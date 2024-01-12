Iowa State is hot, trying to stay perfect at home vs. Oklahoma State

Iowa State is riding a wave of momentum going into its Big 12 game against Oklahoma State on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) knocked off the last remaining unbeaten in Division I men's basketball on Tuesday, edging No. 2 Houston 57-53.

The Cowboys (8-7, 0-2) are coming off a 90-73 loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday and hoping for their first win in the Big 12 as they hit the road for the second consecutive game.

For Iowa State, Milan Momcilovic made a fadeaway jumper with 30.2 seconds left and then made two free throws to secure the program's seventh win over a top 10 team in the last two years.

Tamin Lipsey, who scored 14 points against the Cougars, said no one should overlook the Cyclones, who are 10-0 at home.

"We're a young team, we're learning every game," Lipsey said after the win. "But we're going to come out and fight every game no matter who we're playing. Just don't doubt us."

Lipsey is the leading scorer at 14.7 points per game. Keshon Gilbert (13.4), Momcilovic (13.3) and Tre King (10.0) are averaging double figures as well.

Brandon Garrison has been a bright spot for Oklahoma State. He nearly had a double-double against nationally ranked Baylor on Sunday, scoring 20 and grabbing eight rebounds.

"Just 19 years old, um, he's special," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. said in a postgame press conference. "He's gonna get better. He's gotten better."

Garrison is averaging 6.5 points per game while Javon Small continues to lead the team, putting up 15.3 points per outing while knocking down a team-best 32 3-pointers.

Bryce Thompson ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.1 points per contest. Quion Williams is pulling down a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game, with Eric Dailey Jr. and Garrison close behind at 5.9 per contest.

Oklahoma State has won the last three in the series against Iowa State, including both games last season, winning 61-59 at home and 64-56 on the road.

