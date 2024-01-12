Steak on line as Trey Alexander, No. 22 Creighton set sights on St. John's
Trey Alexander finally has started to find his groove for No. 22 Creighton.
Alexander has stepped up in Big East play, and the Bluejays are ready to ride the hot hand on Saturday when they face St. John's in Omaha, Neb.
Creighton's second-leading scorer from a season ago, Alexander was plagued by inefficiency during the nonconference slate, shooting just 41.7 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from 3-point range while averaging 15.6 points across 11 games.
But since then, Alexander has posted 19.4 points per contest while seeing his shooting splits rise to 52.9 percent overall and 38.1 percent from deep across five conference games.
"Big East play, so got to be at your best," Alexander said. "Obviously want to have a chance to win us a regular-season title and give us a good chance going into March. ... Right now, I'm locked in. Just trying to play my game and letting the game come to me."
The Bluejays (12-4, 3-2 Big East) most recently beat DePaul 84-58 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to three games.
Alexander finished with 17 points in the victory, while Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Kalkbrenner led the way with 20 apiece. Scheierman and Kalkbrenner also grabbed eight and nine boards, respectively.
Like Creighton, the Red Storm (12-4, 4-1) have been rolling, rattling off four straight wins. Three of those victories have come against Big East foes, including Wednesday's 75-73 showing against Providence, as St. John's is off to its best start in conference action since the 2000-01 season.
Still, Alexander said he believes the Bluejays match up well with the Red Storm.
"Obviously Rick Pitino's a really good coach, he's obviously a Hall of Famer," Alexander said. "But I think that the game plan (coach Greg McDermott)'s going to set up for us on the offensive end is going to be really good.
"I think that with them always changing up their defense ... it keeps us on our toes, but I also feel like our offense is very reversible. We can do a lot of different things with our offense."
Daniss Jenkins and Joel Soriano each netted 16 points as St. John's held off the Friars. RJ Luis Jr. paired 12 points with eight rebounds while also nabbing three steals for the Red Storm, who prevailed despite shooting 37.5 percent from the floor in the second half.
St. John's also weathered a 31-point, 13-rebound performance from Providence guard Devin Carter.
"I thought (Wednesday) was a great learning experience for our basketball team," Pitino said. "I told them after the game, I said, you have to understand why you could potentially have lost this game by taking the shots that you took.
"... Carter, by himself, was physically tougher than our entire team. ... So this was great for our team to understand -- if you rebound like that, you take challenged shots like that and you allow a guard to rebound like that, you're going to lose some close ones."
Saturday marks the 28th meeting between the teams, with Creighton leading the all-time series 17-10.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Joel Soriano vs. Ryan Kalkbrenner (Red Storm gains possession)
|19:49
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|19:47
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|19:28
|Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot
|19:26
|Mason Miller offensive rebound
|19:16
|+3
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|0-3
|18:52
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|18:50
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|18:22
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot
|0-5
|18:01
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|17:59
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|17:37
|Mason Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|17:23
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|17:21
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|17:12
|Mason Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|17:04
|Glenn Taylor Jr. blocks Ryan Kalkbrenner's two point jump shot
|17:02
|Glenn Taylor Jr. defensive rebound
|16:48
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point layup (Joel Soriano assists)
|2-5
|16:40
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|16:25
|Nahiem Alleyne turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Kalkbrenner steals)
|16:16
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Trey Alexander assists)
|2-7
|15:49
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|15:47
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|15:38
|Mason Miller misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|15:26
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot
|4-7
|15:03
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot
|4-10
|14:44
|Chris Ledlum misses two point jump shot
|14:42
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|14:36
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|14:32
|TV timeout
|14:22
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Joel Soriano's two point layup
|14:20
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|14:20
|Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|14:20
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-10
|14:20
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-10
|14:13
|Trey Alexander turnover (out of bounds)
|13:51
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|8-10
|13:30
|Isaac Traudt misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|13:24
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|13:22
|Isaac Traudt offensive rebound
|13:22
|Isaac Traudt misses two point bank jump shot
|13:21
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|13:21
|Isaac Traudt personal foul
|12:59
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|12:57
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|12:49
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|Brady Dunlap defensive rebound
|12:46
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|12:46
|RJ Luis Jr. offensive rebound
|12:46
|Francisco Farabello shooting foul (RJ Luis Jr. draws the foul)
|12:46
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-10
|12:46
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-10
|12:30
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|Zuby Ejiofor defensive rebound
|12:12
|+2
|Zuby Ejiofor makes two point layup
|12-10
|11:55
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass)
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:42
|Brady Dunlap misses two point jump shot
|11:40
|Zuby Ejiofor offensive rebound
|11:35
|+2
|Simeon Wilcher makes two point jump shot
|14-10
|11:04
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|Baylor Scheierman offensive rebound
|11:00
|Brady Dunlap personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|10:46
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|14-12
|10:24
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot (Zuby Ejiofor assists)
|16-12
|10:10
|Trey Alexander misses two point layup
|10:08
|Simeon Wilcher defensive rebound
|9:55
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot
|18-12
|9:49
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
|18-15
|9:41
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|9:26
|Simeon Wilcher turnover (bad pass) (Trey Alexander steals)
|9:22
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup
|18-17
|9:03
|Brady Dunlap misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|8:44
|Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot
|8:42
|Brady Dunlap defensive rebound
|8:25
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks RJ Luis Jr.'s two point jump shot
|8:25
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|8:25
