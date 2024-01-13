Max Klesmit's 24 points help No. 15 Wisconsin top Northwestern 71-63
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Max Klesmit scored a career-high 24 points and A.J. Storr added 14 to help No. 15 Wisconsin hold off Northwestern 71-63 on Saturday.
Wisconsin (13-3, 5-0) has won six straight games and is the only undefeated team in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers' 5-0 start in league play is the first since the 2007-08 season.
Klesmit shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 13 overall in the win.
Boo Buie scored 22 points, including 15 in the first half, for the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2). Brooks Barnhizer finished with 13 points for Northwestern. The Wildcats never led in the second half but tied the game twice with less than 4:12 left in the game.
Wisconsin led 67-63 with 1:19 left. The Wildcats were forced to foul in the final minute, and Chucky Hepburn and Storr combined for four free throws to seal the victory.
In the first half, Klesmit’s jumper at the 4:06 mark capped a 10-0 run that gave the Badgers a 29-19 lead with 4:06 remaining. Wisconsin led 32-25 at intermission.
Barnhizer scored two field goals early in the second half to keep Northwestern close.
BIG PICTURE
Wisconsin: Steven Crowl had no apparent issues with a left knee contusion suffered before Wisconsin’s recent 71-60 win at Ohio State. Tyler Wahl finished with 11 points on Saturday.
Northwestern: The Wildcats didn’t get much early help on offense, outside of Buie. Northwestern shot 36% from the field in the first half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin: Will likely move up a few spots in the next AP poll.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Hosts Maryland on Wednesday.
Wisconsin: At Penn State on Tuesday.
---
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Luke Hunger vs. Steven Crowl (Max Klesmit gains possession)
|19:36
|Steven Crowl offensive foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|19:36
|Steven Crowl turnover (offensive foul)
|19:24
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|18:51
|Badgers turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:35
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point jump shot
|4-0
|18:18
|Tyler Wahl misses two point layup
|18:16
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|18:13
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup
|4-2
|18:03
|Ryan Langborg misses two point jump shot
|18:00
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|17:46
|Luke Hunger blocks AJ Storr's two point layup
|17:44
|Luke Hunger defensive rebound
|17:31
|Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|17:29
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|17:07
|Brooks Barnhizer shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|17:07
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-3
|17:07
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-4
|17:00
|Luke Hunger offensive foul (John Blackwell draws the foul)
|17:00
|Luke Hunger turnover (offensive foul)
|16:49
|Ty Berry personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|16:49
|Tyler Wahl offensive foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|16:49
|Tyler Wahl turnover (offensive foul)
|16:36
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point jump shot
|16:36
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|16:36
|Max Klesmit personal foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|16:19
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|Nolan Winter defensive rebound
|16:19
|Matthew Nicholson personal foul (Nolan Winter draws the foul)
|16:04
|+2
|John Blackwell makes two point jump shot (Max Klesmit assists)
|4-6
|15:45
|Brooks Barnhizer misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|Ryan Langborg offensive rebound
|15:45
|+2
|Ryan Langborg makes two point layup
|6-6
|15:27
|Carter Gilmore turnover (bad pass) (Boo Buie steals)
|15:23
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
|8-6
|14:57
|John Blackwell misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|Ty Berry defensive rebound
|14:44
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|John Blackwell defensive rebound
|14:33
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Nolan Winter assists)
|8-9
|14:02
|Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|14:00
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|13:49
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (lost ball) (Boo Buie steals)
|13:42
|Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|Nolan Winter defensive rebound
|13:34
|Ryan Langborg personal foul
|13:34
|TV timeout
|13:25
|AJ Storr turnover (lost ball) (Brooks Barnhizer steals)
|12:59
|Nick Martinelli misses three point jump shot
|12:57
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|12:57
|Matthew Nicholson personal foul (Steven Crowl draws the foul)
|12:43
|Ryan Langborg personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|12:43
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-10
|12:43
|Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:43
|Nick Martinelli defensive rebound
|12:18
|+3
|Boo Buie makes three point jump shot
|11-10
|11:58
|John Blackwell turnover (out of bounds)
|11:58
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Nick Martinelli misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|11:21
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|Ty Berry defensive rebound
|11:04
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point jump shot
|13-10
|10:49
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point jump shot (Max Klesmit assists)
|13-12
|10:14
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:00
|Max Klesmit turnover (bad pass) (Blake Preston steals)
|9:54
|+3
|Boo Buie makes three point jump shot
