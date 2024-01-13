away team background logo
home team background logo
LOYCHI
STJOES

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
LCHI
Ramblers
24
JOES
Hawks
17

Time Team Play Score
9:50 +1 Des Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-17
9:50 +1 Des Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-17
9:50   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Des Watson draws the foul)  
9:53   Greg Dolan offensive rebound  
9:55   Des Watson misses two point driving layup  
10:00   Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Quinn steals)  
10:03   Jayden Dawson personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
10:25 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists) 22-17
10:32   Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass) (Dame Adelekun steals)  
10:45   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
10:47   Philip Alston misses two point reverse layup  
10:51   TV timeout  
10:51   Ramblers offensive rebound  
10:54   Des Watson misses two point driving floating jump shot  
11:07 +3 Xzayvier Brown makes three point pullup jump shot 19-17
11:30 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists) 19-14
11:37   Christ Essandoko turnover (bad pass) (Dame Adelekun steals)  
11:48 +2 Jayden Dawson makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot 16-14
12:05 +3 Xzayvier Brown makes three point pullup jump shot 14-14
12:18 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists) 14-11
12:39 +1 Xzayvier Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-11
12:39   Miles Rubin shooting foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)  
12:39 +2 Xzayvier Brown makes two point driving layup 11-10
13:01   Miles Rubin turnover (lost ball) (Xzayvier Brown steals)  
13:01   Jump ball. Miles Rubin vs. Xzayvier Brown (Hawks gains possession)  
13:12 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point driving layup 11-8
13:17   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
13:19   Des Watson misses two point turnaround jump shot  
13:35 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup (Erik Reynolds II assists) 11-6
13:41   Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound  
13:43   Christ Essandoko misses two point layup  
14:10 +2 Patrick Mwamba makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot 11-4
14:25   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
14:27   Kacper Klaczek misses two point alley-oop dunk  
14:28   Hawks offensive rebound  
14:29   Miles Rubin blocks Erik Reynolds II's two point driving layup  
14:55 +3 Patrick Mwamba makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 9-4
15:02   Miles Rubin defensive rebound  
15:04   Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot  
15:10   Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Xzayvier Brown steals)  
15:20   Xzayvier Brown personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
15:20   Ramblers defensive rebound  
15:22   Erik Reynolds II misses three point pullup jump shot  
15:29   Jalen Quinn personal foul  
15:29   TV timeout  
15:42 +3 Philip Alston makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 6-4
16:01 +2 Kacper Klaczek makes two point cutting layup (Lynn Greer III assists) 3-4
16:03   Des Watson personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)  
16:19   Hawks defensive rebound  
16:22   Philip Alston misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Christ Essandoko turnover (offensive foul)  
16:43   Christ Essandoko offensive foul (Des Watson draws the foul)  
17:01   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
17:03   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
17:22   Cameron Brown misses two point turnaround bank jump shot  
17:31   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
17:33   Dame Adelekun misses two point layup  
17:51 +2 Christ Essandoko makes two point layup 3-2
18:02   Philip Alston personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
18:19   Braden Norris turnover (bad pass)  
18:29   Cameron Brown turnover (out of bounds)  
18:31   Miles Rubin personal foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)  
18:45   Des Watson turnover (5-second violation)  
19:02   Ramblers defensive rebound  
19:05   Christ Essandoko misses three point jump shot  
19:17   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
19:19   Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot  
19:25   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
19:27   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
19:41 +3 Jayden Dawson makes three point stepback jump shot 3-0
20:00   Miles Rubin vs. Rasheer Fleming (Braden Norris gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Des Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9:50
+ 1 Des Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9:50
  Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Des Watson draws the foul) 9:50
  Greg Dolan offensive rebound 9:53
  Des Watson misses two point driving layup 9:55
  Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Quinn steals) 10:00
  Jayden Dawson personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul) 10:03
+ 3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists) 10:25
  Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass) (Dame Adelekun steals) 10:32
  Christ Essandoko defensive rebound 10:45
  Philip Alston misses two point reverse layup 10:47
Team Stats
Points 24 17
Field Goals 8-16 (50.0%) 7-15 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 6-9 (66.7%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 8
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 4 5
Team 3 2
Assists 5 2
Steals 3 2
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 4 5
Fouls 6 3
Technicals 0 0
4
B. Norris G
6 PTS, 1 REB
11
X. Brown G
9 PTS
12T
Loyola Chicago 10-6 24-24
Saint Joseph's 10-5 17-17
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Loyola Chicago 10-6 73.3 PPG 40.6 RPG 17.3 APG
Saint Joseph's 10-5 78.1 PPG 42.3 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Norris G 8.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 5.1 APG 47.8 FG%
00
. Brown G 11.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.9 APG 49.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
B. Norris G 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
11
X. Brown G 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 46.7
66.7 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 100.0
Loyola Chicago
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Norris 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
D. Watson 5 0 1 1/5 1/2 2/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Dawson 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
P. Alston 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Rubin 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Norris 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
D. Watson 5 0 1 1/5 1/2 2/2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
J. Dawson 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
P. Alston 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
M. Rubin 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 1 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Mwamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dolan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adelekun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Smythe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schwieger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mortenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Yurasek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 5 5 8/16 6/9 2/2 6 0 3 1 4 1 4
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Reynolds II 2 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 1 1
L. Greer III 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
C. Essandoko 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
R. Fleming 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Reynolds II 2 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1
L. Greer III 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
C. Essandoko 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
R. Fleming 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Klaczek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Geatens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vogel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Winborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Simmons II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lange - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Finkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Haskins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 6 2 7/15 2/6 1/1 3 0 2 0 5 1 5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: