No. 19 San Diego State braces for stern test vs. New Mexico
No. 19 San Diego State faces a tough task on Saturday when it visits New Mexico for a Mountain West Conference game in Albuquerque, N.M.
The Aztecs (14-2, 3-0 MWC) have won seven in a row, however they know the Lobos (13-3, 1-2) are a dangerous opponent.
Last season, San Diego State was ranked 23rd in the nation when it dropped a 76-67 decision to the visiting Lobos to end a six-game winning streak and a 4-0 start in conference play.
They met again in Albuquerque on Feb. 25 and the Aztecs escaped with a 73-71 win on Lamont Butler's 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Butler would go on to hit an even more clutch buzzer-beater to beat Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Final Four.
The Lobos also return the two players who did the most damage against San Diego State last season.
Jaelen House scored 29 points in last season's win in San Diego and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 22. They combined for 35 points in the loss to the visiting Aztecs as well.
Mashburn and House are averaging 16.2 and 14.7 points per game, respectively, this season.
San Diego State's cupboards hardly were left bare following its runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs returned four of their top six scorers from last season and added a couple of talented transfers as well.
Jay Pal, a senior transfer from Campbell, delivered his best performance in an 81-78 win at San Jose State on Tuesday. The 6-foot-9 forward had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks off the bench.
Pal's biggest contribution came when he blocked a driving layup attempt by Trey Anderson with two seconds left to overcome a defensive breakdown on the play and preserve the two-point lead.
"We're going to make mistakes so don't quit on a play," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "Don't look at each other and say, 'You should have been there, you should have done this.' Just keep playing."
Pal said Dutcher allows him to play freely.
"He understands (mistakes) come with the game," Pal said. "He just wants me to keep my confidence and just keep trying to make plays. He knows I'm a playmaker. He just keeps my confidence level where it's at."
Dutcher said it's important that his team plays with confidence and isn't constantly worried about making a turnover or bad decision with the basketball.
"I learned a long time ago that if you take their confidence, you can't ever give it back," Dutcher said. "I want them confident, even to the point where we have to teach through some mistakes."
New Mexico has lost two of its past three games following a 12-1 run through non-conference play.
The Lobos most recently fell to UNLV 83-73 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.
"It was really the third game in a row that, coming out of halftime, we just didn't have the pop we had in the first half," New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said. "For whatever reason, we aren't coming out ready in those first four minutes. It starts with me and our coaching staff to get them ready."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jaedon LeDee vs. JT Toppin (Lobos gains possession)
|19:45
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|Jaelen House offensive rebound
|19:37
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|Elijah Saunders defensive rebound
|19:16
|Reese Waters misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|Micah Parrish offensive rebound
|19:07
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point driving layup
|2-0
|18:59
|Jaelen House misses two point layup
|18:57
|Elijah Saunders defensive rebound
|18:52
|JT Toppin blocks Jaedon LeDee's two point layup
|18:50
|JT Toppin defensive rebound
|18:47
|+3
|Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Donovan Dent assists)
|2-3
|18:12
|Jaedon LeDee misses two point jump shot
|18:10
|JT Toppin defensive rebound
|18:04
|+2
|Donovan Dent makes two point driving layup (Jamal Mashburn Jr. assists)
|2-5
|17:39
|JT Toppin shooting foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|17:39
|+1
|Lamont Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-5
|17:39
|+1
|Lamont Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-5
|17:29
|JT Toppin misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|17:15
|JT Toppin blocks Elijah Saunders's two point dunk
|17:13
|Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|17:08
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|4-7
|16:44
|Nelly Junior Joseph blocks Jaedon LeDee's two point layup
|16:42
|Elijah Saunders offensive rebound
|16:41
|+2
|Elijah Saunders makes two point putback layup
|6-7
|16:28
|Reese Waters shooting foul (JT Toppin draws the foul)
|16:28
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:28
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:28
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|16:16
|+2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point stepback jump shot (Lamont Butler assists)
|8-7
|15:52
|Donovan Dent turnover (bad pass) (Miles Byrd steals)
|15:41
|+2
|Jay Pal makes two point dunk (Jaedon LeDee assists)
|10-7
|15:25
