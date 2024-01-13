Richmond's 24 help Seton Hall beat Butler 78-72
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kadary Richmond scored 24 points as Seton Hall beat Butler 78-72 on Saturday.
Richmond also had 12 rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (12-5, 5-1 Big East Conference). Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Dre Davis had 14 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).
The Bulldogs (11-6, 2-4) were led by Posh Alexander, who recorded 17 points, four assists and two steals. Butler also got 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Jalen Thomas. Jahmyl Telfort also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.
Addae-Wusu put up 12 points in the first half for Seton Hall, who led 45-37 at halftime. Richmond scored Seton Hall's last six points as they finished off a six-point victory.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jaden Bediako vs. Jalen Thomas (Bulldogs gains possession)
|19:32
|+3
|Posh Alexander makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|0-3
|19:10
|+3
|Dre Davis makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|3-3
|18:52
|Dylan Addae-Wusu blocks DJ Davis's three point jump shot
|18:50
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|18:40
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point jump shot
|3-5
|18:24
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
|5-5
|18:01
|Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (Jalen Thomas draws the foul)
|18:01
|+1
|Jalen Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-6
|18:01
|+1
|Jalen Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-7
|17:46
|Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|17:44
|Pierre Brooks II defensive rebound
|17:39
|+3
|Posh Alexander makes three point jump shot (DJ Davis assists)
|5-10
|17:19
|Posh Alexander shooting foul (Dre Davis draws the foul)
|17:19
|+1
|Dre Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-10
|17:19
|+1
|Dre Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-10
|17:03
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|16:43
|+3
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|10-10
|16:16
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|16:14
|Jalen Thomas offensive rebound
|16:06
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point layup
|10-12
|15:46
|+3
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|13-12
|15:26
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|13-15
|15:07
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|14:56
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|13-17
|14:30
|Jalen Thomas shooting foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|14:30
|TV timeout
|14:30
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-17
|14:30
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-17
|14:11
|Jaden Bediako blocks Andre Screen's two point jump shot
|14:09
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|14:01
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|13:59
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|13:55
|Jaden Bediako misses two point layup
|13:55
|Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
|13:55
|DJ Davis personal foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|13:41
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|13:39
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|13:11
|Jaden Bediako blocks Andre Screen's two point layup
|13:09
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|13:03
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup
|17-17
|12:50
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point jump shot
|17-19
|12:33
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|12:31
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|12:25
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point layup
|19-19
|12:14
|Jaden Bediako blocks DJ Davis's two point layup
|12:12
|Pirates defensive rebound
|12:01
|+3
|Kadary Richmond makes three point jump shot
|22-19
|11:33
|Finley Bizjack misses three point jump shot
|11:30
|Landon Moore personal foul
|11:30
|TV timeout
|11:10
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point jump shot
|11:08
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|10:53
|Finley Bizjack misses two point layup
|10:51
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett defensive rebound
|10:44
|+3
|Dre Davis makes three point jump shot
|25-19
|10:27
|Jaquan Sanders shooting foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|10:27
|Andre Screen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:27
|+1
|Andre Screen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-20
|10:08
|+3
|Jaquan Sanders makes three point jump shot (Dre Davis assists)
|28-20
|9:52
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (Jalen Thomas assists)
|28-23
|9:35
|Jaquan Sanders misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|9:16
|Isaiah Coleman blocks Jalen Thomas's two point layup
|9:14
|Jaquan Sanders defensive rebound
|9:04
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|8:46
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|28-26
|8:26
|+3
|Jaquan Sanders makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|31-26
|8:07
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point jump shot
|31-28
|7:49
|Isaiah Coleman misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett offensive rebound
|7:38
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point jump shot
|33-28
|7:19
|Al-Amir Dawes blocks Jalen Thomas's two point layup
|7:19
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|7:19
|TV timeout
|7:11
|Jahmyl Telfort turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Coleman steals)
|6:59
|Jalen Thomas blocks Kadary Richmond's two point layup
|6:57
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|6:38
|Pierre Brooks II turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
|6:23
|Jaquan Sanders misses three point jump shot
|6:21
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|5:58
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point jump shot (DJ Davis assists)
|33-30
|5:29
|+3
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot
|36-30
|5:14
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|36-32
|4:53
|+2
|Isaiah Coleman makes two point jump shot
|38-32
|4:22
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|Isaiah Coleman defensive rebound
|4:12
|Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
|4:10
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|4:03
|Jaden Bediako shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|4:03
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-33
|4:03
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-34
|3:49
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|3:47
