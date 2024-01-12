No. 6 Kentucky takes aggressive approach into game vs. Texas A&M
No. 6 Kentucky will look to record its seventh straight victory when it visits Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas.
The Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 SEC) are coming off a 90-77 victory at home against Missouri on Tuesday night. Four of their past six wins have come by double digits.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said he was pleased with his players' shot selection versus the Tigers. It is something he wants to continue to see as the season progresses.
"(Before our last game), I told them, 'Guys, we want to attack the rim,'" Calipari said. "I like 3s, but I love dunks and layups. So, attack the rim and you will get fouled. You will make it."
Meanwhile, Texas A&M (9-6, 0-2) is looking to snap a two-game slide after losing against LSU at home last Saturday and No. 16 Auburn on the road Tuesday.
Aggies coach Buzz Williams said he was encouraged by his players' attitude against Auburn after what he described as a much more disappointing loss earlier in the week against LSU.
"I thought we played real hard. I thought we cared a lot," Williams said. "I thought we tried. I thought we were together. The communication level was what we wanted it to be.
"We were disappointed in the result, but we feel much better about the competitive character (of this team)."
Williams and his team now must focus on slowing down Kentucky, which is led by Antonio Reeves with 18.6 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting from the field. Reeves is shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Rob Dillingham also is a versatile shooting threat for the Wildcats. He is averaging 14.4 points on 48.0 percent shooting overall and 44.4 percent from 3-point range.
Third on the scoring list is Tre Mitchell, who is averaging 13.2 points. He is coming off a stellar game in which he finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Mitchell's production impressed Calipari.
"It's not his confidence, it's his motor," Calipari said. "When his motor runs, he is a double-double. These guys rely on him. ... He can play four and five, and he can shoot the three and he can put it on the floor. What he proved (against Missouri) is he can rebound in traffic when there are all kinds of guys whacking at the ball, and he did it and then he made free throws."
Texas A&M is led in scoring by Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging 17.3 points to go along with a team-high four assists. Henry Coleman III (12.5 points per game) and Tyrece Radford (12.2) also are scoring in double digits, and Andersson Garcia leads the team with 8.7 rebounds per game.
Williams said his players remained confident in one another despite recent setbacks. He praised his players for being vocal from the bench and encouraging their teammates on the court.
"We'll continue to find ways to do more," Williams said. "But if this can be the baseline from which we operate, then that will be fine."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:35
|+1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|89-93
|2:35
|Rob Dillingham personal foul (Wade Taylor IV draws the foul)
|2:39
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|2:41
|D.J. Wagner misses two point layup
|2:53
|Reed Sheppard offensive rebound
|2:55
|Solomon Washington blocks Rob Dillingham's two point layup
|3:00
|D.J. Wagner defensive rebound
|3:02
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|3:08
|Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|3:10
|Tyrece Radford misses three point jump shot
|3:28
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|3:30
|Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|89-92
|3:48
|Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:48
|Antonio Reeves shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|4:01
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|4:03
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|4:21
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|4:23
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|4:38
|Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot
|4:59
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|89-91
|5:00
|Jump ball. (Aggies gains possession)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|+1
|Reed Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|89-89
|0:00
|+1
|Reed Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|88-89
|0:00
|Tyrece Radford personal foul (Reed Sheppard draws the foul)
|0:01
|Reed Sheppard offensive rebound
|0:06
|Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|87-89
|0:07
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-88
|0:08
|Wildcats 60 second timeout
|0:07
|Rob Dillingham shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|0:12
|D.J. Wagner turnover (lost ball) (Andersson Garcia steals)
|0:28
|Henry Coleman III turnover
|0:30
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
|0:34
|Tyrece Radford misses two point layup
|0:46
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|1:09
|+3
|Rob Dillingham makes three point jump shot
|87-87
|1:16
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|1:16
|Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:18
|Ugonna Onyenso shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|1:18
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|84-87
|1:18
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|1:20
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|+3
|Rob Dillingham makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|84-85
|1:52
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot (Andersson Garcia assists)
|81-85
|2:12
|+3
|Rob Dillingham makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|81-82
|2:25
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|2:29
|Wade Taylor IV turnover (lost ball) (Reed Sheppard steals)
|2:40
|Solomon Washington defensive rebound
|2:40
|Ugonna Onyenso misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:40
|+1
|Ugonna Onyenso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-82
|2:40
|Wildens Leveque personal foul
|2:40
|Reed Sheppard offensive rebound
|2:42
|D.J. Wagner misses three point jump shot
|2:58
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|3:08
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot
|77-82
|3:21
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Solomon Washington steals)
|3:24
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:26
|Ugonna Onyenso blocks Tyrece Radford's two point layup
|3:49
|Solomon Washington defensive rebound
|3:49
|Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:49
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-79
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|3:57
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot
|76-79
|4:08
|+2
|Rob Dillingham makes two point layup (D.J. Wagner assists)
|76-76
|4:28
|+1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-76
|4:28
|+1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-75
|4:28
|Reed Sheppard shooting foul (Wade Taylor IV draws the foul)
|4:31
|Aggies offensive rebound
|4:33
|Ugonna Onyenso blocks Tyrece Radford's two point layup
|4:42
|TV timeout
|4:42
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|4:53
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|4:55
|Reed Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|5:01
|Tyrece Radford misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|Rob Dillingham turnover (lost ball) (Wade Taylor IV steals)
|5:10
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|5:12
|Tre Mitchell blocks Jace Carter's two point layup
|5:29
|+3
|Reed Sheppard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wagner assists)
|74-74
|5:38
|+1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-74
|5:38
|+1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-73
|5:38
|Reed Sheppard shooting foul (Wade Taylor IV draws the foul)
|5:46
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|5:48
|Wildens Leveque blocks Tre Mitchell's two point layup
|6:11
|+2
|Wildens Leveque makes two point dunk (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|71-72
|6:14
|Aggies offensive rebound
|6:14
|Ugonna Onyenso blocks Wade Taylor IV's two point layup
|6:24
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|6:26
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|6:41
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|71-70
|6:45
|Aggies defensive rebound
|6:45
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:47
|Tyrece Radford misses two point layup
|6:57
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|6:59
|Ugonna Onyenso blocks Tyrece Radford's two point layup
|7:06
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|7:08
|Tyrece Radford misses two point layup
|7:17
|+1
|D.J. Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|71-68
|7:17
|Wade Taylor IV shooting foul (D.J. Wagner draws the foul)
|7:17
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point layup (Reed Sheppard assists)
|70-68
|7:17
|TV timeout
|7:17
|Wade Taylor IV personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|7:22
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|7:24
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|D.J. Wagner turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Washington steals)
|7:48
|+2
|Andersson Garcia makes two point dunk
|68-68
|7:52
|Antonio Reeves turnover (bad pass) (Andersson Garcia steals)
|8:02
|+2
|Andersson Garcia makes two point layup
|68-66
|8:08
|Solomon Washington offensive rebound
|8:10
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point layup
|8:18
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point jump shot
|68-64
|8:31
|Solomon Washington personal foul
|8:50
|D.J. Wagner defensive rebound
|8:52
|Wildens Leveque misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|9:02
|D.J. Wagner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:02
|+1
|D.J. Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-64
|9:02
|Solomon Washington shooting foul (D.J. Wagner draws the foul)
|9:19
|+3
|Tyrece Radford makes three point jump shot
|65-64
|9:30
|Jump ball. (Aggies gains possession)
|9:30
|Solomon Washington offensive rebound
|9:30
|Justin Edwards blocks Solomon Washington's two point layup
|9:41
|Aggies defensive rebound
|9:43
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|Solomon Washington turnover (bad pass)
|10:05
|Solomon Washington defensive rebound
|10:07
|Ugonna Onyenso misses two point jump shot
|10:17
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|10:17
|Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:17
|Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:17
|Aaron Bradshaw shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|10:38
|Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Andersson Garcia steals)
|11:05
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|11:05
|Jace Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:05
|Jace Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:05
|Reed Sheppard shooting foul (Jace Carter draws the foul)
|11:23
|TV timeout
|11:23
|Aggies offensive rebound
|11:25
|Ugonna Onyenso blocks Wade Taylor IV's two point layup
|11:33
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|11:35
|Reed Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|+3
|Tyrece Radford makes three point jump shot (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|65-61
|12:02
|Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
|12:04
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|12:16
|+3
|Reed Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists)
|65-58
|12:34
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|62-58
|12:46
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point layup (Rob Dillingham assists)
|62-56
|12:54
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|12:57
|Solomon Washington blocks Rob Dillingham's three point jump shot
|13:10
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|13:12
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Tre Mitchell personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|13:31
|+2
|Ugonna Onyenso makes two point layup
|60-56
|13:34
|Ugonna Onyenso offensive rebound
|13:36
|Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|58-56
|13:50
|+2
|Justin Edwards makes two point layup
|58-54
|13:55
|Justin Edwards offensive rebound
|13:57
|Jace Carter blocks Justin Edwards's two point layup
|13:59
|Justin Edwards offensive rebound
|14:01
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|14:18
|Eli Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|+2
|Ugonna Onyenso makes two point layup (Rob Dillingham assists)
|56-54
|14:41
|Solomon Washington personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:42
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|14:44
|Justin Edwards misses two point jump shot
|15:04
|+2
|Solomon Washington makes two point layup
|54-54
|15:34
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Andersson Garcia steals)
|15:39
|TV timeout
|15:39
|Manny Obaseki personal foul
|15:41
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|15:43
|Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|+1
|Hayden Hefner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-52
|16:06
|Hayden Hefner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:06
|D.J. Wagner shooting foul (Hayden Hefner draws the foul)
|16:14
|Henry Coleman III defensive rebound
|16:16
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|16:27
|Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point layup
|54-51
|17:02
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|17:04
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point layup
|17:13
|Wade Taylor IV offensive rebound
|17:15
|Hayden Hefner misses two point jump shot
|17:27
|+1
|D.J. Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-51
|17:27
|D.J. Wagner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:27
|Henry Coleman III shooting foul (D.J. Wagner draws the foul)
|17:51
|+2
|Wade Taylor IV makes two point layup
|51-51
|17:55
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|17:57
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|Ugonna Onyenso offensive rebound
|18:06
|Hayden Hefner blocks Tre Mitchell's two point layup
|18:11
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|18:13
|Wildens Leveque blocks Ugonna Onyenso's two point layup
|18:22
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|18:24
|Wildens Leveque misses two point layup
|18:27
|Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|18:29
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|18:37
|Antonio Reeves personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|18:55
|+3
|Justin Edwards makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|51-49
|19:20
|+3
|Hayden Hefner makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|48-49
|19:32
|Aaron Bradshaw personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|19:48
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Aaron Bradshaw assists)
|48-46
|19:55
|Aaron Bradshaw offensive rebound
|19:57
|D.J. Wagner misses two point layup
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|0:02
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|0:04
|Justin Edwards misses two point layup
|0:07
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:07
|+1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-46
|0:07
|+1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-45
|0:07
|D.J. Wagner personal foul (Wade Taylor IV draws the foul)
|0:17
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Jordan Burks assists)
|45-44
|0:25
|Hayden Hefner turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Wagner steals)
|0:29
|Hayden Hefner offensive rebound
|0:31
|Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-44
|0:49
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-44
|0:49
|Manny Obaseki shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|1:00
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:02
|Henry Coleman III misses two point jump shot
|1:12
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|1:14
|D.J. Wagner misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:39
|Manny Obaseki misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|Solomon Washington offensive rebound
|1:58
|Tyrece Radford misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|Solomon Washington defensive rebound
|2:08
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|+1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-44
|2:18
|Wade Taylor IV misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:18
|D.J. Wagner shooting foul (Wade Taylor IV draws the foul)
|2:31
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wagner assists)
|40-43
|2:56
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup
|37-43
|3:10
|Manny Obaseki defensive rebound
|3:10
|Reed Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:10
|Wade Taylor IV shooting foul (Reed Sheppard draws the foul)
|3:11
|+3
|Reed Sheppard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wagner assists)
|37-41
|3:35
|TV timeout
|3:35
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|3:41
|+3
|Solomon Washington makes three point jump shot (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|34-41
|4:03
|+3
|D.J. Wagner makes three point jump shot
|34-38
|4:25
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|4:27
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|31-38
|4:55
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|4:57
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point layup
|29-38
|5:22
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot
|27-38
|5:31
|Reed Sheppard turnover (out of bounds)
|5:46
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|27-35
|5:55
|Wildens Leveque blocks D.J. Wagner's two point layup
|6:00
|Hayden Hefner turnover (lost ball) (Reed Sheppard steals)
|6:25
|Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|6:27
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|6:36
|Hayden Hefner personal foul
|6:47
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|6:49
|Tyrece Radford misses two point jump shot
|7:04
|TV timeout
|7:10
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|7:12
|Manny Obaseki misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|Rob Dillingham turnover (lost ball) (Andersson Garcia steals)
|7:28
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point jump shot (Manny Obaseki assists)
|27-33
|7:55
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point layup (Justin Edwards assists)
|27-31
|7:59
|Justin Edwards defensive rebound
|8:01
|Andersson Garcia misses two point layup
|8:21
|+2
|Rob Dillingham makes two point layup (Reed Sheppard assists)
|25-31
|8:28
|Tyrece Radford turnover (lost ball) (Justin Edwards steals)
|8:46
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|8:48
|Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|+2
|Manny Obaseki makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists)
|23-31
|9:16
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|9:18
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|9:36
|Henry Coleman III turnover (lost ball) (Rob Dillingham steals)
|9:49
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|9:51
|Tyrece Radford misses two point layup
|10:08
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|23-29
|10:15
|Jace Carter turnover (lost ball) (Reed Sheppard steals)
|10:39
|Reed Sheppard personal foul (Wade Taylor IV draws the foul)
|10:43
|Wade Taylor IV offensive rebound
|10:45
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|Henry Coleman III defensive rebound
|10:58
|D.J. Wagner misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot
|21-29
|11:36
|+3
|Justin Edwards makes three point jump shot (Rob Dillingham assists)
|21-26
|11:56
|+1
|Manny Obaseki makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-26
