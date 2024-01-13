Wofford defeats Citadel 72-71
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Dillon Bailey had 18 points in Wofford's 72-71 victory over Citadel on Saturday.
Bailey was 7-of-11 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Terriers (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference). Jackson Sivills scored 16 points, going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Anthony Arrington, Jr. shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
The Bulldogs (8-9, 0-4) were led by Elijah Morgan, who recorded 21 points. AJ Smith added 18 points for Citadel. In addition, Madison Durr finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Wofford went into the half leading Citadel 40-30. Arrington scored 11 points in the half. Bailey scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Wofford to a one-point victory.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Kyler Filewich vs. Quentin Millora-Brown (Bulldogs gains possession)
|19:45
|+2
|AJ Smith makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:30
|+3
|Jackson Sivills makes three point jump shot
|3-2
|19:05
|Elijah Morgan turnover (lost ball)
|18:45
|Dillon Bailey misses two point jump shot
|18:43
|Elijah Morgan defensive rebound
|18:27
|+2
|Keynan Davis makes two point layup
|3-4
|18:04
|+3
|Jackson Sivills makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists)
|6-4
|17:40
|+2
|Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point layup
|6-6
|17:17
|+2
|Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Corey Tripp assists)
|8-6
|16:57
|Jackson Sivills blocks AJ Smith's two point layup
|16:55
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|16:52
|Madison Durr misses three point jump shot
|16:50
|Jackson Sivills defensive rebound
|16:29
|+2
|Kyler Filewich makes two point layup
|10-6
|16:02
|+2
|Elijah Morgan makes two point layup
|10-8
|15:40
|+3
|Jackson Sivills makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists)
|13-8
|15:14
|Elijah Morgan misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Corey Tripp defensive rebound
|15:07
|Chase Cormier misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|Madison Durr defensive rebound
|14:53
|Jump ball. Madison Durr vs. Jackson Sivills (Terriers gains possession)
|14:53
|Madison Durr turnover (lost ball) (Jackson Sivills steals)
|14:53
|TV timeout
|14:27
|Kyler Filewich misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|AJ Smith defensive rebound
|14:17
|Kyler Filewich blocks AJ Smith's two point layup
|14:15
|AJ Smith offensive rebound
|14:05
|Chase Martin blocks Keynan Davis's two point layup
|14:03
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|13:58
|Quentin Millora-Brown turnover (lost ball)
|13:40
|+2
|Belal El Shakery makes two point layup
|15-8
|13:26
|Anthony Arrington Jr. shooting foul (Keynan Davis draws the foul)
|13:25
|+1
|Keynan Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|15-9
|13:25
|Keynan Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|13:25
|+1
|Keynan Davis makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|15-10
|13:07
|+3
|Anthony Arrington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Quentin Meza assists)
|18-10
|12:44
|+3
|Elijah Morgan makes three point jump shot
|18-13
|12:17
|Belal El Shakery misses two point layup
|12:15
|Anthony Arrington Jr. offensive rebound
|12:09
|+2
|Anthony Arrington Jr. makes two point layup
|20-13
|11:51
|Marcus Pigram misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|Quinn Nielsen offensive rebound
|11:49
|Dillon Bailey personal foul
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:45
|Kyler Filewich personal foul
|11:37
|+2
|Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point hook shot
|20-15
|11:25
|+3
|Corey Tripp makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists)
|23-15
|11:08
|+2
|AJ Smith makes two point jump shot
|23-17
|11:08
|Jackson Sivills shooting foul (AJ Smith draws the foul)
|11:08
|+1
|AJ Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-18
|10:52
|Corey Tripp misses two point layup
|10:50
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|10:43
|+2
|Elijah Morgan makes two point layup
|23-20
|10:11
|+3
|Dillon Bailey makes three point jump shot (Corey Tripp assists)
|26-20
|9:51
|Marcus Pigram misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|9:38
|Corey Tripp misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|Madison Durr defensive rebound
|9:26
|Kyler Filewich blocks Madison Durr's two point jump shot
|9:24
|Chase Cormier defensive rebound
|9:08
|Jackson Sivills misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Elijah Morgan defensive rebound
|9:01
|AJ Smith misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|8:37
|Kyler Filewich misses two point layup
|8:35
|Elijah Morgan defensive rebound
|8:16
|Elijah Morgan misses two point layup
|8:14
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|8:07
|Chase Cormier misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|7:56
|Madison Durr turnover (bad pass)
|7:56
|TV timeout
|7:26
|Quentin Meza misses two point jump shot
|7:24
|Anthony Arrington Jr. offensive rebound
|7:16
|+3
|Anthony Arrington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Corey Tripp assists)
|29-20
|6:48
|Belal El Shakery blocks Quentin Millora-Brown's two point hook shot
|6:46
|Corey Tripp defensive rebound
|6:42
|Keynan Davis shooting foul (Belal El Shakery draws the foul)
|6:42
|+1
|Belal El Shakery makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-20
|6:42
|Belal El Shakery misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:42
