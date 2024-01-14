No. 3 Kansas heads to hostile territory to face Oklahoma State
No. 3 Kansas will try to avoid a slip-up on Tuesday night when the Jayhawks travel to play Oklahoma State in a Big 12 game in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State is 8-8 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 games, so the Cowboys will be home underdogs.
Kansas (14-2, 2-1 in the Big 12) notched a 78-66 home victory over No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday, but that win came three days after it blew a 16-point lead in a 65-60 loss Wednesday to Big 12 newcomer UCF in Orlando.
After beating Oklahoma, Kansas coach Bill Self said he always reminds his players after a loss to "not let one become two."
"I thought we played really well," Self said. "Probably the best game we played in a long time, maybe since Connecticut."
The Jayhawks are 7-1 since a 69-65 home victory over UConn on Dec. 1.
"I thought we shared the ball well and got what we wanted on offense (against Oklahoma)," Self said. "We didn't shoot it well. We didn't defend great, but pretty well.
"We had some guys who had good individual performances. The first half I thought we played well, and the second half we kind of separated it a bit."
The Jayhawks showed their national-title potential by outscoring Oklahoma 40-29 in the second half. Kansas got 24 points and 14 rebounds from Hunter Dickinson, a grad transfer from Michigan, and 21 from Kevin McCullar.
McCullar leads Kansas in scoring at 19.9 points and averages 6.6 rebounds per game, with Dickinson scoring 19.2 points and leading the Jayhawks in rebounds with 12 per game. KJ Adams checks in with averages of 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Oklahoma State has lost three in a row, but the Cowboys are 8-3 at their raucous Gallagher-Iba Arena home court and nearly upset then-No. 18 Baylor in a 75-70 overtime loss Jan. 6.
Saturday, Oklahoma State fell 66-42 to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, in a game delayed by more than two hours because of frigid weather and the Cowboys' travel problems.
The Cowboys didn't arrive in Ames until three hours before game time. Eric Dailey Jr. scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting for Oklahoma State, who were held under 50 points for the first time this season after scoring fewer than 50 twice last season.
"I hope this doesn't in any way come across (as an excuse). We played bad," Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. "We didn't play well. And really the weather had nothing to do with how we played.
"We had a bunch of bad options in all honesty, right? ... So, weather, right? You can't really do anything or control it. So, we took the best of the really bad options."
Javon Small leads Oklahoma State with 14.8 points and 4.3 assists per game, while the Cowboys get 12.6 points per game from Bryce Thompson (36.8 percent on 3-pointers) and 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game from Dailey.
Kansas has won the past five meetings and leads the series 123-60.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|3 Kansas 14-2
|78.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|20.9 APG
|Oklahoma State 8-8
|72.8 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. McCullar Jr.
|16
|34.9
|19.9
|6.6
|4.5
|1.50
|0.60
|2.6
|48.1
|36.8
|84.3
|0.7
|5.9
|H. Dickinson
|16
|31.9
|19.2
|12.0
|1.8
|1.30
|1.40
|1.8
|60.5
|47.1
|72.1
|2.8
|9.2
|K. Adams Jr.
|16
|32.6
|12.6
|5.1
|3.1
|1.20
|0.80
|1.7
|60.9
|0.0
|57.9
|1.8
|3.3
|D. Harris Jr.
|16
|35.8
|6.9
|2.1
|7.1
|1.30
|0.40
|2.6
|39.6
|44.4
|71.4
|0.3
|1.8
|J. Furphy
|15
|13.7
|5.7
|2.7
|0.3
|0.60
|0.20
|0.5
|47.0
|34.8
|63.6
|0.8
|1.9
|E. Jackson
|16
|23
|5.2
|1.5
|2.7
|0.80
|0.30
|1.6
|36.1
|28.6
|92.0
|0.3
|1.2
|M. Jankovich
|3
|5.3
|3.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|60.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|N. Timberlake
|16
|11.3
|3.6
|1.3
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|35.6
|27.5
|55.6
|0.1
|1.2
|P. Braun
|16
|8.2
|3.0
|1.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.80
|0.4
|75.9
|40.0
|50.0
|0.2
|1.5
|J. McDowell
|15
|7.1
|1.9
|1.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|25.0
|27.8
|83.3
|0.6
|0.8
|W. Evers
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Wilhite
|3
|3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.3
|P. Cassidy
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|78.5
|42.5
|20.9
|7.40
|4.40
|12.3
|50.2
|35.8
|74.1
|9.1
|29.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Small
|15
|32.3
|14.8
|5.1
|4.3
|0.80
|0.30
|2.5
|42.9
|40.5
|87.7
|0.3
|4.8
|B. Thompson
|13
|28.5
|12.6
|2.1
|1.7
|0.70
|0.20
|2.0
|41.8
|36.8
|61.8
|0.6
|1.5
|E. Dailey Jr.
|16
|25.3
|9.8
|5.8
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.3
|47.5
|27.9
|56.6
|1.5
|4.3
|Q. Williams
|16
|30.6
|7.1
|6.3
|2.5
|1.40
|0.30
|2.4
|49.5
|36.4
|55.0
|1.8
|4.5
|J. Wright
|16
|16.5
|6.3
|1.0
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|0.6
|35.2
|30.6
|83.3
|0.3
|0.7
|B. Garrison
|16
|21.6
|6.1
|6.0
|1.4
|0.50
|1.80
|1.5
|58.0
|0.0
|58.1
|1.6
|4.4
|M. Marsh
|15
|15
|5.7
|3.7
|1.1
|0.10
|0.40
|1.2
|56.9
|0.0
|64.7
|1.4
|2.3
|J. Hicklen
|16
|17.3
|5.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|40.3
|43.9
|25.0
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Keller
|11
|12.4
|5.3
|1.5
|1.1
|0.10
|0.00
|1.2
|56.4
|38.9
|70.0
|0.5
|1
|J. McBride
|13
|7.5
|3.1
|1.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|56.3
|30.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.9
|I. Miranda
|3
|5.3
|2.7
|2.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|50.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.7
|C. Dow
|14
|9.2
|2.1
|1.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|31.0
|32.1
|75.0
|0.1
|1.2
|W. Church
|4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|C. Sager
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|72.8
|39.8
|15.1
|5.90
|3.30
|13.8
|45.6
|36.2
|65.5
|9.9
|26.9
-
FLA
6TENN0
0159 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP2
-
SAM
WCU0
0158 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
BUT
XAV0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm FS1
-
BALL
EMU0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BGSU
M-OH0
0145.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BUF
TOL0
0154.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CMU
OHIO0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZ
ALA0
0162 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
MOSU
INST0
0154.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
2PUR
IND0
0151 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
RICH
DUQ0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
19TCU
CINCY0
0150.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
NCST0
0151 O/U
-2
7:00pm ACCN
-
WMU
AKR0
0147 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
9BAYL
KSU0
0139.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
RICE0
0137.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
KENT
NIU0
0150 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
STL
21DAY0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
TEMP
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SJU
HALL0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm FS1
-
AF
COLST0
0135 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
GT
CLEM0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
24IAST
20BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
OKST0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm ESPN
-
TXAM
ARK0
0147 O/U
+3
9:00pm SECN
-
UGA
SC0
0136.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
11WISC
PSU0
0145.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm BTN
-
SJSU
FRES0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
UNLV
BSU0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
16UTST
NMEX0
0157 O/U
-6
10:30pm FS1