|Landon Moore defensive rebound
|3:34
|DJ Davis offensive foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|3:34
|DJ Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:23
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point jump shot
|40-34
|3:08
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|Jahmyl Telfort offensive rebound
|2:53
|Pierre Brooks II misses two point jump shot
|2:51
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|2:41
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
|42-34
|2:18
|Jahmyl Telfort turnover (bad pass) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|2:11
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|2:09
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|1:50
|Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|1:48
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|1:32
|Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|1:28
|Jaden Bediako turnover (out of bounds)
|1:14
|Pierre Brooks II misses two point layup
|1:12
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|0:54
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|44-34
|0:54
|Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|0:54
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-34
|0:48
|Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|0:46
|Jalen Thomas offensive rebound
|0:41
|+3
|Landon Moore makes three point jump shot (Jalen Thomas assists)
|45-37
|0:23
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
|0:22
|Jaden Bediako personal foul
|0:21
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:21
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|0:04
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|0:02
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:44
|Pierre Brooks II personal foul (Dre Davis draws the foul)
|19:23
|Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (bad pass) (DJ Davis steals)
|19:18
|+2
|DJ Davis makes two point layup
|45-39
|18:56
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|18:42
|Jaden Bediako blocks Jalen Thomas's two point jump shot
|18:40
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|18:33
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
|47-39
|18:33
|Jalen Thomas shooting foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|18:33
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-39
|18:21
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
|48-41
|18:21
|Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (Jalen Thomas draws the foul)
|18:21
|+1
|Jalen Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-42
|18:07
|Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass) (DJ Davis steals)
|18:03
|Dre Davis shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|18:03
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-43
|18:03
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-44
|17:47
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
|17:43
|Jaden Bediako personal foul (DJ Davis draws the foul)
|17:35
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|17:16
|Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|16:59
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|Jahmyl Telfort offensive rebound
|16:42
|Jahmyl Telfort turnover (bad pass) (Dre Davis steals)
|16:35
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|16:33
|Pierre Brooks II defensive rebound
|16:33
|Dre Davis blocks Jahmyl Telfort's two point layup
|16:31
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|16:26
|Jalen Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|16:26
|Jalen Thomas personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|16:16
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett offensive foul (Pierre Brooks II draws the foul)
|16:16
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett turnover (offensive foul)
|16:09
|Posh Alexander turnover (out of bounds)
|16:09
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|15:56
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|15:39
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point layup
|48-46
|15:25
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
|15:15
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|48-48
|15:12
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|15:12
|TV timeout
|15:00
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup (Dre Davis assists)
|50-48
|14:50
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett personal foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|14:45
|Isaiah Coleman shooting foul (DJ Davis draws the foul)
|14:45
|+1
|DJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-49
|14:45
|+1
|DJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-50
|14:45
|+2
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett makes two point layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|52-50
|14:45
|Pierre Brooks II misses two point jump shot
|14:43
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett defensive rebound
|14:38
|Kadary Richmond offensive foul (Landon Moore draws the foul)
|13:51
|Kadary Richmond turnover (offensive foul)
|13:28
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point layup
|52-52
|13:15
|Posh Alexander personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|13:08
|Andre Screen blocks Dre Davis's two point layup
|13:06
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|12:45
|Jaquan Sanders blocks Pierre Brooks II's two point layup
|12:45
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|12:35
|Jaquan Sanders turnover (bad pass) (Landon Moore steals)
|12:17
|Kadary Richmond blocks Posh Alexander's two point layup
|12:15
|Andre Screen offensive rebound
|12:05
|Jaden Bediako blocks Andre Screen's two point layup
|12:03
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|11:57
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point dunk (Jaden Bediako assists)
|54-52
|11:48
|Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|11:42
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|56-52
|11:39
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:31
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point layup (Finley Bizjack assists)
|56-54
|11:10
|Jalen Thomas personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|10:59
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point jump shot
|58-54
|10:29
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup (Andre Screen assists)
|58-56
|10:12
|Jaquan Sanders misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|Pirates offensive rebound
|9:53
|Jaquan Sanders misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|9:46
|Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|Landon Moore defensive rebound
|9:28
|Dre Davis blocks Andre Screen's two point dunk
|9:26
|Jaquan Sanders defensive rebound
|9:00
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|8:58
|Kadary Richmond offensive rebound
|8:47
|Dre Davis misses two point layup
|8:45
|Kadary Richmond offensive rebound
|8:36
|Kadary Richmond turnover (lost ball) (Jahmyl Telfort steals)
|8:18
|Jaquan Sanders blocks Landon Moore's two point layup
|8:16
|Pirates defensive rebound
|7:59
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point jump shot
|60-56
|7:34
|+3
|Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Boden Kapke assists)
|60-59
|7:15
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|7:04
|+3
|Boden Kapke makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|60-62
|6:34
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point layup (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|62-62
|6:03
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|6:03
|TV timeout
|5:58
|DJ Davis turnover (out of bounds)
|5:47
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
|64-62
|5:27
|Kadary Richmond personal foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|5:27
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-63
|5:27
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-64
|4:57
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
|66-64
|4:23
|Jaden Bediako shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|4:23
|TV timeout
|4:23
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|66-65
|4:23
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|66-66
|4:23
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|66-67
|4:00
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|68-67
|3:45
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|68-70
|3:16
|Jaden Bediako turnover (bad pass) (Jahmyl Telfort steals)
|3:09
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|2:55
|Jalen Thomas blocks Kadary Richmond's two point layup
|2:53
|Kadary Richmond offensive rebound
|2:48
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
|70-70
|2:33
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|70-72
|1:58
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point jump shot
|72-72
|1:28
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|1:01
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point jump shot
|74-72
|0:38
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|0:36
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|0:25
|Jahmyl Telfort personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|0:25
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|0:22
|Jahmyl Telfort personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|0:22
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-72
|0:22
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-72
|0:21
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:19
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:17
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|0:14
|Posh Alexander personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|0:14
|Al-Amir Dawes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:14
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|0:09
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|0:05
|DJ Davis personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|0:05
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-72
|0:05
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-72
|0:01
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|+ 1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:05
|+ 1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:05
|DJ Davis personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|0:05
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|0:07
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|0:09
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|0:14
|Al-Amir Dawes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:14
|Posh Alexander personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|0:14
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|0:17
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|72
|Field Goals
|30-59 (50.8%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-11 (90.9%)
|15-16 (93.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|27
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|22
|17
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|13
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 13-5
|73.4 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Butler 11-7
|81.3 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Richmond G
|15.9 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|4.6 APG
|48.5 FG%
|
00
|. Alexander G
|10.2 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|5.3 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Richmond G
|24 PTS
|12 REB
|5 AST
|P. Alexander G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.8
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|93.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Richmond
|24
|12
|5
|8/18
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|34
|1
|1
|3
|3
|9
|D. Davis
|14
|1
|2
|5/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D. Addae-Wusu
|14
|3
|1
|5/7
|3/4
|1/1
|3
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|A. Dawes
|10
|4
|3
|5/11
|0/4
|0/1
|0
|34
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4
|J. Bediako
|6
|5
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sanders
|6
|2
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|E. Hutchins-Everett
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Coleman
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. NgaNga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ozdogan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tubek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Swann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|31
|12
|30/59
|8/22
|10/11
|14
|200
|5
|13
|10
|9
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Alexander
|17
|1
|4
|5/9
|2/4
|5/5
|3
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Thomas
|15
|7
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|21
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|J. Telfort
|13
|5
|4
|4/10
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|P. Brooks II
|12
|2
|0
|4/12
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Davis
|4
|1
|2
|1/8
|0/6
|2/2
|3
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Screen
|5
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|L. Moore
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Kapke
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Bizjack
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gavalas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Turnbull
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. McComb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cassia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mulloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|22
|15
|24/59
|9/23
|15/16
|15
|200
|7
|3
|8
|5
|17
