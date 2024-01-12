Coming off loss, No. 1 Purdue seeks improvement vs. Penn State
Top-ranked Purdue will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses when it hosts Penn State in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) are coming off an 88-72 upset loss at Nebraska on Tuesday. Purdue, which trailed by 11 at halftime, pulled within a point in the second half before Nebraska responded with a 14-2 run. The loss ended Purdue's seven-game winning streak.
"We had a couple good fights there in the second half where we closed it to single digits ... and then they pushed it right back to double digits -- 10, 11, 12," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "That was big.
"We had to do a better job defensively. To their credit, they made some tough ones. Obviously their defense was better than our offense, and vice versa."
Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4-inch center, leads Purdue in scoring (21.8) and rebounding (10.4). He is attempting to become the second male player to win the Wooden Award as the national player of the year in back-to-back seasons, joining Virginia's Ralph Sampson (1982 and 1983).
"There was a lot of things that could be better," Edey said following the Nebraska loss. "Just that first half. We need to be better throughout the game. I thought our bench gave us a lot of really positive things. Starters need to be better to start the game.
"We know who we are. We just need to tighten everything up."
Purdue, which is 8-0 at home this season, has three other players averaging at least 11.0 points per game: Braden Smith (12.8), Lance Jones (11.1) and Fletcher Loyer (11.0).
Purdue's other loss was a 92-88 overtime setback at Northwestern, a team that went on the road and beat Penn State (8-8, 2-3) 76-72 on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions led by eight at halftime and by 10 early in the second half, but a 21-4 spurt put Northwestern in front 62-55 with 9:18 remaining.
"Tale of two halves," Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said. "Just disappointed in the second half. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot at times in the second half. ... I thought we stood around on offense in the second half too much."
Penn State shot 3 of 17 from behind the 3-point line in the loss.
"We had some wide-open 3s you gotta make in college basketball, but we're not making them," Rhoades said.
Guards Kanye Clary (18.8) and Ace Baldwin (13.1) are Penn State's leading scorers. Clary scored 25 points against Northwestern, the ninth time he's scored at least 20 points in a game this season.
Baldwin came up with eight steals, and Qudus Wahab collected 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"There's a lot of times we're playing the right way and there's some great things happening, but not consistent and long enough," Rhoades said. "We gotta continue to prolong those -- the good flow, good play."
Penn State, which has lost eight of its past 12 games, is 0-2 on the road this season.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Qudus Wahab vs. Zach Edey (Boilermakers gains possession)
|19:49
|Trey Kaufman-Renn turnover (Qudus Wahab steals)
|19:40
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:24
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|Trey Kaufman-Renn offensive rebound
|18:42
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Zach Edey assists)
|2-3
|18:42
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|18:42
|Braden Smith misses two point layup
|18:40
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|18:39
|Fletcher Loyer shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|18:38
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:38
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-3
|18:36
|Zach Edey turnover (bad pass) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|18:23
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|18:04
|Zach Hicks shooting foul (Trey Kaufman-Renn draws the foul)
|18:04
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-4
|18:04
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-5
|17:43
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point layup
|5-5
|17:22
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|17:08
|Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|17:06
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|16:58
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|5-8
|16:40
|+3
|Kanye Clary makes three point jump shot
|8-8
|16:11
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|16:04
|Zach Edey turnover (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|15:47
|Qudus Wahab turnover (traveling)
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:41
|Lance Jones turnover (bad pass) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|15:38
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|10-8
|15:38
|Lance Jones shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|15:38
|Nick Kern Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:38
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|15:23
|Favour Aire personal foul
|15:17
|+3
|Camden Heide makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|10-11
|15:05
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|15:03
|Camden Heide defensive rebound
|14:51
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Braden Smith assists)
|10-13
|14:25
|Mason Gillis personal foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|14:19
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|14:17
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|14:00
|D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|14:00
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|14:00
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-15
|13:46
|Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|13:34
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup (Mason Gillis assists)
|10-17
|13:34
|Leo O'Boyle shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|13:34
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-18
|13:16
|+2
|Leo O'Boyle makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|12-18
|12:50
|+3
|Braden Smith makes three point jump shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|12-21
