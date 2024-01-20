away team background logo
home team background logo
GWASH
UMASS

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
GW
Colonials
11
MASS
Minutemen
12

Time Team Play Score
13:23   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
13:25   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses two point layup  
13:54 +2 Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup (Jaylen Curry assists) 11-12
14:12   Trey Autry personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
14:27   Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound  
14:29   Jacoi Hutchinson misses three point jump shot  
14:42   TV timeout  
14:42   Keon Thompson personal foul (Jacoi Hutchinson draws the foul)  
14:56   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
14:58   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot  
15:09 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point jump shot 11-10
15:30 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 9-10
15:38   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
15:40   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:53   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
15:55   Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot  
16:07 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Babatunde Akingbola assists) 9-8
16:24   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
16:26   Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot  
16:43 +1 Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-8
16:43 +1 Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-8
16:45   Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)  
16:48   Maximus Edwards offensive rebound  
16:50   Maximus Edwards misses two point layup  
17:05 +2 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 4-8
17:13   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
17:15   Garrett Johnson misses two point layup  
17:39 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Josh Cohen assists) 4-6
18:01 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup 4-3
18:14   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
18:16   Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Babatunde Akingbola turnover (offensive foul)  
18:37   Babatunde Akingbola offensive foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
19:03 +3 Keon Thompson makes three point jump shot (Josh Cohen assists) 2-3
19:15   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
19:17   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (traveling)  
19:30   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
19:32   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
19:38 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point dunk 2-0
19:43   Maximus Edwards offensive rebound  
19:45   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses two point layup  
20:00   Babatunde Akingbola vs. Josh Cohen (Revolutionaries gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Josh Cohen defensive rebound 13:23
  Darren Buchanan Jr. misses two point layup 13:25
+ 2 Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup (Jaylen Curry assists) 13:54
  Trey Autry personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul) 14:12
  Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound 14:27
  Jacoi Hutchinson misses three point jump shot 14:29
  Keon Thompson personal foul (Jacoi Hutchinson draws the foul) 14:42
  Maximus Edwards defensive rebound 14:56
  Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot 14:58
+ 2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point jump shot 15:09
+ 2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 15:30
Team Stats
Points 11 12
Field Goals 4-10 (40.0%) 5-11 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 5
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 5 4
Team 0 0
Assists 1 5
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fouls 2 2
Technicals 0 0
2
M. Edwards G
4 PTS, 4 REB
3
R. Diggins G
5 PTS, 1 REB
12T
George Wash. 14-3 11-11
Massachusetts 11-6 12-12
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
George Wash. 14-3 82.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.3 APG
Massachusetts 11-6 81.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Buchanan Jr. F 15.2 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.2 APG 57.7 FG%
00
. Diggins G 11.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.2 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Buchanan Jr. F 4 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
3
R. Diggins G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 45.5
33.3 3PT FG% 28.6
100.0 FT% 0
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Edwards 4 4 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 2 2
D. Buchanan Jr. 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
G. Johnson 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
B. Akingbola 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Edwards 4 4 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
D. Buchanan Jr. 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
G. Johnson 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
B. Akingbola 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hutchinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Talipov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schroder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Weluche-Ume - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 7 1 4/10 1/3 2/2 2 0 0 0 2 2 5
Massachusetts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Diggins 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Thompson 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Hankins-Sanford 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cohen 2 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
J. Ndjigue 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Diggins 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
K. Thompson 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
D. Hankins-Sanford 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cohen 2 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
J. Ndjigue 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Marcus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Worthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Majok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Castineyra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Davis Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 5 5 5/11 2/7 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: