After reaching the 20-point mark four times in his first 10 games, Maryland leading scorer Jahmir Young has accomplished that feat in five of the past six.

"It looks like he's getting back to his rhythm," Terrapins coach Kevin Willard said. "He's just a kid that loves to win and wants to win."

Young and Maryland hope to carry the momentum from the team's biggest victory of the season into Wednesday's visit to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern.

Young contributed 28 points and eight assists Sunday as Maryland won 76-67 at then-No. 10 Illinois.

Now the Terrapins (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are seeking a three-game conference winning streak, and their usual suspects are a big reason.

In addition to Young, who tops the Terrapins with 19.9 points per game, second-leading scorer Julian Reese (13.8) has shone lately. Reese notched a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds against Illinois, and has 48 points, 33 rebounds, nine blocks and six steals over his past three games.

Northwestern (12-4, 3-2) fell short in its bid for a three-game conference winning streak with Saturday's 71-63 loss at then-No. 15 Wisconsin. The Badgers limited the Wildcats to 25 first-half points on 36 percent shooting.

Ty Berry's 3-pointer tied the game at 61 with 4:16 to go, but the Wildcats were outscored 10-2 the rest of the way. Still, Northwestern coach Chris Collins lauded the team's effort after a slow start as a building block for growth.

"When you play the elite teams in the conference on the road, you want to be in a position right in the end to have a chance," Collins said. "And we were there."

The Wildcats, who play three of their next four at home beginning Wednesday, are looking for offensive balance beyond leading scorer Boo Buie.

Buie scored 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting against Wisconsin, but Matthew Nicholson (13 points) was the only other Wildcats player in double figures.

Berry scored just six points, ending a run of five straight games in double figures.