|Jordan Dingle shooting foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|8:25
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-18
|8:25
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-19
|8:16
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot
|20-19
|7:53
|Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|7:51
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|7:35
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot
|20-22
|7:23
|+2
|Sean Conway makes two point jump shot
|22-22
|7:04
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|6:55
|Sean Conway misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|6:46
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|Francisco Farabello offensive rebound
|6:29
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|6:19
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|24-22
|6:19
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|6:19
|TV timeout
|6:11
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|6:09
|Sean Conway defensive rebound
|6:03
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|6:01
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|5:53
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|5:51
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|5:31
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|5:29
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|5:15
|+2
|Mason Miller makes two point layup (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
|24-24
|5:15
|Sean Conway shooting foul (Mason Miller draws the foul)
|5:15
|+1
|Mason Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-25
|4:53
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point jump shot
|26-25
|4:27
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Trey Alexander assists)
|26-27
|4:07
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|4:05
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|3:41
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup
|26-29
|3:19
|Joel Soriano misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|2:56
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|26-32
|2:30
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot
|28-32
|1:54
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|1:45
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:43
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|1:39
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup
|30-32
|1:28
|Daniss Jenkins personal foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|1:28
|TV timeout
|1:09
|+3
|Mason Miller makes three point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists)
|30-35
|0:45
|Zuby Ejiofor misses two point jump shot
|0:43
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|0:43
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|0:17
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Zuby Ejiofor defensive rebound
|0:10
|RJ Luis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|Zuby Ejiofor offensive rebound
|0:06
|Zuby Ejiofor turnover (lost ball)
|0:02
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|Glenn Taylor Jr. shooting foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|19:46
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-36
|19:46
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-37
|19:28
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (RJ Luis Jr. assists)
|32-37
|19:18
|Baylor Scheierman misses two point turnaround jump shot
|19:16
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|19:09
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point pullup jump shot
|19:07
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|18:50
|Trey Alexander misses two point turnaround jump shot
|18:48
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:39
|Glenn Taylor Jr. misses two point driving reverse layup
|18:37
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|18:32
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point putback layup
|34-37
|17:57
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|34-39
|17:36
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|36-39
|17:36
|Steven Ashworth shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|17:36
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-39
|17:19
|Trey Alexander turnover (traveling)
|17:07
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point driving layup
|39-39
|16:51
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point driving layup
|39-41
|16:32
|+3
|Jordan Dingle makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|42-41
|16:15
|+2
|Steven Ashworth makes two point floating jump shot
|42-43
|15:49
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point driving layup
|15:47
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|15:42
|Mason Miller misses three point pullup jump shot
|15:40
|Trey Alexander offensive rebound
|15:38
|Trey Alexander turnover (out of bounds)
|15:38
|TV timeout
|15:27
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (lost ball) (Trey Alexander steals)
|15:21
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|15:14
|Zuby Ejiofor misses two point layup
|15:12
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|15:07
|+2
|Mason Miller makes two point dunk (Trey Alexander assists)
|42-45
|14:47
|Jordan Dingle misses three point stepback jump shot
|14:45
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|14:22
|Steven Ashworth misses three point stepback jump shot
|14:20
|Brady Dunlap defensive rebound
|14:04
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point driving floating jump shot
|14:02
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|13:37
|Chris Ledlum personal foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|13:37
|Trey Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Zuby Ejiofor steals)
|13:37
|Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (Zuby Ejiofor draws the foul)
|13:31
|Simeon Wilcher offensive foul (Francisco Farabello draws the foul)
|13:31
|Simeon Wilcher turnover (offensive foul)
|13:14
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|12:59
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point turnaround hook shot
|12:57
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|12:56
|Jump ball. RJ Luis Jr. vs. Baylor Scheierman (Red Storm gains possession)
|12:38
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point pullup jump shot (Zuby Ejiofor assists)
|44-45
|12:24
|RJ Luis Jr. personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|12:06
|Baylor Scheierman misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|12:04
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|11:58
|+2
|Simeon Wilcher makes two point pullup jump shot
|46-45
|11:38
|Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:18
|RJ Luis Jr. shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|11:18
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|11:18
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|11:18
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|11:18
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|11:04
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Simeon Wilcher's two point driving layup
|11:02
|Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|11:00
|Francisco Farabello turnover (bad pass) (Zuby Ejiofor steals)
|10:58
|+2
|Zuby Ejiofor makes two point dunk
|48-45
|10:41
|Trey Alexander misses two point cutting layup
|10:39
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|10:32
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|10:30
|RJ Luis Jr. personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|10:30
|Baylor Scheierman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:30
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|10:12
|+2
|Chris Ledlum makes two point driving layup
|50-45
|10:05
|Bluejays turnover (5-second violation)
|10:04
|Brady Dunlap misses two point running jump shot
|10:02
|Chris Ledlum offensive rebound