|Miles Byrd shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|15:25
|TV timeout
|15:25
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-8
|15:25
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-9
|14:59
|Miles Byrd misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|14:50
|Tru Washington misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|Miles Byrd defensive rebound
|14:43
|Tru Washington blocks Miles Byrd's two point layup
|14:41
|Darrion Trammell offensive rebound
|14:36
|+2
|Miles Byrd makes two point layup
|12-9
|14:22
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jamal Mashburn Jr. assists)
|12-12
|13:47
|Mustapha Amzil blocks Lamont Butler's two point layup
|13:45
|Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|13:33
|Tru Washington turnover (lost ball) (Darrion Trammell steals)
|13:29
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point driving layup
|14-12
|13:15
|Jaelen House misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Jay Pal defensive rebound
|12:57
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point jump shot
|16-12
|12:42
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jaelen House assists)
|16-15
|12:16
|+3
|Darrion Trammell makes three point jump shot (Jaedon LeDee assists)
|19-15
|12:05
|Darrion Trammell personal foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|12:01
|Micah Parrish shooting foul (Donovan Dent draws the foul)
|12:01
|+1
|Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-16
|12:01
|+1
|Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-17
|11:51
|+3
|Elijah Saunders makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists)
|22-17
|11:21
|JT Toppin turnover (out of bounds) (Darrion Trammell steals)
|11:21
|TV timeout
|10:57
|+2
|Miles Heide makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|24-17
|10:39
|Jaelen House misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|10:33
|Jaelen House personal foul (Reese Waters draws the foul)
|10:26
|Micah Parrish misses two point jump shot
|10:24
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|10:18
|Micah Parrish personal foul (Donovan Dent draws the foul)
|10:14
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|Lobos offensive rebound
|10:01
|Lamont Butler shooting foul (Donovan Dent draws the foul)
|10:01
|+1
|Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-18
|10:01
|+1
|Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-19
|9:43
|Donovan Dent shooting foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|9:43
|Lamont Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:43
|Lamont Butler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:43
|Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|9:34
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Elijah Saunders defensive rebound
|9:23
|+2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point layup (Lamont Butler assists)
|26-19
|9:23
|Nelly Junior Joseph shooting foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|9:23
|+1
|Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-19
|9:12
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Lamont Butler steals)
|9:05
|Donovan Dent blocks Reese Waters's two point dunk
|9:03
|Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|9:01
|Nelly Junior Joseph blocks Jaedon LeDee's two point layup
|8:59
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound
|8:53
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Miles Byrd steals)
|8:49
|+2
|Miles Byrd makes two point dunk (Lamont Butler assists)
|29-19
|8:31
|Donovan Dent misses two point jump shot
|8:29
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|8:25
|JT Toppin misses two point jump shot
|8:23
|Nelly Junior Joseph offensive rebound
|8:20
|+2
|Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point putback layup
|29-21
|8:07
|+3
|Miles Byrd makes three point jump shot (Elijah Saunders assists)
|32-21
|7:53
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:48
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|7:48
|Jump ball. (Aztecs gains possession)
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:31
|Jaelen House blocks Darrion Trammell's three point jump shot
|7:29
|Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|7:24
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point layup
|7:22
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|7:20
|+2
|JT Toppin makes two point putback layup
|32-23
|6:57
|Nelly Junior Joseph blocks Jaedon LeDee's two point layup
|6:55
|Lobos defensive rebound
|6:45
|Donovan Dent misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|6:39
|Jay Pal blocks JT Toppin's two point hook shot
|6:37
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|6:31
|Jay Pal misses two point jump shot
|6:29
|JT Toppin defensive rebound
|6:25
|Jaelen House misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|Jay Pal defensive rebound
|6:08
|Jaedon LeDee turnover (traveling)
|5:55
|Donovan Dent misses two point jump shot
|5:53
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|5:46
|+3
|Reese Waters makes three point jump shot (Jaedon LeDee assists)
|35-23
|5:21
|Tru Washington misses three point jump shot
|5:19
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|5:13