|16-12
|9:33
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|16-15
|9:15
|John Blackwell shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|9:15
|Boo Buie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:15
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-15
|8:44
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|17-18
|8:26
|Ty Berry misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|Badgers defensive rebound
|8:05
|Brooks Barnhizer shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|8:05
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-19
|8:05
|Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:05
|Nick Martinelli defensive rebound
|7:40
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|Badgers defensive rebound
|7:38
|TV timeout
|7:17
|Luke Hunger personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|7:17
|Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:17
|Ryan Langborg defensive rebound
|6:52
|Nolan Winter personal foul (Blake Preston draws the foul)
|6:39
|Nick Martinelli misses two point jump shot
|6:37
|Nick Martinelli offensive rebound
|6:34
|+2
|Nick Martinelli makes two point layup
|19-19
|6:19
|+2
|Connor Essegian makes two point layup
|19-21
|6:06
|Blake Preston offensive foul
|6:06
|Blake Preston turnover (offensive foul)
|5:51
|+3
|Connor Essegian makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|19-24
|5:50
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|5:25
|Ty Berry turnover (bad pass) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|5:20
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point layup
|19-26
|5:03
|Boo Buie turnover (lost ball) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|4:58
|John Blackwell misses two point layup
|4:56
|Badgers offensive rebound
|4:42
|Blake Preston shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|4:42
|Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:42
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-27
|4:27
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|4:06
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point jump shot
|19-29
|3:52
|Brooks Barnhizer misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|3:50
|Steven Crowl personal foul
|3:52
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Markus Ilver shooting foul (Brooks Barnhizer draws the foul)
|3:38
|Brooks Barnhizer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:38
|+1
|Brooks Barnhizer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-29
|3:21
|+2
|Nolan Winter makes two point layup (AJ Storr assists)
|20-31
|3:06
|Ryan Langborg turnover (lost ball) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|3:03
|Boo Buie personal foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|3:03
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-32
|3:03
|AJ Storr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:03
|Nick Martinelli defensive rebound
|2:39
|+2
|Nick Martinelli makes two point jump shot
|22-32
|2:13
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|Markus Ilver offensive rebound
|1:58
|Max Klesmit misses two point layup
|1:56
|Matthew Nicholson defensive rebound
|1:40
|Nick Martinelli misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|Markus Ilver defensive rebound
|1:26
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|1:25
|AJ Storr offensive rebound
|1:25
|AJ Storr turnover (out of bounds)
|1:04
|Nolan Winter shooting foul (Matthew Nicholson draws the foul)
|1:04
|Matthew Nicholson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:04
|+1
|Matthew Nicholson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-32
|0:38
|Nolan Winter misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|Nick Martinelli defensive rebound
|0:14
|Chucky Hepburn personal foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|0:14
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-32
|0:14
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-32
|0:00
|Max Klesmit turnover (bad pass) (Ty Berry steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|AJ Storr personal foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|19:45
|Ryan Langborg misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|19:34
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|Ryan Langborg defensive rebound
|19:19
|+3
|Luke Hunger makes three point jump shot
|28-32
|18:54
|Ryan Langborg personal foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|18:42
|Luke Hunger personal foul (Steven Crowl draws the foul)
|18:40
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|18:38
|Luke Hunger defensive rebound
|18:22
|Luke Hunger turnover (lost ball)
|18:07
|Brooks Barnhizer personal foul (Max Klesmit draws the foul)
|17:59
|Steven Crowl misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|17:53
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|17:53
|TV timeout
|17:38
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup (Steven Crowl assists)
|28-34
|17:20
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point hook shot (Matthew Nicholson assists)
|30-34
|16:56
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|30-36
|16:38
|+3
|Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|33-36
|16:14
|Tyler Wahl misses two point layup
|16:12
|Ty Berry defensive rebound
|15:55
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point layup (Matthew Nicholson assists)
|35-36
|15:38
|+3
|AJ Storr makes three point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|35-39
|15:21
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point jump shot
|37-39
|15:02
|Ty Berry shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|15:02
|TV timeout
|15:02
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-40
|15:02
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-41
|14:48
|Carter Gilmore personal foul
|14:43
|Boo Buie misses two point layup
|14:41
|Boo Buie offensive rebound
|14:37