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|6:19
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point layup
|6:17
|Jackson Sivills defensive rebound
|6:12
|+3
|Anthony Arrington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jackson Sivills assists)
|33-20
|6:09
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|5:43
|+3
|Keynan Davis makes three point jump shot (Quentin Millora-Brown assists)
|33-23
|5:18
|Dillon Bailey misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|5:06
|+2
|AJ Smith makes two point jump shot
|33-25
|4:42
|Quentin Meza misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|Elijah Morgan defensive rebound
|4:37
|Quentin Meza personal foul (Elijah Morgan draws the foul)
|4:35
|Elijah Morgan misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|Madison Durr offensive rebound
|4:33
|Corey Tripp personal foul (Madison Durr draws the foul)
|4:17
|Madison Durr misses three point jump shot
|4:15
|Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|4:04
|Jackson Sivills personal foul (Madison Durr draws the foul)
|4:04
|+1
|Madison Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-26
|4:04
|Madison Durr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:04
|Corey Tripp defensive rebound
|3:39
|+2
|Chase Martin makes two point layup (Corey Tripp assists)
|35-26
|3:37
|TV timeout
|3:19
|AJ Smith misses two point layup
|3:17
|Anthony Arrington Jr. defensive rebound
|3:06
|Elijah Morgan personal foul
|2:49
|Corey Tripp misses two point jump shot
|2:47
|Madison Durr defensive rebound
|2:37
|Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Madison Durr draws the foul)
|2:37
|+1
|Madison Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-27
|2:37
|+1
|Madison Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-28
|2:12
|Jackson Sivills misses two point layup
|2:10
|Belal El Shakery offensive rebound
|2:10
|Quentin Millora-Brown blocks Belal El Shakery's two point layup
|2:08
|Madison Durr defensive rebound
|2:03
|Madison Durr offensive foul
|2:03
|Madison Durr turnover (offensive foul)
|1:50
|+2
|Corey Tripp makes two point layup
|37-28
|1:44
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|1:33
|+2
|Marcus Pigram makes two point layup
|37-30
|1:17
|Corey Tripp misses two point layup
|1:15
|AJ Smith defensive rebound
|1:09
|AJ Smith misses two point layup
|1:07
|Belal El Shakery defensive rebound
|0:54
|Belal El Shakery misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Madison Durr defensive rebound
|0:34
|Madison Durr turnover (traveling)
|0:10
|+3
|Corey Tripp makes three point jump shot
|40-30
|0:01
|Madison Durr misses two point layup
|0:00
|Madison Durr offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:38
|Corey Tripp shooting foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
|19:38
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:38
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:38
|Terriers defensive rebound
|19:16
|Jackson Sivills misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|Elijah Morgan defensive rebound
|18:58
|AJ Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|Corey Tripp defensive rebound
|18:51
|Dillon Bailey turnover (out of bounds)
|18:40
|+2
|Madison Durr makes two point layup
|40-32
|18:06
|Madison Durr personal foul (Dillon Bailey draws the foul)
|18:03
|+3
|Jackson Sivills makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists)
|43-32
|17:45
|+2
|AJ Smith makes two point jump shot
|43-34
|17:27
|Kyler Filewich turnover (lost ball) (AJ Smith steals)
|17:20
|AJ Smith misses two point layup
|17:18
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|17:12
|Jackson Sivills misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|Keynan Davis defensive rebound
|17:05
|+2
|Elijah Morgan makes two point layup
|43-36
|17:05
|Quentin Meza shooting foul (Elijah Morgan draws the foul)
|17:05
|+1
|Elijah Morgan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-37
|16:49
|+2
|Corey Tripp makes two point layup (Kyler Filewich assists)
|45-37
|16:20
|+2
|Elijah Morgan makes two point jump shot
|45-39
|15:57
|+2
|Kyler Filewich makes two point hook shot
|47-39
|15:32
|+3
|Elijah Morgan makes three point jump shot
|47-42
|15:08
|Corey Tripp misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|Madison Durr defensive rebound
|14:58
|+3
|Elijah Morgan makes three point jump shot (Madison Durr assists)
|47-45
|14:41
|Madison Durr personal foul
|14:41
|TV timeout
|14:27
|Marcus Pigram personal foul
|14:11
|Dillon Bailey misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|Anthony Arrington Jr. offensive rebound
|13:58
|Anthony Arrington Jr. misses two point layup
|13:56
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|13:47
|+3
|AJ Smith makes three point jump shot (Marcus Pigram assists)
|47-48
|13:28
|+2
|Anthony Arrington Jr. makes two point jump shot
|49-48
|13:07
|+2
|AJ Smith makes two point layup
|49-50
|12:45
|+2
|Dillon Bailey makes two point layup
|51-50
|12:44
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|12:44
|TV timeout
|12:31
|Marcus Pigram misses two point layup
|12:29
|Chase Martin defensive rebound
|12:21
|Jackson Sivills misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|12:09
|Keynan Davis misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|Chase Martin defensive rebound
|11:52
|+2
|Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Chase Martin assists)
|53-50
|11:41
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point layup
|11:39
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|11:27
|Dillon Bailey misses three point jump shot
|11:25
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|11:18
|AJ Smith misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|Corey Tripp defensive rebound
