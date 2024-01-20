GWASH
UMASS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:23
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|13:25
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses two point layup
|13:54
|+2
|Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup (Jaylen Curry assists)
|11-12
|14:12
|Trey Autry personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|14:27
|Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound
|14:29
|Jacoi Hutchinson misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|TV timeout
|14:42
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Jacoi Hutchinson draws the foul)
|14:56
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|14:58
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point jump shot
|11-10
|15:30
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|9-10
|15:38
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|15:40
|Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:53
|Garrett Johnson defensive rebound
|15:55
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Babatunde Akingbola assists)
|9-8
|16:24
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|16:26
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|+1
|Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-8
|16:43
|+1
|Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-8
|16:45
|Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)
|16:48
|Maximus Edwards offensive rebound
|16:50
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|17:05
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|4-8
|17:13
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|17:15
|Garrett Johnson misses two point layup
|17:39
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Josh Cohen assists)
|4-6
|18:01
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup
|4-3
|18:14
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|18:16
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Babatunde Akingbola turnover (offensive foul)
|18:37
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|19:03
|+3
|Keon Thompson makes three point jump shot (Josh Cohen assists)
|2-3
|19:15
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|19:17
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (traveling)
|19:30
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|19:32
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|19:38
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point dunk
|2-0
|19:43
|Maximus Edwards offensive rebound
|19:45
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses two point layup
|20:00
|Babatunde Akingbola vs. Josh Cohen (Revolutionaries gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|12
|Field Goals
|4-10 (40.0%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|5
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|5
|4
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|5
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
4 PTS, 4 REB
5 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 14-3
|82.7 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Massachusetts 11-6
|81.5 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Buchanan Jr. F
|15.2 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|2.2 APG
|57.7 FG%
|
00
|. Diggins G
|11.6 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.2 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Buchanan Jr. F
|4 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|R. Diggins G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Edwards
|4
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Buchanan Jr.
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Johnson
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Akingbola
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hutchinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Talipov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Weluche-Ume
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|7
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Diggins
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Thompson
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Cohen
|2
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Ndjigue
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Marcus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Worthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Castineyra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Davis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|5
|5
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
