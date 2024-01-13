Bairstow's 14 help VCU beat La Salle 71-65
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Sean Bairstow's 14 points helped VCU defeat La Salle 71-65 on Saturday.
Bairstow added 12 assists for the Rams (10-7, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kuany Kuany shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Max Shulga had 13 points and shot 2 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Jhamir Brickus led the way for the Explorers (10-7, 1-3) with 20 points and two steals. Rokas Jocius added 11 points for La Salle. In addition, Andres Marrero finished with nine points and three steals.
Christian Fermin scored 10 points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 33-30. VCU pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 37-33 with 18:14 remaining in the half. Kuany scored 14 second-half points.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Christian Fermin vs. Ryan Zan (Explorers gains possession)
|19:37
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point pullup jump shot
|0-2
|19:05
|+2
|Christian Fermin makes two point layup (Zeb Jackson assists)
|2-2
|18:43
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|18:41
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|18:14
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|18:00
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi turnover (traveling)
|17:48
|Kuany Kuany turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|17:38
|Daeshon Shepherd turnover (bad pass)
|17:23
|+2
|Christian Fermin makes two point finger roll layup (Sean Bairstow assists)
|4-2
|17:07
|Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling)
|16:47
|Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Christian Fermin draws the foul)
|16:47
|+1
|Christian Fermin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-2
|16:47
|Christian Fermin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:47
|Explorers defensive rebound
|16:23
|+2
|Ryan Zan makes two point reverse layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|5-4
|16:00
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Christian Fermin draws the foul)
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|+1
|Christian Fermin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-4
|16:00
|Christian Fermin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:00
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|15:47
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|15:40
|+2
|Ryan Zan makes two point pullup jump shot (Daeshon Shepherd assists)
|6-6
|15:13
|Ryan Zan personal foul
|15:13
|Max Shulga misses two point layup
|15:11
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|14:47
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|14:45
|Ryan Zan offensive rebound
|14:39
|Ryan Zan misses two point jump shot
|14:37
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|14:34
|Jason Nelson turnover (traveling)
|14:15
|Jason Nelson personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|14:15
|Jhamir Brickus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:15
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-7
|13:58
|Max Shulga misses two point jump shot
|13:56
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|13:48
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point putback dunk
|8-7
|13:37
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|13:35
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|13:26
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|13:18
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|13:16
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|13:10
|+3
|Max Shulga makes three point pullup jump shot
|11-7
|12:59
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point pullup jump shot
|11-9
|12:46
|Toibu Lawal offensive foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|12:46
|Toibu Lawal turnover (offensive foul)
|12:31
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Ryan Zan offensive rebound
|12:29
|Kuany Kuany personal foul (Ryan Zan draws the foul)
|12:23
|Ryan Zan misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|12:16
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point dunk
|12:14
|Michael Belle defensive rebound
|12:11
|Zeb Jackson misses two point driving layup
|12:02
|Kuany Kuany offensive rebound
|12:02
|Kuany Kuany turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Zan steals)
|11:48
|Kuany Kuany personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:35
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|11:33
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|11:25
|Joe Bamisile misses two point jump shot
|11:23
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|11:15
|+3
|Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|11-12
|10:47
|Christian Fermin turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|10:31
|+3
|Rokas Jocius makes three point jump shot (Andres Marrero assists)
|11-15
|9:53
|Jason Nelson turnover (lost ball) (Andres Marrero steals)
|9:53
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|11-17
|9:50
|Rams 30 second timeout
|9:31
|Michael Belle misses two point layup
|9:29
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|9:17
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|9:15
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|9:07
|Joe Bamisile turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|8:59
|Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Joe Bamisile steals)
|8:55
|Andres Marrero shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|8:55
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-17
|8:55
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-17
|8:41
|Andres Marrero misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|Rams defensive rebound
|8:22
|Alphonzo Billups III misses two point layup
|8:20
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|8:12
|+2
|Andres Marrero makes two point driving floating jump shot
|13-19
|7:56
|+2
|Christian Fermin makes two point floating jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|15-19
|7:34
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point stepback jump shot
|15-22
|7:16
|+3
|Sean Bairstow makes three point jump shot (Michael Belle assists)
|18-22
|6:56
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|6:54
|Alphonzo Billups III defensive rebound
|6:48
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)
|6:48
|TV timeout
|6:41
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)
|6:41
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-22
|6:41
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-22
|6:14
|Toibu Lawal personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|6:09
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|6:03
|Daeshon Shepherd turnover (lost ball) (Zeb Jackson steals)
|6:03
|+2
|Zeb Jackson makes two point layup
|22-22
|5:49
|Zeb Jackson shooting foul (Andres Marrero draws the foul)
|5:49
|+1
|Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|22-23
|5:49
|Andres Marrero misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|5:49
|+1
|Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|22-24
|5:28
|Christian Fermin misses two point hook shot
|5:26
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|5:26
