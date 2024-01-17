Hot-shooting Jaylon Tyson, Cal take aim at Washington
Jaylon Tyson takes aim at his seventh consecutive game of scoring at least 20 points when Cal faces Washington on Thursday in Pac-12 play at Berkeley, Calif.
Tyson's streak is the best by a Golden Bears player since Ed Gray had 20-plus points in 11 straight games from Jan. 9 to Feb. 15, 1997.
Tyson is averaging 22.8 points during the six-game stretch to raise his season mark to a Pac-12-leading 20.7. He is shooting 55.4 percent (51 of 92) during the hot streak and has made multiple 3-point baskets in five straight games.
Tyson recorded his fifth double-double of the season when he had 20 points and 10 rebounds in an 80-73 road loss to Oregon on Saturday. It marked the fourth loss in six games for the Golden Bears (6-11, 2-4 Pac-12).
Golden Bears coach Mark Madsen raves about Tyson's ability to share the ball even when he's on a hot shooting run.
"Jaylon not only is a great scorer, but he's gonna look to make his teammates better," Madsen said. "... Jaylon Tyson is a phenomenal passer. He's not one of these guys where it's just all about me first, I want to score. I mean, he takes equal joy between scoring and passing. So the fact that he's found that balance has been really, really good."
Washington (10-7, 2-4) also has dropped four of six games after losing 73-61 at UCLA on Sunday.
Sahvir Wheeler had the hot hand against the Bruins and matched his career high of 27 points. He made 10 of 16 field-goal attempts.
Wheeler is 18 of 27 from the floor and 7 of 8 from 3-point range over the past two games. He made all five of shots from behind the arc to set a career best while scoring 24 points in last Thursday's 82-67 home win over Arizona State.
"Literally, I'm just taking what the defense gives me," Wheeler said. "These last two games called for me to score; maybe the next game, it'll be something else. Whatever the team needs, I'm trying to give."
Wheeler is second on the club with a 16.5 scoring average. Keion Brooks Jr. leads at 20.1 and ranks second in the Pac-12 behind Tyson.
Brooks had just 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting against UCLA after scoring 20 or more in six of the previous seven games.
The Huskies have beaten Cal five straight times.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington 10-7
|80.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.0 APG
|California 6-11
|75.4 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brooks Jr.
|17
|34.6
|20.1
|7.1
|1.6
|0.60
|0.80
|2.2
|49.6
|41.3
|75.2
|1.6
|5.5
|S. Wheeler
|16
|34.6
|16.5
|3.4
|6.3
|1.10
|0.40
|3.4
|46.5
|29.2
|69.4
|0.7
|2.8
|M. Wood
|17
|31.7
|11.1
|4.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.70
|0.8
|37.8
|34.2
|89.7
|1.1
|3.8
|K. Johnson
|17
|23.8
|10.2
|1.8
|2.0
|1.20
|0.40
|1.2
|41.5
|33.3
|72.7
|0.6
|1.2
|F. Kepnang
|10
|18.9
|8.3
|5.9
|0.2
|0.40
|1.70
|0.8
|59.0
|0.0
|61.1
|2.1
|3.8
|P. Mulcahy
|16
|25.3
|5.6
|3.1
|3.8
|0.60
|0.30
|2.2
|44.6
|28.0
|75.0
|0.6
|2.6
|W. Breidenbach
|17
|15.6
|5.1
|3.7
|0.2
|0.40
|0.40
|0.5
|56.1
|43.8
|66.7
|1.1
|2.6
|B. Meah
|17
|13.1
|4.0
|4.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.60
|1.3
|69.4
|0.0
|47.4
|1.3
|3.3
|N. Calmese
|11
|10.4
|3.6
|0.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|39.5
|31.6
|80.0
|0.2
|0.5
|A. Holland
|16
|11
|2.1
|1.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|43.5
|45.5
|100.0
|0.3
|1.2
|S. Ariyibi
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Kabeya
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Landram
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Slutske
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|80.5
|41.1
|15.0
|5.40
|4.60
|12.5
|46.6
|34.9
|71.2
|10.5
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tyson
|16
|34.2
|20.7
|7.3
|3.1
|1.40
|0.40
|3.4
|50.9
|37.7
|80.0
|2
|5.3
|F. Aimaq
|17
|31.8
|15.1
|10.5
|2.1
|0.90
|0.90
|2.4
|50.0
|35.7
|61.6
|3.6
|6.9
|J. Cone
|17
|36.2
|14.2
|2.2
|2.4
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|32.9
|31.7
|80.7
|0.4
|1.8
|K. Kennedy
|10
|32
|10.2
|5.2
|2.5
|1.50
|0.40
|0.9
|41.1
|26.5
|65.5
|1.4
|3.8
|J. Celestine
|12
|23.2
|7.5
|2.7
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|44.8
|47.4
|80.0
|0.2
|2.5
|D. Askew
|6
|24.3
|6.2
|4.2
|2.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.8
|31.3
|14.3
|78.9
|0.7
|3.5
|G. Newell
|17
|22.6
|5.8
|3.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.5
|41.9
|31.6
|56.3
|1.2
|1.9
|R. Brown Jr.
|17
|14.5
|4.2
|1.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|47.1
|53.3
|87.5
|0.3
|0.8
|N. Okafor
|9
|7.7
|1.9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|38.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|G. Larson
|14
|8.2
|1.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|35.3
|37.5
|62.5
|0.7
|0.6
|V. Pavlovic
|7
|6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Bowser
|6
|16.8
|0.5
|2.7
|0.2
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|16.7
|0.0
|0.2
|2.5
|D. Curtis
|8
|6.4
|0.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|J. McCloskey
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Robinson
|5
|3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|75.4
|40.4
|12.2
|5.80
|2.70
|12.4
|43.1
|34.2
|72.3
|11.5
|25.6
-
UVM
BING0
0141.5 O/U
+7
6:07pm
-
MINN
MIST0
0140.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm FS1
-
CAMP
W&M0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
GASO0
0151.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FIU
LIB0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
HOFS0
0149 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
KNSW
UNF0
0163 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ME
UMBC0
0154.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
LOW
ALB0
0155.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
NKY0
0157 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
MONM
DREX0
0135 O/U
-10
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MRSH
ODU0
0157.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NCAS
WINT0
0150 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
UNCW
ELON0
0149 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NE
NCAT0
0144.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
NH
NJIT0
0151.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
JU0
0154.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
USF
10MEM0
0158.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESPN
-
STON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
TOWS
CHAR0
0139 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
WICH
23FAU0
0154.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
GB
WRST0
0149 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
SEA
SFA0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0150 O/U
-9
7:30pm
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
CARK
LIP0
0155.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
DU
NDST0
0157.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
ULM
JMAD0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
UNA
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
SDST0
0149.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
ORU
UND0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0142 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0149 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDAK0
0144.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
UTA0
0159 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
TROY
USA0
0151 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
UALR
SNIND0
0150 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
14ILL
MICH0
0153.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm FS1
-
SIUE
LIND0
0136.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0142 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
UTU
SUU0
0154 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
EWU
WEB0
0146 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
IDHO
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
MTSU
UTEP0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
UTAH0
0143.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
GCU0
0141 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
WASH
CAL0
0155 O/U
-2
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
NMST0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCSD
UCI0
0140 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
GONZ
PEP0
0157 O/U
+12.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
LBSU0
0146 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0148.5 O/U
+11
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSUF0
0135 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUB0
0134 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCSB
CSN0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
COLO0
0147 O/U
-5.5
10:30pm FS1
-
LMU
SF0
0140.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
WSU
STAN0
0146 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
USD
PORT0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm