UCLA out of slump, hoping for more vs. 'scrappy' Arizona State
UCLA visits Pac-12 Conference counterpart Arizona State on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz., after each team ended a four-game streak.
For the Bruins (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12), that was positive news. They stopped a four-game skid, which bottomed out in a 90-44 loss last Thursday at Utah, with their 73-61 rebound at home against Washington on Sunday.
"There's a different attitude, a different energy," UCLA center Adem Bona said after the win. "We all took the game personally after the last defeat we faced, and you can see the togetherness."
Bruins coach Mick Cronin emphasized the need for UCLA to run its offense more effectively through Bona, and it responded by feeding him for a 10-of-13 shooting performance with five dunks and 22 points.
The Bruins improved to 3-0 this season when Bona scores 20-plus points, the previous such instance coming on Nov. 15 against Long Island. That was also the last time UCLA won consecutive games, concluding a 3-0 start to the campaign.
UCLA pursues its first winning streak in more than two months against Arizona State, which saw its perfect start to Pac-12 play end.
The Sun Devils (10-6, 4-1) fell 82-67 at Washington last Thursday. The 67 points scored were the fewest since their last loss, a 65-46 nonconference result on Dec. 20 vs. Northwestern, and the 82 points allowed were the most since an 89-84 loss at San Diego on Dec. 9.
The Sun Devils look to regroup defensively against UCLA, which has plenty of size, beginning with the 6-foot-10 Bona, by countering with turnover creation.
At 8.4 steals per game, Arizona State ranked No. 57 nationally through games played Monday. Frankie Collins averages 3.1 steals per game to pace the Sun Devils, and is the leading scorer at 13.6 points per game contest.
"We're not the tallest team ... so we have to be scrappy. We have to use our speed," Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said on the "Bickley & Marotta Show."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|UCLA 7-10
|64.7 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Arizona State 10-6
|69.3 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Mack
|17
|29.1
|13.6
|4.2
|1.6
|1.70
|0.00
|1.9
|37.8
|26.1
|77.2
|0.6
|3.5
|A. Bona
|17
|26.5
|12.5
|6.2
|0.8
|1.30
|1.70
|2.8
|60.1
|0.0
|63.5
|2.4
|3.8
|D. Andrews
|16
|34.1
|10.3
|1.7
|3.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.9
|36.2
|24.3
|78.6
|0.3
|1.4
|L. Stefanovic
|17
|34.6
|9.4
|5.5
|1.6
|1.20
|0.10
|1.2
|33.8
|30.8
|82.9
|1.3
|4.2
|B. Buyuktuncel
|11
|19.7
|6.5
|3.4
|0.9
|0.20
|0.50
|1.5
|37.7
|29.4
|58.3
|1.4
|2
|W. McClendon
|17
|19.2
|4.2
|3.3
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|36.7
|42.1
|78.6
|0.6
|2.7
|A. Mara
|15
|11.6
|3.7
|2.4
|0.7
|0.10
|0.70
|1.0
|46.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.7
|B. Williams
|16
|12.2
|2.5
|1.8
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|40.5
|11.1
|83.3
|0.6
|1.2
|J. Vide
|11
|8.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|37.0
|100.0
|75.0
|0
|0.8
|K. Nwuba
|17
|9.4
|2.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.20
|0.7
|59.1
|0.0
|56.3
|0.9
|0.7
|D. Williams
|5
|3.2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|0.4
|I. Fibleuil
|17
|8
|1.4
|2.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|47.4
|25.0
|75.0
|0.7
|1.5
|L. Cremonesi
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|64.7
|38.5
|11.7
|6.40
|3.50
|12.4
|41.5
|29.0
|70.9
|10.5
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. Collins
|16
|31.6
|13.6
|5.2
|3.6
|3.10
|0.30
|2.6
|44.8
|31.6
|63.2
|1.1
|4.1
|A. Miller
|7
|30.7
|12.9
|3.0
|1.3
|0.60
|0.30
|1.9
|36.1
|36.4
|84.6
|0.1
|2.9
|J. Perez
|16
|31.4
|12.3
|4.4
|2.8
|0.90
|0.40
|1.9
|42.6
|44.4
|67.0
|0.9
|3.5
|J. Neal
|16
|31.4
|11.0
|5.6
|1.6
|1.20
|0.40
|1.1
|41.5
|25.4
|64.7
|0.6
|4.9
|A. Gaffney
|16
|26.1
|7.3
|3.4
|1.1
|1.20
|1.70
|1.4
|35.4
|22.1
|53.8
|0.6
|2.8
|S. Phillips Jr.
|8
|13.3
|5.6
|3.9
|0.4
|0.10
|1.00
|1.1
|69.2
|0.0
|52.9
|1
|2.9
|K. Lands
|16
|21.7
|5.4
|3.1
|1.2
|0.80
|0.40
|0.8
|26.9
|29.8
|71.0
|0.3
|2.8
|B. Selebangue
|16
|16.9
|5.4
|4.0
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|63.6
|0.0
|40.5
|1.9
|2.1
|B. Long
|6
|8.7
|4.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|77.8
|77.8
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|Z. Meeks
|5
|8
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|46.2
|46.2
|0.0
|0.2
|1
|A. Watson
|12
|7.8
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|47.4
|14.3
|85.7
|0.2
|0.7
|B. Green
|14
|7.4
|1.6
|1.0
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|36.4
|50.0
|40.0
|0.1
|0.9
|M. Davis
|7
|4.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.9
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Hurley
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Mayock
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|69.3
|37.6
|12.2
|8.40
|4.40
|11.1
|41.9
|30.8
|63.5
|7.7
|26.8
-
COLG
ARMY0
0131 O/U
+9
6:00pm
-
FURM
VMI0
0165.5 O/U
+15.5
6:00pm
-
GAST
APP0
0140 O/U
-9
6:30pm
-
BUCK
BU0
0134 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
UNCG0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
18CREI
1UCONN0
0144.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm FS1
-
DAV
FOR0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
DET
RMU0
0143.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ETSU
WOFF0
0147.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FSU
MIA0
0158.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
RAD0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0149.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
PFW0
0151.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
LAF
HC0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
NAVY0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0137 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
22MISS
LSU0
0150.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm SECN
-
MSST
8UK0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NEB
RUTG0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm BTN
-
NTEX
ECU0
0124 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
URI
STBN0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MASS
LCHI0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
UVA0
0125 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
YSU
OAK0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ARST
USM0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
SIU0
0133 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
DRKE
ILST0
0139 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
UIC0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
TUL
UAB0
0164.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTSA
TLSA0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
TEX0
0137 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm LHN
-
LA
TXST0
0136 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
VALP
EVAN0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
WV
15OKLA0
0145 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
13AUB
VAN0
0147 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LOU
4UNC0
0156 O/U
-21
9:00pm ACCN
-
MD
NW0
0132 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
UNI
BELM0
0149 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PROV
DEP0
0135.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm FS1
-
25TTU
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
USC
12ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESPN
-
NEV
SDSU0
0141 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm CBSSN