|Alphonzo Billups III personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|5:26
|Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:26
|Christian Fermin defensive rebound
|5:05
|Zeb Jackson misses two point layup
|5:03
|Christian Fermin offensive rebound
|5:00
|Christian Fermin misses two point layup
|4:58
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|4:50
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point layup (Andres Marrero assists)
|22-26
|4:29
|+2
|Christian Fermin makes two point hook shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|24-26
|4:13
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|4:11
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|4:04
|+2
|Alphonzo Billups III makes two point driving finger roll layup (Max Shulga assists)
|26-26
|4:04
|TV timeout
|3:47
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|3:45
|Explorers offensive rebound
|3:43
|Sean Bairstow personal foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|3:43
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-27
|3:43
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-28
|3:29
|Daeshon Shepherd personal foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)
|3:29
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-28
|3:29
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|3:01
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|2:59
|Rams defensive rebound
|2:37
|Joe Bamisile misses two point layup
|2:35
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|2:27
|+3
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Andres Marrero assists)
|28-31
|2:11
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|2:09
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|1:59
|Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|1:54
|Sean Bairstow turnover (traveling)
|1:40
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|1:26
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|1:24
|Christian Fermin defensive rebound
|1:17
|Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|1:09
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point dunk (Khalil Brantley assists)
|28-33
|0:51
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi blocks Joe Bamisile's two point layup
|0:49
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|0:35
|Sean Bairstow blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup
|0:33
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|0:28
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|Explorers offensive rebound
|0:11
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|0:09
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|0:01
|+2
|Michael Belle makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|30-33
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:54
|Christian Fermin turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|19:43
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|19:41
|Jason Nelson defensive rebound
|19:28
|+3
|Max Shulga makes three point jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|33-33
|19:00
|Max Shulga blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup
|18:58
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|18:47
|+2
|Kuany Kuany makes two point reverse layup (Sean Bairstow assists)
|35-33
|18:22
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|18:14
|+2
|Kuany Kuany makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists)
|37-33
|17:58
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|37-35
|17:41
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|17:31
|Max Shulga personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|17:10
|+2
|Ryan Zan makes two point pullup jump shot
|37-37
|16:50
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point driving finger roll layup
|39-37
|16:30
|Khalil Brantley misses two point driving floating jump shot
|16:19
|Christian Fermin defensive rebound
|16:19
|Khalil Brantley shooting foul (Kuany Kuany draws the foul)
|16:19
|+1
|Kuany Kuany makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-37
|16:19
|Kuany Kuany misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:19
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|16:02
|Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|16:02
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-38
|16:02
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-39
|15:53
|Toibu Lawal misses two point alley-oop dunk
|15:51
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|15:30
|Ryan Zan misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|15:20
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)
|15:20
|TV timeout
|15:07
|Max Shulga misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|15:05
|Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Toibu Lawal draws the foul)
|15:05
|Toibu Lawal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:05
|+1
|Toibu Lawal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-39
|14:56
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi assists)
|41-41
|14:38
|Michael Belle misses two point jump shot
|14:36
|Michael Belle offensive rebound
|14:32
|Michael Belle misses two point layup
|14:30
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|14:22
|Toibu Lawal blocks Rokas Jocius's two point layup
|14:20
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|14:16
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|14:16
|Joe Bamisile misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:16
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-41
|13:47
|Joe Bamisile blocks Ryan Zan's two point layup
|13:33
|Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass) (Andres Marrero steals)
|13:26
|+2
|Andres Marrero makes two point driving layup
|42-43
|13:19
|Ryan Zan personal foul
|12:57
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point driving floating jump shot (Toibu Lawal assists)
|44-43
|12:41
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Michael Belle steals)
|12:36
|Toibu Lawal turnover (bad pass)
|12:19
|Ryan Zan misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|12:06
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|11:44
|Joe Bamisile blocks Andres Marrero's three point jump shot
|11:39
|Explorers offensive rebound
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|11:31
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|11:23
|Michael Belle misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|Michael Belle offensive rebound
|11:12
|Michael Belle turnover (traveling)
|10:58
|Ryan Zan misses two point jump shot
|10:56
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|10:43
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point dunk (Sean Bairstow assists)
|46-43
|10:20
|Sean Bairstow shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|10:20
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-44
|10:20
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-45
|10:08
|Andres Marrero shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|10:08
|+1
|Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-45
|10:08
|+1
|Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-45
|9:41
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|9:34
|Jason Nelson offensive foul (Andres Marrero draws the foul)
|9:34
|Jason Nelson turnover (offensive foul)
|9:14
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point hook shot
|48-47
|8:51
|Rokas Jocius personal foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)
