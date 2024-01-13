CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Dillon Bailey had 18 points in Wofford's 72-71 victory over Citadel on Saturday.

Bailey was 7-of-11 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Terriers (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference). Jackson Sivills scored 16 points, going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Anthony Arrington, Jr. shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (8-9, 0-4) were led by Elijah Morgan, who recorded 21 points. AJ Smith added 18 points for Citadel. In addition, Madison Durr finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wofford went into the half leading Citadel 40-30. Arrington scored 11 points in the half. Bailey scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Wofford to a one-point victory.

---

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.