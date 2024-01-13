away team background logo
1st Half
SMU
Mustangs
20
ECU
Pirates
18

Time Team Play Score
7:38   TV timeout  
7:38   Keon Ambrose-Hylton shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
7:38 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point layup 20-18
7:40   Ezra Ausar offensive rebound  
7:42   Keon Ambrose-Hylton blocks Jaden Walker's two point driving layup  
8:03   Pirates defensive rebound  
8:05   Ricardo Wright misses two point jump shot  
8:32 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point dunk (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists) 20-16
8:52 +2 Keon Ambrose-Hylton makes two point dunk (Chuck Harris assists) 20-14
8:58   Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Zhuric Phelps steals)  
9:04   Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound  
9:06   Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot  
9:19 +1 Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-14
9:19   Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:19   Samuell Williamson shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
9:37   TV timeout  
9:37   Tyreek Smith personal foul  
9:37   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
9:39   Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Emory Lanier offensive rebound  
9:51   Ja'Heim Hudson misses two point jump shot  
10:14 +3 Cam Hayes makes three point pullup jump shot 18-13
10:33   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
10:35   Tyreek Smith misses two point jump shot  
10:46   Tyreek Smith defensive rebound  
10:48   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:12 +2 Chuck Harris makes two point stepback jump shot 18-10
11:25   Ja'Heim Hudson offensive rebound  
11:27   Ja'Heim Hudson misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
11:43   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
12:01 +3 Jalen Smith makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists) 16-10
12:08   Chuck Harris defensive rebound  
12:10   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:27   Jalen Smith turnover (bad pass)  
12:41   Emory Lanier defensive rebound  
12:41   Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:41 +1 Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-10
12:41   Chuck Harris shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
13:08 +3 Emory Lanier makes three point jump shot (Tyreek Smith assists) 13-9
13:32 +3 Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot (Ezra Ausar assists) 10-9
13:47   Ricardo Wright personal foul  
14:05   Ricardo Wright turnover (traveling)  
14:14 +2 Cam Hayes makes two point pullup jump shot 10-6
14:24   Tyreek Smith personal foul  
14:38 +1 Zhuric Phelps makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-4
14:38 +1 Zhuric Phelps makes regular free throw 2 of 3 9-4
14:38 +1 Zhuric Phelps makes regular free throw 1 of 3 8-4
14:38   RJ Felton shooting foul (Zhuric Phelps draws the foul)  
15:05   Mustangs defensive rebound  
15:07   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:13   TV timeout  
15:13   Jump ball. RJ Felton vs. Tyreek Smith (Pirates gains possession)  
15:35   Kalib LaCount defensive rebound  
15:37   Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot  
15:43   Kalib LaCount turnover (lost ball) (Tyreek Smith steals)  
16:11   B.J. Edwards turnover (out of bounds)  
16:14   Cam Hayes turnover (lost ball) (B.J. Edwards steals)  
16:20   Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound  
16:22   Ezra Ausar blocks Chuck Harris's two point layup  
16:27 +2 RJ Felton makes two point layup 7-4
16:37   RJ Felton offensive rebound  
16:39   RJ Felton misses two point layup  
17:03 +3 Zhuric Phelps makes three point jump shot (B.J. Edwards assists) 7-2
17:13   Mustangs offensive rebound  
17:15   Samuell Williamson misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Mustangs offensive rebound  
17:22   Brandon Johnson blocks Keon Ambrose-Hylton's two point layup  
17:26   B.J. Edwards defensive rebound  
17:28   Samuell Williamson blocks RJ Felton's two point layup  
17:37   Ezra Ausar offensive rebound  
17:39   Jalen Smith blocks RJ Felton's two point layup  
18:05 +2 Chuck Harris makes two point layup 4-2
18:13   Chuck Harris defensive rebound  
18:15   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
18:42 +2 B.J. Edwards makes two point layup 2-2
18:49   B.J. Edwards offensive rebound  
18:51   RJ Felton blocks Keon Ambrose-Hylton's two point layup  
18:57   Brandon Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Samuell Williamson steals)  
19:15   Cam Hayes defensive rebound  
19:17   Keon Ambrose-Hylton misses two point layup  
19:36 +2 Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point dunk 0-2
19:52   Samuell Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Ausar steals)  
20:00   (Mustangs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 20 18
Field Goals 7-19 (36.8%) 7-16 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 3-7 (42.9%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 10
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 6 6
Team 3 1
Assists 4 2
Steals 4 1
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 6 1
Technicals 0 0
SMU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Phelps 6 0 0 1/1 1/1 3/3 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
C. Harris 4 2 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
B. Edwards 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 1 1
K. Ambrose-Hylton 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
S. Williamson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 1 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lanier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hudson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Njie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anglin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Utter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 9 4 7/19 3/7 3/3 6 0 4 3 4 3 6
East Carolina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hayes 8 1 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
E. Ausar 6 2 1 2/2 0/0 2/4 0 - 1 1 0 2 0
R. Felton 2 1 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 1 0
B. Pettiford Jr. 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
B. Johnson 0 2 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. LaCount - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Diboundje - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pinedo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bayela - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Faison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Richard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Montanari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bourgeois - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 9 2 7/16 2/7 2/4 1 0 1 3 4 3 6
