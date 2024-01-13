away team background logo
1st Half
WCU
Catamounts
29
MER
Bears
25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Charles Lampten vs. Amanze Ngumezi (Russell Jones Jr. gains possession)  
19:45   Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Tre Jackson offensive rebound  
19:37   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup  
19:35   Bears defensive rebound  
19:22   Robby Carmody misses two point jump shot  
19:20   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
19:01 +3 Russell Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (Charles Lampten assists) 3-0
18:45   Russell Jones Jr. personal foul (Jake Davis draws the foul)  
18:32   Anthony Benard misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
18:23   DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot  
18:21   DJ Campbell offensive rebound  
18:11   Amanze Ngumezi shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
18:11   Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:11   Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:11   Bears defensive rebound  
17:59   Robby Carmody turnover (traveling)  
17:33   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup  
17:31   Jah Quinones defensive rebound  
17:23   Jah Quinones turnover (lost ball) (Charles Lampten steals)  
17:17   Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot  
17:15   Robby Carmody defensive rebound  
17:02 +3 Jake Davis makes three point jump shot (Jah Quinones assists) 3-3
16:31   DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot  
16:29   Vonterius Woolbright offensive rebound  
16:24   Catamounts turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:05   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
16:03   Jake Davis offensive rebound  
15:43 +2 Jake Davis makes two point layup 3-5
15:27   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup  
15:25   Bernard Pelote offensive rebound  
15:25 +2 Bernard Pelote makes two point layup 5-5
15:25   Jake Davis shooting foul (Bernard Pelote draws the foul)  
15:25   TV timeout  
15:25 +1 Bernard Pelote makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-5
15:08 +3 Anthony Benard makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 6-8
14:44 +3 Bernard Pelote makes three point jump shot (Vonterius Woolbright assists) 9-8
14:23   Robby Carmody turnover (traveling)  
14:11   Vonterius Woolbright turnover (lost ball) (Robby Carmody steals)  
14:06   Robby Carmody misses three point jump shot  
14:04   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
13:42   Kamar Robertson misses two point jump shot  
13:40   Alex Holt defensive rebound  
13:24 +2 Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot 9-10
12:53   Jalyn McCreary shooting foul (Bernard Pelote draws the foul)  
12:53 +1 Bernard Pelote makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-10
12:53 +1 Bernard Pelote makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
12:35   Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot  
12:33   Bernard Pelote defensive rebound  
12:25   Jalen Cobb personal foul (Kamar Robertson draws the foul)  
12:10   DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot  
12:08   Caleb Hunter defensive rebound  
11:54   Jake Davis misses two point layup  
11:52   Jake Davis offensive rebound  
11:48   Jake Davis misses two point layup  
11:46   Bernard Pelote defensive rebound  
11:39   Bernard Pelote misses two point layup  
11:37   Colin Granger offensive rebound  
11:37   Colin Granger misses two point layup  
11:35   Bernard Pelote offensive rebound  
11:34   Colin Granger misses two point layup  
11:32   Catamounts offensive rebound  
11:25   TV timeout  
11:10 +2 Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot 11-12
10:53 +2 Vonterius Woolbright makes two point jump shot 13-12
10:39   Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot  
10:37   Bernard Pelote defensive rebound  
10:28   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup  
10:26   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
10:19 +2 Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot (David Thomas assists) 13-14
9:46   Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot  
9:44   David Thomas defensive rebound  
9:35   Jalyn McCreary misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Bernard Pelote defensive rebound  
9:24   Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot  
9:22   Caleb Hunter defensive rebound  
9:05   David Thomas misses two point jump shot  
9:03   Bernard Pelote defensive rebound  
8:48   Corneilous Williams offensive foul (David Thomas draws the foul)  
8:48   Corneilous Williams turnover (offensive foul)  
8:38   Amanze Ngumezi misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Caleb Hunter offensive rebound  
8:23   Amanze Ngumezi misses three point jump shot  
8:21   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
