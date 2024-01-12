Perfect at home, Wake Forest welcomes Virginia
Wake Forest will aim to keep its pristine home record intact and put another resume-boosting tally in the win column Saturday when the team hosts Virginia at Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) are 9-0 at home this season, while Virginia (11-4, 2-2) is 0-3 in true road games.
Both squads are coming off losses. Virginia hasn't played since last Saturday when it lost 76-60 at North Carolina State. It was the second time in three games that the Cavaliers allowed their opponent to knock down at least 10 3-pointers.
Virginia is 1-4 this season when opponents make at least eight shots from behind the arc.
Wake Forest is making an average of 8.6 3-pointers per game this season and is shooting from deep at a 37.8 percent clip, which is 29th-best in the nation and second in the ACC.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett is more concerned with his team showing leadership and togetherness.
"It's a collective thing. We don't have maybe the boisterous, natural leaders, so with that, it's got to be everybody," Bennett said. "Some guys will talk on the floor, but there's also, when you're new to stuff or a little uncertain, it's hard to be bold in your leadership. It's collective, and you just keep pushing that way."
Wake Forest is coming off its first ACC loss of the season, 87-82 Tuesday at Florida State. On the bright side, it was the seventh straight game that the Demon Deacons have scored 80 points or more, their longest such streak since the 2016-17 season.
The Deacs also had tied a season-best with nine steals against Florida State, but Wake's defense overall simply wasn't good enough. And while Wake scored in bunches, it also turned the ball over a season-high 20 times.
"Florida State did a great job of speeding us up on offense the entire game with their aggressiveness, length and switching," Wake coach Steve Forbes said. "They made it very difficult to get a catch on offense, which led to over-dribbling and trying to make plays for ourselves instead of moving the ball.
"They were very handsy on defense, causing 20 turnovers. I can't remember the last time we had more than 10."
Kevin Miller and Hunter Sallis both average more than 17 points per game for Wake Forest, while Virginia is led by Reece Beekman's 12.9 points per game.
Virginia is 70-71 all-time against Wake Forest and is just 18-41 in Winston-Salem.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Demon Deacons gains possession)
|20:00
|Efton Reid III misses two point hook shot
|19:58
|Andrew Carr offensive rebound
|19:37
|Andrew Carr misses two point layup
|19:35
|Jordan Minor defensive rebound
|19:15
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|19:13
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|18:50
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|18:25
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|18:01
|Jordan Minor blocks Efton Reid III's two point layup
|17:59
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|17:55
|Ryan Dunn misses two point layup
|17:53
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|17:34
|+3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point jump shot (Kevin Miller assists)
|0-3
|17:15
|Jordan Minor turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Miller steals)
|17:11
|+2
|Kevin Miller makes two point layup
|0-5
|16:54
|Efton Reid III blocks Jordan Minor's two point hook shot
|16:52
|Jordan Minor offensive rebound
|16:46
|Jacob Groves misses two point jump shot
|16:44
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|16:39
|Jacob Groves personal foul
|16:18
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|16:04
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point jump shot
|2-5
|15:52
|Reece Beekman personal foul
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:39
|+2
|Efton Reid III makes two point dunk (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|2-7
|15:11
|Blake Buchanan misses two point jump shot
|15:09
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|14:49
|+2
|Hunter Sallis makes two point jump shot (Kevin Miller assists)
|2-9
|14:25
|Efton Reid III shooting foul (Ryan Dunn draws the foul)
|14:25
|+1
|Ryan Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-9
|14:25
|+1
|Ryan Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-9
|14:08
|Zach Keller turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Dunn steals)
|14:02
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|14:00
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|13:48
|Andrew Carr turnover (bad pass)
|13:22
|Ryan Dunn misses two point jump shot
|13:20
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|13:04
|Kevin Miller misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|Blake Buchanan defensive rebound
|12:42
|Blake Buchanan misses two point jump shot
|12:40
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|12:29
|Andrew Carr turnover (lost ball)
|11:59
|Leon Bond III turnover (bad pass)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:47
|+3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point jump shot (Parker Friedrichsen assists)
|4-12
|11:19
|Jacob Groves misses two point layup
|11:17
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|10:58
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (bad pass) (Leon Bond III steals)
|10:57
|Andrew Carr personal foul
|10:36
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|10:34
|Zach Keller defensive rebound
|10:24
|Hunter Sallis turnover (out of bounds)
|10:01
|Leon Bond III misses two point layup
|9:59
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|9:56
|Kevin Miller turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Rohde steals)
|9:43
|Reece Beekman turnover (bad pass) (Parker Friedrichsen steals)
|9:26
|Hunter Sallis misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|Leon Bond III defensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Jordan Minor makes two point layup (Andrew Rohde assists)
|6-12
|8:40
|Kevin Miller offensive foul
|8:40
|Kevin Miller turnover (offensive foul)
|8:20
|+2
