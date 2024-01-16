Jahmir Young fueling Maryland's rise; Northwestern seeks balance
After reaching the 20-point mark four times in his first 10 games, Maryland leading scorer Jahmir Young has accomplished that feat in five of the past six.
"It looks like he's getting back to his rhythm," Terrapins coach Kevin Willard said. "He's just a kid that loves to win and wants to win."
Young and Maryland hope to carry the momentum from the team's biggest victory of the season into Wednesday's visit to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern.
Young contributed 28 points and eight assists Sunday as Maryland won 76-67 at then-No. 10 Illinois.
Now the Terrapins (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are seeking a three-game conference winning streak, and their usual suspects are a big reason.
In addition to Young, who tops the Terrapins with 19.9 points per game, second-leading scorer Julian Reese (13.8) has shone lately. Reese notched a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds against Illinois, and has 48 points, 33 rebounds, nine blocks and six steals over his past three games.
Northwestern (12-4, 3-2) fell short in its bid for a three-game conference winning streak with Saturday's 71-63 loss at then-No. 15 Wisconsin. The Badgers limited the Wildcats to 25 first-half points on 36 percent shooting.
Ty Berry's 3-pointer tied the game at 61 with 4:16 to go, but the Wildcats were outscored 10-2 the rest of the way. Still, Northwestern coach Chris Collins lauded the team's effort after a slow start as a building block for growth.
"When you play the elite teams in the conference on the road, you want to be in a position right in the end to have a chance," Collins said. "And we were there."
The Wildcats, who play three of their next four at home beginning Wednesday, are looking for offensive balance beyond leading scorer Boo Buie.
Buie scored 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting against Wisconsin, but Matthew Nicholson (13 points) was the only other Wildcats player in double figures.
Berry scored just six points, ending a run of five straight games in double figures.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Maryland 11-6
|70.9 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Northwestern 12-4
|73.0 PPG
|32.6 RPG
|16.2 APG
|0
|FG%
|0
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|0
|FT%
|0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|16
|34.5
|19.9
|4.4
|4.0
|1.50
|0.40
|2.9
|42.1
|33.0
|88.3
|1
|3.4
|J. Reese
|17
|30.7
|13.8
|9.8
|1.0
|1.20
|2.30
|1.8
|51.3
|0.0
|58.0
|3.2
|6.5
|D. Scott
|17
|28.5
|10.7
|5.1
|0.8
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|41.4
|37.5
|79.5
|1.5
|3.6
|D. Harris-Smith
|17
|28.8
|7.6
|4.8
|2.7
|1.20
|0.20
|1.9
|34.4
|17.0
|59.3
|1.5
|3.3
|J. Geronimo
|17
|22.9
|6.2
|3.6
|0.6
|0.70
|1.10
|1.0
|45.1
|11.1
|70.7
|1.7
|1.9
|J. Long
|15
|18.6
|5.0
|1.6
|1.6
|0.90
|0.10
|0.9
|42.9
|26.5
|75.0
|0.4
|1.2
|J. Kaiser Jr.
|17
|19.2
|4.2
|2.5
|0.2
|0.90
|0.10
|0.5
|24.2
|23.9
|80.0
|1
|1.5
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|15
|7.3
|2.3
|1.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|40.0
|0.8
|1
|N. Batchelor
|16
|7.8
|2.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|35.7
|34.6
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|J. Lamothe
|8
|10.6
|1.5
|1.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|30.8
|22.2
|50.0
|0.3
|0.9
|B. Murphy
|4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Traore
|6
|7.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|L. Sotell
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|17
|0.0
|70.9
|41.1
|10.9
|7.40
|5.20
|11.6
|41.1
|27.5
|70.1
|12.8
|24.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|16
|35.5
|18.3
|3.4
|4.9
|1.30
|0.10
|2.3
|44.9
|35.2
|84.5
|0.6
|2.8
|B. Barnhizer
|16
|35.4
|13.8
|6.9
|2.6
|1.80
|0.80
|1.6
|42.1
|31.3
|73.2
|1.6
|5.3
|T. Berry
|16
|30.4
|11.7
|3.9
|1.3
|1.70
|0.00
|1.2
|48.2
|44.7
|85.0
|0.5
|3.4
|R. Langborg
|16
|32.1
|11.4
|2.8
|2.6
|1.00
|0.20
|1.3
|44.1
|38.3
|72.0
|0.3
|2.4
|N. Martinelli
|16
|20.4
|7.1
|3.1
|1.0
|0.70
|0.10
|0.5
|58.1
|30.8
|76.9
|1.2
|1.9
|M. Nicholson
|16
|19.6
|4.4
|3.4
|1.9
|0.40
|1.30
|0.5
|63.0
|0.0
|57.1
|1.1
|2.3
|L. Hunger
|14
|9.3
|4.1
|1.7
|0.6
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|62.2
|33.3
|58.3
|0.6
|1.1
|B. Preston
|15
|11.5
|2.1
|2.7
|0.9
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|39.3
|0.0
|41.7
|1.3
|1.4
|G. Hurlburt
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Clayton
|14
|8.9
|0.6
|0.8
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|25.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Mullins
|7
|2.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|16
|0.0
|73.0
|32.6
|16.2
|7.60
|3.20
|9.4
|47.0
|37.1
|72.4
|8.1
|22.3
COLG
ARMY0
0131 O/U
+9
6:00pm
FURM
VMI0
0165.5 O/U
+15.5
6:00pm
GAST
APP0
0140 O/U
-9
6:30pm
BUCK
BU0
0134 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
CHAT
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
CIT
UNCG0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
18CREI
1UCONN0
0144.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm FS1
DAV
FOR0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
DET
RMU0
0143.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
ETSU
WOFF0
0147.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
FSU
MIA0
0158.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
GWEB
RAD0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
HIPT
PRES0
0149.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
IUPU
PFW0
0151.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
LAF
HC0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
LEH
NAVY0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
LON
SCUP0
0137 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
22MISS
LSU0
0150.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm SECN
MSST
8UK0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
NEB
RUTG0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm BTN
NTEX
ECU0
0124 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
URI
STBN0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
MASS
LCHI0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
VT
UVA0
0125 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
YSU
OAK0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
ARST
USM0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
BRAD
SIU0
0133 O/U
+2
8:00pm
DRKE
ILST0
0139 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
MURR
UIC0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
TUL
UAB0
0164.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
UTSA
TLSA0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
UCF
TEX0
0137 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm LHN
LA
TXST0
0136 O/U
-1
8:00pm
VALP
EVAN0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
WV
15OKLA0
0145 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
13AUB
VAN0
0147 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm SECN
LOU
4UNC0
0156 O/U
-21
9:00pm ACCN
MD
NW0
0132 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
UNI
BELM0
0149 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm CBSSN
PROV
DEP0
0135.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm FS1
25TTU
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
UCLA
ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
USC
12ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESPN
NEV
SDSU0
0141 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm CBSSN