away team background logo
home team background logo
UMASS
RI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
MASS
Minutemen
39
URI
Rams
48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Josh Cohen vs. David Fuchs (Minutemen gains possession)  
19:28   Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:17   Jaden House turnover (lost ball) (Keon Thompson steals)  
19:17   Jaden House personal foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)  
18:59   Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup  
18:57   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
18:53   Josh Cohen misses two point layup  
18:51   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
18:49   Josh Cohen misses two point layup  
18:47   David Green defensive rebound  
18:42 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists) 0-3
18:26   Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
18:16   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup  
18:14   Jaden House defensive rebound  
18:12   Cam Estevez misses two point layup  
18:10   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
18:00 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point hook shot 2-3
17:50   Rahsool Diggins personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)  
17:38 +3 Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Jaden House assists) 2-6
17:21   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point hook shot  
17:19   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
17:15   Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot  
17:13   Keon Thompson offensive rebound  
17:06   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
17:04   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
16:47   David Fuchs misses two point layup  
16:45   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
16:38 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 4-6
16:09 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point jump shot 4-8
15:54   Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot  
15:52   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
15:47 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup 6-8
15:38   Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul (David Green draws the foul)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:32   Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)  
15:32 +1 Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 1 of 3 6-9
15:32 +1 Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 2 of 3 6-10
15:32 +1 Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 3 of 3 6-11
15:16   Josh Cohen misses two point layup  
15:14   Luis Kortright defensive rebound  
15:08   Tyson Brown offensive foul (Jaylen Curry draws the foul)  
15:08   Tyson Brown turnover (offensive foul)  
14:56   Tyson Brown shooting foul (Jaylen Curry draws the foul)  
14:56 +1 Jaylen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-11
14:56   Jaylen Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:56   Jaden House defensive rebound  
14:52   Keon Thompson blocks Jaden House's two point layup  
14:50   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
14:36   Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:34   Jaden House defensive rebound  
14:22 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Jaden House assists) 7-14
14:12   Jeremy Foumena personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
14:07   Luis Kortright personal foul  
14:02 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point jump shot 9-14
13:32   Cam Estevez misses two point layup  
13:30   Jeremy Foumena offensive rebound  
13:22 +2 Jeremy Foumena makes two point layup 9-16
13:19 +3 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists) 12-16
13:18   Jeremy Foumena technical foul  
13:18   Jeremy Foumena turnover (offensive foul)  
13:18 +1 Josh Cohen makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2 13-16
13:18   Josh Cohen misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2  
13:18   Minutemen offensive rebound  
13:17   Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Jaden House defensive rebound  
13:05 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot (David Fuchs assists) 13-19
12:54 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point layup 15-19
12:39   Josh Cohen shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
12:38 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-20
12:38 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-21
12:27   Luis Kortright personal foul (Marqui Worthy draws the foul)  
12:27   Marqui Worthy misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:27   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
12:25   Marqui Worthy personal foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)  
12:16   Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (David Green draws the foul)  
11:58   Jaden House misses three point jump shot  
11:56   Tyler Mason defensive rebound  
11:44 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point layup 17-21
11:17 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup 17-23
11:17   Tyler Mason shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
11:17   TV timeout  
11:17 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-24
10:55 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point jump shot 19-24
10:38 +2 David Green makes two point layup 19-26
10:24   Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot  
10:22   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
10:11 +3 Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot 19-29
9:44   David Fuchs shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)  
9:44 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-29
9:44 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-29
9:26   David Green misses two point jump shot  
9:24   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
9:07   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot  
9:05   Always Wright defensive rebound  
8:52   David Green misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Brandon Weston offensive rebound  
8:43   Daniel Hankins-Sanford shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)  
8:42 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-30
8:42 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-31
8:31 +2 Marqui Worthy makes two point layup (Josh Cohen assists) 23-31
8:01 +3 Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Always Wright assists) 23-34
7:44   Marqui Worthy misses two point layup  
7:42   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
7:42   Always Wright personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-34
7:42   Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:42   Cam Estevez defensive rebound  
7:23   Rams 30 second timeout  
7:20   Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Tarique Foster defensive rebound  
7:04 +2 Tarique Foster makes two point layup (Jaylen Curry assists) 26-34
6:49   Tarique Foster shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)  
6:49 +1 Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-35
6:49 +1 Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-36
6:27   Jaylen Curry misses three point jump shot  
6:25   Brandon Weston defensive rebound  
6:07   Tarique Foster shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)  
6:07 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-37
6:07   David Fuchs turnover (lane violation)  
