South Carolina chasing bounce-back effort at Missouri
South Carolina was rolling along this season and on a six-game winning streak until the Gamecocks went stone cold in its last contest.
A chance for redemption comes Saturday when South Carolina pays a visit to Missouri at Columbia, Mo.
"For whatever reason, we did not perform well offensively," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said after his team's 74-47 loss to Alabama. "It was contagious throughout the whole team. Two guys had acceptable field goal percentages. I don't know what to attribute it to. (Alabama is) a good team, so we have to (move on)."
South Carolina (13-2, 1-1 SEC) saw guard Meechie Johsnson score 16 points in the loss, but he missed 12 of 18 shots from the floor - including misses on 7 of 9 from 3-point range.
"When it came to me, I really didn't hit shots and perform well in the second half," said Johnson, who leads the Gamecocks with 18.0 points per game. "I'll take it from a guard standpoint. Me being a leader of the team, a lot goes with me energy-wise, scoring-wise and defensive-wise. I just couldn't get it going early in the second half, and that affected us as a group."
Forward B.J. Mack, who averages 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, also struggled at Alabama. He shot 2 of 10 overall and 1 of 4 from behind the arc.
Missouri enters on the heels of a 90-77 loss at Kentucky. The Tigers (8-7, 0-2) have lost five of their last six games.
"We are a well-connected group, so we're never gonna fall," said forward Noah Carter, who led Missouri with 20 points in the loss. "If we get hit, we're gonna get right back up. We just gotta keep fighting, you know? Consistently keep fighting as hard as we possibly can.
"We know we're right there. We're so close, man. We just gotta keep working and keep fighting and get ready for Saturday."
Guard Sean East II leads Missouri with 17.3 points and 3.9 assists per game. Carter averages 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds and guards Tamar Bates and Nick Honor each average 10.7 points.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|0:02
|Aidan Shaw misses two point layup
|0:02
|Aidan Shaw offensive rebound
|0:04
|Sean East II misses two point layup
|0:11
|Sean East II defensive rebound
|0:13
|Zachary Davis misses two point jump shot
|0:25
|Tamar Bates personal foul
|0:40
|+2
|Tamar Bates makes two point jump shot
|32-33
|0:58
|+2
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point dunk (Meechie Johnson assists)
|32-31
|1:03
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|1:05
|Nick Honor misses two point layup
|1:18
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point jump shot
|30-31
|1:21
|+1
|Tamar Bates makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-31
|1:21
|+1
|Tamar Bates makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-30
|1:21
|Josh Gray shooting foul (Tamar Bates draws the foul)
|1:49
|+3
|Meechie Johnson makes three point jump shot
|28-29
|1:57
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|1:59
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|2:09
|Connor Vanover blocks Josh Gray's two point layup
|2:23
|Sean East II turnover (bad pass)
|2:31
|+1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-29
|2:31
|+1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-29
|2:31
|Jesus Carralero Martin personal foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|2:39
|Ta'Lon Cooper offensive rebound
|2:41
|Jacobi Wright misses two point jump shot
|2:45
|Sean East II personal foul
|2:48
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|2:50
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-29
|3:13
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-28
|3:13
|Myles Stute shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|3:30
|Sean East II defensive rebound
|3:32
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|+1
|Nick Honor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-27
|3:48
|Nick Honor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:48
|Stephen Clark personal foul (Nick Honor draws the foul)
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Jesus Carralero Martin defensive rebound
|3:48
|Meechie Johnson misses two point layup
|4:30
|+3
|Sean East II makes three point jump shot
|23-26
|4:42
|John Tonje offensive rebound
|4:44
|Jesus Carralero Martin misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point jump shot
|23-23
|4:58
|B.J. Mack offensive rebound
|5:00
|B.J. Mack misses two point jump shot
|5:32
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup (John Tonje assists)
|21-23
|5:41
|Myles Stute turnover (lost ball) (John Tonje steals)
|6:13
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point layup
|21-21
|6:20
|Nick Honor turnover (bad pass)
|6:47
|Tigers defensive rebound
|6:49
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|7:04
|Jesus Carralero Martin misses two point layup
|7:11
|Zachary Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jesus Carralero Martin steals)
|7:20
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|7:22
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|+2
|Stephen Clark makes two point jump shot (Josh Gray assists)
|21-19
|7:53
|Nick Honor turnover (traveling)
|8:03
|Meechie Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Noah Carter steals)
|8:27
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup (Aidan Shaw assists)
|19-19
|8:33
|Aidan Shaw offensive rebound
|8:35
|Anthony Robinson II misses three point jump shot
|9:28
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point layup (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|19-17
|9:32
|Anthony Robinson II turnover (offensive foul)
|9:32
|Anthony Robinson II offensive foul
|9:37
|Aidan Shaw defensive rebound
|9:39
|Collin Murray-Boyles misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|+2
|Nick Honor makes two point layup
|17-17
|10:09
|+1
|Jacobi Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-15
|10:09
|+1
|Jacobi Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-15
|10:09
|Aidan Shaw shooting foul (Jacobi Wright draws the foul)
|10:26
|+2
|Connor Vanover makes two point dunk (Sean East II assists)
|15-15
|10:39
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|15-13
|10:50
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|10:52
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|Jacobi Wright personal foul
|11:10
|Anthony Robinson II offensive rebound
|11:12
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|Meechie Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|11:44
|Meechie Johnson offensive foul
|11:53
