WCAR
MERCER
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Charles Lampten vs. Amanze Ngumezi (Russell Jones Jr. gains possession)
|19:45
|Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Tre Jackson offensive rebound
|19:37
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup
|19:35
|Bears defensive rebound
|19:22
|Robby Carmody misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|19:01
|+3
|Russell Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (Charles Lampten assists)
|3-0
|18:45
|Russell Jones Jr. personal foul (Jake Davis draws the foul)
|18:32
|Anthony Benard misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|18:23
|DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot
|18:21
|DJ Campbell offensive rebound
|18:11
|Amanze Ngumezi shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|18:11
|Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:11
|Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:11
|Bears defensive rebound
|17:59
|Robby Carmody turnover (traveling)
|17:33
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup
|17:31
|Jah Quinones defensive rebound
|17:23
|Jah Quinones turnover (lost ball) (Charles Lampten steals)
|17:17
|Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|17:15
|Robby Carmody defensive rebound
|17:02
|+3
|Jake Davis makes three point jump shot (Jah Quinones assists)
|3-3
|16:31
|DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot
|16:29
|Vonterius Woolbright offensive rebound
|16:24
|Catamounts turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:05
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|Jake Davis offensive rebound
|15:43
|+2
|Jake Davis makes two point layup
|3-5
|15:27
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup
|15:25
|Bernard Pelote offensive rebound
|15:25
|+2
|Bernard Pelote makes two point layup
|5-5
|15:25
|Jake Davis shooting foul (Bernard Pelote draws the foul)
|15:25
|TV timeout
|15:25
|+1
|Bernard Pelote makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-5
|15:08
|+3
|Anthony Benard makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|6-8
|14:44
|+3
|Bernard Pelote makes three point jump shot (Vonterius Woolbright assists)
|9-8
|14:23
|Robby Carmody turnover (traveling)
|14:11
|Vonterius Woolbright turnover (lost ball) (Robby Carmody steals)
|14:06
|Robby Carmody misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|13:42
|Kamar Robertson misses two point jump shot
|13:40
|Alex Holt defensive rebound
|13:24
|+2
|Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot
|9-10
|12:53
|Jalyn McCreary shooting foul (Bernard Pelote draws the foul)
|12:53
|+1
|Bernard Pelote makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-10
|12:53
|+1
|Bernard Pelote makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-10
|12:35
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|12:33
|Bernard Pelote defensive rebound
|12:25
|Jalen Cobb personal foul (Kamar Robertson draws the foul)
|12:10
|DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot
|12:08
|Caleb Hunter defensive rebound
|11:54
|Jake Davis misses two point layup
|11:52
|Jake Davis offensive rebound
|11:48
|Jake Davis misses two point layup
|11:46
|Bernard Pelote defensive rebound
|11:39
|Bernard Pelote misses two point layup
|11:37
|Colin Granger offensive rebound
|11:37
|Colin Granger misses two point layup
|11:35
|Bernard Pelote offensive rebound
|11:34
|Colin Granger misses two point layup
|11:32
|Catamounts offensive rebound
|11:25
|TV timeout
|11:10
|+2
|Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot
|11-12
|10:53
|+2
|Vonterius Woolbright makes two point jump shot
|13-12
|10:39
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|Bernard Pelote defensive rebound
|10:28
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup
|10:26
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|10:19
|+2
|Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot (David Thomas assists)
|13-14
|9:46
|Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|David Thomas defensive rebound
|9:35
|Jalyn McCreary misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|Bernard Pelote defensive rebound
|9:24
|Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|Caleb Hunter defensive rebound
|9:05
|David Thomas misses two point jump shot
|9:03
|Bernard Pelote defensive rebound
|8:48
|Corneilous Williams offensive foul (David Thomas draws the foul)
|8:48
|Corneilous Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|8:38
|Amanze Ngumezi misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|Caleb Hunter offensive rebound
|8:23
|Amanze Ngumezi misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|8:13
|Caleb Hunter shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|8:13
|Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:13
|+1
|Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-14
|8:02
|Jake Davis offensive foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)
|8:02
|Jake Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:37
|Tre Jackson misses two point jump shot
|7:35
|Amanze Ngumezi defensive rebound
|7:21
|Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot
|7:19
|Caleb Hunter offensive rebound
|7:15
|+3
|David Thomas makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists)
|14-17
|6:53
|+3
|DJ Campbell makes three point jump shot (Vonterius Woolbright assists)
|17-17
|6:32
|DJ Campbell shooting foul (David Thomas draws the foul)
|6:32
|David Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:32
|+1
|David Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-18
|6:10
|Amanze Ngumezi shooting foul (Charles Lampten draws the foul)
|6:10
|Charles Lampten misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:10
|Bears defensive rebound
|6:03
|Charles Lampten misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:03
|David Thomas defensive rebound
|6:03
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|6:01
|Bears offensive rebound
|5:56
|Kamar Robertson personal foul (Caleb Hunter draws the foul)
|5:37
|Alex Holt turnover (bad pass) (DJ Campbell steals)
|5:32
|+2
|DJ Campbell makes two point layup
|19-18
|5:15
|David Thomas misses two point jump shot
|5:13
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|5:06
|+2
|Vonterius Woolbright makes two point jump shot
|21-18
|4:36
|+3
|Caleb Hunter makes three point jump shot (David Thomas assists)
|21-21
|4:14
|+2
|DJ Campbell makes two point jump shot
|23-21
|3:58
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|Bears offensive rebound
|3:56
|Kamar Robertson shooting foul (Alex Holt draws the foul)
|3:56
|TV timeout
|3:56
|+1
|Alex Holt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-22
|3:56
|Alex Holt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:56
|Bernard Pelote defensive rebound
|3:36
|Bernard Pelote misses two point jump shot
|3:34
|Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound
|3:13
|David Thomas misses two point jump shot
|3:11
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|3:02
|+2
|Vonterius Woolbright makes two point jump shot
|25-22
|2:39
|+2
|Alex Holt makes two point jump shot
|25-24
|2:15
|+2
|Russell Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot
|27-24
|1:56
|Charles Lampten shooting foul (Jalyn McCreary draws the foul)
|1:56
|+1
|Jalyn McCreary makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-25
|1:56
|Jalyn McCreary misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:56
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|1:49
|Jalyn McCreary personal foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|1:49
|+1
|Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-25
|1:49
|+1
|Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-25
|1:29
|Robby Carmody misses two point jump shot
|1:27
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|1:02
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point jump shot
|1:00
|Vonterius Woolbright offensive rebound
|0:55
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup
|0:53
|Alex Holt defensive rebound
|0:38
|Colin Granger blocks Robby Carmody's two point layup
|0:36
|Colin Granger defensive rebound
|0:26
|Catamounts 30 second timeout
|0:11
|Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot
|0:09
|Alex Holt defensive rebound
|0:04
|Alex Holt misses two point layup
|0:02
|Catamounts defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|Charles Lampten shooting foul (Amanze Ngumezi draws the foul)
|19:41
|+1
|Amanze Ngumezi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-26
|19:41
|Amanze Ngumezi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:41
|DJ Campbell defensive rebound
|19:30
|+2
|Tre Jackson makes two point layup
|31-26
|19:18
|Amanze Ngumezi offensive foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|19:18
|Amanze Ngumezi turnover (offensive foul)
|19:02
|+2
|Russell Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot (Vonterius Woolbright assists)
|33-26
|18:42
|Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot
|18:40
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|18:33
|Tre Jackson misses two point layup
|18:31
|Charles Lampten offensive rebound
|18:28
|+2
|Charles Lampten makes two point layup
|35-26
|18:28
|Bears 30 second timeout
|18:28
|TV timeout
|18:06
|+3
|Jah Quinones makes three point jump shot
|35-29
|17:39
|+2
|Tre Jackson makes two point jump shot
|37-29
|17:39
|Robby Carmody shooting foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)
|17:39
|+1
|Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-29
|17:27
|Anthony Benard misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|17:16
|Russell Jones Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|16:56
|Anthony Benard misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|Bears offensive rebound
|16:41
|Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot
|16:39
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|16:39
|Jump ball. Charles Lampten vs. Jah Quinones (Catamounts gains possession)
|16:19
|Jalyn McCreary blocks Vonterius Woolbright's two point jump shot
|16:17
|Vonterius Woolbright offensive rebound
|16:17
|Alex Holt personal foul
|16:14
|Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound
|16:03
|Alex Holt turnover (lost ball) (Russell Jones Jr. steals)
|15:57
|+2
|Russell Jones Jr. makes two point layup
|40-29
|15:43
|Tre Jackson personal foul (Jalyn McCreary draws the foul)
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:24
|Tre Jackson shooting foul (Jake Davis draws the foul)
|15:24
|+1
|Jake Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-30
|15:24
|Jake Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:24
|Colin Granger defensive rebound
|15:06
|Jalyn McCreary personal foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|14:55
|Russell Jones Jr. misses two point layup
|14:53
|Bears defensive rebound
|14:23
|+2
|Alex Holt makes two point dunk (David Thomas assists)
|40-32
|14:09
|Russell Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:07
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|13:57
|+2
|David Thomas makes two point jump shot
|40-34
|13:55
|Catamounts 30 second timeout
|13:35
|Tre Jackson misses two point layup
|13:33
|Colin Granger offensive rebound
|13:28
|Colin Granger misses two point layup
|13:28
|Colin Granger offensive rebound
|13:28
|+2
|Colin Granger makes two point layup
|42-34
|13:19
|David Thomas misses two point jump shot
|13:17
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|13:04
|+2
|Vonterius Woolbright makes two point layup
|44-34
|12:39
|Caleb Hunter misses two point jump shot
|12:37
|Colin Granger defensive rebound
|12:28
|Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|12:28
|Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:28
|+1
|Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-34
|12:06
|Caleb Hunter misses two point layup
|12:04
|Tre Jackson defensive rebound
|11:51
|DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot
|11:49
|Jake Davis defensive rebound
|11:44
|Tre Jackson personal foul (David Thomas draws the foul)
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Jake Davis misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|Kamar Robertson defensive rebound
|11:33
|+3
|Russell Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot
|48-34
|11:14
|+2
|Jalyn McCreary makes two point layup
|48-36
|10:55
|+2
|Russell Jones Jr. makes two point layup
|50-36
|10:29
|Jump ball. Caleb Hunter vs. DJ Campbell (Bears gains possession)
|10:25
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|10:15
|+2
|Corneilous Williams makes two point dunk (Vonterius Woolbright assists)
|52-36
|10:03
|Bears 30 second timeout
|9:54
|David Thomas misses two point jump shot
|9:52
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|9:46
|Jah Quinones personal foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|9:37
|Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Corneilous Williams offensive rebound
|9:30
|+2
|Corneilous Williams makes two point jump shot
|54-36
|9:17
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point layup
|9:15
|Kamar Robertson defensive rebound
|9:07
|Kamar Robertson turnover (lost ball) (Jalyn McCreary steals)
|8:54
|Vonterius Woolbright personal foul (Jah Quinones draws the foul)
|8:46
|Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot
|8:44
|Jah Quinones offensive rebound
|8:38
|Robby Carmody turnover (lost ball) (Russell Jones Jr. steals)
|8:28
|DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot
|8:26
|Bears defensive rebound
|8:09
|Amanze Ngumezi misses two point jump shot
|8:07
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|8:01
|Amanze Ngumezi blocks Vonterius Woolbright's two point layup
|7:59
|Anthony Benard defensive rebound
|7:51
|Robby Carmody misses two point layup
|7:49
|Corneilous Williams defensive rebound
|7:42
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup
|7:40
|Anthony Benard defensive rebound
|7:16
|Corneilous Williams blocks Jake Davis's two point jump shot
|7:14
|Bears offensive rebound
|7:11
|TV timeout
|7:11
|+3
|Robby Carmody makes three point jump shot (Jah Quinones assists)
|54-39
|6:51
|DJ Campbell offensive foul (Robby Carmody draws the foul)
|6:51
|DJ Campbell turnover (offensive foul)
|6:34
|+3
|Jah Quinones makes three point jump shot (David Thomas assists)
|54-42
|6:03
|+2
|Charles Lampten makes two point layup
|56-42
|5:50
|Russell Jones Jr. shooting foul (David Thomas draws the foul)
|5:50
|+1
|David Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-43
|5:50
|+1
|David Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-44
|5:27
|+3
|Tre Jackson makes three point jump shot (Russell Jones Jr. assists)
|59-44
|5:09
|Charles Lampten blocks Jah Quinones's two point layup
|5:07
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|4:50
|Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|Jake Davis defensive rebound
|4:42
|David Thomas misses two point jump shot
|4:40
|Catamounts defensive rebound
|4:17
|DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot
|4:15
|Charles Lampten offensive rebound
|4:14
|Jump ball. Charles Lampten vs. Jah Quinones (Catamounts gains possession)
|4:06
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point jump shot
|4:04
|Amanze Ngumezi defensive rebound
|3:43
|David Thomas misses two point jump shot