|Leon Bond III makes two point jump shot (Taine Murray assists)
|8-12
|8:01
|Jordan Minor personal foul
|7:59
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup (Kevin Miller assists)
|8-14
|7:46
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|10-14
|7:29
|Kevin Miller misses two point layup
|7:27
|Leon Bond III defensive rebound
|7:15
|+2
|Andrew Rohde makes two point jump shot
|12-14
|7:15
|TV timeout
|7:01
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Andrew Rohde defensive rebound
|6:30
|Jordan Minor misses two point hook shot
|6:28
|Leon Bond III offensive rebound
|6:25
|Jordan Minor misses two point hook shot
|6:23
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|6:18
|Reece Beekman personal foul
|6:05
|Hunter Sallis misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|Jordan Minor defensive rebound
|5:50
|+2
|Andrew Rohde makes two point jump shot
|14-14
|5:36
|Andrew Rohde personal foul
|5:17
|+3
|Kevin Miller makes three point jump shot
|14-17
|5:01
|Ryan Dunn turnover (bad pass)
|4:41
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|4:39
|Jordan Minor defensive rebound
|4:26
|Cameron Hildreth shooting foul (Jordan Minor draws the foul)
|4:26
|Jordan Minor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:26
|+1
|Jordan Minor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-17
|3:58
|+3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point jump shot (Efton Reid III assists)
|15-20
|3:32
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|3:30
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|3:30
|TV timeout
|3:14
|+2
|Efton Reid III makes two point dunk (Hunter Sallis assists)
|15-22
|3:02
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|2:49
|+3
|Andrew Carr makes three point jump shot (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|15-25
|2:32
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|17-25
|2:06
|Efton Reid III turnover (bad pass) (Reece Beekman steals)
|2:06
|Andrew Carr personal foul
|1:52
|Efton Reid III shooting foul (Jordan Minor draws the foul)
|1:52
|Jordan Minor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:52
|+1
|Jordan Minor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-25
|1:35
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|1:22
|Zach Keller shooting foul (Leon Bond III draws the foul)
|1:22
|Leon Bond III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:22
|Leon Bond III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:22
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|1:04
|Leon Bond III personal foul
|0:50
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|Andrew Carr offensive rebound
|0:46
|Andrew Carr turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Dunn steals)
|0:33
|+3
|Reece Beekman makes three point jump shot (Andrew Rohde assists)
|21-25
|0:31
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|0:05
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point layup (Hunter Sallis assists)
|21-27
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:51
|Hunter Sallis personal foul
|19:40
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|19:20
|+2
|Kevin Miller makes two point layup
|21-29
|19:00
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|18:43
|Reece Beekman personal foul
|18:41
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point dunk (Kevin Miller assists)
|21-31
|18:26
|Andrew Rohde offensive foul
|18:26
|Andrew Rohde turnover (offensive foul)
|18:10
|Hunter Sallis misses two point layup
|18:08
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|17:57
|Jordan Minor misses two point layup
|17:55
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|17:41
|Isaac McKneely personal foul
|17:31
|+2
|Kevin Miller makes two point layup
|21-33
|17:31
|Taine Murray shooting foul (Kevin Miller draws the foul)
|17:31
|+1
|Kevin Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-34
|17:17
|+2
|Andrew Rohde makes two point jump shot
|23-34
|17:00
|Andrew Carr misses two point jump shot
|16:58
|Taine Murray defensive rebound
|16:44
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|16:42
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|16:33
|+3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point jump shot
|23-37
|16:25
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|16:25
|TV timeout
|16:16
|Efton Reid III blocks Andrew Rohde's two point layup
|16:14
|Leon Bond III offensive rebound
|16:08
|Andrew Rohde misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|15:52
|Hunter Sallis misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|Efton Reid III offensive rebound
|15:46
|Kevin Miller misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|15:35
|Andrew Carr shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:35
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-37
|15:35
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-37
|15:08
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|15:06
|Hunter Sallis offensive rebound
|15:01
|+3
|Efton Reid III makes three point jump shot (Kevin Miller assists)
|25-40
|14:45
|Jacob Groves turnover (traveling) (Hunter Sallis steals)
|14:39
|Andrew Carr misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|14:15
|+2
|Leon Bond III makes two point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|27-40
|13:51
|+3
|Cameron Hildreth makes three point jump shot (Kevin Miller assists)
|27-43
|13:36
|+3
|Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|30-43
|13:12
|+2
|Hunter Sallis makes two point jump shot
|30-45
|12:51
|Leon Bond III misses two point jump shot
|12:49
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|12:30
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|12:23
|Cameron Hildreth blocks Jacob Groves's two point layup
|12:21
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|12:02
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (bad pass)
|11:40
|Efton Reid III blocks Leon Bond III's two point layup
|11:38
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|11:36
|Parker Friedrichsen defensive rebound
|11:24
|Jacob Groves personal foul
|11:08
|Kevin Miller misses two point layup
|11:06
|Zach Keller offensive rebound
|10:51
|+2
|Efton Reid III makes two point hook shot
