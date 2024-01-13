LOYCHI
STJOES
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:50
|+1
|Des Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-17
|9:50
|+1
|Des Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-17
|9:50
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Des Watson draws the foul)
|9:53
|Greg Dolan offensive rebound
|9:55
|Des Watson misses two point driving layup
|10:00
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Quinn steals)
|10:03
|Jayden Dawson personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|10:25
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists)
|22-17
|10:32
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass) (Dame Adelekun steals)
|10:45
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|10:47
|Philip Alston misses two point reverse layup
|10:51
|TV timeout
|10:51
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|10:54
|Des Watson misses two point driving floating jump shot
|11:07
|+3
|Xzayvier Brown makes three point pullup jump shot
|19-17
|11:30
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists)
|19-14
|11:37
|Christ Essandoko turnover (bad pass) (Dame Adelekun steals)
|11:48
|+2
|Jayden Dawson makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|16-14
|12:05
|+3
|Xzayvier Brown makes three point pullup jump shot
|14-14
|12:18
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists)
|14-11
|12:39
|+1
|Xzayvier Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-11
|12:39
|Miles Rubin shooting foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)
|12:39
|+2
|Xzayvier Brown makes two point driving layup
|11-10
|13:01
|Miles Rubin turnover (lost ball) (Xzayvier Brown steals)
|13:01
|Jump ball. Miles Rubin vs. Xzayvier Brown (Hawks gains possession)
|13:12
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point driving layup
|11-8
|13:17
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|13:19
|Des Watson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|13:35
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|11-6
|13:41
|Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound
|13:43
|Christ Essandoko misses two point layup
|14:10
|+2
|Patrick Mwamba makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|11-4
|14:25
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|14:27
|Kacper Klaczek misses two point alley-oop dunk
|14:28
|Hawks offensive rebound
|14:29
|Miles Rubin blocks Erik Reynolds II's two point driving layup
|14:55
|+3
|Patrick Mwamba makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|9-4
|15:02
|Miles Rubin defensive rebound
|15:04
|Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Xzayvier Brown steals)
|15:20
|Xzayvier Brown personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|15:20
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|15:22
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point pullup jump shot
|15:29
|Jalen Quinn personal foul
|15:29
|TV timeout
|15:42
|+3
|Philip Alston makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|6-4
|16:01
|+2
|Kacper Klaczek makes two point cutting layup (Lynn Greer III assists)
|3-4
|16:03
|Des Watson personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|16:19
|Hawks defensive rebound
|16:22
|Philip Alston misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|Christ Essandoko turnover (offensive foul)
|16:43
|Christ Essandoko offensive foul (Des Watson draws the foul)
|17:01
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|17:03
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|17:22
|Cameron Brown misses two point turnaround bank jump shot
|17:31
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|17:33
|Dame Adelekun misses two point layup
|17:51
|+2
|Christ Essandoko makes two point layup
|3-2
|18:02
|Philip Alston personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|18:19
|Braden Norris turnover (bad pass)
|18:29
|Cameron Brown turnover (out of bounds)
|18:31
|Miles Rubin personal foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)
|18:45
|Des Watson turnover (5-second violation)
|19:02
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|19:05
|Christ Essandoko misses three point jump shot
|19:17
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|19:19
|Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|19:27
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|19:41
|+3
|Jayden Dawson makes three point stepback jump shot
|3-0
|20:00
|Miles Rubin vs. Rasheer Fleming (Braden Norris gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|17
|Field Goals
|8-16 (50.0%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-9 (66.7%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|8
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|4
|5
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|5
|2
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|5
|Fouls
|6
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Loyola Chicago 10-6
|73.3 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Saint Joseph's 10-5
|78.1 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|16.1 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|66.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Mwamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dolan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Adelekun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Smythe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schwieger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mortenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Yurasek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|5
|5
|8/16
|6/9
|2/2
|6
|0
|3
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Reynolds II
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|L. Greer III
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Essandoko
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Fleming
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Klaczek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Geatens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vogel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Winborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Simmons II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lange
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Finkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Haskins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|6
|2
|7/15
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5