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point layup
|39-41
|14:25
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point hook shot
|39-43
|14:10
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|13:59
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|13:59
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|13:57
|Matthew Nicholson defensive rebound
|13:48
|Jordan Clayton misses three point jump shot
|13:46
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|13:35
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point layup
|39-45
|13:35
|Jordan Clayton shooting foul (Max Klesmit draws the foul)
|13:35
|+1
|Max Klesmit makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-46
|13:21
|+2
|Ryan Langborg makes two point layup
|41-46
|13:00
|Nick Martinelli personal foul (Max Klesmit draws the foul)
|12:58
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|12:56
|Matthew Nicholson defensive rebound
|12:51
|Matthew Nicholson turnover (lost ball) (Max Klesmit steals)
|12:49
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|12:47
|Matthew Nicholson defensive rebound
|12:47
|Carter Gilmore personal foul (Matthew Nicholson draws the foul)
|12:33
|+2
|Nick Martinelli makes two point hook shot
|43-46
|12:14
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (John Blackwell assists)
|43-49
|11:46
|Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|Ty Berry offensive rebound
|11:36
|+2
|Ty Berry makes two point layup
|45-49
|11:36
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|11:36
|+1
|Ty Berry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-49
|11:16
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup (Steven Crowl assists)
|46-51
|10:56
|+2
|Ryan Langborg makes two point layup (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|48-51
|10:29
|Ty Berry shooting foul (John Blackwell draws the foul)
|10:29
|+1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-52
|10:29
|John Blackwell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:29
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|10:16
|+2
|Ryan Langborg makes two point jump shot (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|50-52
|9:59
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|50-55
|9:29
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point jump shot
|9:27
|Max Klesmit defensive rebound
|9:27
|Jump ball. Ryan Langborg vs. Max Klesmit (Badgers gains possession)
|9:17
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point layup
|50-57
|9:08
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|8:57
|John Blackwell shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|8:57
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-57
|8:57
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-57
|8:33
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|8:19
|Ryan Langborg misses two point jump shot
|8:17
|John Blackwell defensive rebound
|7:52
|Tyler Wahl turnover (bad pass) (Nick Martinelli steals)
|7:33
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
|54-57
|7:11
|Matthew Nicholson shooting foul (John Blackwell draws the foul)
|7:11
|TV timeout
|7:11
|+1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-58
|7:11
|+1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-59
|6:57
|+3
|Brooks Barnhizer makes three point jump shot (Matthew Nicholson assists)
|57-59
|6:28
|Ryan Langborg shooting foul (Steven Crowl draws the foul)
|6:28
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-60
|6:28
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-61
|6:14
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Brooks Barnhizer draws the foul)
|6:14
|+1
|Brooks Barnhizer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-61
|6:14
|Brooks Barnhizer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:14
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|6:02
|Steven Crowl misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|Ty Berry defensive rebound
|5:33
|Nick Martinelli misses two point hook shot
|5:31
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|5:09
|Steven Crowl turnover (bad pass)
|4:45
|Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|4:43
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|4:27
|Max Klesmit turnover (lost ball)
|4:22
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|4:22
|TV timeout
|4:13
|+3
|Ty Berry makes three point jump shot (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|61-61
|3:45
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point jump shot
|61-63
|3:23
|Brooks Barnhizer misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|2:55
|Steven Crowl misses two point layup
|2:53
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|2:52
|Steven Crowl misses two point layup
|2:50
|Matthew Nicholson defensive rebound
|2:50
|Steven Crowl personal foul (Matthew Nicholson draws the foul)
|2:50
|+1
|Matthew Nicholson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-63
|2:50
|+1
|Matthew Nicholson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-63
|2:33
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot
|63-65
|2:13
|Matthew Nicholson misses two point layup
|2:11
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|1:59
|Boo Buie turnover (bad pass) (AJ Storr steals)
|1:52
|Boo Buie shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|1:52
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-66
|1:52
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-67
|1:32
|Steven Crowl blocks Boo Buie's two point layup
|1:30
|Ryan Langborg offensive rebound
|1:21
|Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Badgers defensive rebound
|0:59
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|0:57
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|0:38
|Max Klesmit misses two point jump shot
|0:36
|Chucky Hepburn offensive rebound
|0:29
|Brooks Barnhizer personal foul (Chucky Hepburn draws the foul)
|0:29
