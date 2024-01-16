No. 22 Ole Miss looks to pick up more steam vs. LSU
No. 22 Ole Miss has responded well to its first loss of the season.
LSU will have to respond to its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season when it plays the Rebels on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La.
Ole Miss (15-1, 2-1) fell 90-64 at then-No. 5 Tennessee in its SEC opener on Jan. 6 before posting double-digit home victories against Florida last Wednesday and Vanderbilt on Saturday. On Monday the Rebels returned to No. 22 in the AP poll.
"Responding is a big part of a team sport," Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. "It's not going to be rainbows and popsicles every day. We've had the ability to respond, from game to game, from practice drill to practice drill, from possession to possession, and these guys have shown the ability to respond, and that's an important trait."
The Rebels have shown their versatility by winning their last two games with contrasting styles, scoring 103 points against Florida and holding Vanderbilt to 56.
Beard hopes his team can string together more victories after starting the season with a 13-game winning streak that tied the school record.
"If you're going to do the things we'd like to do -- to be one of those teams in the (NCAA) Tournament that has a chance to win six games on three weekends -- then you've got to have some streaks throughout the season to prove to yourself that you can do it," Beard said. "We're only three rounds into an 18-round fight, and we've got a lot of work to do."
The Tigers (10-6, 2-1) had plenty of contrast in their last game, a 93-78 loss at No. 16 Auburn on Saturday.
LSU fell behind by as many as 28 points before igniting a 21-2 run that got the Tigers back in the game. They got as close as eight points before running out of steam.
"You can't get in that big of a hole and think you are going to come back and win the game," LSU coach Matt McMahon said.
The coach lamented that 16 of his team's 17 turnovers came on steals by Auburn.
"You're better off just throwing the ball into the stands so you can at least set your defense," McMahon said.
But down the stretch, LSU looked more like a team that had won four straight games -- including its first two SEC contests -- before the Auburn game.
"I loved the fight and the toughness that group showed on the floor," McMahon said. "We were able to start taking care of the ball, which kept us out of transition defense; we were able to get downhill and get to the rim."
LSU heads home, where it is 7-2 after a 77-69 victory over Vanderbilt in SEC play last week.
"It's 18 one-game seasons," McMahon said of the conference schedule. "We've got to learn from the good of the last 12 minutes and the bad of the first 28 minutes (against Auburn) and get better."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|16
|34.3
|17.3
|3.9
|2.8
|2.20
|0.30
|1.9
|48.5
|40.6
|72.7
|0.4
|3.4
|A. Flanigan
|16
|32.3
|16.3
|6.9
|3.6
|1.60
|1.00
|2.0
|43.1
|37.0
|79.2
|1.5
|5.4
|J. Murray
|16
|31.8
|14.1
|2.8
|3.9
|1.30
|0.60
|1.8
|44.1
|44.4
|70.8
|0.2
|2.6
|J. Brakefield
|16
|28.1
|12.1
|5.5
|2.1
|0.90
|0.60
|0.9
|50.8
|39.1
|84.0
|1.8
|3.7
|T. Caldwell
|16
|21.1
|6.5
|2.9
|1.3
|0.40
|0.00
|1.1
|39.3
|38.2
|72.4
|0.8
|2.1
|B. Murray
|7
|19.4
|6.1
|2.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.40
|0.9
|53.3
|37.5
|88.9
|0.4
|1.9
|M. Cisse
|10
|15.5
|4.1
|4.3
|0.3
|0.80
|1.20
|1.3
|54.8
|0.0
|36.8
|2
|2.3
|J. Sharp
|16
|18.3
|3.9
|4.5
|0.8
|0.90
|3.00
|0.5
|61.4
|0.0
|57.1
|1.4
|3.1
|R. Marshall
|13
|5.2
|1.5
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|75.0
|0.3
|0.8
|R. Cowherd
|10
|8.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|36.4
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Nunez
|14
|6.2
|0.4
|0.3
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|25.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.2
|C. Brent