|3:41
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|3:21
|Jake Davis shooting foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)
|3:21
|TV timeout
|3:21
|+1
|DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-44
|3:21
|DJ Campbell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:21
|Vonterius Woolbright offensive rebound
|3:16
|Jump ball. Vonterius Woolbright vs. Jah Quinones (Bears gains possession)
|3:16
|Vonterius Woolbright turnover (lost ball) (Jah Quinones steals)
|2:59
|+2
|Jah Quinones makes two point layup
|60-46
|2:34
|Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:32
|Jake Davis defensive rebound
|2:24
|+2
|David Thomas makes two point jump shot
|60-48
|1:55
|Charles Lampten misses two point dunk
|1:53
|Alex Holt defensive rebound
|1:44
|+2
|David Thomas makes two point jump shot (Jah Quinones assists)
|60-50
|1:44
|Bears 60 second timeout
|1:36
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup
|1:34
|Charles Lampten offensive rebound
|1:18
|Tre Jackson misses two point jump shot
|1:16
|Jah Quinones defensive rebound
|1:07
|+2
|Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot (Jah Quinones assists)
|60-52
|1:00
|Catamounts 30 second timeout
|0:56
|Jalyn McCreary personal foul (Russell Jones Jr. draws the foul)
|0:56
|Russell Jones Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:56
|Jah Quinones defensive rebound
|0:47
|Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot
|0:45
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|0:43
|Jah Quinones personal foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|0:43
|+1
|Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-52
|0:43
|+1
|Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-52
|0:33
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|0:31
|Tre Jackson defensive rebound
|0:26
|Jah Quinones personal foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)
|0:26
|+1
|Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-52
|0:26
|+1
|Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-52
|0:17
|Russell Jones Jr. blocks David Thomas's two point layup
|0:15
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|0:01
|Russell Jones Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|52
|Field Goals
|23-62 (37.1%)
|19-60 (31.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-21 (61.9%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|37
|Offensive
|15
|5
|Defensive
|34
|23
|Team
|2
|9
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|13
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
14 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|W. Carolina 16-2
|77.1 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Mercer 8-10
|71.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Woolbright G
|21.0 PPG
|12.4 RPG
|5.4 APG
|46.1 FG%
|
00
|. Thomas G
|7.5 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|43.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Woolbright G
|14 PTS
|15 REB
|4 AST
|D. Thomas G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|31.7
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|61.9
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Woolbright
|14
|15
|4
|4/15
|0/0
|6/10
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|4
|11
|R. Jones Jr
|14
|0
|1
|6/10
|2/4
|0/1
|2
|34
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|T. Jackson
|10
|3
|0
|3/11
|1/5
|3/3
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Campbell
|8
|2
|0
|3/9
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Lampten
|4
|11
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|20
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Pelote
|8
|8
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|C. Williams
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C. Granger
|2
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|K. Robertson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Lemon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brown Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Siler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|49
|6
|23/62
|5/14
|13/21
|13
|200
|4
|4
|7
|15
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Quinones
|8
|4
|4
|3/9
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Davis
|6
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Benard
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Carmody
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Ngumezi
|1
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Thomas
|12
|2
|4
|4/12
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. McCreary
|11
|2
|0
|5/13
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|A. Holt
|5
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Hunter
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Cobb
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Zanoni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ofremu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Platauna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|28
|10
|19/60
|7/14
|7/12
|18
|200
|3
|2
|8
|5
|23