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-68
|0:29
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-69
|0:25
|Boo Buie turnover (bad pass)
|0:22
|Justin Mullins personal foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|0:22
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-70
|0:22
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-71
|0:18
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|0:16
|John Blackwell defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|John Blackwell defensive rebound
|0:16
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|+ 1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:22
|+ 1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:22
|Justin Mullins personal foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|0:22
|Boo Buie turnover (bad pass)
|0:25
|+ 1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:29
|+ 1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:29
|Brooks Barnhizer personal foul (Chucky Hepburn draws the foul)
|0:29
|Chucky Hepburn offensive rebound
|0:36
|Max Klesmit misses two point jump shot
|0:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|71
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|22-44 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|31
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|19
|20
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|24
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 12-4
|73.7 PPG
|33.0 RPG
|16.7 APG
|15 Wisconsin 13-3
|75.5 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|B. Buie G
|22 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|M. Klesmit G
|24 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Buie
|22
|1
|2
|7/16
|3/7
|5/6
|2
|40
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|B. Barnhizer
|13
|2
|4
|5/11
|1/4
|2/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Langborg
|8
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Berry
|6
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|L. Hunger
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Buie
|22
|1
|2
|7/16
|3/7
|5/6
|2
|40
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|B. Barnhizer
|13
|2
|4
|5/11
|1/4
|2/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Langborg
|8
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Berry
|6
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|L. Hunger
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Martinelli
|6
|5
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Nicholson
|5
|5
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Mullins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Strauss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Barkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|24
|9
|23/54
|6/21
|11/15
|24
|200
|6
|1
|9
|5
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klesmit
|24
|1
|2
|9/13
|5/7
|1/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Storr
|14
|5
|1
|4/11
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Wahl
|11
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|7/11
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|S. Crowl
|6
|8
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|C. Hepburn
|4
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|36
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klesmit
|24
|1
|2
|9/13
|5/7
|1/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Storr
|14
|5
|1
|4/11
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Wahl
|11
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|7/11
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|S. Crowl
|6
|8
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|C. Hepburn
|4
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|36
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Essegian
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Blackwell
|5
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Winter
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Ilver
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. McGee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Gilmore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Hodges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Haertle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Candelino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Janicki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yalden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|27
|13
|22/44
|7/14
|20/26
|16
|200
|5
|1
|12
|7
|20
-
RAD
WINT77
75
-
6UK
TXAM89
91
ESPN
-
FOR
STBN67
63
USA
-
BC
21CLEM47
61
ACCN
-
UND
UMKC63
53
-
SDST
DU65
72
-
SEA
UTA47
48
-
20UTST
UNLV60
64
CBSSN
-
COLG
BUCK37
34
-
ODU
CCAR35
34
-
SC
MIZZ32
33
SECN
-
TXST
ULM33
29
-
LA
ARST42
37
-
APP
JMAD26
12
-
ARK
FLA9
23
ESPN
-
ARMY
AMER23
20
-
BGSU
NIU23
24
-
BING
ALB24
32
-
18BYU
UCF16
13
ESP+
-
CCSU
SFU20
13
-
CSUF
CSN17
20
-
FRES
WYO17
13
-
KSU
TTU8
14
ESP2
-
LAM
NICH1
3
-
LCHI
JOES24
20
ESPU
-
USA
MRSH33
31
-
SMU
ECU20
16
ESP+
-
UMES
HOW17
17
-
GRAM
COOK0
0
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0
-
SOU
FAMU0
0
-
UIW
NW ST0
0
-
UALR
UTM0
0
-
BELLAR
CARK0
0
-
LIND
TNST0
0
-
MONM
CHAR0
0
-
WIU
EIU0
0
-
ALCN
ALST0
0
-
BU
L-MD0
0
-
CSUB
UCD0
0
-
GASO
GAST0
0
-
GT
11DUKE0
0
ACCN
-
HC
LEH0
0
-
JVST
WKY0
0
CBSSN
-
PEAY
LIP0
0
-
SELA
MCNS0
0
-
TXCC
UNO0
0
-
USM
TROY0
0
-
8ARIZ
WSU0
0
PACN
-
UAPB
TXSO0
0
-
GMU
RICH0
0
-
2HOU
TCU0
0
ESPN
-
JAST
AAMU0
0
-
LSU
16AUB0
0
SECN
-
OKST
IAST0
0
ESP2
-
SHOU
MTSU0
0
-
TEMP
NTEX0
0
ESPU
-
25TEX
WV0
0
ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0
-
VMI
SAM0
0
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0
-
BALL
TOL0
0
-
BRY
NH0
0
-
DREX
ELON0
0
-
EWU
IDHO0
0
-
SMC
SACL0
0
-
MIA
VT0
0
ACCN
-
MOSU
EVAN0
0
-
UNCG
CHAT0
0
CBSSN
-
WEB
PRST0
0
-
UTVA
UTRGV0
0
-
ABIL
CABP0
0
-
CAL
ORE0
0
PACN
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0
ESPU
-
CINCY
14BAYL0
0
ESPN
-
DRKE
SIU0
0
ESP2