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:56
|Ugonna Onyenso shooting foul (Manny Obaseki draws the foul)
|11:56
|+2
|Manny Obaseki makes two point dunk
|18-25
|12:05
|+2
|Rob Dillingham makes two point layup (Reed Sheppard assists)
|18-23
|12:14
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|12:16
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|12:33
|Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|Jace Carter personal foul
|12:53
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup
|16-23
|12:57
|Jace Carter offensive rebound
|12:59
|Antonio Reeves blocks Jace Carter's two point layup
|13:14
|Solomon Washington defensive rebound
|13:16
|Jordan Burks misses two point layup
|13:23
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|13:25
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|+1
|Jordan Burks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-21
|13:44
|Jordan Burks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:44
|Andersson Garcia shooting foul (Jordan Burks draws the foul)
|13:56
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|15-21
|14:01
|Reed Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Wade Taylor IV steals)
|14:19
|+2
|Solomon Washington makes two point layup
|15-19
|14:24
|Solomon Washington offensive rebound
|14:26
|Andersson Garcia misses two point layup
|14:33
|Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
|14:35
|Reed Sheppard blocks Solomon Washington's three point jump shot
|14:59
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|15:01
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|15:08
|Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:08
|TV timeout
|15:08
|Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|15:08
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|15-17
|15:29
|+2
|Ugonna Onyenso makes two point dunk (Rob Dillingham assists)
|15-15
|15:35
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|15:37
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|13-15
|15:51
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|15:53
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|Wildens Leveque personal foul
|16:09
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|16:11
|Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|11-15
|16:49
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|8-15
|17:01
|Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|17:03
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|+3
|Tyrece Radford makes three point jump shot (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|8-12
|17:22
|Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|17:22
|Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:22
|Aaron Bradshaw shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|17:22
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|8-9
|17:35
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|8-7
|17:53
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point jump shot
|5-7
|18:24
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|5-5
|18:29
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|18:31
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|2-5
|19:06
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|19:08
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|Justin Edwards defensive rebound
|19:16
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|19:28
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point layup (Aaron Bradshaw assists)
|2-2
|19:45
|+1
|Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:45
|+1
|Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:45
|Aaron Bradshaw shooting foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|20:00
|Aaron Bradshaw vs. Wildens Leveque (Aggies gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Wade Taylor IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:35
|Rob Dillingham personal foul (Wade Taylor IV draws the foul)
|2:35
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|2:39
|D.J. Wagner misses two point layup
|2:41
|Reed Sheppard offensive rebound
|2:53
|Solomon Washington blocks Rob Dillingham's two point layup
|2:55
|D.J. Wagner defensive rebound
|3:00
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|3:02
|Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|3:08
|Tyrece Radford misses three point jump shot
|3:10
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|3:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|93
|Field Goals
|32-73 (43.8%)
|33-79 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|15-37 (40.5%)
|12-32 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|50
|Offensive
|14
|19
|Defensive
|25
|26
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|22
|11
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|9
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Reeves G
|18.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|51.1 FG%
|
00
|. Taylor IV G
|17.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|36.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Reeves G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|W. Taylor IV G
|28 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|40.5
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|60.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|22
|6
|1
|7/15
|5/10
|3/4
|2
|29
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|D. Wagner
|18
|2
|4
|7/13
|1/4
|3/5
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Sheppard
|11
|7
|3
|3/5
|3/5
|2/3
|4
|30
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T. Mitchell
|7
|10
|6
|3/13
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|42
|0
|1
|2
|6
|4
|A. Bradshaw
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|22
|6
|1
|7/15
|5/10
|3/4
|2
|29
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|D. Wagner
|18
|2
|4
|7/13
|1/4
|3/5
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Sheppard
|11
|7
|3
|3/5
|3/5
|2/3
|4
|30
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T. Mitchell
|7
|10
|6
|3/13
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|42
|0
|1
|2
|6
|4
|A. Bradshaw
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dillingham
|15
|0
|4
|6/15
|3/10
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|U. Onyenso
|7
|9
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|7
|J. Burks
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Horn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Darbyshire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Thiero
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Ivisic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|39
|22
|32/73
|15/37
|10/16
|19
|190
|6
|9
|10
|14
|25