Opposites collide: Syracuse rolling, Miami reeling
Syracuse and Miami are trending in opposite directions heading into Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference contest in Syracuse, N.Y.
The Orange and Hurricanes share identical 12-5 overall records and 3-3 marks in the ACC. However, Syracuse has the momentum of seven wins in its last nine games, while the Hurricanes have lost three of their last four outings.
Syracuse is coming off a 69-58 road win Tuesday against Pittsburgh in which JJ Starling scored 17 points and Judah Mintz chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
The Orange shot 10 of 17 from 3-point range and limited the Panthers to 5-of-26 3-point shooting in a bounce-back effort following a 36-point road loss to then-No. 7 North Carolina last weekend.
"I was proud of this team with the way they bounced back after the North Carolina game," Orange coach Adrian Autry said. "It's always hard to play on the road, and then when you play a game like that and you lose like that, to be able to turn around and bounce back and come into a place like this against a good Pitt team and get a win, that speaks volumes about these guys' character."
Miami's character will be tested after a rough stretch in which they have given up at least 80 points in four of the last five games. The Hurricanes fell to Florida State 84-75 on Wednesday as the Seminoles shot 48.5 percent from the field and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.
Norchad Omier was a bright spot for Miami with 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Nijel Pack scored a game-high 19 points. Matthew Cleveland was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting.
"I'm not going to worry too much about Matthew Cleveland," Jim Larranaga said of his talented junior guard, who is averaging 15.5 points on 54.2 percent shooting. "I'm sure he will be fine."
Omier had 16 points and 16 boards in last season's only matchup with Syracuse -- an 82-78 victory by Miami on Jan. 16, 2023 in Coral Gables, Fla.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:01
|Kyshawn George turnover (offensive foul)
|14:01
|Kyshawn George offensive foul
|14:13
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|14:15
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|14:24
|Jump ball. (Orange gains possession)
|14:28
|Justin Taylor offensive rebound
|14:30
|Quadir Copeland misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|Kyshawn George personal foul (Quadir Copeland draws the foul)
|14:52
|Quadir Copeland offensive rebound
|14:54
|Quadir Copeland misses two point layup
|15:04
|AJ Casey turnover (back court violation)
|15:17
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|15:19
|Quadir Copeland misses two point jump shot
|15:39
|TV timeout
|15:39
|Wooga Poplar personal foul
|15:41
|Judah Mintz defensive rebound
|15:43
|Wooga Poplar misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|Michael Nwoko defensive rebound
|15:54
|Maliq Brown misses three point jump shot
|15:59
|J.J. Starling offensive rebound
|16:01
|Justin Taylor misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point driving layup
|10-5
|16:48
|+3
|J.J. Starling makes three point jump shot (Judah Mintz assists)
|8-5
|17:01
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point stepback jump shot
|8-2
|17:22
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup (Judah Mintz assists)
|6-2
|17:30
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|17:32
|Kyshawn George misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|17:53
|Wooga Poplar blocks Chris Bell's three point jump shot
|18:09
|Wooga Poplar personal foul
|18:09
|Nijel Pack turnover (bad pass) (Judah Mintz steals)
|18:14
|Chris Bell turnover (bad pass) (Nijel Pack steals)
|18:33
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup
|6-0
|18:38
|Judah Mintz turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Cleveland steals)
|18:46
|+2
|Michael Nwoko makes two point layup (Wooga Poplar assists)
|4-0
|19:04
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|19:06
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|+2
|Michael Nwoko makes two point layup (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|(Hurricanes gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Kyshawn George turnover (offensive foul)
|14:01
|Kyshawn George offensive foul
|14:01
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|14:13
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|14:15
|Justin Taylor offensive rebound
|14:28
|Quadir Copeland misses two point jump shot
|14:30
|Kyshawn George personal foul (Quadir Copeland draws the foul)
|14:50
|Quadir Copeland offensive rebound
|14:52
|Quadir Copeland misses two point layup
|14:54
|AJ Casey turnover (back court violation)
|15:04
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|15:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|5
|Field Goals
|5-7 (71.4%)
|2-10 (20.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-2 (0.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|5
|Offensive
|0
|3
|Defensive
|5
|2
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|2
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 12-5
|83.2 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Syracuse 12-5
|75.9 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Nwoko C
|2.0 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|0.1 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
00
|. Starling G
|11.2 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Nwoko C
|4 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Starling G
|3 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|71.4
|FG%
|20.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