|Nelly Junior Joseph blocks Miles Byrd's two point hook shot
|5:11
|Tru Washington defensive rebound
|5:06
|Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)
|5:06
|+2
|Jaelen House makes two point jump shot
|35-25
|4:42
|Darrion Trammell turnover (lost ball) (Jaelen House steals)
|4:39
|+2
|Jaelen House makes two point driving layup
|35-27
|4:39
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|4:24
|Nelly Junior Joseph personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|4:15
|Mustapha Amzil personal foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|4:11
|Lamont Butler turnover (lost ball) (Tru Washington steals)
|4:06
|Lamont Butler personal foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|4:06
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-28
|4:06
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-29
|3:47
|Reese Waters misses two point jump shot
|3:45
|Donovan Dent defensive rebound
|3:35
|Donovan Dent misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|3:28
|+3
|Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (JT Toppin assists)
|35-32
|3:06
|Jaedon LeDee turnover (lost ball) (Jaelen House steals)
|3:02
|Miles Byrd personal foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|3:02
|TV timeout
|3:02
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-33
|3:02
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-34
|2:39
|Reese Waters misses two point jump shot
|2:37
|Tru Washington defensive rebound
|2:31
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|2:27
|+2
|JT Toppin makes two point layup
|35-36
|2:05
|Jaedon LeDee turnover (traveling)
|1:54
|Jaelen House misses two point jump shot
|1:52
|Miles Byrd defensive rebound
|1:40
|Mustapha Amzil personal foul (Reese Waters draws the foul)
|1:40
|Reese Waters misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:40
|Tru Washington defensive rebound
|1:23
|+2
|Tru Washington makes two point layup
|35-38
|1:04
|JT Toppin blocks Darrion Trammell's three point jump shot
|1:02
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound
|0:50
|Reese Waters personal foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|0:50
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-39
|0:50
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-40
|0:39
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point jump shot
|37-40
|0:28
|Lobos 30 second timeout
|0:05
|JT Toppin misses two point jump shot
|0:03
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|JT Toppin defensive rebound
|19:34
|Micah Parrish personal foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|19:29
|Lamont Butler shooting foul (JT Toppin draws the foul)
|19:29
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:29
|+1
|JT Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-41
|19:12
|Micah Parrish turnover (lost ball) (Jaelen House steals)
|19:08
|+2
|JT Toppin makes two point dunk (Donovan Dent assists)
|37-43
|18:58
|Nelly Junior Joseph personal foul
|18:53
|+3
|Reese Waters makes three point jump shot (Lamont Butler assists)
|40-43
|18:34
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point driving layup
|40-45
|18:27
|JT Toppin personal foul
|18:21
|JT Toppin blocks Micah Parrish's two point layup
|18:19
|Donovan Dent defensive rebound
|18:16
|Reese Waters shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|18:16
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-46
|18:16
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-47
|18:07
|+2
|Micah Parrish makes two point driving layup (Elijah Saunders assists)
|42-47
|17:53
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Reese Waters steals)
|17:36
|Reese Waters misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|17:29
|Jaelen House misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|17:20
|Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|17:11
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|16:48
|Jaedon LeDee misses two point jump shot
|16:46
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|16:46
|Jaelen House personal foul (Micah Parrish draws the foul)
|16:46
|Jaelen House technical foul
|16:46
|+1
|Micah Parrish makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|43-47
|16:46
|+1
|Micah Parrish makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|44-47
|16:37
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|16:23
|Donovan Dent misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|16:05
|Mustapha Amzil turnover (traveling)
|15:51
|+2
|Micah Parrish makes two point driving layup
|46-47
|15:39
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:37
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|15:35
|+2
|JT Toppin makes two point layup
|46-49
|15:16
|Darrion Trammell turnover (bad pass) (JT Toppin steals)
|15:10
|Donovan Dent misses two point layup
|15:08
|Micah Parrish defensive rebound
|15:00
|Elijah Saunders misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|14:56
|TV timeout
|14:47
|Miles Byrd misses two point layup
|14:45
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|14:45
|Miles Byrd flagrant 1 (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|14:45
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|46-50