|30-47
|10:32
|Leon Bond III misses two point jump shot
|10:30
|Jacob Groves offensive rebound
|10:27
|+3
|Reece Beekman makes three point jump shot (Jacob Groves assists)
|33-47
|9:59
|+2
|Hunter Sallis makes two point layup
|33-49
|9:44
|Leon Bond III misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|9:35
|Parker Friedrichsen turnover (out of bounds)
|9:21
|Efton Reid III blocks Reece Beekman's two point jump shot
|9:19
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|9:17
|Efton Reid III turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Dunn steals)
|9:14
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point layup
|35-49
|8:57
|Efton Reid III offensive foul
|8:57
|Efton Reid III turnover (offensive foul)
|8:43
|Jordan Minor misses two point layup
|8:41
|Jacob Groves offensive rebound
|8:35
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|Zach Keller defensive rebound
|8:33
|Jordan Minor personal foul
|8:14
|Jacob Groves personal foul (Andrew Carr draws the foul)
|8:14
|Andrew Carr misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:14
|Jordan Minor defensive rebound
|7:59
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|7:57
|Zach Keller defensive rebound
|7:46
|+3
|Parker Friedrichsen makes three point jump shot (Kevin Miller assists)
|35-52
|7:34
|Cameron Hildreth personal foul
|7:34
|TV timeout
|7:31
|Andrew Rohde misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|7:08
|Zach Keller turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Minor steals)
|7:04
|+2
|Jordan Minor makes two point layup
|37-52
|7:04
|Kevin Miller shooting foul (Jordan Minor draws the foul)
|7:04
|+1
|Jordan Minor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-52
|6:41
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point jump shot
|38-54
|6:16
|Kevin Miller personal foul
|6:16
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|6:11
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|6:09
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|5:55
|Efton Reid III turnover (lost ball)
|5:34
|Hunter Sallis blocks Andrew Rohde's three point jump shot
|5:32
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|5:30
|Cameron Hildreth shooting foul (Isaac McKneely draws the foul)
|5:30
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-54
|5:30
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-54
|5:02
|Andrew Carr misses two point jump shot
|5:00
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|4:52
|+2
|Jordan Minor makes two point layup
|42-54
|4:31
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point jump shot
|42-56
|4:16
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|4:05
|+2
|Kevin Miller makes two point layup
|42-58
|4:04
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|4:04
|TV timeout
|3:47
|Andrew Carr blocks Ryan Dunn's two point layup
|3:45
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|3:17
|Ryan Dunn blocks Andrew Carr's two point jump shot
|3:15
|Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|3:15
|Demon Deacons turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:05
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|3:03
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|2:58
|Isaac McKneely personal foul (Kevin Miller draws the foul)
|2:58
|+1
|Kevin Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-59
|2:58
|+1
|Kevin Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-60
|2:46
|Cameron Hildreth personal foul
|2:46
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-60
|2:46
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-60
|2:27
|Leon Bond III shooting foul (Andrew Carr draws the foul)
|2:27
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|44-61
|2:27
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|44-62
|2:27
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|44-63
|2:14
|Elijah Gertrude turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Miller steals)
|2:09
|Efton Reid III turnover (bad pass)
|1:53
|+3
|Taine Murray makes three point jump shot (Elijah Gertrude assists)
|47-63
|1:24
|Hunter Sallis misses three point jump shot
|1:22
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|1:14
|Efton Reid III blocks Isaac McKneely's two point layup
|1:12
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|1:07
|Blake Buchanan blocks Kevin Miller's two point layup
|1:07
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|0:50
|Elijah Gertrude misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|0:23
|+3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point jump shot
|47-66
|0:10
|Blake Buchanan misses two point jump shot
|0:08
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|66
|Field Goals
|16-57 (28.1%)
|25-50 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|41
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|19
|33
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|7
|16
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Virginia 11-6
|66.1 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Wake Forest 13-4
|81.9 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|R. Beekman G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|H. Sallis G
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|28.1
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Beekman
|10
|2
|4
|3/12
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Minor
|9
|5
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|I. McKneely
|8
|5
|0
|2/10
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|R. Dunn
|4
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|23
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Groves
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Sallis
|21
|9
|2
|8/13
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|K. Miller
|14
|0
|7
|5/10
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Carr
|12
|12
|0
|4/9
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|34
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|E. Reid III
|9
|8
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|5
|5
|1
|7
|C. Hildreth
|7
|4
|2
|3/11
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|35
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
