Confident Penn State takes on struggling Ohio State
Penn State pushes to carry the momentum from its home upset of No.11 Wisconsin on the road against struggling Ohio State on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions (9-9, 3-4 Big Ten) got their signature win, 87-83, on Tuesday before a raucous crowd that stormed the court after handing the Badgers their first conference defeat.
Penn State guard Kanye Clary credits first-year coach Mike Rhoades for instilling confidence.
"Penn State's been historically a football (school). So, coach Rhoades, he always says we're going to be bold, different, aggressive. He preached that a lot," Clary said. "Going forward that this is going to help us because we showed a lot of people what we're capable of. We just have to do our part."
The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4) are struggling for answers while trying to deflect questions of another January failure.
They have lost three straight games. That follows a four-game winning streak which began after an 83-80 loss at Penn State on Dec. 9 when Ohio State blew an 18-point second half lead.
Last season, the Buckeyes went 2-7 in January 2023 as part of a stretch of 14 losses in 15 games from Jan. 5 to Feb. 23.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said there's no comparison.
"All the numbers would suggest it's much different than last year," he said. "The quality of our games, even the ones we've lost here, the quality of play has been much better than the stretch we were in last year.
"Obviously, it's an end-result game, and we got to figure out how to finish out. But, at the end of the day, our play has been significantly better than that stretch."
If the Buckeyes are to have a chance against Penn State, they will need to find their long-range shooting after going 3 of 25 on 3-pointers (12.0 percent) in a 73-65 loss at Michigan on Monday.
In the two prior games, they made 25.9 percent vs. Indiana and 31.8 percent against Wisconsin from beyond the arc.
Ohio State is shooting 35.2 percent (135 of 383) for the season from long range, and 44.6 percent (457 of 1,025) on field-goal attempts.
Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:08
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup
|3-18
|12:17
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|12:27
|Evan Mahaffey defensive rebound
|12:29
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:43
|Roddy Gayle Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|12:57
|+3
|Jameel Brown makes three point jump shot
|3-16
|13:26
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|13:28
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point dunk (Bruce Thornton assists)
|0-16
|13:45
|Dale Bonner defensive rebound
|13:47
|Kanye Clary misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|13:56
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|14:00
|Demetrius Lilley turnover (lost ball) (Evan Mahaffey steals)
|14:03
|Demetrius Lilley defensive rebound
|14:05
|Evan Mahaffey misses two point jump shot
|14:15
|Felix Okpara offensive rebound
|14:17
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|14:38
|Demetrius Lilley misses two point jump shot
|14:39
|Demetrius Lilley offensive rebound
|14:41
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|15:00
|+2
|Evan Mahaffey makes two point layup (Felix Okpara assists)
|0-14
|15:10
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dale Bonner steals)
|15:27
|+2
|Evan Mahaffey makes two point jump shot
|0-12
|15:38
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|15:40
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point jump shot
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|16:00
|+2
|Evan Mahaffey makes two point layup (Bruce Thornton assists)
|0-10
|16:09
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|16:11
|Demetrius Lilley misses two point layup
|16:16
|Nick Kern Jr. offensive rebound
|16:18
|Evan Mahaffey blocks Ace Baldwin Jr.'s two point jump shot
|16:34
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|16:36
|Dale Bonner misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Evan Mahaffey defensive rebound
|16:41
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|16:44
|Roddy Gayle Jr. personal foul (Demetrius Lilley draws the foul)
|16:55
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point layup (Bruce Thornton assists)
|0-8
|17:09
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|17:11
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point jump shot (Bruce Thornton assists)
|0-6
|17:49
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|17:51
|Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point jump shot
|0-4
|18:23
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|18:25
|Nick Kern Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|18:40
|Bruce Thornton misses two point layup
|18:49
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|18:51
|Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot
|19:00
|Jump ball. Ace Baldwin Jr. vs. Evan Mahaffey (Ace Baldwin Jr. gains possession)
|19:22
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point layup (Jamison Battle assists)
|0-2
|19:29
|Felix Okpara offensive rebound
|19:31
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Qudus Wahab vs. Felix Okpara (Bruce Thornton gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup
|12:08
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|12:17
|Evan Mahaffey defensive rebound
|12:27
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:29
|Roddy Gayle Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|12:43
|+ 3
|Jameel Brown makes three point jump shot
|12:57
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|13:26
|+ 2
|Felix Okpara makes two point dunk (Bruce Thornton assists)
|13:28
|Dale Bonner defensive rebound
|13:45
|Kanye Clary misses three point jump shot
|13:47
|Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|13:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|3
|18
|Field Goals
|1-13 (7.7%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-4 (25.0%)
|0-4 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|12
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|3
|10
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
|6
|Steals
|0
|2
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 9-9
|76.9 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Ohio State 12-5
|76.3 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Brown G
|4.2 PPG
|0.7 RPG
|0.1 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
00
|. Mahaffey G
|3.9 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|38.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Brown G
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|E. Mahaffey G
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|7.7
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Hicks
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Kern Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Clary
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Wahab
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Hicks
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Kern Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Clary
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Wahab
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lilley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Aire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. O'Boyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|3
|5
|0
|1/13
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gayle Jr.
|6
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Mahaffey
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|F. Okpara
|4
|5
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Battle
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Thornton
|0
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gayle Jr.
|6
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Mahaffey
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|F. Okpara
|4
|5
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Battle
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Thornton
|0
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bonner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Etzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hardman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Royal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Middleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|12
|6
|9/15
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
