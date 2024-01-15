Texas A&M sees Arkansas as another 'big game' after upset win
After earning what is easily its best victory of the season to date, Texas A&M now will try to repeat that winning feat when it hits the road to face Arkansas on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Ark.
Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated a ranked team for the first time this season with a 97-92 overtime victory at home Saturday over then-No. 6 Kentucky. It was the Aggies' fourth game against a Top 25 team and second consecutive after a 66-55 loss at then-No. 16 Auburn last Tuesday.
In its first victory over Kentucky since 2018, Texas A&M received 31 points, six rebounds and five assists from Wade Taylor IV, as well as a season-high 28 points from Tyrece Radford, who also had nine rebounds.
But Radford fouled Kentucky's Reed Sheppard on a rebound attempt with less than a second remaining in regulation. Sheppard converted both free throws to send the game into overtime.
Radford scored the Aggies' first three points of overtime and they held the Wildcats to three points in the extra period to win it.
"I think we should look at every game like we did today because every game in this league is a big game," Taylor said. "I think this is a step in the right direction. ... We told each other to keep shooting and shots are going to fall and we'll be fine at the end of the day."
Arkansas (9-7, 0-3) was on a three-game winning streak before SEC play began, then opened the conference schedule with consecutive defeats to Auburn, Georgia and Florida, with the last two on the road.
During Saturday's 90-68 blowout loss, Florida held Arkansas to 37.7-percent shooting from the floor. The Razorbacks also were outrebounded 48-31 as Tramon Mark was held to 12 points, more than four below his season average.
The Razorbacks resorted to a zone defense but the Gators' offense continued to deliver with at least 44 points in each half. Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman said he had never used a zone defense at the college level.
"We've been here four years and we've been a team that is super tough-minded, a team that competes and battles, and we have not done that this year at all," Musselman said. "... This group just does not grasp concepts, whether it's man (defense) or when you (use a) zone."
--Field Level Media