|10:01
|+2
|Chris Ledlum makes two point putback layup
|52-45
|10:01
|Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Chris Ledlum draws the foul)
|10:01
|Chris Ledlum misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:49
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point cutting layup (Francisco Farabello assists)
|52-47
|9:49
|Baylor Scheierman technical foul
|9:49
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|53-47
|9:49
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|54-47
|9:28
|+2
|Zuby Ejiofor makes two point hook shot (Simeon Wilcher assists)
|56-47
|9:07
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|9:07
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-48
|9:07
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-49
|9:00
|Simeon Wilcher turnover (bad pass) (Francisco Farabello steals)
|8:54
|+2
|Francisco Farabello makes two point driving finger roll layup
|56-51
|8:42
|Simeon Wilcher offensive foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|8:42
|Simeon Wilcher turnover (offensive foul)
|8:22
|Joel Soriano blocks Ryan Kalkbrenner's two point layup
|8:20
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|8:13
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point driving finger roll layup
|56-53
|7:56
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:54
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|7:47
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Jordan Dingle misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:34
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|7:33
|Jump ball. (Bluejays gains possession)
|7:17
|Chris Ledlum shooting foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|7:17
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-54
|7:17
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-55
|6:53
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point stepback jump shot
|58-55
|6:30
|Nahiem Alleyne shooting foul (Francisco Farabello draws the foul)
|6:30
|+1
|Francisco Farabello makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-56
|6:30
|+1
|Francisco Farabello makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-57
|6:08
|Joel Soriano misses two point turnaround hook shot
|6:06
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|5:48
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trey Alexander assists)
|58-59
|5:32
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|5:32
|TV timeout
|5:16
|Jordan Dingle misses two point driving floating jump shot
|5:14
|RJ Luis Jr. offensive rebound
|5:08
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point layup
|60-59
|4:48
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point driving layup
|60-61
|4:27
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point stepback jump shot
|63-61
|4:04
|Trey Alexander misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:02
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|3:42
|Jordan Dingle misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:40
|Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|3:29
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|3:29
|TV timeout
|3:29
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:29
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-62
|3:10
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:08
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|3:00
|Joel Soriano personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|3:00
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-63
|3:00
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-64
|2:46
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|2:19
|Trey Alexander misses two point reverse layup
|2:17
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|2:04
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|65-64
|1:40
|Chris Ledlum blocks Baylor Scheierman's two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|1:38
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|1:11
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|1:09
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|1:02
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:00
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|0:57
|Red Storm 60 second timeout
|0:39
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Daniss Jenkins's two point driving layup
|0:37
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|0:19
|Trey Alexander misses two point stepback jump shot
|0:17
|Francisco Farabello offensive rebound
|0:12
|Daniss Jenkins shooting foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|0:12
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-65
|0:12
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-66
|0:09
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|0:05
|Trey Alexander personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|0:05
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:01
|Jordan Dingle offensive rebound
|0:01
|Jordan Dingle misses two point putback layup
|0:00
|Chris Ledlum offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|66
|Field Goals
|28-69 (40.6%)
|22-60 (36.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|6-27 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|40
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|29
|29
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|20
|8
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|St. John's 12-5
|79.5 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|15.9 APG
|22 Creighton 13-4
|80.8 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Soriano C
|17.3 PPG
|10.1 RPG
|1.5 APG
|64.8 FG%
|
00
|. Kalkbrenner C
|15.8 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|1.1 APG
|64.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Soriano C
|13 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|R. Kalkbrenner C
|18 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.6
|FG%
|36.7
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Soriano
|13
|11
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|27
|0
|1
|0
|4
|7
|D. Jenkins
|11
|2
|5
|5/17
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Alleyne
|8
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Ledlum
|4
|9
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|G. Taylor Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dingle
|9
|2
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Luis
|8
|6
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Z. Ejiofor
|6
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|S. Wilcher
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|S. Conway
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Dunlap
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Traore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ibine Ayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|41
|10
|28/69
|2/11
|7/8
|20
|200
|2
|3
|7
|12
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kalkbrenner
|18
|9
|1
|6/11
|1/2
|5/9
|2
|38
|1
|4
|0
|5
|4
|B. Scheierman
|17
|12
|2
|5/15
|1/6
|6/7
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|S. Ashworth
|11
|4
|2
|4/9
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Miller
|8
|6
|0
|3/7
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|T. Alexander
|8
|4
|5
|3/14
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|38
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Farabello
|4
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Traudt
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|F. King
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dotzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Knox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townley-Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Vice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Osmani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|40
|12
|22/60
|6/27
|16/21
|8
|200
|4
|4
|6
|11
|29