8:13   Caleb Hunter shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
8:13   Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:13 +1 Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-14
8:02   Jake Davis offensive foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)  
8:02   Jake Davis turnover (offensive foul)  
7:41   TV timeout  
7:37   Tre Jackson misses two point jump shot  
7:35   Amanze Ngumezi defensive rebound  
7:21   Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot  
7:19   Caleb Hunter offensive rebound  
7:15 +3 David Thomas makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists) 14-17
6:53 +3 DJ Campbell makes three point jump shot (Vonterius Woolbright assists) 17-17
6:32   DJ Campbell shooting foul (David Thomas draws the foul)  
6:32   David Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:32 +1 David Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-18
6:10   Amanze Ngumezi shooting foul (Charles Lampten draws the foul)  
6:10   Charles Lampten misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:10   Bears defensive rebound  
6:03   Charles Lampten misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:03   David Thomas defensive rebound  
6:03   Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot  
6:01   Bears offensive rebound  
5:56   Kamar Robertson personal foul (Caleb Hunter draws the foul)  
5:37   Alex Holt turnover (bad pass) (DJ Campbell steals)  
5:32 +2 DJ Campbell makes two point layup 19-18
5:15   David Thomas misses two point jump shot  
5:13   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
5:06 +2 Vonterius Woolbright makes two point jump shot 21-18
4:36 +3 Caleb Hunter makes three point jump shot (David Thomas assists) 21-21
4:14 +2 DJ Campbell makes two point jump shot 23-21
3:58   Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot  
3:56   Bears offensive rebound  
3:56   Kamar Robertson shooting foul (Alex Holt draws the foul)  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:56 +1 Alex Holt makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-22
3:56   Alex Holt misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:56   Bernard Pelote defensive rebound  
3:36   Bernard Pelote misses two point jump shot  
3:34   Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound  
3:13   David Thomas misses two point jump shot  
3:11   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
3:02 +2 Vonterius Woolbright makes two point jump shot 25-22
2:39 +2 Alex Holt makes two point jump shot 25-24
2:15 +2 Russell Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot 27-24
1:56   Charles Lampten shooting foul (Jalyn McCreary draws the foul)  
1:56 +1 Jalyn McCreary makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-25
1:56   Jalyn McCreary misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:56   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
1:49   Jalyn McCreary personal foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
1:49 +1 Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-25
1:49 +1 Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-25
1:29   Robby Carmody misses two point jump shot  
1:27   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
1:02   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point jump shot  
1:00   Vonterius Woolbright offensive rebound  
0:55   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup  
0:53   Alex Holt defensive rebound  
0:38   Colin Granger blocks Robby Carmody's two point layup  
0:36   Colin Granger defensive rebound  
0:26   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
0:11   Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot  
0:09   Alex Holt defensive rebound  
0:04   Alex Holt misses two point layup  
0:02   Catamounts defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
WCU
Catamounts
35
MER
Bears
27

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Charles Lampten shooting foul (Amanze Ngumezi draws the foul)  
19:41 +1 Amanze Ngumezi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-26
19:41   Amanze Ngumezi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:41   DJ Campbell defensive rebound  
19:30 +2 Tre Jackson makes two point layup 31-26
19:18   Amanze Ngumezi offensive foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
19:18   Amanze Ngumezi turnover (offensive foul)  
19:02 +2 Russell Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot (Vonterius Woolbright assists) 33-26
18:42   Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot  
18:40   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
18:33   Tre Jackson misses two point layup  
18:31   Charles Lampten offensive rebound  
18:28 +2 Charles Lampten makes two point layup 35-26
18:28   Bears 30 second timeout  
18:28   TV timeout  
18:06 +3 Jah Quinones makes three point jump shot 35-29
17:39 +2 Tre Jackson makes two point jump shot 37-29
17:39   Robby Carmody shooting foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)  
17:39 +1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-29
17:27   Anthony Benard misses two point jump shot  
