One school will end a four-game losing streak when DePaul hosts Big East counterpart Providence on Wednesday night in Chicago.

The Blue Demons also can snap an even longer skid. DePaul has lost 17 consecutive regular-season conference games, with the past two defeats -- against No. 18 Creighton and at Villanova -- coming by an average of 25.5 points.

"I think this is the best conference in the country, and we're playing against really good basketball teams," Blue Demons coach Tony Stubblefield said.

"This is what you get when you choose to play ball in the Big East. You've going to play against the best of the best night in and night out."

While DePaul (3-13, 0-5) knows it must make incremental improvements to be competitive in league play, the team at least has shown occasional bright spots. The Blue Demons started 4-for-6 from the floor at Villanova on Friday and were within a basket of the Wildcats late in the first half.

Villanova won by 25.

DePaul is hoping for more stability from Da'Sean Nelson, who led the team with 20 points and has scored in double figures in six straight games.

Providence (11-6, 2-4) is seeking its first Big East victory since a Dec. 23 overtime win against Butler. The first three losses in the Friars' current slump came by no more than three possessions.

Saturday was a different story, as the Friars fell 85-65 at Xavier. Providence continues to adjust to the loss of second-leading scorer and top rebounder Bryce Hopkins, who sustained a season-ending knee injury Jan. 3.

"Our toughness and physicality (were) embarrassing and we'll fix it, and all of that falls squarely on me," Friars coach Kim English said. "We're in a tough spot with injuries and managing the minutes of the guys, so the level of focus in everyday work has to be elite."

Leading scorer Devin Carter, who stands 14 points shy of 1,000 for his career, has notched a double-double in three of the past four games.

DePaul's Chico Carter Jr. had 14 points at Villanova to pass 1,000 career points.

--Field Level Media