5:43   Cam Estevez blocks Keon Thompson's two point layup  
5:41   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
5:33   Rahsool Diggins personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
5:33 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-38
5:33 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-39
5:18 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jaylen Curry assists) 28-39
5:17   David Fuchs shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
5:17 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-39
4:57   David Green misses two point layup  
4:55   Tyson Brown offensive rebound  
4:51   Tyson Brown misses two point layup  
4:49   Tyler Mason defensive rebound  
4:44 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point jump shot 31-39
4:16 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Tyson Brown assists) 31-42
3:57   Marqui Worthy turnover (out of bounds)  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:45   David Green turnover (bad pass) (Josh Cohen steals)  
3:30 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 33-42
3:07 +2 Always Wright makes two point jump shot 33-44
2:51 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 35-44
2:34 +2 David Green makes two point layup (Always Wright assists) 35-46
2:12   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
2:10   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
1:59   Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:35   Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
1:33   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
1:23 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point layup 37-46
0:56   Jaylen Curry blocks David Green's two point layup  
0:54   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
0:51   Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot  
0:49   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
0:48   Zek Montgomery personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)  
0:48   Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:48   Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:48   Minutemen offensive rebound  
0:41   David Green shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)  
0:41 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-46
0:41 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-46
0:18 +2 Jeremy Foumena makes two point layup (David Green assists) 39-48
0:17   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:07   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
0:05   Rams defensive rebound  
0:00   Cam Estevez misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Minutemen defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MASS
Minutemen
38
URI
Rams
41

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Luis Kortright misses two point jump shot  
19:38   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
19:20   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
19:18   Cam Estevez defensive rebound  
19:17   Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)  
19:03 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point layup 39-50
18:53 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 41-50
18:38   Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot  
18:36   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
18:15   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup  
18:13   David Green defensive rebound  
17:52   Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul (David Green draws the foul)  
17:41 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists) 41-53
17:25 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot 44-53
17:13   David Green misses three point jump shot  
17:11   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
17:03   Keon Thompson misses two point layup  
17:01   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
16:56 +2 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point putback layup 46-53
16:40 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup 46-55
16:39   Rams 30 second timeout  
16:39   TV timeout  
16:26   Keon Thompson misses two point layup  
16:24   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
16:13 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Jaden House assists) 46-58
15:52   Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot  
15:50   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
15:46 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point putback layup 48-58
15:29 +3 Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot 48-61
15:11 +2 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 50-61
14:56   David Green turnover (bad pass)  
14:56   TV timeout  
14:36   Jeremy Foumena shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
14:35 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-61
14:35 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-61
14:22 +2 David Green makes two point layup (Cam Estevez assists) 52-63
14:13   Josh Cohen misses three point jump shot  
14:11   Minutemen offensive rebound  
13:58   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Rahsool Diggins offensive rebound  
13:46   Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup  
13:44   Rahsool Diggins offensive rebound  
13:41 +2 Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup 54-63
13:21 +3 Luis Kortright makes three point jump shot 54-66
13:10   Jaylen Curry misses two point layup  
13:08   Jaden House defensive rebound  
12:49 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists) 54-69
12:46   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
12:32   Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot  
12:30   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
12:30   Tyson Brown personal foul  
12:25   Rahsool Diggins turnover (bad pass)  
12:12   Keon Thompson shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)  
12:11 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-70
12:11   David Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:11   Tyson Brown offensive rebound  
12:04   David Green misses two point layup  
12:02   Tyson Brown offensive rebound  
11:54   Tyson Brown misses two point layup  
11:52   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
11:45   Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup  
11:45   Minutemen offensive rebound  
11:45   TV timeout  
11:43   Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup  
11:41   Tyson Brown defensive rebound  
11:33   Marqui Worthy blocks Zek Montgomery's two point layup  
11:31   Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound  
11:24   Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)  
11:24 +1 Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-70
11:24 +1 Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-70
11:22   Marqui Worthy personal foul  
11:00   Zek Montgomery misses two point dunk  
10:58   Minutemen defensive rebound  
10:34 +2 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point layup (Rahsool Diggins assists) 58-70
10:34   David Green shooting foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)  
10:34 +1 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes regular free throw 1 of 1 59-70
10:25 +2 David Fuchs makes two point dunk (Luis Kortright assists) 59-72
10:24   Josh Cohen shooting foul (David Fuchs draws the foul)  
10:24 +1 David Fuchs makes regular free throw 1 of 1 59-73
10:15   David Fuchs personal foul  