|8:51
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-47
|8:51
|Max Shulga misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:51
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|8:42
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|8:40
|Jason Nelson defensive rebound
|8:22
|+2
|Christian Fermin makes two point floating jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|51-47
|8:08
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point floating jump shot
|8:06
|Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound
|8:05
|Max Shulga personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|8:05
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-48
|8:05
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-49
|7:41
|Kuany Kuany misses two point jump shot
|7:39
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|7:27
|Andres Marrero offensive foul
|7:27
|Andres Marrero turnover (offensive foul)
|7:27
|TV timeout
|7:21
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|7:21
|Sean Bairstow misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:21
|+1
|Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-49
|6:56
|Christian Fermin blocks Daeshon Shepherd's two point layup
|6:54
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|6:48
|Daeshon Shepherd turnover (lost ball) (Jason Nelson steals)
|6:37
|+3
|Kuany Kuany makes three point jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|55-49
|6:14
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|6:12
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|6:06
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point jump shot (Rokas Jocius assists)
|55-51
|6:05
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|5:35
|TV timeout
|5:35
|Sean Bairstow misses two point jump shot
|5:33
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|5:09
|Jason Nelson shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|5:09
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-52
|5:09
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-53
|4:48
|+3
|Kuany Kuany makes three point jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|58-53
|4:27
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point stepback jump shot
|58-55
|3:55
|Kuany Kuany turnover (bad pass) (Andres Marrero steals)
|3:36
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point layup
|58-57
|3:36
|Jason Nelson shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:36
|Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:36
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|3:21
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|3:17
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Toibu Lawal draws the foul)
|3:17
|Toibu Lawal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:17
|Toibu Lawal misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:17
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|3:15
|Toibu Lawal misses two point dunk
|3:13
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|3:03
|Max Shulga shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|3:03
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-58
|3:03
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-59
|2:41
|Rokas Jocius personal foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)
|2:41
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-59
|2:41
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-59
|2:29
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|2:27
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|2:12
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|62-59
|1:57
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point pullup jump shot
|62-62
|1:55
|Explorers 60 second timeout
|1:43
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point dunk (Sean Bairstow assists)
|64-62
|1:24
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|1:03
|+3
|Kuany Kuany makes three point jump shot (Max Shulga assists)
|67-62
|0:49
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point stepback jump shot
|67-65
|0:48
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:31
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sean Bairstow assists)
|69-65
|0:25
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Jason Nelson steals)
|0:21
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|0:21
|+1
|Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-65
|0:21
|+1
|Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-65
|0:15
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|0:13
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|0:06
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|65
|Field Goals
|23-48 (47.9%)
|22-65 (33.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-13 (46.2%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-28 (67.9%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|36
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|17
|9
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Bairstow G
|11.4 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
00
|. Brickus G
|14.4 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|5.1 APG
|45.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Bairstow G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|12 AST
|J. Brickus G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.9
|FG%
|33.8
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|67.9
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kuany
|14
|1
|0
|5/6
|3/3
|1/2
|3
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|S. Bairstow
|14
|2
|12
|4/5
|1/1
|5/6
|2
|34
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|M. Shulga
|13
|9
|2
|2/8
|2/5
|7/8
|3
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|C. Fermin
|12
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|23
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Z. Jackson
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lawal
|9
|10
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|16
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|J. Bamisile
|3
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|14
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|A. Billups III
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Belle
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Nelson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|22
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Odom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|36
|17
|23/48
|6/13
|19/28
|16
|200
|5
|6
|15
|8
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brickus
|20
|3
|1
|7/15
|3/4
|3/4
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Brantley
|8
|4
|2
|2/15
|0/2
|4/6
|3
|36
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Shepherd
|8
|7
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|6/6
|3
|26
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|R. Zan
|6
|9
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|3
|0
|1
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jocius
|11
|4
|1
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|A. Marrero
|9
|5
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|2/3
|3
|28
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tahmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kovacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|32
|9
|22/65
|6/23
|15/19
|19
|200
|9
|1
|9
|11
|21