|12:24
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Boilermakers defensive rebound
|12:15
|Leo O'Boyle personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|12:09
|+3
|Mason Gillis makes three point jump shot (Zach Edey assists)
|12-24
|12:04
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|12:04
|TV timeout
|11:50
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Braden Smith steals)
|11:41
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Braden Smith assists)
|12-26
|11:32
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:30
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|11:24
|+3
|Braden Smith makes three point jump shot
|12-29
|11:24
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|10:58
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|10:50
|Nittany Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:43
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Fletcher Loyer assists)
|12-31
|10:36
|Zach Edey blocks Kanye Clary's two point layup
|10:34
|Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|10:27
|Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|10:23
|Puff Johnson personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|10:23
|+3
|Fletcher Loyer makes three point jump shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|12-34
|10:06
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point layup
|10:04
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|9:54
|Kanye Clary shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|9:54
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-35
|9:54
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:54
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|9:26
|+3
|Kanye Clary makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|15-35
|9:24
|Lance Jones shooting foul (Kanye Clary draws the foul)
|9:24
|Kanye Clary misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:24
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|9:07
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point layup (Zach Edey assists)
|15-37
|8:50
|Zach Edey blocks Qudus Wahab's two point layup
|8:48
|Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|8:40
|Kanye Clary misses three point jump shot
|8:38
|Caleb Furst defensive rebound
|8:17
|+2
|Caleb Furst makes two point layup (Fletcher Loyer assists)
|15-39
|7:54
|Caleb Furst personal foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|7:56
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Puff Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:54
|+1
|Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-39
|7:51
|D'Marco Dunn personal foul (Fletcher Loyer draws the foul)
|7:51
|+1
|Fletcher Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-40
|7:51
|+1
|Fletcher Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-41
|7:30
|+3
|Jameel Brown makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|19-41
|7:02
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Trey Kaufman-Renn draws the foul)
|7:02
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:02
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-42
|6:47
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup
|21-42
|6:30
|+2
|Myles Colvin makes two point jump shot
|21-44
|6:17
|+3
|Jameel Brown makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|24-44
|5:58
|+2
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes two point layup (Myles Colvin assists)
|24-46
|5:48
|+3
|Jameel Brown makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|27-46
|5:25
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|5:14
|+3
|Nick Kern Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|30-46
|5:11
|Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|5:05
|+3
|Myles Colvin makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|30-49
|4:45
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|32-49
|4:24
|Myles Colvin turnover (bad pass) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|4:18
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|4:10
|Myles Colvin misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|Trey Kaufman-Renn offensive rebound
|4:00
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|3:56
|TV timeout
|3:42
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|3:24
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|3:24
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-50
|3:24
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-51
|3:09
|Nick Kern Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|2:51
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Mason Gillis assists)
|32-53
|2:30
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point layup
|2:28
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|2:22
|Zach Edey shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|2:22
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-53
|2:22
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-53
|2:16
|Myles Colvin turnover (bad pass)
|2:09
|Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|Fletcher Loyer defensive rebound
|1:54
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|1:49
|Jameel Brown personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|1:49
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-54
|1:49
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:49
|Kanye Clary defensive rebound
|1:32
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|1:30
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|1:26
|Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|1:15
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:13
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|0:55
|Braden Smith misses two point jump shot
|0:53
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|0:48
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup
|34-56
|0:38
|RayQuawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|0:08
|Fletcher Loyer misses two point jump shot
|0:06
|RayQuawndis Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:01
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (RayQuawndis Mitchell assists)
|36-56
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|19:24
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Braden Smith assists)
|36-58
|19:11
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|18:59
