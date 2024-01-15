Nate Oats has made his mark as an offensive-minded coach at Alabama, but he has been most pleased with his team's defensive progress in Southeastern Conference play.

The Crimson Tide (11-5, 3-0 SEC) hope to continue that trend when they host struggling Missouri (8-8, 0-3) Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama is coming off an 82-74 victory at Mississippi State Saturday. The Tide held the Bulldogs to 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent from the 3-point arc in the second half.,

"As good an offense as we have, we're not going to win tough games without playing good defense and we played better defense tonight," Oats said.

"I thought we played harder than a hard-playing team. I thought our guys answered the bell when I challenged them to do that."

Prior to that victory, Alabama won 78-75 at Vanderbilt and shut down South Carolina 74-47 at home to start league play.

The Crimson Tide have been paced by Mark Sears, who averages 20.3 points per game and shoots 48.8 percent from 3-point range.

Aaron Estrada (13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds per game) and Grant Nelson (12.6, 5.7) are the other key starters, but Alabama features a deep rotation. Nine players are averaging at least 12.7 minutes per game, allowing Alabama to play with great pace.

Missouri, which is coming off of a tough, 71-69 overtime loss at home to South Carolina, is led by Sean East II. He averages 17.1 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Noah Carter is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and Tamar Bates (10.8) and Nick Honor (10.3) are also scoring in double figures.

With his team struggling offensively, Missouri coach Dennis Gates has given forward Jesus Carralero Martin a bigger role. Carralero Martin played 19 minutes at Kentucky and a season-high 25 minutes against South Carolina while earning four assists in each game.

"He has a high basketball IQ," Gates said. "He's a great passer, he's a connector. He has strength, meaning he's able to battle, he's able to switch. And those intangibles, you can't get enough of.

"So that's where his minutes have increased. And mentally and emotionally he's been in the right place, being able to recover from mistakes."

