Adjusting without Bryce Hopkins, Providence hosts Xavier
Two Big East teams looking to return to the winning track will meet Saturday when Providence hosts Xavier.
Providence (11-5, 2-3) is on a three-game skid that coincides with losing Bryce Hopkins to a season-ending left ACL tear during a loss to Seton Hall on Jan. 3.
Providence surely misses Hopkins, who averaged 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season, but Devin Carter stepped up with a career-high 31 points along with 13 rebounds and four steals in a 75-73 loss at St. John's on Wednesday.
"He's really taken a step up from a leadership standpoint," first-year Providence coach Kim English said of Carter. "He's really upped his aggression, which we love and have always wanted him to do. I wish we had a few more Devin Carters."
Carter has three straight double-doubles and six this season.
Two other Friars scored in double figures against the Red Storm in Jayden Pierre, who also netted a career-high with 17 points, and Ticket Gaines with 11.
The Friars have dropped from the AP Top 25 as a result of the recent stretch, but English said his team will be able to improve from the close setbacks. Wednesday marked their third loss by four points or less.
"It's a growth mindset," English said. "We had plenty of opportunities in (the St. John's) game that we will learn from."
Xavier (7-8, 1-3) suffered its second straight loss in an 80-75 decision against No. 4 UConn on Wednesday. The Musketeers took a brief second-half lead before UConn responded with a 25-10 run over the next 11:17 to win.
Quincy Olivari provided his sixth 20-point effort of the season against the Huskies, scoring a game-high 24 points.
Coach Sean Miller will look \for a better effort out of his Xavier squad, which shot just 35.9 percent from the field and 7 of 21 from 3-point range.
"They shouldn't be able to break the game open the way they did against us," Miller said. "I thought that was the biggest disappointment in the game for us. It can't happen. If a couple guys are jogging back, it's a lack of effort, that's unacceptable."
The Musketeers did win the rebounding battle 42-30 and scored 15 second-chance points.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Musketeers gains possession)
|19:42
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:21
|Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Musketeers defensive rebound
|18:57
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point jump shot
|4-0
|18:32
|+2
|Jayden Pierre makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|18:16
|Quincy Olivari turnover (Josh Oduro steals)
|18:08
|Ticket Gaines turnover (traveling)
|17:49
|Desmond Claude turnover (lost ball) (Ticket Gaines steals)
|17:49
|Gytis Nemeiksa personal foul
|17:43
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|17:28
|+2
|Quincy Olivari makes two point jump shot
|6-4
|17:14
|Abou Ousmane blocks Devin Carter's two point layup
|17:12
|Gytis Nemeiksa defensive rebound
|16:58
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|16:51
|Jayden Pierre turnover (Abou Ousmane steals)
|16:48
|+2
|Gytis Nemeiksa makes two point layup (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|8-4
|16:46
|Jayden Pierre shooting foul (Gytis Nemeiksa draws the foul)
|16:46
|+1
|Gytis Nemeiksa makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-4
|16:32
|Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|Ticket Gaines offensive rebound
|16:24
|Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Quincy Olivari defensive rebound
|16:11
|Abou Ousmane misses two point hook shot
|16:09
|Gytis Nemeiksa offensive rebound
|16:02
|Gytis Nemeiksa misses two point layup
|16:01
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|16:01
|Dayvion McKnight turnover (Jayden Pierre steals)
|15:51
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
|9-6
|15:18
|Gytis Nemeiksa misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Ticket Gaines defensive rebound
|15:12
|Desmond Claude personal foul
|15:02
|TV timeout
|15:06
|+3
|Josh Oduro makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|9-9
|14:54
|Quincy Olivari misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|14:36
|+3
|Rich Barron makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|9-12
|14:32
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|14:17
|+2
|Trey Green makes two point jump shot
|11-12
|13:53
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point dunk (Josh Oduro assists)
|11-14
|13:38
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|13:38
|Abou Ousmane misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|Abou Ousmane personal foul
|13:21
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Trey Green defensive rebound
|13:09
|Rich Barron personal foul
|13:05
|Trey Green misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|12:46
|+2
|Rich Barron makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists)
|11-16
|12:37
|+3
|Desmond Claude makes three point jump shot
|14-16
|12:08
|Trey Green personal foul
|11:56
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|11:54
|Friars offensive rebound
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Jayden Pierre assists)
|14-18
|11:26
|Sasa Ciani misses two point jump shot