|Braden Smith turnover (traveling)
|18:43
|+3
|Kanye Clary makes three point jump shot
|39-58
|18:18
|Jump ball. Zach Edey vs. Puff Johnson (Boilermakers gains possession)
|18:11
|Zach Edey misses two point layup
|18:09
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|18:04
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point layup
|41-58
|18:04
|Fletcher Loyer shooting foul (D'Marco Dunn draws the foul)
|18:04
|+1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-58
|17:49
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Lance Jones assists)
|42-60
|17:34
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|17:22
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point layup (Braden Smith assists)
|42-62
|17:07
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:05
|Fletcher Loyer defensive rebound
|16:58
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|42-65
|16:50
|Lance Jones personal foul
|16:46
|Kanye Clary misses three point jump shot
|16:44
|Boilermakers defensive rebound
|16:31
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|Jameel Brown defensive rebound
|16:19
|Trey Kaufman-Renn shooting foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|16:19
|+1
|Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-65
|16:19
|Puff Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:19
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|16:14
|Lance Jones turnover (bad pass) (Puff Johnson steals)
|16:01
|+2
|Puff Johnson makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|45-65
|15:45
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|45-67
|15:34
|Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|15:20
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Braden Smith assists)
|45-69
|15:11
|Puff Johnson misses two point jump shot
|15:09
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|15:02
|+2
|Lance Jones makes two point layup (Braden Smith assists)
|45-71
|14:52
|Fletcher Loyer personal foul
|14:52
|TV timeout
|14:36
|+2
|Demetrius Lilley makes two point dunk (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|47-71
|14:08
|Demetrius Lilley personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|14:05
|+3
|Mason Gillis makes three point jump shot (Fletcher Loyer assists)
|47-74
|14:04
|Leo O'Boyle shooting foul (Mason Gillis draws the foul)
|14:04
|+1
|Mason Gillis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-75
|13:45
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|49-75
|13:34
|Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|13:32
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|13:28
|Zach Edey turnover (traveling)
|13:18
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|51-75
|12:54
|Fletcher Loyer misses two point jump shot
|12:52
|Jameel Brown defensive rebound
|12:43
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|53-75
|12:17
|Demetrius Lilley personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|12:16
|+3
|Camden Heide makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|53-78
|11:56
|+2
|Demetrius Lilley makes two point layup (Nick Kern Jr. assists)
|55-78
|11:34
|Braden Smith misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|11:26
|Mason Gillis personal foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|11:28
|TV timeout
|11:12
|Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot
|11:10
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|10:59
|Braden Smith turnover (bad pass)
|10:44
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|10:42
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|10:10
|Ace Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Camden Heide draws the foul)
|10:10
|+1
|Camden Heide makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|55-79
|10:10
|+1
|Camden Heide makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|55-80
|10:10
|Camden Heide misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|10:10
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|10:04
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Lance Jones assists)
|55-82
|9:51
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Demetrius Lilley assists)
|58-82
|9:22
|Zach Edey turnover (offensive goaltending)
|9:11
|Zach Edey blocks Kanye Clary's two point layup
|9:09
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|8:53
|+2
|Lance Jones makes two point layup
|58-84
|8:53
|Ace Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|8:53
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-85
|8:36
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup
|60-85
|8:35
|Lance Jones shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|8:35
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-85
|8:28
|Ethan Morton turnover (lost ball) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|8:18
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup
|63-85
|8:09
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|8:00
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|7:58
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|7:37
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|7:35
|Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|7:32
|TV timeout
|7:23
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|65-85
|7:08
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|7:08
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-86
|7:08
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-87
|6:54
|Kanye Clary turnover (bad pass)
|6:34
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|6:34
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:34
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|6:23
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (Boilermakers steals)
|6:20
|Zach Hicks shooting foul (Myles Colvin draws the foul)
|6:20
|Myles Colvin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:20
|Myles Colvin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:20
|Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|6:11
|Caleb Furst personal foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|6:11
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-87
|6:11
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-87
|6:02
|Zach Hicks shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|6:02
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:02