10:01 +2 Marqui Worthy makes two point layup 61-73
9:44   Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
9:30   Jaden House offensive foul  
9:30   Jaden House turnover (offensive foul)  
9:21   David Fuchs personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
9:21 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-73
9:21   Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:21   Tyson Brown defensive rebound  
9:08   Jaylen Curry personal foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)  
9:08   Luis Kortright misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:08   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
8:50   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
8:48   Tyson Brown defensive rebound  
8:40   Keon Thompson personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
8:40 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-74
8:40 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-75
8:31   Tyson Brown personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
8:31 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-75
8:31   Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:31   Jeremy Foumena defensive rebound  
8:19   Josh Cohen blocks Jaden House's two point layup  
8:17   Rams offensive rebound  
8:03 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot 63-78
7:44   Josh Cohen misses two point layup  
7:42   David Green defensive rebound  
7:15   Jaden House misses three point jump shot  
7:13   David Green offensive rebound  
7:05 +2 David Green makes two point layup 63-80
6:51   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
6:49   Cam Estevez defensive rebound  
6:44   Marqui Worthy personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)  
6:44   TV timeout  
6:44   Cam Estevez misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:44   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
6:31   Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass)  
6:06   Jeremy Foumena misses three point jump shot  
6:04   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
5:55   Jaden House shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)  
5:55 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-80
5:55 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-80
5:27 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists) 65-83
5:14   Jeremy Foumena shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
5:14 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-83
5:14 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-83
5:03   Jaden House turnover (bad pass)  
4:45 +2 Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup 69-83
4:33   Josh Cohen shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
4:33 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 69-84
4:33 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 69-85
4:18   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Cam Estevez defensive rebound  
3:55   Luis Kortright turnover (bad pass) (Rahsool Diggins steals)  
3:45   Jaden House blocks Rahsool Diggins's two point layup  
3:43   Rams defensive rebound  
3:16   Jaylen Curry personal foul (Always Wright draws the foul)  
3:16   Always Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:16   Always Wright misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:16   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
3:10 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 71-85
2:56   David Green misses three point jump shot  
2:54   Jaden House offensive rebound  
2:47   Keon Thompson personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
2:47   Jaden House misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:47 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-86
2:26 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists) 74-86
2:24   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
1:57   David Green misses two point layup  
1:55   Jeremy Foumena offensive rebound  
1:49 +2 Jeremy Foumena makes two point layup 74-88
1:39   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
1:37   Luis Kortright defensive rebound  
1:28   Keon Thompson personal foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)  
1:28   Luis Kortright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:28 +1 Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 74-89
1:15 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point layup 76-89
1:15   Jeremy Foumena shooting foul (Jaylen Curry draws the foul)  
1:15 +1 Jaylen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 77-89
0:45   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:30   Jaylen Curry misses two point layup  
0:28   David Green defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 77 89
Field Goals 27-66 (40.9%) 27-52 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 18 26
Team 6 3
Assists 9 14
Steals 3 0
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 3 9
Fouls 24 23
Technicals 0 1
23
J. Cohen F
23 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
2
J. House G
29 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
Massachusetts 11-5 393877
Rhode Island 9-7 484189
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
Massachusetts 11-5 82.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 17.2 APG
Rhode Island 9-7 73.5 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Cohen F 17.1 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.7 APG 56.5 FG%
00
. House G 13.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.5 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Cohen F 23 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
2
J. House G 29 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
40.9 FG% 51.9
20.0 3PT FG% 60.9
71.4 FT% 75.0
Massachusetts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 23 11 1 7/12 0/1 9/13 3 35 1 1 0 6 5
R. Diggins 12 3 1 4/14 2/7 2/2 3 24 1 0 1 2 1
K. Thompson 12 2 1 3/10 0/2 6/6 4 35 1 1 1 1 1
D. Hankins-Sanford 10 6 0 4/8 1/2 1/1 4 22 0 0 0 2 4
J. Ndjigue 0 7 2 0/3 0/0 0/2 2 31 0 0 0 3 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Curry 14 0 4 6/13 0/1 2/3 2 26 0 1 0 0 0
M. Worthy 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 3 12 0 1 1 0 0
T. Foster 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 1
R. Davis Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Mason 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2
R. Marcus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Majok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Castineyra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 32 9 27/66 3/15 20/28 24 201 3 4 3 14 18
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. House 29 6 3 7/11 5/7 10/11 3 35 0 1 3 1 5
D. Green 24 5 1 8/16 4/7 4/5 2 38 0 0 2 1 4
C. Estevez 16 4 1 6/10 4/5 0/1 0 30 0 1 0 0 4
L. Kortright 7 2 5 1/3 1/2 4/6 2 24 0 0 1 0 2
D. Fuchs 3 4 1 1/2 0/0 1/1 4 20 0 0 1 0 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Foumena 6 3 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 5 11 0 0 1 2 1
B. Weston 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 1 1
A. Wright 2 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Montgomery 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
T. Brown 0 6 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 1 3 3
R. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dubsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Allen III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 34 14 27/52 14/23 21/28 23 200 0 2 9 8 26
