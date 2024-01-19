Lowly Louisville looks for a lift at Wake Forest
Louisville will be searching for solutions Saturday when it visits Wake Forest for an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Cardinals (6-11, 1-5 ACC) have been a long way from their glory days in recent years, last reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Cardinals coach Kenny Payne, who was a freshman guard on the 1986 Louisville team that beat Duke for the second of the school's three national titles, is facing calls for his job.
Payne has a 10-39 record since taking charge at his alma mater before the 2022-23 season. Louisville lost 86-70 on Wednesday at No. 4 North Carolina for the Cardinals' eighth defeat in 10 games.
"I thought we played hard, I thought we fought, but there are no good efforts and moral victories with this program," Payne said. "I want to win games."
Three sophomores -- Skyy Clark (14.3 points per game), Michael James (13.9) and Tre White (12.2) -- and junior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds per game) are Payne's leading performers.
Wake Forest (12-5, 4-2) will be a tough opponent at home. The Demon Deacons have won 10 of their last 12 games and are unbeaten in 10 games this season at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Wake Forest senior forward Andrew Carr scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including three 3-pointers, but the Demon Deacons blew an 11-point lead with 10 minutes left in an 83-76 road loss to North Carolina State on Tuesday.
"Over the past three years, that's the worst half of basketball that we played since I've been a coach," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "We completely lost our composure ... I thought we played selfish."
Guards Kevin Miller (17.8 points per game), Hunter Sallis (17.6), Cameron Hildreth (15.7) and Carr (14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds) lead the Demon Deacons' attack.
Wake Forest comes in averaging 80.6 points per game while Louisville checks in with 73.6.
Louisville leads the series between the schools 9-4.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:24
|TV timeout
|10:24
|Hunter Sallis shooting foul (Tre White draws the foul)
|10:46
|+3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point jump shot (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|14-19
|11:11
|+2
|Tre White makes two point pullup jump shot
|14-16
|11:30
|Tre White defensive rebound
|11:32
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|11:44
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|Mike James defensive rebound
|12:04
|Hunter Sallis misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|12:16
|Mike James misses two point jump shot
|12:34
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|12:36
|Efton Reid III misses three point jump shot
|12:53
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point cutting layup (Skyy Clark assists)
|12-16
|13:10
|+3
|Kevin Miller makes three point jump shot (Andrew Carr assists)
|10-16
|13:33
|+2
|Tre White makes two point driving floating jump shot
|10-13
|13:58
|+3
|Cameron Hildreth makes three point jump shot (Andrew Carr assists)
|8-13
|14:09
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|14:11
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point jump shot
|14:28
|Mike James defensive rebound
|14:30
|Efton Reid III misses two point hook shot
|14:57
|+2
|Mike James makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-10
|15:16
|+2
|Hunter Sallis makes two point pullup jump shot
|6-10
|15:35
|+2
|Mike James makes two point pullup jump shot
|6-8
|15:59
|+3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point pullup jump shot
|4-8
|16:06
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|16:08
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|16:25
|Mike James defensive rebound
|16:27
|Andrew Carr misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|+2
|Mike James makes two point pullup jump shot
|4-5
|17:04
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|17:06
|Tre White blocks Cameron Hildreth's two point layup
|17:12
|Skyy Clark turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Miller steals)
|17:31
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point driving floating jump shot
|2-5
|17:49
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|17:51
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point jump shot
|18:02
|Mike James defensive rebound
|18:04
|Andrew Carr misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|Cameron Hildreth offensive rebound
|18:11
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point layup
|18:20
|Efton Reid III offensive rebound
|18:22
|Kevin Miller misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|Skyy Clark personal foul (Kevin Miller draws the foul)
|18:46
|+2
|Tre White makes two point jump shot (Skyy Clark assists)
|2-3
|18:48
|Andrew Carr personal foul (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield draws the foul)
|19:13
|+3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point jump shot (Kevin Miller assists)
|0-3
|19:23
|Zan Payne personal foul (Andrew Carr draws the foul)
|19:41
|Hunter Sallis defensive rebound
|19:43
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield vs. Efton Reid III (Cardinals gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Hunter Sallis shooting foul (Tre White draws the foul)
|10:24
|+ 3
|Hunter Sallis makes three point jump shot (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|10:46
|+ 2
|Tre White makes two point pullup jump shot
|11:11
|Tre White defensive rebound
|11:30
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|11:42
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|Mike James defensive rebound
|12:02
|Hunter Sallis misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|12:14
|Mike James misses two point jump shot
|12:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|14
|19
|Field Goals
|7-13 (53.8%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|0-1 (0.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|8
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 6-11
|73.6 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Wake Forest 12-5
|80.6 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|53.8
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
