Boston College, Notre Dame hope to have missing pieces back
Boston College is hoping it will be back at full strength when it faces visiting Notre Dame in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Monday night.
BC (10-6, 1-4 ACC) had only seven scholarship players available for an 89-78 loss at Clemson on Saturday. Quinten Post, Prince Aligbe and Armani Mighty all missed the game with stomach flu. Post is the team's leading scorer (16.9) and rebounder (7.7).
Following Saturday's loss, BC coach Earl Grant said he wasn't sure if any of the three would be able to play Monday.
"I don't know," he said. "Our trainer is thinking maybe it could be something that we ate because it hit us all at the same time.
"We'll know for sure in the next 12 hours. We knew the situation we were coming into. We just said we'll use what we got and do the best job that we can."
Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 18 points and six assists.
Notre Dame (7-10, 2-4) was also short-handed for Saturday's 67-58 loss to Florida State. Tae Davis suffered a sprained ankle in practice Friday and didn't play against the Seminoles. Davis is averaging 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 26 minutes per game.
"He landed funny (in practice) and he wanted to play today," Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "So he's day to day, so we'll see. You know it's a quick turnaround playing Boston College on Monday. Appreciate that ACC. Last I checked ... there's only two teams in the league that play on one day rest this whole season, right? Not that I went through everybody's schedule and checked that out to see if anybody else plays on one day rest, but we do and there's no excuses for us.
"But hopefully he can take the rest of (Saturday) and (Sunday) and be back to help us. If not we got to fight. We got to fight. No excuses. No excuses for us not to go there and fight."
Markus Burton, Notre Dame's top scorer with 16.2 points per game, led the way with 20 points. It was the fifth time he's scored at least 20 points this season.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 7-10
|63.0 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Boston College 10-6
|78.9 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Burton
|17
|33.2
|16.2
|3.3
|4.0
|1.40
|0.20
|3.9
|40.4
|29.2
|83.3
|0.8
|2.5
|J. Konieczny
|17
|27.1
|9.5
|5.9
|0.8
|0.90
|0.40
|1.4
|43.7
|31.7
|80.0
|1.8
|4.1
|T. Davis
|16
|25.9
|8.3
|5.8
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|48.5
|11.5
|63.0
|1.8
|4
|B. Shrewsberry
|17
|26.3
|8.3
|2.4
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|35.3
|32.3
|88.2
|0.1
|2.2
|J. Roper II
|15
|28.1
|7.5
|4.5
|0.6
|1.10
|0.10
|1.1
|39.3
|32.7
|58.8
|1.1
|3.4
|C. Booth
|17
|18.3
|6.5
|4.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.50
|0.9
|41.1
|29.3
|55.2
|0.7
|3.6
|K. Njie
|13
|25.8
|4.7
|6.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.90
|1.2
|34.0
|20.0
|68.6
|2.2
|3.8
|M. Zona
|17
|12.2
|2.2
|2.4
|0.7
|0.40
|0.20
|0.2
|43.8
|31.3
|36.4
|1
|1.4
|L. Imes
|15
|16.3
|1.9
|2.1
|0.9
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|33.3
|15.8
|85.7
|0.1
|1.9
|T. Sanders Jr.
|4
|3
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|T. Hattan
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Wade
|5
|4.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|R. Braiton
|4
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Crowe
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Harbaugh
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Kelly
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|63.0
|40.2
|9.8
|5.80
|2.60
|13.6
|40.2
|29.2
|71.2
|10.3
|27.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|15
|31.5
|16.9
|7.7
|3.3
|0.70
|2.10
|3.0
|51.1
|44.7
|82.0
|2.2
|5.5
|C. Harris Jr.
|15
|30.4
|15.7
|2.9
|1.8
|1.10
|0.00
|1.0
|48.9
|43.0
|67.6
|0.4
|2.5
|J. Zackery
|16
|32.4
|11.7
|3.1
|4.4
|1.80
|0.10
|1.5
|46.4
|27.8
|81.4
|0.6
|2.4
|D. McGlockton
|16
|28.4
|10.3
|6.4
|1.1
|0.60
|1.10
|0.8
|58.8
|32.0
|74.2
|2.4
|4.1
|M. Madsen
|16
|17.3
|6.8
|2.8
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.9
|45.5
|48.9
|100.0
|0.2
|2.6
|P. Aligbe
|15
|23.6
|6.6
|4.8
|0.6
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|42.5
|9.5
|65.7
|1.5
|3.3
|D. Hand Jr.
|16
|16.7
|6.3
|2.3
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.5
|36.5
|35.6
|75.9
|0.4
|1.9
|C. Kelley III
|16
|13.9
|3.9
|1.6
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|35.4
|25.7
|57.1
|0.3
|1.4
|E. Strong
|10
|7.3
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|52.2
|28.6
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|15
|6.1
|1.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.2
|41.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|78.9
|38.8
|14.4
|6.50
|4.10
|10.2
|46.9
|36.3
|75.0
|9.8
|25.8
