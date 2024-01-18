Washington State, Stanford seek solid footing in Pac-12
Washington State and Stanford want to be considered contenders in the Pac-12 Conference race.
The team that wins Thursday night, when the Cardinal (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12) play host to the Cougars (12-5, 3-3), will have a better argument for that perspective.
Washington State is coming off a 73-70 upset of then-No. 8 Arizona, the lone ranked team in the conference, on Saturday in Pullman, Wash.
"I think it just goes to prove that we can compete with anybody in the country," said Washington State guard Myles Rice, who scored 18 points against the Wildcats and was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. "No matter whether it's on the road, at home, at a neutral site. We got the guys in the locker room, the coaches in the locker room as well to go out there and do what we need to do."
Forward Isaac Jones, a transfer from Idaho, added 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars and was named the Naismith national player of the week as well as receiving the Pac-12 honor.
It was Jones' fifth double-double of the season and third in conference play.
"I think it's huge because it's part of who I am. Like, I got a chip on my shoulder," Jones said. "A lot of them think I shouldn't be here, or that I'm a fluke and I just get lucky. They were telling me in the game, I can't score without getting fouled -- and I was like, 'Bro, I got 20.' So I think it's huge."
Stanford is the other team to have defeated Arizona in conference play this season, posting a 100-82 victory Dec. 31 at home.
That sparked the current run of four wins in five games for the Cardinal. They beat visiting Utah 79-73 on Sunday as Maxime Raynaud totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds.
"For the most part, it's just a great growth in our team," Stanford guard Michael Jones said. "Guys are getting experience and know what to do down the stretch. We're able to make the simple plays, fall back on our training."
Stanford guard Jared Bynum, who leads the Pac-12 and ranks ninth nationally with 6.5 assists per game, has missed the past two contests with a lower-body injury. Coach Jerod Haase said Bynum is day to day and the Cardinal hope to have him back Thursday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 12-5
|74.7 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Stanford 9-7
|78.9 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|18.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Jones
|17
|29.8
|15.4
|7.7
|1.8
|0.50
|0.90
|1.9
|59.5
|9.1
|73.5
|2.4
|5.4
|M. Rice
|17
|31
|14.6
|2.4
|3.4
|1.70
|0.30
|2.4
|45.4
|32.8
|82.5
|0.4
|2
|A. Jakimovski
|17
|31.6
|10.1
|5.9
|1.4
|0.70
|0.60
|0.9
|39.4
|34.8
|52.9
|1.3
|4.6
|J. Wells
|16
|21.4
|8.8
|4.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|36.7
|37.7
|84.1
|1.1
|3.3
|O. Cluff
|17
|20.4
|8.4
|4.6
|1.2
|0.40
|1.00
|1.4
|57.4
|100.0
|60.7
|1.7
|2.9
|J. Yesufu
|6
|25.3
|6.2
|2.0
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|36.8
|34.8
|50.0
|0.3
|1.7
|R. Chinyelu
|17
|14.7
|5.7
|5.5
|0.1
|0.20
|1.40
|1.4
|63.6
|0.0
|48.1
|2.1
|3.5
|K. Houinsou
|17
|23.7
|5.1
|3.2
|2.6
|0.60
|0.90
|1.2
|45.6
|40.0
|63.6
|0.4
|2.9
|I. Watts
|13
|8.3
|3.2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.1
|47.1
|34.6
|20.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Mullins
|16
|12.9
|2.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.70
|0.20
|0.2
|28.6
|26.5
|100.0
|0.1
|1
|A. Rohosy
|7
|1.3
|0.6
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|D. Darling
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|74.7
|40.2
|12.9
|5.50
|5.50
|10.9
|47.3
|33.5
|69.6
|10.6
|27.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Raynaud
|16
|28.5
|13.9
|9.8
|2.0
|0.40
|0.90
|2.8
|55.2
|26.1
|79.4
|2.4
|7.4
|K. Carlyle
|8
|24.5
|13.8
|3.8
|2.6
|0.40
|0.50
|2.4
|44.4
|43.2
|73.2
|0.3
|3.5
|B. Angel
|14
|30.4
|13.3
|4.3
|2.1
|0.50
|0.30
|1.9
|61.6
|52.9
|85.7
|0.6
|3.6
|M. Jones
|16
|29.8
|11.8
|2.6
|1.9
|1.10
|0.10
|0.8
|55.7
|42.9
|69.8
|0.4
|2.3
|S. Jones
|12
|26.5
|10.5
|4.0
|2.1
|1.20
|0.70
|1.2
|44.2
|40.0
|71.0
|1
|3
|A. Stojakovic
|16
|23.4
|9.0
|3.4
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|41.8
|36.4
|54.5
|0.4
|3
|J. Bynum
|14
|27.8
|8.3
|2.6
|6.5
|0.60
|0.10
|2.5
|35.3
|32.6
|86.4
|0.4
|2.2
|B. Gealer
|16
|16.8
|4.1
|1.9
|2.1
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|34.8
|36.4
|66.7
|0.3
|1.7
|J. Keefe
|15
|10.4
|3.4
|2.7
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|1.8
|M. Murrell
|10
|14.9
|3.2
|2.5
|0.9
|0.40
|1.20
|0.4
|34.5
|35.3
|75.0
|0.5
|2
|R. Agarwal
|5
|10.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|9.1
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Thompson
|5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Yuan
|3
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|78.9
|38.5
|18.3
|5.40
|3.10
|12.8
|47.9
|38.6
|72.5
|7.7
|27.9
-
UVM
BING0
0141.5 O/U
+7
6:07pm
-
MINN
MIST0
0140.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm FS1
-
CAMP
W&M0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
GASO0
0151.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FIU
LIB0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
HOFS0
0149 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
KNSW
UNF0
0163 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ME
UMBC0
0154.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
LOW
ALB0
0155.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
NKY0
0157 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
MONM
DREX0
0135 O/U
-10
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MRSH
ODU0
0157.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NCAS
WINT0
0150 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
UNCW
ELON0
0149 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NE
NCAT0
0144.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
NH
NJIT0
0151.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
JU0
0154.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
USF
10MEM0
0158.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESPN
-
STON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
TOWS
CHAR0
0139 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
WICH
23FAU0
0154.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
GB
WRST0
0149 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
SEA
SFA0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0150 O/U
-9
7:30pm
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
CARK
LIP0
0155.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
DU
NDST0
0157.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
ULM
JMAD0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
UNA
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
SDST0
0149.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
ORU
UND0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0142 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0149 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDAK0
0144.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
UTA0
0159 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
TROY
USA0
0151 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
UALR
SNIND0
0150 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
14ILL
MICH0
0153.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm FS1
-
SIUE
LIND0
0136.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0142 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
UTU
SUU0
0154 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
EWU
WEB0
0146 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
IDHO
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
MTSU
UTEP0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
UTAH0
0143.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
GCU0
0141 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
WASH
CAL0
0155 O/U
-2
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
NMST0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCSD
UCI0
0140 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
GONZ
PEP0
0157 O/U
+12.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
LBSU0
0146 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0148.5 O/U
+11
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSUF0
0135 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUB0
0134 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCSB
CSN0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
COLO0
0147 O/U
-5.5
10:30pm FS1
-
LMU
SF0
0140.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
WSU
STAN0
0146 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
USD
PORT0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm