPB
TXSO0
0
-
GMU
RICH0
0
-
2HOU
TCU0
0
ESPN
-
JAST
AAMU0
0
-
LSU
16AUB0
0
SECN
-
OKST
IAST0
0
ESP2
-
SHOU
MTSU0
0
-
TEMP
NTEX0
0
ESPU
-
25TEX
WV0
0
ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0
-
VMI
SAM0
0
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0
-
BALL
TOL0
0
-
BRY
NH0
0
-
DREX
ELON0
0
-
EWU
IDHO0
0
-
SMC
SACL0
0
-
MIA
VT0
0
ACCN
-
MOSU
EVAN0
0
-
UNCG
CHAT0
0
CBSSN
-
WEB
PRST0
0
-
UTVA
UTRGV0
0
-
ABIL
CABP0
0
-
CAL
ORE0
0
PACN
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0
ESPU
-
CINCY
14BAYL0
0
ESPN
-
DRKE
SIU0
0
ESP2
-
NCO
MTST0
0
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0
-
TRLST
GCU0
0
-
NDST
NEOM0
0
-
EKY
UNA0
0
-
ALA
MSST0
0
SECN
-
SFA
SUU0
0
-
IDST
SAC0
0
-
NAU
MONT0
0
-
UOP
LMU0
0
-
SJSU
AF0
0
-
UCSD
CP0
0
-
LBSU
UCSB0
0
ESPU
-
PEP
USD0
0
-
PORT
SF0
0
-
USC
COLO0
0
ESP2
-
SYR
7UNC67
103
2nd 0.0 ESPN
-
MORE
SIUE48
61
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
NCST
LOU89
83
2nd 0.0 CW
-
NW
15WISC63
71
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
OHIO
WMU79
81
2nd 0.0
-
HALL
BUT78
72
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
5TENN
UGA85
79
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
TOWS
NE59
67
2nd 0.0
-
VCU
LAS71
65
2nd 0.0 USA
-
EMU
M-OH54
71
2nd 0.0
-
NKY
DET81
76
2nd 0.0
-
PRES
GWEB60
76
2nd 0.0
-
SJU
22CREI65
66
2nd 0.0 FOX
-
STON
W&M63
59
2nd 0.0
-
STONEH
FDU74
81
OT 0.0
-
UMBC
LOW82
86
2nd 0.0
-
VAN
MISS56
69
2nd 0.0 SECN
-
WOFF
CIT72
71
2nd 0.0
-
BELM
INST64
94
2nd 0.0
-
BRAD
UIC77
59
2nd 0.0
-
DAV
GW79
83
OT 0.0
-
ETSU
FURM73
82
2nd 0.0
-
HOFS
CAMP68
69
2nd 0.0
-
HOUC
TXAMC69
65
2nd 0.0
-
KENT
CMU62
77
2nd 0.0
-
LIU
SHU55
89
2nd 0.0
-
LON
NCAS61
65
2nd 0.0
-
MRMK
LEM66
62
2nd 0.0
-
NAVY
LAF62
78
2nd 0.0
-
NJIT
UVM55
76
2nd 0.0
-
OAK
IUPU88
66
2nd 0.0
-
9OKLA
3KAN66
78
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
19SDSU
NMEX70
88
2nd 0.0 CBS
-
MASS
URI77
89
2nd 0.0
-
SCUP
CHSO70
77
2nd 0.0
-
UVA
WAKE47
66
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
WCU
MER64
52
2nd 0.0
-
XAV
PROV85
65
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
FSU
ND67
58
2nd 0.0 CW
-
PSU
1PUR78
95
2nd 0.0 BTN