Improving on defense, Alabama takes aim at Missouri
Nate Oats has made his mark as an offensive-minded coach at Alabama, but he has been most pleased with his team's defensive progress in Southeastern Conference play.
The Crimson Tide (11-5, 3-0 SEC) hope to continue that trend when they host struggling Missouri (8-8, 0-3) Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama is coming off an 82-74 victory at Mississippi State Saturday. The Tide held the Bulldogs to 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent from the 3-point arc in the second half.,
"As good an offense as we have, we're not going to win tough games without playing good defense and we played better defense tonight," Oats said.
"I thought we played harder than a hard-playing team. I thought our guys answered the bell when I challenged them to do that."
Prior to that victory, Alabama won 78-75 at Vanderbilt and shut down South Carolina 74-47 at home to start league play.
The Crimson Tide have been paced by Mark Sears, who averages 20.3 points per game and shoots 48.8 percent from 3-point range.
Aaron Estrada (13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds per game) and Grant Nelson (12.6, 5.7) are the other key starters, but Alabama features a deep rotation. Nine players are averaging at least 12.7 minutes per game, allowing Alabama to play with great pace.
Missouri, which is coming off of a tough, 71-69 overtime loss at home to South Carolina, is led by Sean East II. He averages 17.1 points and 3.8 assists per game.
Noah Carter is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and Tamar Bates (10.8) and Nick Honor (10.3) are also scoring in double figures.
With his team struggling offensively, Missouri coach Dennis Gates has given forward Jesus Carralero Martin a bigger role. Carralero Martin played 19 minutes at Kentucky and a season-high 25 minutes against South Carolina while earning four assists in each game.
"He has a high basketball IQ," Gates said. "He's a great passer, he's a connector. He has strength, meaning he's able to battle, he's able to switch. And those intangibles, you can't get enough of.
"So that's where his minutes have increased. And mentally and emotionally he's been in the right place, being able to recover from mistakes."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. East II
|16
|33.6
|17.1
|3.4
|3.7
|1.30
|0.20
|2.6
|54.1
|51.1
|78.8
|0.5
|2.9
|N. Carter
|16
|28.2
|12.8
|6.0
|1.4
|1.00
|0.90
|1.2
|40.8
|28.8
|76.8
|1.1
|4.9
|T. Bates
|16
|21.5
|10.8
|1.9
|1.1
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|53.1
|48.7
|91.9
|0.9
|1
|N. Honor
|16
|30.7
|10.3
|1.4
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.4
|36.9
|38.6
|80.8
|0.4
|0.9
|C. Grill
|9
|21.9
|8.4
|5.8
|1.4
|1.10
|0.20
|0.8
|36.4
|29.2
|82.4
|1.3
|4.4
|A. Robinson II
|15
|13.9
|4.5
|2.3
|1.5
|1.60
|0.30
|0.6
|38.9
|23.8
|71.4
|0.7
|1.6
|C. Vanover
|13
|11.9
|4.4
|2.3
|0.3
|0.80
|1.00
|0.2
|50.0
|17.6
|88.9
|0.7
|1.6
|A. Shaw
|16
|16.9
|3.8
|3.9
|0.4
|0.40
|1.60
|0.9
|69.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1.4
|2.5
|J. Tonje
|8
|9.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|50.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Carralero Martin
|13
|11.7
|2.2
|2.1
|2.0
|0.80
|0.50
|0.5
|32.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0.8
|1.2
|T. Pierce
|13
|6.7
|2.2
|1.2
|0.1
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|38.7
|20.0
|16.7
|0.2
|1
|C. Lewis
|14
|7.3
|1.9
|1.1
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|32.4
|20.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Butler
|14
|7.6
|1.8
|1.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.90
|0.3
|37.0
|20.0
|25.0
|0.6
|1.2
|K. Brown
|2
|6.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Francois
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Majak
|10
|2.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|16
|0.0
|75.6
|36.8
|13.8
|8.60
|5.80
|11.0
|44.8
|33.2
|76.2
|10.2
|23.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sears
|16
|30.3
|20.3
|4.3
|3.5
|1.50
|0.10
|2.0
|54.5
|48.8
|82.8
|1
|3.3
|A. Estrada
|16
|28.1
|13.1
|5.1
|3.8
|1.60
|0.20
|2.4
|44.6
|38.6
|85.7
|1.3
|3.8
|G. Nelson
|16
|26.1
|12.6
|5.7
|2.2
|0.80
|1.60
|1.4
|43.6
|26.5
|85.7
|1.3
|4.4
|R. Griffen
|16
|25.6
|9.8
|3.7
|1.8
|0.40
|0.20
|1.4
|48.6
|34.4
|80.5
|0.9
|2.8
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|16
|22
|7.5
|2.6
|1.3
|0.90
|0.10
|0.6
|42.5
|44.8
|100.0
|0.4
|2.2
|S. Walters
|16
|13
|6.6
|2.3
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|51.6
|48.8
|84.0
|0.4
|1.9
|J. Stevenson
|16
|15.8
|5.6
|2.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.40
|1.3
|45.1
|29.5
|76.5
|0.7
|2
|M. Wague
|15
|12.6
|5.4
|3.5
|0.8
|0.90
|0.70
|1.1
|66.7
|100.0
|76.9
|2
|1.5
|N. Pringle
|15
|15.5
|5.1
|4.3
|0.4
|0.50
|0.70
|0.7
|73.8
|0.0
|43.8
|1.7
|2.5
|D. Cosby Jr.
|10
|10.3
|4.8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|40.5
|40.6
|83.3
|0.1
|1.2
|M. Dioubate
|12
|6.1
|1.7
|1.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.1
|25.0
|33.3
|44.0
|0.9
|0.9
|K. Spears
|6
|1.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|M. Scharnowski
|7
|1.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|90.1
|43.3
|15.4
|7.60
|4.20
|11.9
|48.9
|39.2
|77.7
|12.0
|27.7
-
FLA
6TENN0
0159 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP2
-
SAM
WCU0
0158 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
BUT
XAV0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm FS1
-
BALL
EMU0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BGSU
M-OH0
0145.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BUF
TOL0
0154.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CMU
OHIO0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZ
ALA0
0162 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
MOSU
INST0
0154.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
2PUR
IND0
0151 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
RICH
DUQ0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
19TCU
CINCY0
0150.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
NCST0
0151 O/U
-2
7:00pm ACCN
-
WMU
AKR0
0147 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
9BAYL
KSU0
0139.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
RICE0
0137.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
KENT
NIU0
0150 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
STL
21DAY0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
TEMP
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SJU
HALL0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm FS1
-
AF
COLST0
0135 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
GT
CLEM0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
24IAST
20BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
OKST0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm ESPN
-
TXAM
ARK0
0147 O/U
+3
9:00pm SECN
-
UGA
SC0
0136.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
11WISC
PSU0
0145.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm BTN
-
SJSU
FRES0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
UNLV
BSU0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
16UTST
NMEX0
0157 O/U
-6
10:30pm FS1