|14:45
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|46-51
|14:18
|Jaelen House misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|Micah Parrish defensive rebound
|13:55
|Reese Waters misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|13:47
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point layup (Lamont Butler assists)
|48-51
|13:31
|+2
|Sebastian Forsling makes two point layup (Jaelen House assists)
|48-53
|13:05
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point layup
|50-53
|12:43
|+3
|Jaelen House makes three point jump shot
|50-56
|12:24
|Jay Pal misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|12:15
|Darrion Trammell personal foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|12:14
|Miles Heide personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|12:02
|+2
|Tru Washington makes two point jump shot
|50-58
|11:52
|Jay Pal flagrant 1
|11:52
|Jay Pal turnover (offensive foul)
|11:52
|Mustapha Amzil technical foul
|11:52
|Mustapha Amzil turnover
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:52
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|50-59
|11:52
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|50-60
|11:52
|Darrion Trammell misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|11:52
|+1
|Darrion Trammell makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|51-60
|11:43
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|51-62
|11:19
|Nelly Junior Joseph blocks Darrion Trammell's two point layup
|11:17
|Miles Heide offensive rebound
|11:17
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. shooting foul (Miles Heide draws the foul)
|11:17
|Miles Heide misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:17
|Miles Heide misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:17
|Lobos defensive rebound
|11:16
|Miles Byrd personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|11:16
|Mustapha Amzil misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:16
|Miles Heide defensive rebound
|11:06
|Tru Washington personal foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|10:52
|Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)
|10:42
|+2
|Jaelen House makes two point pullup jump shot
|51-64
|10:31
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|10:31
|TV timeout
|10:27
|+2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point layup
|53-64
|10:04
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point jump shot
|53-66
|9:41
|Tru Washington shooting foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|9:40
|+1
|Lamont Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-66
|9:40
|Lamont Butler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:40
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound
|9:23
|Nelly Junior Joseph misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|9:14
|Lamont Butler misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|9:04
|Donovan Dent misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|9:02
|Micah Parrish shooting foul (JT Toppin draws the foul)
|9:02
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:02
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:02
|Jay Pal defensive rebound
|8:59
|Jump ball. Tru Washington vs. Jay Pal (Lobos gains possession)
|8:59
|Jay Pal turnover (lost ball) (Tru Washington steals)
|8:52
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:50
|Reese Waters defensive rebound
|8:26
|Jaedon LeDee misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound
|8:16
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|54-68
|7:53
|Jaedon LeDee misses two point jump shot
|7:51
|Donovan Dent defensive rebound
|7:36
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|54-70
|7:01
|Aztecs turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:01
|TV timeout
|6:50
|Jaelen House misses two point jump shot
|6:48
|JT Toppin offensive rebound
|6:44
|JT Toppin misses two point layup
|6:42
|Nelly Junior Joseph offensive rebound
|6:41
|Nelly Junior Joseph misses two point layup
|6:41
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|6:41
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. personal foul (Miles Byrd draws the foul)
|6:41
|Miles Byrd misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:41
|JT Toppin defensive rebound
|6:25
|+3
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes three point jump shot (Donovan Dent assists)
|54-73
|5:59
|JT Toppin shooting foul (Jay Pal draws the foul)
|5:59
|+1
|Jay Pal makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|55-73
|5:59
|Jay Pal misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|5:59
|+1
|Jay Pal makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|56-73
|5:42
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:40
|Jay Pal defensive rebound
|5:33
|Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|5:23
|JT Toppin misses two point hook shot
|5:21
|Nelly Junior Joseph offensive rebound
|5:12
|+2
|JT Toppin makes two point dunk (Jaelen House assists)
|56-75
|4:57
|Jay Pal misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|4:40
|Jaelen House misses two point jump shot
|4:38
|Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
|4:29
