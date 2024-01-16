Florida State hits road to renew rivalry with Miami
Kyshawn George is growing on the Miami Hurricanes -- literally and figuratively.
George, a reserve guard from Switzerland who played high school ball in France, is averaging 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his freshman season.
"Kyshawn is a unique player," Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. "Last year, when we recruited him, he was 6-foot-5. Now he's 6-8.
"When the season began, he was a horrendous defender. Now, he has really improved. He can guard one through four. We love what he is doing for us."
George, regarded as an NBA prospect, hopes to have a big game on Wednesday when his Hurricanes (12-4, 3-2) play host to Florida State (10-6, 4-1) in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
The Hurricanes are 9-1 at home. However, they lost their last game at home in a major upset by Louisville.
Further, the last time the Hurricanes hosted the Seminoles on Feb. 25, 2023, Florida State rallied from a 25-point deficit and won 85-84 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Matthew Cleveland.
It was the biggest comeback in ACC history.
The kicker to that story is that Cleveland has since transferred to Miami, where he is averaging 16.4 points.
Norchad Omier leads Miami in scoring (17.3) and rebounds (9.3). Wooga Poplar (15.9) and Nijel Pack (13.6) are Miami's other double-figure scorers.
"The game is not one guy," Larranaga said. "The game is five guys. We have veteran guys who know how to play."
Florida State, which went 9-23 last season, has already eclipsed its 2022-23 win total.
In addition, the Seminoles will enter Wednesday having won four straight ACC games. Florida State has beaten two teams -- Colorado and Wake Forest -- that defeated Miami.
Florida State is winning with its depth as 12 players are averaging double-digit minutes.
"We're able to keep fresh bodies," said forward Jaylan Gainey, a Brown transfer and a two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. "Other teams are playing seven guys 30-plus minutes. We're playing a lot of guys 15-to-20 minutes."
Florida State boasts three double-figure scorers: Jamir Watkins (13.0), Darin Green Jr. (12.7) and reserve Primo Spears (10.8).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Florida State 10-6
|76.7 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 12-4
|83.7 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Watkins
|16
|25.7
|13.1
|5.9
|3.3
|1.60
|0.60
|2.4
|41.9
|31.7
|78.8
|1.4
|4.6
|D. Green Jr.
|16
|31.1
|12.7
|2.9
|0.8
|1.60
|0.20
|1.1
|43.5
|40.8
|68.2
|0.4
|2.6
|P. Spears
|8
|23.1
|10.8
|1.8
|1.9
|1.30
|0.00
|1.6
|33.3
|22.2
|83.9
|0.3
|1.5
|C. Corhen
|11
|18.1
|8.2
|3.5
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|57.4
|0.0
|75.0
|1.6
|1.8
|B. Miller
|16
|23.9
|7.8
|5.3
|1.6
|1.00
|1.20
|1.4
|46.5
|32.5
|50.0
|1.3
|3.9
|J. Warley
|16
|22.7
|6.8
|2.8
|2.4
|1.30
|0.30
|0.9
|36.6
|100.0
|67.8
|1
|1.8
|C. Fletcher
|7
|15.9
|6.7
|5.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.60
|1.7
|38.8
|29.4
|57.1
|1.3
|3.7
|D. Green
|16
|16.2
|6.4
|2.6
|0.6
|0.20
|0.40
|1.1
|50.7
|16.7
|72.1
|1.4
|1.2
|C. Jackson
|16
|15.1
|4.7
|1.1
|1.4
|0.80
|0.10
|0.5
|40.9
|28.0
|77.8
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Nickelberry
|16
|12.1
|3.7
|1.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|37.2
|33.3
|64.0
|0.2
|1.2
|J. Gainey
|11
|12.8
|3.6
|3.1
|0.2
|0.60
|0.60
|0.7
|65.4
|0.0
|46.2
|0.9
|2.2
|T. Bol Bowen
|14
|10.9
|3.4
|2.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|0.8
|51.2
|15.4
|57.1
|1.1
|1.9
|T. House
|13
|4.7
|2.1
|0.5
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|52.9
|57.1
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|I. Spainhour
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Brown
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Adebisi
|6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Jones
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Mbatch
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|76.7
|39.0
|13.1
|9.20
|4.30
|12.1
|43.8
|33.6
|69.5
|10.9
|24.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Omier
|16
|28.9
|17.3
|9.4
|1.1
|1.60
|0.60
|2.3
|61.9
|32.0
|80.3
|3
|6.4
|M. Cleveland
|16
|32.9
|16.4
|5.6
|1.9
|1.40
|0.50
|2.0
|56.0
|45.5
|77.6
|1.7
|3.9
|W. Poplar
|14
|29.6
|15.9
|4.8
|2.3
|0.80
|0.40
|2.4
|49.7
|49.3
|88.2
|0.6
|4.1
|N. Pack
|14
|33.3
|13.6
|3.0
|4.1
|1.10
|0.40
|1.8
|44.3
|44.1
|84.0
|0.4
|2.6
|B. Joseph
|16
|29.8
|8.5
|3.3
|3.8
|2.10
|0.70
|1.9
|39.3
|36.8
|85.2
|0.4
|2.9
|K. George
|16
|20.4
|7.0
|2.9
|2.0
|0.60
|0.40
|1.6
|41.6
|42.4
|90.9
|0.3
|2.6
|C. Watson
|15
|13.7
|3.5
|1.6
|1.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|45.9
|33.3
|63.2
|0.1
|1.5
|A. Casey
|16
|11.7
|2.6
|2.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|39.5
|0.0
|61.5
|0.9
|1.9
|P. Djobet
|5
|4
|2.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|55.6
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|M. Nwoko
|13
|7.9
|1.9
|1.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|40.0
|0.0
|71.4
|0.6
|1
|J. Robinson
|8
|4.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0.8
|N. Cassano
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mastin
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|83.7
|40.6
|16.1
|8.20
|3.50
|12.8
|49.2
|40.7
|78.7
|9.6
|27.8
-
COLG
ARMY0
0131 O/U
+9
6:00pm
-
FURM
VMI0
0165.5 O/U
+15.5
6:00pm
-
GAST
APP0
0140 O/U
-9
6:30pm
-
BUCK
BU0
0134 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
UNCG0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
18CREI
1UCONN0
0144.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm FS1
-
DAV
FOR0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
DET
RMU0
0143.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ETSU
WOFF0
0147.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FSU
MIA0
0158.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
RAD0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0149.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
PFW0
0151.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
LAF
HC0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
NAVY0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0137 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
22MISS
LSU0
0150.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm SECN
-
MSST
8UK0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NEB
RUTG0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm BTN
-
NTEX
ECU0
0124 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
URI
STBN0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MASS
LCHI0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
UVA0
0125 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
YSU
OAK0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ARST
USM0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
SIU0
0133 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
DRKE
ILST0
0139 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
UIC0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
TUL
UAB0
0164.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTSA
TLSA0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
TEX0
0137 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm LHN
-
LA
TXST0
0136 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
VALP
EVAN0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
WV
15OKLA0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
13AUB
VAN0
0147 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LOU
4UNC0
0156 O/U
-21
9:00pm ACCN
-
MD
NW0
0132 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
UNI
BELM0
0149 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PROV
DEP0
0135.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm FS1
-
25TTU
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
USC
12ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESPN
-
NEV
SDSU0
0141 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm CBSSN