SMU
ECU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:38
|TV timeout
|7:38
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|7:38
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point layup
|20-18
|7:40
|Ezra Ausar offensive rebound
|7:42
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton blocks Jaden Walker's two point driving layup
|8:03
|Pirates defensive rebound
|8:05
|Ricardo Wright misses two point jump shot
|8:32
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point dunk (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|20-16
|8:52
|+2
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton makes two point dunk (Chuck Harris assists)
|20-14
|8:58
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Zhuric Phelps steals)
|9:04
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound
|9:06
|Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot
|9:19
|+1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-14
|9:19
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:19
|Samuell Williamson shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|9:37
|TV timeout
|9:37
|Tyreek Smith personal foul
|9:37
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|9:39
|Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|Emory Lanier offensive rebound
|9:51
|Ja'Heim Hudson misses two point jump shot
|10:14
|+3
|Cam Hayes makes three point pullup jump shot
|18-13
|10:33
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|10:35
|Tyreek Smith misses two point jump shot
|10:46
|Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|10:48
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|+2
|Chuck Harris makes two point stepback jump shot
|18-10
|11:25
|Ja'Heim Hudson offensive rebound
|11:27
|Ja'Heim Hudson misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|11:43
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|+3
|Jalen Smith makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
|16-10
|12:08
|Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|12:10
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:27
|Jalen Smith turnover (bad pass)
|12:41
|Emory Lanier defensive rebound
|12:41
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:41
|+1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-10
|12:41
|Chuck Harris shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|13:08
|+3
|Emory Lanier makes three point jump shot (Tyreek Smith assists)
|13-9
|13:32
|+3
|Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot (Ezra Ausar assists)
|10-9
|13:47
|Ricardo Wright personal foul
|14:05
|Ricardo Wright turnover (traveling)
|14:14
|+2
|Cam Hayes makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-6
|14:24
|Tyreek Smith personal foul
|14:38
|+1
|Zhuric Phelps makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-4
|14:38
|+1
|Zhuric Phelps makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|9-4
|14:38
|+1
|Zhuric Phelps makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|8-4
|14:38
|RJ Felton shooting foul (Zhuric Phelps draws the foul)
|15:05
|Mustangs defensive rebound
|15:07
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|TV timeout
|15:13
|Jump ball. RJ Felton vs. Tyreek Smith (Pirates gains possession)
|15:35
|Kalib LaCount defensive rebound
|15:37
|Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|Kalib LaCount turnover (lost ball) (Tyreek Smith steals)
|16:11
|B.J. Edwards turnover (out of bounds)
|16:14
|Cam Hayes turnover (lost ball) (B.J. Edwards steals)
|16:20
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound
|16:22
|Ezra Ausar blocks Chuck Harris's two point layup
|16:27
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point layup
|7-4
|16:37
|RJ Felton offensive rebound
|16:39
|RJ Felton misses two point layup
|17:03
|+3
|Zhuric Phelps makes three point jump shot (B.J. Edwards assists)
|7-2
|17:13
|Mustangs offensive rebound
|17:15
|Samuell Williamson misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|Mustangs offensive rebound
|17:22
|Brandon Johnson blocks Keon Ambrose-Hylton's two point layup
|17:26
|B.J. Edwards defensive rebound
|17:28
|Samuell Williamson blocks RJ Felton's two point layup
|17:37
|Ezra Ausar offensive rebound
|17:39
|Jalen Smith blocks RJ Felton's two point layup
|18:05
|+2
|Chuck Harris makes two point layup
|4-2
|18:13
|Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|18:15
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|+2
|B.J. Edwards makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:49
|B.J. Edwards offensive rebound
|18:51
|RJ Felton blocks Keon Ambrose-Hylton's two point layup
|18:57
|Brandon Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Samuell Williamson steals)
|19:15
|Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|19:17
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton misses two point layup
|19:36
|+2
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point dunk
|0-2
|19:52
|Samuell Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Ausar steals)
|20:00
|(Mustangs gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|20
|18
|Field Goals
|7-19 (36.8%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-7 (42.9%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|10
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|6
|6
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|4
|2
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|4
|4
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SMU 10-5
|74.5 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|15.7 APG
|East Carolina 9-7
|72.7 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|12.1 APG
|
|36.8
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Phelps
|6
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|3/3
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Harris
|4
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Edwards
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Phelps
|6
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|3/3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Harris
|4
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Edwards
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lanier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hudson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Njie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anglin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Utter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|9
|4
|7/19
|3/7
|3/3
|6
|0
|4
|3
|4
|3
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hayes
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Ausar
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|R. Felton
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Johnson
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hayes
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Ausar
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|R. Felton
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Johnson
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. LaCount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Diboundje
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Pinedo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bayela
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Faison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Richard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Montanari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bourgeois
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|9
|2
|7/16
|2/7
|2/4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|6
-