|Darrion Trammell misses two point jump shot
|4:27
|Micah Parrish offensive rebound
|4:23
|+2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot (Micah Parrish assists)
|58-75
|3:56
|+3
|Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Donovan Dent assists)
|58-78
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:41
|+2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point pullup jump shot
|60-78
|3:30
|+2
|JT Toppin makes two point dunk (Jaelen House assists)
|60-80
|3:13
|Lamont Butler misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:11
|JT Toppin defensive rebound
|2:43
|+2
|JT Toppin makes two point reverse layup (Jaelen House assists)
|60-82
|2:30
|Nelly Junior Joseph shooting foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|2:30
|+1
|Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-82
|2:30
|+1
|Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-82
|2:19
|Donovan Dent turnover (bad pass)
|2:17
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|JT Toppin defensive rebound
|2:12
|Jaedon LeDee personal foul (JT Toppin draws the foul)
|2:12
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:12
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:12
|Micah Parrish defensive rebound
|2:03
|Micah Parrish turnover (lost ball) (Nelly Junior Joseph steals)
|2:00
|Lamont Butler personal foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|2:00
|Micah Parrish technical foul
|2:00
|Jaelen House technical foul
|2:00
|Jaelen House turnover
|2:00
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-83
|2:00
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-84
|1:46
|+3
|Miles Byrd makes three point jump shot (Jaedon LeDee assists)
|65-84
|1:14
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point driving layup
|65-86
|1:00
|JT Toppin blocks Jaedon LeDee's two point layup
|0:58
|Donovan Dent defensive rebound
|0:53
|Elijah Saunders shooting foul (JT Toppin draws the foul)
|0:53
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:53
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:53
|Miles Byrd defensive rebound
|0:46
|+3
|Miles Byrd makes three point pullup jump shot
|68-86
|0:27
|JT Toppin misses two point layup
|0:25
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|0:22
|Jaedon LeDee turnover (bad pass) (JT Toppin steals)
|0:18
|+2
|JT Toppin makes two point dunk
|68-88
|0:11
|+2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|70-88
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|0:11
|+ 2
|JT Toppin makes two point dunk
|0:18
|Jaedon LeDee turnover (bad pass) (JT Toppin steals)
|0:22
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|0:25
|JT Toppin misses two point layup
|0:27
|+ 3
|Miles Byrd makes three point pullup jump shot
|0:46
|Miles Byrd defensive rebound
|0:53
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:53
|JT Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:53
|Elijah Saunders shooting foul (JT Toppin draws the foul)
|0:53
|Donovan Dent defensive rebound
|0:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|88
|Field Goals
|26-64 (40.6%)
|30-68 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|11-20 (55.0%)
|21-31 (67.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|48
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|29
|32
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|1
|14
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|1
|3
|Team Stats
|19 San Diego State 14-3
|77.3 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|New Mexico 14-3
|82.3 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|15.9 APG
|
|40.6
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|55.0
|FT%
|67.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. LeDee
|15
|6
|4
|6/15
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|36
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|L. Butler
|7
|0
|5
|2/5
|0/1
|3/6
|4
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Waters
|6
|9
|0
|2/8
|2/5
|0/1
|3
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|M. Parrish
|6
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|19
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|E. Saunders
|5
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Byrd
|13
|3
|0
|5/9
|3/4
|0/1
|4
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Trammell
|12
|2
|3
|5/11
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Pal
|4
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|17
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|M. Heide
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lawin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gwath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Raad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Schwarz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lopez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|35
|15
|26/64
|7/22
|11/20
|24
|200
|6
|1
|12
|6
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. House
|26
|6
|5
|7/16
|4/9
|8/8
|3
|33
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|19
|4
|2
|7/17
|1/6
|4/4
|2
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Toppin
|17
|16
|1
|8/15
|0/1
|1/10
|3
|31
|2
|5
|1
|9
|7
|D. Dent
|6
|4
|4
|1/8
|0/3
|4/4
|1
|34