|11:24
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|11:24
|Ticket Gaines personal foul
|11:24
|Quincy Olivari misses two point jump shot
|11:22
|Ticket Gaines defensive rebound
|11:07
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot
|14-21
|10:43
|+3
|Desmond Claude makes three point jump shot
|17-21
|10:12
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|10:10
|+2
|Rafael Castro makes two point layup
|17-23
|10:10
|Desmond Claude shooting foul (Rafael Castro draws the foul)
|10:10
|Rafael Castro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:10
|Musketeers defensive rebound
|9:48
|Desmond Claude misses two point layup
|9:46
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|9:45
|Quincy Olivari shooting foul (Jayden Pierre draws the foul)
|9:45
|+1
|Jayden Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-24
|9:45
|+1
|Jayden Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-25
|9:32
|Quincy Olivari misses two point jump shot
|9:30
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|9:10
|+3
|Jayden Pierre makes three point jump shot
|17-28
|8:55
|Quincy Olivari misses two point layup
|8:53
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|8:39
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|Desmond Claude defensive rebound
|8:31
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point layup
|19-28
|8:31
|Rafael Castro shooting foul (Desmond Claude draws the foul)
|8:31
|Desmond Claude misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:31
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|8:23
|Friars 30 second timeout
|8:23
|TV timeout
|8:12
|Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|Dailyn Swain defensive rebound
|8:00
|+2
|Dayvion McKnight makes two point layup
|21-28
|7:40
|Dailyn Swain blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup
|7:38
|Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|7:35
|+3
|Trey Green makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|24-28
|7:09
|+3
|Corey Floyd Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|24-31
|6:51
|+2
|Dailyn Swain makes two point jump shot
|26-31
|6:19
|Josh Oduro misses two point hook shot
|6:17
|Trey Green defensive rebound
|6:07
|Corey Floyd Jr. personal foul
|5:57
|Dailyn Swain misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|5:44
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jayden Pierre assists)
|26-33
|5:26
|+2
|Sasa Ciani makes two point jump shot
|28-33
|4:57
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|Trey Green defensive rebound
|4:38
|Josh Oduro blocks Trey Green's two point layup
|4:36
|Dailyn Swain offensive rebound
|4:31
|Quincy Olivari misses two point layup
|4:29
|Friars defensive rebound
|4:14
|+3
|Jayden Pierre makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|28-36
|3:49
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point jump shot
|30-36
|3:31
|Jayden Pierre turnover (bad pass) (Quincy Olivari steals)
|3:31
|TV timeout
|3:16
|+3
|Quincy Olivari makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|33-36
|3:04
|Quincy Olivari personal foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|3:04
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-37
|3:04
|Devin Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:04
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|2:51
|Dayvion McKnight turnover (lost ball) (Devin Carter steals)
|2:39
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|2:28
|Jayden Pierre shooting foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|2:28
|+1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-37
|2:28
|Dayvion McKnight misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:28
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|2:19
|Garwey Dual turnover (bad pass) (Dayvion McKnight steals)
|2:14
|+2
|Dailyn Swain makes two point dunk (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|36-37
|2:05
|Garwey Dual turnover (bad pass) (Dailyn Swain steals)
|1:54
|Josh Oduro blocks Dayvion McKnight's two point layup
|1:52
|Dayvion McKnight offensive rebound
|1:46
|Dailyn Swain misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|1:39
|Devin Carter turnover (bad pass)
|1:39
|Devin Carter turnover (bad pass)
|1:28
|+3
|Desmond Claude makes three point jump shot (Abou Ousmane assists)
|39-37
|0:57
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|Gytis Nemeiksa defensive rebound
|0:30
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point layup
|41-37
|0:01
|+3
|Ticket Gaines makes three point jump shot
|41-40
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:44
|+3
|Quincy Olivari makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|44-40
|19:10
|Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Quincy Olivari defensive rebound
|19:05
|Dayvion McKnight misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Gytis Nemeiksa offensive rebound
|18:58
|+2
|Gytis Nemeiksa makes two point layup
|46-40
|18:36
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|Desmond Claude defensive rebound
|18:08
|Gytis Nemeiksa turnover (lost ball) (Ticket Gaines steals)
|18:01
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|17:55
|+2
|Abou Ousmane makes two point layup
|48-40
|17:32
|Abou Ousmane blocks Garwey Dual's two point layup
|17:30
|Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|17:29
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|17:29
|+1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-40
|17:29
|+1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-40
|17:03
|Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Quincy Olivari defensive rebound
|16:56
|Quincy Olivari turnover (lost ball)
|16:39
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|50-43
|16:15
|Desmond Claude misses two point jump shot
|16:13
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|16:06
|Devin Carter misses two point layup
|16:04
|Gytis Nemeiksa defensive rebound
|16:00
|Corey Floyd Jr. shooting foul (Quincy Olivari draws the foul)
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|+1
|Quincy Olivari makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-43
|16:00
|+1
|Quincy Olivari makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-43
|15:40
|Corey Floyd Jr. turnover (traveling)
|15:26
|Gytis Nemeiksa misses two point layup
|15:24
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|15:12
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Friars offensive rebound
|15:09
|Abou Ousmane personal foul (Rafael Castro draws the foul)
|15:07
|Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|Trey Green defensive rebound
|15:03
|Rafael Castro personal foul (Trey Green draws the foul)
|14:52
|+3
|Gytis Nemeiksa makes three point jump shot
|55-43
|14:36
|Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|14:27
|+3
|Gytis Nemeiksa makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|58-43
|14:26
|Friars 30 second timeout
|14:26
|TV timeout
|14:01
|Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass)
|13:39
|Desmond Claude misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|Desmond Claude offensive rebound
|13:29
|+3
|Trey Green makes three point jump shot (Desmond Claude assists)
|61-43
|12:59
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:57
|Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|12:46
|Gytis Nemeiksa offensive foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|12:46
|Gytis Nemeiksa turnover (offensive foul)
|12:19
|Abou Ousmane shooting foul (Ticket Gaines draws the foul)
|12:19
|+1
|Ticket Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-44
|12:19
|+1
|Ticket Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-45
|11:54
|+3
|Trey Green makes three point jump shot
|64-45
|11:33
|Trey Green personal foul (Jayden Pierre draws the foul)
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:21
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|64-47
|10:56
|Trey Green misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|10:54
|Gytis Nemeiksa personal foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|10:31
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Rich Barron assists)
|64-49
|10:23
|Quincy Olivari offensive foul (Rich Barron draws the foul)
|10:23
|Quincy Olivari turnover (offensive foul)
|10:00
|Quincy Olivari personal foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|10:00
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-50
|10:00
|Devin Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:00
|Sasa Ciani defensive rebound
|10:00
|Josh Oduro personal foul (Sasa Ciani draws the foul)
|10:00
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|9:35
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|Rich Barron defensive rebound
|9:20
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
|64-52
|9:20
|Dailyn Swain shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|9:20
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|64-53
|9:06
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point jump shot
|66-53
|8:43
|Abou Ousmane shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|8:43
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-54
|8:43
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-55
|8:28
|+3
|Trey Green makes three point jump shot
|69-55
|8:10
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|8:08
|Musketeers defensive rebound
|7:50
|Josh Oduro blocks Desmond Claude's two point layup
|7:48
|Desmond Claude offensive rebound
|7:39
|+2
|Trey Green makes two point jump shot
|71-55
|7:14
|Sasa Ciani personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|7:14
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:14
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:14
|Sasa Ciani defensive rebound
|6:58
|+2
|Trey Green makes two point layup (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|73-55
|6:40
|Sasa Ciani personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|6:40
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-56
|6:40
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:40
|Desmond Claude defensive rebound
|6:27
|Devin Carter personal foul (Desmond Claude draws the foul)
|6:19
|Dayvion McKnight misses two point layup
|6:17
|Gytis Nemeiksa offensive rebound
|5:57
|Trey Green misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|5:45
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|73-58
|5:25
|Sasa Ciani misses two point jump shot
|5:23
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|5:10
