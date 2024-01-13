UMASS
RI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Josh Cohen vs. David Fuchs (Minutemen gains possession)
|19:28
|Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:17
|Jaden House turnover (lost ball) (Keon Thompson steals)
|19:17
|Jaden House personal foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|18:59
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup
|18:57
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|18:53
|Josh Cohen misses two point layup
|18:51
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|18:49
|Josh Cohen misses two point layup
|18:47
|David Green defensive rebound
|18:42
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists)
|0-3
|18:26
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|18:16
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup
|18:14
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|18:12
|Cam Estevez misses two point layup
|18:10
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|18:00
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point hook shot
|2-3
|17:50
|Rahsool Diggins personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)
|17:38
|+3
|Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Jaden House assists)
|2-6
|17:21
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point hook shot
|17:19
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|17:15
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|Keon Thompson offensive rebound
|17:06
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|16:47
|David Fuchs misses two point layup
|16:45
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|16:38
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|4-6
|16:09
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point jump shot
|4-8
|15:54
|Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot
|15:52
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|15:47
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup
|6-8
|15:38
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul (David Green draws the foul)
|15:38
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)
|15:32
|+1
|Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|6-9
|15:32
|+1
|Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|6-10
|15:32
|+1
|Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|6-11
|15:16
|Josh Cohen misses two point layup
|15:14
|Luis Kortright defensive rebound
|15:08
|Tyson Brown offensive foul (Jaylen Curry draws the foul)
|15:08
|Tyson Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|14:56
|Tyson Brown shooting foul (Jaylen Curry draws the foul)
|14:56
|+1
|Jaylen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-11
|14:56
|Jaylen Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:56
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|14:52
|Keon Thompson blocks Jaden House's two point layup
|14:50
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|14:36
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|14:22
|+3
|David Green makes three point jump shot (Jaden House assists)
|7-14
|14:12
|Jeremy Foumena personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|14:07
|Luis Kortright personal foul
|14:02
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point jump shot
|9-14
|13:32
|Cam Estevez misses two point layup
|13:30
|Jeremy Foumena offensive rebound
|13:22
|+2
|Jeremy Foumena makes two point layup
|9-16
|13:19
|+3
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists)
|12-16
|13:18
|Jeremy Foumena technical foul
|13:18
|Jeremy Foumena turnover (offensive foul)
|13:18
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|13-16
|13:18
|Josh Cohen misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|13:18
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|13:17
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|13:05
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot (David Fuchs assists)
|13-19
|12:54
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point layup
|15-19
|12:39
|Josh Cohen shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|12:38
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-20
|12:38
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-21
|12:27
|Luis Kortright personal foul (Marqui Worthy draws the foul)
|12:27
|Marqui Worthy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:27
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|12:25
|Marqui Worthy personal foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)
|12:16
|Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (David Green draws the foul)
|11:58
|Jaden House misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|Tyler Mason defensive rebound
|11:44
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point layup
|17-21
|11:17
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup
|17-23
|11:17
|Tyler Mason shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|11:17
|TV timeout
|11:17
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-24
|10:55
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point jump shot
|19-24
|10:38
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup
|19-26
|10:24
|Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot
|10:22
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|10:11
|+3
|Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot
|19-29
|9:44
|David Fuchs shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|9:44
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-29
|9:44
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-29
|9:26
|David Green misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|9:07
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|Always Wright defensive rebound
|8:52
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|Brandon Weston offensive rebound
|8:43
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)
|8:42
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-30
|8:42
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-31
|8:31
|+2
|Marqui Worthy makes two point layup (Josh Cohen assists)
|23-31
|8:01
|+3
|Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Always Wright assists)
|23-34
|7:44
|Marqui Worthy misses two point layup
|7:42
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|7:42
|Always Wright personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:42
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-34
|7:42
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:42
|Cam Estevez defensive rebound
|7:23
|Rams 30 second timeout
|7:20
|Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Tarique Foster defensive rebound
|7:04
|+2
|Tarique Foster makes two point layup (Jaylen Curry assists)
|26-34
|6:49
|Tarique Foster shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)
|6:49
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-35
|6:49
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-36
|6:27
|Jaylen Curry misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|Brandon Weston defensive rebound
|6:07
|Tarique Foster shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)
|6:07
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-37
|6:07
|David Fuchs turnover (lane violation)
|5:43
|Cam Estevez blocks Keon Thompson's two point layup
|5:41
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|5:33
|Rahsool Diggins personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|5:33
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-38
|5:33
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-39
|5:18
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jaylen Curry assists)
|28-39
|5:17
|David Fuchs shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|5:17
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-39
|4:57
|David Green misses two point layup
|4:55
|Tyson Brown offensive rebound
|4:51
|Tyson Brown misses two point layup
|4:49
|Tyler Mason defensive rebound
|4:44
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point jump shot
|31-39
|4:16
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Tyson Brown assists)
|31-42
|3:57
|Marqui Worthy turnover (out of bounds)
|3:57
|TV timeout
|3:45
|David Green turnover (bad pass) (Josh Cohen steals)
|3:30
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|33-42
|3:07
|+2
|Always Wright makes two point jump shot
|33-44
|2:51
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|35-44
|2:34
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup (Always Wright assists)
|35-46
|2:12
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|2:10
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|1:59
|Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:35
|Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|1:23
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point layup
|37-46
|0:56
|Jaylen Curry blocks David Green's two point layup
|0:54
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|0:51
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|0:49
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|0:48
|Zek Montgomery personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)
|0:48
|Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:48
|Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:48
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|0:41
|David Green shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|0:41
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-46
|0:41
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-46
|0:18
|+2
|Jeremy Foumena makes two point layup (David Green assists)
|39-48
|0:17
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:07
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|0:05
|Rams defensive rebound
|0:00
|Cam Estevez misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|Luis Kortright misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|19:20
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|19:18
|Cam Estevez defensive rebound
|19:17
|Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)
|19:03
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point layup
|39-50
|18:53
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|41-50
|18:38
|Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|18:15
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup
|18:13
|David Green defensive rebound
|17:52
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul (David Green draws the foul)
|17:41
|+3
|David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists)
|41-53
|17:25
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot
|44-53
|17:13
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|17:03
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|17:01
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|16:56
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point putback layup
|46-53
|16:40
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup
|46-55
|16:39
|Rams 30 second timeout
|16:39
|TV timeout
|16:26
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|16:24
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|16:13
|+3
|David Green makes three point jump shot (Jaden House assists)
|46-58
|15:52
|Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot
|15:50
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|15:46
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point putback layup
|48-58
|15:29
|+3
|Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot
|48-61
|15:11
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|50-61
|14:56
|David Green turnover (bad pass)
|14:56
|TV timeout
|14:36
|Jeremy Foumena shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|14:35
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-61
|14:35
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-61
|14:22
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup (Cam Estevez assists)
|52-63
|14:13
|Josh Cohen misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|13:58
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|Rahsool Diggins offensive rebound
|13:46
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup
|13:44
|Rahsool Diggins offensive rebound
|13:41
|+2
|Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup
|54-63
|13:21
|+3
|Luis Kortright makes three point jump shot
|54-66
|13:10
|Jaylen Curry misses two point layup
|13:08
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|12:49
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists)
|54-69
|12:46
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|12:32
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|12:30
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|12:30
|Tyson Brown personal foul
|12:25
|Rahsool Diggins turnover (bad pass)
|12:12
|Keon Thompson shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)
|12:11
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-70
|12:11
|David Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:11
|Tyson Brown offensive rebound
|12:04
|David Green misses two point layup
|12:02
|Tyson Brown offensive rebound
|11:54
|Tyson Brown misses two point layup
|11:52
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|11:45
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup
|11:45
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup
|11:41
|Tyson Brown defensive rebound
|11:33
|Marqui Worthy blocks Zek Montgomery's two point layup
|11:31
|Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound
|11:24
|Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)
|11:24
|+1
|Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-70
|11:24
|+1
|Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-70
|11:22
|Marqui Worthy personal foul
|11:00
|Zek Montgomery misses two point dunk
|10:58
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|10:34
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point layup (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|58-70
|10:34
|David Green shooting foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)
|10:34
|+1
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|59-70
|10:25
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point dunk (Luis Kortright assists)
|59-72
|10:24
|Josh Cohen shooting foul (David Fuchs draws the foul)
|10:24
|+1
|David Fuchs makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|59-73
|10:15
|David Fuchs personal foul
|10:01
|+2
|Marqui Worthy makes two point layup
|61-73
|9:44
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|9:30
|Jaden House offensive foul
|9:30
|Jaden House turnover (offensive foul)
|9:21
|David Fuchs personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|9:21
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-73
|9:21
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:21
|Tyson Brown defensive rebound
|9:08
|Jaylen Curry personal foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)
|9:08
|Luis Kortright misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:08
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|8:50
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|8:48
|Tyson Brown defensive rebound
|8:40
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|8:40
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-74
|8:40
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-75
|8:31
|Tyson Brown personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|8:31
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-75
|8:31
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:31
|Jeremy Foumena defensive rebound
|8:19
|Josh Cohen blocks Jaden House's two point layup
|8:17
|Rams offensive rebound
|8:03
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot
|63-78
|7:44
|Josh Cohen misses two point layup
|7:42
|David Green defensive rebound
|7:15
|Jaden House misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|David Green offensive rebound
|7:05
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup
|63-80
|6:51
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|6:49
|Cam Estevez defensive rebound
|6:44
|Marqui Worthy personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)
|6:44
|TV timeout
|6:44
|Cam Estevez misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:44
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|6:31
|Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|6:06
|Jeremy Foumena misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|5:55
|Jaden House shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|5:55
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-80
|5:55
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-80
|5:27
|+3
|David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists)
|65-83
|5:14
|Jeremy Foumena shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|5:14
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-83
|5:14
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-83
|5:03
|Jaden House turnover (bad pass)
|4:45
|+2
|Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup
|69-83
|4:33
|Josh Cohen shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|4:33
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-84
|4:33
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-85
|4:18
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|Cam Estevez defensive rebound
|3:55
|Luis Kortright turnover (bad pass) (Rahsool Diggins steals)
|3:45
|Jaden House blocks Rahsool Diggins's two point layup
|3:43
|Rams defensive rebound
|3:16
|Jaylen Curry personal foul (Always Wright draws the foul)
|3:16
|Always Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:16
|Always Wright misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:16
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|3:10
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|71-85
|2:56
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|2:54
|Jaden House offensive rebound
|2:47
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|2:47
|Jaden House misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:47
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-86
|2:26
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists)
|74-86
|2:24
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|1:57
|David Green misses two point layup
|1:55
|Jeremy Foumena offensive rebound
|1:49
|+2
|Jeremy Foumena makes two point layup
|74-88
|1:39
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|Luis Kortright defensive rebound
|1:28
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)
|1:28
|Luis Kortright misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:28
|+1
|Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-89
|1:15
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point layup
|76-89
|1:15
|Jeremy Foumena shooting foul (Jaylen Curry draws the foul)
|1:15
|+1
|Jaylen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|77-89
|0:45
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:30
|Jaylen Curry misses two point layup
|0:28
|David Green defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|89
|Field Goals
|27-66 (40.9%)
|27-52 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-28 (71.4%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|14
|8
|Defensive
|18
|26
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|3
|0
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|9
|Fouls
|24
|23
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 11-5
|82.0 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Rhode Island 9-7
|73.5 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|40.9
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|60.9
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cohen
|23
|11
|1
|7/12
|0/1
|9/13
|3
|35
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|R. Diggins
|12
|3
|1
|4/14
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Thompson
|12
|2
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|6/6
|4
|35
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|10
|6
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|1/1
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|J. Ndjigue
|0
|7
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Foumena
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. Weston
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Wright
|2
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Montgomery
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Brown
|0
|6
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|R. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dubsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Allen III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bilau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|34
|14
|27/52
|14/23
|21/28
|23
|200
|0
|2
|9
|8
|26