|Sean East II turnover (bad pass) (Meechie Johnson steals)
|12:02
|Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|12:04
|Connor Vanover blocks Collin Murray-Boyles's two point jump shot
|12:10
|Collin Murray-Boyles offensive rebound
|12:12
|Jacobi Wright misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-13
|12:23
|Noah Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:23
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|12:23
|+2
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point layup
|13-12
|12:27
|Zachary Davis offensive rebound
|12:29
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Zachary Davis offensive rebound
|12:36
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk misses two point layup
|12:36
|Zachary Davis offensive rebound
|12:38
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|+2
|Nick Honor makes two point layup
|11-12
|13:12
|Myles Stute turnover (bad pass) (Nick Honor steals)
|13:30
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point dunk (Jesus Carralero Martin assists)
|11-10
|13:44
|Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|13:57
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|13:59
|Tamar Bates misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|Jesus Carralero Martin defensive rebound
|14:12
|Sean East II blocks Ta'Lon Cooper's two point jump shot
|14:33
|+2
|Jesus Carralero Martin makes two point layup
|11-8
|14:48
|+2
|Zachary Davis makes two point layup (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|11-6
|15:01
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|15:03
|Noah Carter misses two point jump shot
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:25
|Sean East II defensive rebound
|15:27
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|15:45
|Jesus Carralero Martin misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|15:53
|B.J. Mack misses two point jump shot
|16:14
|+2
|Jesus Carralero Martin makes two point jump shot
|9-6
|16:19
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point layup
|9-4
|16:21
|B.J. Mack offensive rebound
|16:23
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses two point layup
|16:58
|+2
|Tamar Bates makes two point layup (Jesus Carralero Martin assists)
|7-4
|17:09
|Sean East II defensive rebound
|17:11
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|Jesus Carralero Martin personal foul
|17:27
|+2
|Tamar Bates makes two point jump shot (Jesus Carralero Martin assists)
|7-2
|17:31
|Jesus Carralero Martin offensive rebound
|17:33
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|Collin Murray-Boyles personal foul
|17:57
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|17:58
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point layup (Collin Murray-Boyles assists)
|7-0
|18:06
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|18:08
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot
|5-0
|18:56
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|18:58
|Tamar Bates misses two point layup
|19:11
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|2-0
|19:29
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|19:31
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Collin Murray-Boyles vs. Noah Carter (Tamar Bates gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|0:00
|Aidan Shaw misses two point layup
|0:02
|Aidan Shaw offensive rebound
|0:02
|Sean East II misses two point layup
|0:04
|Sean East II defensive rebound
|0:11
|Zachary Davis misses two point jump shot
|0:13
|Tamar Bates personal foul
|0:25
|+ 2
|Tamar Bates makes two point jump shot
|0:40
|+ 2
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point dunk (Meechie Johnson assists)
|0:58
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|1:03
|Nick Honor misses two point layup
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|32
|33
|Field Goals
|13-32 (40.6%)
|13-30 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-10 (20.0%)
|1-12 (8.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|16
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|11
|10
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|7
|6
|Steals
|1
|5
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|7
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 13-2
|73.1 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Missouri 8-7
|76.0 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|40.6
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|8.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mack
|10
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Johnson
|5
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Murray-Boyles
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Cooper
|4
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Stute
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mack
|10
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Johnson
|5
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Murray-Boyles
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Cooper
|4
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Stute
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sparkman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grajzl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Herro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Conyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ugusuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dibba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|18
|7
|13/32
|2/10
|4/4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|6
|7
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bates
|8
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Carter
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. East II
|7
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|N. Honor
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Shaw
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bates
|8
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Carter
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. East II
|7
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|N. Honor
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Shaw
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carralero Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vanover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Robinson II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tonje
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Francois
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Grill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|15
|6
|13/30
|1/12
|6/8
|6
|0
|5
|3
|5
|5
|10