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-88
|5:50
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:48
|Demetrius Lilley offensive rebound
|5:39
|Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|Zach Hicks offensive rebound
|5:31
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Demetrius Lilley offensive rebound
|5:18
|Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|Myles Colvin defensive rebound
|5:08
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses two point jump shot
|5:06
|Caleb Furst offensive rebound
|5:06
|Demetrius Lilley shooting foul (Caleb Furst draws the foul)
|5:06
|Caleb Furst misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:06
|+1
|Caleb Furst makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-89
|4:46
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup
|69-89
|4:18
|Myles Colvin misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|Caleb Furst offensive rebound
|4:07
|+2
|Caleb Furst makes two point layup
|69-91
|3:57
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|72-91
|3:31
|+2
|Caleb Furst makes two point hook shot
|72-93
|3:10
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Morton steals)
|3:03
|+2
|Myles Colvin makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists)
|72-95
|2:43
|Trey Kaufman-Renn shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|3:03
|TV timeout
|2:43
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-95
|2:43
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-95
|2:16
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|2:14
|Demetrius Lilley defensive rebound
|2:02
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point layup
|2:00
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|1:38
|Myles Colvin misses two point jump shot
|1:36
|Jameel Brown defensive rebound
|1:29
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|1:28
|Myles Colvin defensive rebound
|1:19
|Lance Jones turnover (Zach Hicks steals)
|1:09
|+2
|Jameel Brown makes two point layup (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|76-95
|1:03
|TV timeout
|0:44
|Caleb Furst misses two point jump shot
|0:42
|Demetrius Lilley defensive rebound
|0:28
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (Chase Martin steals)
|0:21
|Carson Barrett turnover (Jameel Brown steals)
|0:17
|+2
|Jameel Brown makes two point layup
|78-95
|0:17
|Brian Waddell personal foul (Jameel Brown draws the foul)
|0:17
|Jameel Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:17
|Will Berg defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|95
|Field Goals
|29-65 (44.6%)
|32-55 (58.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-28 (32.1%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|20-29 (69.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|43
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|17
|31
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|19
|26
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 8-9
|76.2 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|11.5 APG
|1 Purdue 15-2
|84.4 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|18.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Kern Jr. G
|6.5 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.5 APG
|52.9 FG%
|
00
|. Edey C
|21.8 PPG
|10.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|63.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Kern Jr. G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|Z. Edey C
|30 PTS
|20 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|58.2
|
|
|32.1
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|69.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clary
|15
|1
|1
|6/16
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|7
|2
|13
|2/8
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|35
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Z. Hicks
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Q. Wahab
|4
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Johnson
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clary
|15
|1
|1
|6/16
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|7
|2
|13
|2/8
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|35
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Z. Hicks
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Q. Wahab
|4
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Johnson
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kern Jr.
|18
|4
|1
|7/9
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Brown
|13
|3
|0
|5/9
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Dunn
|5
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|1/1
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Lilley
|4
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|L. O'Boyle
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Aire
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Mitchell
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|21
|19
|29/65
|9/28
|11/17
|22
|199
|9
|0
|8
|4
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Edey
|30
|20
|3
|10/12
|0/0
|10/14
|1
|30
|0
|3
|4
|6
|14
|L. Jones
|14
|4
|4
|5/9
|3/7
|1/1
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|F. Loyer
|11
|2
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Smith
|6
|4
|11
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Edey
|30
|20
|3
|10/12
|0/0
|10/14
|1
|30
|0
|3
|4
|6
|14
|L. Jones
|14
|4
|4
|5/9
|3/7
|1/1
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|F. Loyer
|11
|2
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Smith
|6
|4
|11
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Heide
|8
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|2/3
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Furst
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Colvin
|7
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Gillis
|7
|1
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Waddell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Berg
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Barrett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Morton
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Furst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rayl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|41
|26
|32/55
|11/24
|20/29
|15
|201
|4
|3
|14
|10
|31