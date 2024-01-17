With its AP poll streak over, Gonzaga takes on Pepperdine
Gonzaga will step on the court Thursday as an unranked team for the first time since 2016.
The Bulldogs will also make their second attempt to get coach Mark Few his 700th career victory when they battle Pepperdine on Thursday in West Coast Conference play at Malibu, Calif.
Gonzaga (11-5, 2-1 WCC) had its run of 143 consecutive weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll end after losing 77-76 to Santa Clara on Jan. 11. The Bulldogs were No. 23 prior to the setback.
It was the longest active such streak in the nation. According to the school, the streak was the 10th longest in the history of the AP poll.
Few's victory total remained at 699 after his team blew a four-point lead in the final minute to Santa Clara. He will try to get No. 700 in his 840th game as coach with only legendary Adolph Rupp (700-136, 836 games) reaching the milestone faster.
Getting a win against Pepperdine is typically a formality. The Bulldogs have defeated the Waves 46 consecutive times, including an 88-60 home rout of Pepperdine on Jan. 4. Gonzaga has won 20 straight visits to Malibu.
The Waves haven't prevailed in the series since an 88-79 home win on Jan. 18, 2002.
But Few isn't about to look at Thursday as a guaranteed win despite the past success. The game is the second of three straight road games that concludes Saturday at San Diego.
"It's going to be difficult for us on the road," Few said. "All these games are going to be really difficult."
Gonzaga standout Anton Watson had a big outing against Santa Clara as he matched his career high of 32 points on 14-of-18 shooting on Jan. 11.
"I was feeling it and Coach was trying to get me the ball and I was just being aggressive," Watson said.
Graham Ike scored 20 points in the Bulldogs' most recent victory over Pepperdine. Houston Mallette had 15 points to lead the Waves.
Pepperdine (9-10, 2-2) recovered from a 15-point deficit during its 83-77 road victory over San Diego on Saturday. The triumph ended a string of 29 straight road losses for the Waves.
Pepperdine trailed by nine with 7:19 remaining before using a 17-0 run to overtake the Toreros.
Michael Ajayi had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Mallette added 23 points for the Waves.
Ajayi leads Pepperdine with an 18.2 scoring average and 9.8 rebounds per game.
"Gonzaga is arguably the top team in the conference. This was a great test to see where we are," Waves coach Lorenzo Romar said after losing to the Zags in Spokane, Wash.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Gonzaga 11-5
|84.3 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Pepperdine 9-10
|73.2 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Watson
|16
|29.8
|14.9
|7.4
|2.6
|1.60
|0.50
|1.6
|57.1
|40.7
|65.4
|2.2
|5.2
|G. Ike
|16
|21.6
|14.6
|7.7
|0.9
|0.80
|0.60
|1.8
|60.3
|36.4
|73.4
|3
|4.7
|R. Nembhard
|16
|34.6
|13.0
|4.1
|5.9
|1.10
|0.10
|2.6
|41.7
|24.1
|83.0
|0.4
|3.6
|N. Hickman
|16
|34.3
|12.1
|2.3
|2.6
|1.20
|0.40
|1.8
|43.2
|36.8
|87.0
|0.1
|2.1
|B. Huff
|16
|15.3
|10.7
|4.3
|0.6
|0.40
|0.80
|0.6
|62.8
|33.3
|45.0
|1.7
|2.6
|B. Gregg
|16
|17.7
|7.6
|4.9
|0.6
|1.30
|0.50
|0.6
|50.6
|33.3
|78.4
|1.6
|3.3
|D. Stromer
|16
|28.3
|6.0
|4.2
|1.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.1
|34.5
|32.1
|87.0
|1.3
|2.9
|L. Krajnovic
|6
|11.5
|3.3
|1.8
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|1.3
|43.8
|25.0
|62.5
|0.3
|1.5
|J. Yeo
|15
|8.9
|2.9
|1.5
|0.4
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|41.7
|16.7
|64.7
|0.5
|1
|C. Brooks
|6
|4.2
|1.5
|1.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|44.4
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|1.3
|P. Stosic
|7
|4.3
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|45.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|J. Few
|7
|5.4
|0.4
|0.4
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|16
|0.0
|84.3
|45.4
|16.0
|7.60
|3.80
|11.7
|49.7
|31.7
|70.3
|12.7
|29.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Ajayi
|19
|33.5
|18.2
|9.8
|1.9
|0.90
|0.50
|2.1
|47.8
|50.0
|68.7
|2.6
|7.2
|H. Mallette
|19
|31.6
|16.5
|3.3
|2.6
|0.80
|0.20
|1.7
|42.7
|41.1
|81.7
|0.4
|2.8
|J. Porter
|7
|24.1
|12.0
|5.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.60
|0.6
|39.0
|33.3
|66.7
|2.1
|2.9
|B. Coulibaly
|9
|23.3
|9.3
|6.3
|0.7
|1.00
|2.00
|1.1
|58.7
|0.0
|50.0
|2.6
|3.8
|M. Moore
|19
|27.7
|8.4
|2.1
|2.1
|0.50
|0.10
|1.3
|36.9
|30.4
|82.4
|0.3
|1.7
|E. Anderson
|19
|25.7
|5.9
|2.3
|3.8
|0.70
|0.10
|2.3
|46.1
|25.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1.9
|J. Pitre
|17
|18.9
|4.8
|4.1
|0.7
|0.60
|0.50
|1.2
|49.3
|31.8
|47.1
|1.6
|2.5
|N. Cooper
|19
|18
|4.7
|2.8
|0.8
|0.90
|0.30
|0.5
|44.6
|15.4
|69.2
|1.4
|1.4
|C. Stansberry
|18
|9.6
|3.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.10
|0.00
|0.9
|53.7
|45.0
|71.4
|0.1
|0.7
|C. Williams
|15
|6.1
|1.9
|0.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|55.6
|28.6
|63.6
|0.1
|0.3
|A. Gassama
|15
|11.9
|1.5
|2.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.7
|36.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|0.8
|P. Jordan
|6
|1.5
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Mager
|6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Squire
|8
|2.8
|0.0
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.3
|Total
|19
|0.0
|73.2
|38.3
|13.9
|5.50
|2.90
|11.9
|45.0
|36.0
|68.2
|11.5
|23.6