17:25   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
17:16   Russell Jones Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
16:56   Anthony Benard misses three point jump shot  
16:54   Bears offensive rebound  
16:41   Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot  
16:39   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
16:39   Jump ball. Charles Lampten vs. Jah Quinones (Catamounts gains possession)  
16:19   Jalyn McCreary blocks Vonterius Woolbright's two point jump shot  
16:17   Vonterius Woolbright offensive rebound  
16:17   Alex Holt personal foul  
16:14   Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound  
16:03   Alex Holt turnover (lost ball) (Russell Jones Jr. steals)  
15:57 +2 Russell Jones Jr. makes two point layup 40-29
15:43   Tre Jackson personal foul (Jalyn McCreary draws the foul)  
15:43   TV timeout  
15:24   Tre Jackson shooting foul (Jake Davis draws the foul)  
15:24 +1 Jake Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-30
15:24   Jake Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:24   Colin Granger defensive rebound  
15:06   Jalyn McCreary personal foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
14:55   Russell Jones Jr. misses two point layup  
14:53   Bears defensive rebound  
14:23 +2 Alex Holt makes two point dunk (David Thomas assists) 40-32
14:09   Russell Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot  
14:07   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
13:57 +2 David Thomas makes two point jump shot 40-34
13:55   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
13:35   Tre Jackson misses two point layup  
13:33   Colin Granger offensive rebound  
13:28   Colin Granger misses two point layup  
13:28   Colin Granger offensive rebound  
13:28 +2 Colin Granger makes two point layup 42-34
13:19   David Thomas misses two point jump shot  
13:17   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
13:04 +2 Vonterius Woolbright makes two point layup 44-34
12:39   Caleb Hunter misses two point jump shot  
12:37   Colin Granger defensive rebound  
12:28   Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
12:28   Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:28 +1 Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-34
12:06   Caleb Hunter misses two point layup  
12:04   Tre Jackson defensive rebound  
11:51   DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot  
11:49   Jake Davis defensive rebound  
11:44   Tre Jackson personal foul (David Thomas draws the foul)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:40   Jake Davis misses two point jump shot  
11:38   Kamar Robertson defensive rebound  
11:33 +3 Russell Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot 48-34
11:14 +2 Jalyn McCreary makes two point layup 48-36
10:55 +2 Russell Jones Jr. makes two point layup 50-36
10:29   Jump ball. Caleb Hunter vs. DJ Campbell (Bears gains possession)  
10:25   Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot  
10:23   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
10:15 +2 Corneilous Williams makes two point dunk (Vonterius Woolbright assists) 52-36
10:03   Bears 30 second timeout  
9:54   David Thomas misses two point jump shot  
9:52   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
9:46   Jah Quinones personal foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
9:37   Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Corneilous Williams offensive rebound  
9:30 +2 Corneilous Williams makes two point jump shot 54-36
9:17   Jalyn McCreary misses two point layup  
9:15   Kamar Robertson defensive rebound  
9:07   Kamar Robertson turnover (lost ball) (Jalyn McCreary steals)  
8:54   Vonterius Woolbright personal foul (Jah Quinones draws the foul)  
8:46   Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot  
8:44   Jah Quinones offensive rebound  
8:38   Robby Carmody turnover (lost ball) (Russell Jones Jr. steals)  
8:28   DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot  
8:26   Bears defensive rebound  
8:09   Amanze Ngumezi misses two point jump shot  
8:07   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
8:01   Amanze Ngumezi blocks Vonterius Woolbright's two point layup  
7:59   Anthony Benard defensive rebound  
7:51   Robby Carmody misses two point layup  
7:49   Corneilous Williams defensive rebound  
7:42   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup  
7:40   Anthony Benard defensive rebound  
7:16   Corneilous Williams blocks Jake Davis's two point jump shot  
7:14   Bears offensive rebound  
7:11   TV timeout  
7:11 +3 Robby Carmody makes three point jump shot (Jah Quinones assists) 54-39
6:51   DJ Campbell offensive foul (Robby Carmody draws the foul)  
6:51   DJ Campbell turnover (offensive foul)  
6:34 +3 Jah Quinones makes three point jump shot (David Thomas assists) 54-42
6:03 +2 Charles Lampten makes two point layup 56-42
5:50   Russell Jones Jr. shooting foul (David Thomas draws the foul)  
5:50 +1 David Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-43