|11:03
|Bulldogs kicked ball violation
|11:03
|TV timeout
|10:51
|+3
|Dillon Bailey makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists)
|56-50
|10:30
|Elijah Morgan misses three point jump shot
|10:28
|Dillon Bailey defensive rebound
|10:22
|Jackson Sivills turnover (bad pass)
|10:02
|+3
|Keynan Davis makes three point jump shot (Elijah Morgan assists)
|56-53
|9:40
|+2
|Corey Tripp makes two point layup
|58-53
|9:20
|Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
|9:20
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:20
|+1
|Quentin Millora-Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-54
|8:52
|Corey Tripp misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|Terriers offensive rebound
|8:50
|Terriers turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:33
|Quentin Meza personal foul
|8:25
|Elijah Morgan misses two point jump shot
|8:23
|Belal El Shakery defensive rebound
|8:06
|Chase Cormier turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Pigram steals)
|7:58
|+2
|AJ Smith makes two point layup
|58-56
|7:34
|Belal El Shakery turnover (lost ball) (Quentin Millora-Brown steals)
|7:31
|Marcus Pigram turnover (bad pass)
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:15
|Belal El Shakery misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|7:00
|+2
|Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point layup (Marcus Pigram assists)
|58-58
|6:50
|Corey Tripp turnover (bad pass) (Madison Durr steals)
|6:46
|Corey Tripp shooting foul (Madison Durr draws the foul)
|6:46
|+1
|Madison Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-59
|6:46
|+1
|Madison Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-60
|6:36
|Jackson Sivills turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Morgan steals)
|6:18
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point layup
|6:16
|AJ Smith offensive rebound
|6:10
|AJ Smith misses two point layup
|6:08
|Anthony Arrington Jr. defensive rebound
|5:43
|+3
|Dillon Bailey makes three point jump shot (Anthony Arrington Jr. assists)
|61-60
|5:10
|+2
|AJ Smith makes two point jump shot (Quentin Millora-Brown assists)
|61-62
|4:46
|Quentin Meza misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|4:23
|Elijah Morgan misses two point jump shot
|4:21
|Terriers defensive rebound
|4:02
|Chase Cormier misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|3:32
|+2
|Madison Durr makes two point jump shot
|61-64
|3:02
|+3
|Jackson Sivills makes three point jump shot (Corey Tripp assists)
|64-64
|2:59
|TV timeout
|2:37
|Keynan Davis turnover (bad pass) (Chase Cormier steals)
|2:24
|+2
|Dillon Bailey makes two point layup
|66-64
|2:21
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|2:08
|AJ Smith misses two point jump shot
|2:06
|Dillon Bailey defensive rebound
|1:51
|Corey Tripp turnover (bad pass)
|1:42
|+2
|Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point layup (Marcus Pigram assists)
|66-66
|1:21
|+3
|Dillon Bailey makes three point jump shot (Corey Tripp assists)
|69-66
|1:05
|Marcus Pigram misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|Dillon Bailey defensive rebound
|1:01
|Madison Durr personal foul
|0:36
|+2
|Dillon Bailey makes two point jump shot
|71-66
|0:33
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:23
|Kyler Filewich personal foul
|0:21
|+3
|Elijah Morgan makes three point jump shot (Madison Durr assists)
|71-69
|0:13
|AJ Smith personal foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
|0:13
|Elijah Morgan personal foul
|0:12
|AJ Smith personal foul
|0:12
|+1
|Jackson Sivills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-69
|0:12
|Jackson Sivills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:12
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|0:07
|Dillon Bailey personal foul
|0:07
|+1
|Madison Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-70
|0:07
|+1
|Madison Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-71
|0:05
|Elijah Morgan personal foul (Corey Tripp draws the foul)
|0:05
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:05
|Corey Tripp misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:05
|Corey Tripp offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|71
|Field Goals
|28-56 (50.0%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|14-30 (46.7%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|2-5 (40.0%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|33
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|16
|8
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wofford 10-7
|79.3 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|15.7 APG
|The Citadel 8-9
|72.3 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bailey
|18
|3
|0
|7/11
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Sivills
|16
|2
|1
|5/10
|5/9
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|C. Tripp
|12
|6
|6
|5/11
|2/5
|0/1
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|K. Filewich
|8
|5
|6
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|C. Cormier
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morgan
|21
|5
|1
|8/14
|4/6
|1/1
|3
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Smith
|18
|4
|0
|8/18
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|34
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Durr
|11
|8
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|7/8
|4
|32
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
|K. Davis
|10
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|2/3
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Q. Millora-Brown
|9
|11
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|38
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
-