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. McGrath
|5
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|77.6
|38.7
|16.1
|8.80
|6.70
|10.2
|46.8
|40.1
|73.6
|9.6
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Cook
|6
|28
|15.2
|3.3
|3.3
|1.30
|0.20
|2.5
|43.2
|31.4
|62.5
|0.5
|2.8
|J. Wright
|16
|30.6
|15.2
|5.2
|2.2
|2.10
|0.30
|1.8
|39.7
|35.4
|81.0
|1.2
|4
|W. Baker
|16
|24.1
|11.9
|5.3
|0.9
|0.40
|0.90
|2.0
|51.5
|26.9
|75.8
|1.8
|3.4
|J. Reed
|15
|22.6
|8.6
|4.5
|1.3
|0.90
|0.90
|2.5
|54.9
|23.1
|65.5
|1.2
|3.3
|T. Ward
|15
|19.5
|7.5
|2.1
|0.7
|1.00
|0.40
|0.7
|37.4
|38.6
|67.6
|0.7
|1.4
|M. Williams III
|16
|19.8
|7.3
|2.2
|1.7
|1.40
|0.10
|1.4
|41.7
|34.1
|75.0
|0.6
|1.6
|D. Fountain
|16
|21.3
|6.3
|4.6
|0.6
|0.90
|0.60
|1.4
|62.3
|33.3
|74.1
|1.3
|3.4
|T. Hannibal
|15
|18.3
|5.4
|2.7
|2.3
|1.30
|0.10
|1.8
|62.7
|75.0
|70.0
|0.4
|2.3
|C. Stewart
|13
|19.5
|4.7
|2.2
|1.0
|0.80
|0.10
|0.5
|32.8
|27.8
|70.0
|0.2
|2
|D. Collins
|6
|10.5
|4.3
|2.2
|0.0
|0.50
|0.70
|0.2
|62.5
|50.0
|83.3
|0.8
|1.3
|H. Dean
|14
|11.4
|3.3
|2.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.5
|72.0
|100.0
|47.4
|1.1
|1.9
|A. Benhayoune
|2
|2.5
|3.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Wilkinson
|12
|11.5
|1.5
|1.7
|0.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.4
|24.1
|17.4
|0.0
|0.5
|1.2
|Total
|16
|0.0
|76.3
|39.5
|12.1
|9.80
|4.20
|13.5
|46.1
|33.1
|71.7
|10.4
|26.3
-
COLG
ARMY0
0131 O/U
+9
6:00pm
-
FURM
VMI0
0165.5 O/U
+15.5
6:00pm
-
GAST
APP0
0140 O/U
-9
6:30pm
-
BUCK
BU0
0134 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
UNCG0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
18CREI
1UCONN0
0144.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm FS1
-
DAV
FOR0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
DET
RMU0
0143.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ETSU
WOFF0
0147.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FSU
MIA0
0158.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
RAD0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0149.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
PFW0
0151.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
LAF
HC0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
NAVY0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0137 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
22MISS
LSU0
0150.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm SECN
-
MSST
8UK0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NEB
RUTG0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm BTN
-
NTEX
ECU0
0124 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
URI
STBN0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MASS
LCHI0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
UVA0
0125 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
YSU
OAK0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ARST
USM0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
SIU0
0133 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
DRKE
ILST0
0139 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
UIC0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
TUL
UAB0
0164.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTSA
TLSA0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
TEX0
0137 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm LHN
-
LA
TXST0
0136 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
VALP
EVAN0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
WV
15OKLA0
0145 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
13AUB
VAN0
0147 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LOU
4UNC0
0156 O/U
-21
9:00pm ACCN
-
MD
NW0
0132 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
UNI
BELM0
0149 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PROV
DEP0
0135.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm FS1
-
25TTU
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
USC
12ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESPN
-
NEV
SDSU0
0141 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm CBSSN