5:50 +1 David Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-44
5:27 +3 Tre Jackson makes three point jump shot (Russell Jones Jr. assists) 59-44
5:09   Charles Lampten blocks Jah Quinones's two point layup  
5:07   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
4:50   Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot  
4:48   Jake Davis defensive rebound  
4:42   David Thomas misses two point jump shot  
4:40   Catamounts defensive rebound  
4:17   DJ Campbell misses two point jump shot  
4:15   Charles Lampten offensive rebound  
4:14   Jump ball. Charles Lampten vs. Jah Quinones (Catamounts gains possession)  
4:06   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point jump shot  
4:04   Amanze Ngumezi defensive rebound  
3:43   David Thomas misses two point jump shot  
3:41   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
3:21   Jake Davis shooting foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)  
3:21   TV timeout  
3:21 +1 DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-44
3:21   DJ Campbell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:21   Vonterius Woolbright offensive rebound  
3:16   Jump ball. Vonterius Woolbright vs. Jah Quinones (Bears gains possession)  
3:16   Vonterius Woolbright turnover (lost ball) (Jah Quinones steals)  
2:59 +2 Jah Quinones makes two point layup 60-46
2:34   Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:32   Jake Davis defensive rebound  
2:24 +2 David Thomas makes two point jump shot 60-48
1:55   Charles Lampten misses two point dunk  
1:53   Alex Holt defensive rebound  
1:44 +2 David Thomas makes two point jump shot (Jah Quinones assists) 60-50
1:44   Bears 60 second timeout  
1:36   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup  
1:34   Charles Lampten offensive rebound  
1:18   Tre Jackson misses two point jump shot  
1:16   Jah Quinones defensive rebound  
1:07 +2 Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot (Jah Quinones assists) 60-52
1:00   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
0:56   Jalyn McCreary personal foul (Russell Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
0:56   Russell Jones Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:56   Jah Quinones defensive rebound  
0:47   Jah Quinones misses two point jump shot  
0:45   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
0:43   Jah Quinones personal foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
0:43 +1 Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-52
0:43 +1 Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-52
0:33   Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot  
0:31   Tre Jackson defensive rebound  
0:26   Jah Quinones personal foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)  
0:26 +1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-52
0:26 +1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-52
0:17   Russell Jones Jr. blocks David Thomas's two point layup  
0:15   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
0:01   Russell Jones Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
0:00   End of period  
2
V. Woolbright G
14 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST
12
D. Thomas G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
W. Carolina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Woolbright 14 15 4 4/15 0/0 6/10 1 36 0 0 2 4 11
R. Jones Jr 14 0 1 6/10 2/4 0/1 2 34 2 1 2 0 0
T. Jackson 10 3 0 3/11 1/5 3/3 3 32 0 0 0 1 2
D. Campbell 8 2 0 3/9 1/1 1/2 2 30 1 0 1 1 1
C. Lampten 4 11 1 2/3 0/0 0/2 2 20 1 1 0 3 8
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Pelote 8 8 0 2/7 1/4 3/3 0 17 0 0 0 2 6
C. Williams 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 1 1
C. Granger 2 6 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 3 3
K. Robertson 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 2
C. Lemon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brown Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Siler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 49 6 23/62 5/14 13/21 13 200 4 4 7 15 34
Mercer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Quinones 8 4 4 3/9 2/2 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 1 3
J. Davis 6 5 0 2/6 1/1 1/2 3 31 0 0 1 2 3
A. Benard 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 20 0 0 0 0 2
R. Carmody 3 1 0 1/6 1/2 0/0 1 22 1 0 3 0 1
A. Ngumezi 1 2 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 3 13 0 1 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Thomas 12 2 4 4/12 1/1 3/4 0 25 0 0 0 0 2
J. McCreary 11 2 0 5/13 0/1 1/2 4 15 1 1 0 0 2
A. Holt 5 4 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 19 0 0 2 0 4
C. Hunter 3 4 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 2 2
J. Cobb 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 2
M. Zanoni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ofremu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Platauna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 28 10 19/60 7/14 7/12 18 200 3 2 8 5 23