|Dayvion McKnight personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|5:10
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:10
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-59
|4:51
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|Gytis Nemeiksa offensive rebound
|4:43
|Trey Green misses two point layup
|4:41
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|4:37
|Gytis Nemeiksa shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|4:37
|Friars 30 second timeout
|4:37
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|73-60
|4:37
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-61
|4:12
|+2
|Abou Ousmane makes two point layup
|75-61
|3:45
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|3:43
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|3:43
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|3:41
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|3:41
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|3:39
|Garwey Dual offensive rebound
|3:39
|Desmond Claude shooting foul (Garwey Dual draws the foul)
|3:39
|TV timeout
|3:39
|+1
|Garwey Dual makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-62
|3:39
|+1
|Garwey Dual makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-63
|3:31
|+2
|Trey Green makes two point jump shot
|77-63
|3:11
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|77-65
|2:47
|Jayden Pierre shooting foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|2:47
|Dayvion McKnight misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:47
|+1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-65
|2:38
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|2:28
|Devin Carter turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Claude steals)
|2:23
|+3
|Trey Green makes three point jump shot (Desmond Claude assists)
|81-65
|2:04
|Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|Trey Green defensive rebound
|1:53
|+2
|Abou Ousmane makes two point layup (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|83-65
|1:38
|Jayden Pierre turnover (bad pass) (Dayvion McKnight steals)
|1:37
|Jayden Pierre personal foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|1:37
|+1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-65
|1:37
|+1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|85-65
|1:21
|Rich Barron misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Trey Green defensive rebound
|0:56
|Quincy Olivari misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|0:41
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:39
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|0:13
|Quincy Olivari misses two point hook shot
|0:11
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|0:11
|Quincy Olivari misses two point hook shot
|0:13
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|0:39
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|0:54
|Quincy Olivari misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|Trey Green defensive rebound
|1:19
|Rich Barron misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|+ 1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:37
|+ 1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:37
|Jayden Pierre personal foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|65
|Field Goals
|32-63 (50.8%)
|21-53 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|12-24 (50.0%)
|8-30 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|30
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Xavier 8-8
|74.6 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|17.1 APG
|Providence 11-6
|73.0 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|50.8
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Claude
|21
|5
|2
|9/16
|3/6
|0/1
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|G. Nemeiksa
|11
|7
|0
|4/7
|2/3
|1/1
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Q. Olivari
|10
|3
|0
|3/10
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. McKnight
|8
|5
|8
|1/4
|0/1
|6/8
|1
|35
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|A. Ousmane
|6
|4
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Green
|23
|6
|0
|9/14
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|D. Swain
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Ciani
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Djokovic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Craft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sabourin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ducharme
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nzeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Freemantle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|34
|11
|32/63
|12/24
|9/12
|21
|200
|6
|3
|8
|8
|26
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barron
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Floyd Jr.
|3
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Castro
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. O'Haire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Santoro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. DeLaurier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|27
|12
|21/53
|8/30
|15/22
|13
|200
|5
|3
|10
|6
|21
