No. 12 Arizona aims to speed up play vs. UCLA
Emotions and nostalgia will run high when No. 12 Arizona hosts UCLA for the final time in Pac-12 play on Saturday afternoon in Tucson, Ariz.
The best basketball rivalry in the West for decades is winding down -- there is one more scheduled game in Los Angeles in March -- but Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is in no mood to dwell on the past.
Lloyd is eager to see better play from his Wildcats (13-4, 4-2), who kept shorthanded Southern California at bay on Wednesday night. Although Arizona won 82-67, it was a sloppy performance in which Lloyd's team committed 14 turnovers and shot just 40 percent from the field after a series of missed layups and deep attempts from 3-point range.
"It didn't feel great, but we got the result we needed," Lloyd said.
"I think we're taking some crazy attempts, and that's just something that's never been a part of Arizona basketball since I've been here. We need better discipline and shot selection, even on our layups. We need to get paid when we get the ball in there."
Arizona is trying to find its footing again, going just 5-4 after an 8-0 start to the season.
UCLA (8-10, 3-4) hopes it is beginning to see the light, winning its past two games after a four-game skid in which it failed to reach 60 points in any outing.
The young Bruins erased a 15-point second-half deficit Wednesday night, edging Arizona State 68-66 in Tempe, Ariz.
"I don't believe in 'one game turns it around,'" UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. "I told you we're still grossly inexperienced. Saturday is going to be another brutal test. ...
"There's no 'give up.' I'm not allowing that. There's never going to be 'give up.'"
It will be a clash of styles Saturday, with Arizona looking to run and UCLA hoping to grind and play a low-possession game. The Bruins don't have the firepower to hang with the Wildcats in a wide-open game, as Arizona entered Friday as the nation's second-highest-scoring team (90.6 points per game).
Caleb Love, who had a team-high 20 points against USC, has at least 20 points in eight of the past 10 games. He is averaging 18.4 points per game, followed by Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson at 12.4 apiece.
Point guard Kylan Boswell has struggled in recent games and didn't start the second half against USC, but Lloyd has not changed his starting five all season. If he does Saturday, Jaden Bradley will step in for Boswell.
UCLA is averaging 64.9 percent from the field and is shooting just 29.6 percent from behind the arc. Sebastian Mack averages 13.5 points and Adem Bona is next at 12.3; the sophomore had a career-high seven blocked shots against ASU.
Lloyd, in his third season at Arizona, has gone 4-2 against UCLA, winning both previous games in Tucson as well as two games in the Pac-12 tournament.
"It's going to be a battle," Lloyd said of Saturday's game. "That's a program that has a ton of pride. They have a coach who knows how to get his team to play hard. I imagine it's going to be a hard-fought, traditional Arizona-UCLA game, just like 95 percent of them are."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Mack
|18
|28.7
|13.5
|4.2
|1.7
|1.70
|0.00
|1.9
|37.8
|25.0
|76.1
|0.7
|3.5
|A. Bona
|18
|26.7
|12.3
|6.2
|1.1
|1.30
|2.00
|2.7
|60.4
|0.0
|63.2
|2.3
|3.8
|D. Andrews
|17
|34.2
|9.9
|1.8
|3.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.9
|35.4
|25.0
|78.6
|0.3
|1.5
|L. Stefanovic
|18
|34.6
|9.9
|5.6
|1.7
|1.20
|0.10
|1.3
|34.1
|31.9
|83.7
|1.3
|4.3
|B. Buyuktuncel
|12
|19.9
|6.4
|3.3
|0.8
|0.20
|0.40
|1.3
|39.1
|31.6
|58.3
|1.3
|2.1
|W. McClendon
|18
|19.6
|4.3
|3.3
|1.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|37.5
|41.5
|81.3
|0.6
|2.7
|A. Mara
|15
|11.6
|3.7
|2.4
|0.7
|0.10
|0.70
|1.0
|46.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.7
|B. Williams
|17
|12.6
|3.1
|2.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|45.8
|18.2
|77.8
|0.7
|1.3
|J. Vide
|12
|7.6
|2.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|37.0
|100.0
|75.0
|0
|0.8
|D. Williams
|5
|3.2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|0.4
|K. Nwuba
|18
|9
|1.9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.20
|0.7
|59.1
|0.0
|56.3
|0.9
|0.7
|I. Fibleuil
|18
|7.9
|1.4
|2.1
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|47.6
|22.2
|75.0
|0.7
|1.4
|L. Cremonesi
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|64.9
|38.3
|11.9
|6.20
|3.70
|12.3
|41.8
|29.6
|71.1
|10.4
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|17
|30.5
|18.4
|4.9
|3.2
|1.20
|0.40
|1.8
|43.9
|33.9
|86.2
|0.8
|4.1
|O. Ballo
|17
|24.4
|12.4
|8.9
|1.1
|1.10
|0.80
|1.4
|58.4
|0.0
|43.5
|3.4
|5.5
|P. Larsson
|17
|27.8
|12.4
|4.1
|3.4
|1.10
|0.20
|1.5
|55.0
|52.9
|81.4
|1
|3.1
|K. Johnson
|17
|25.6
|11.8
|6.5
|1.8
|1.20
|0.60
|2.1
|55.1
|36.4
|77.8
|2.2
|4.2
|K. Boswell
|17
|27.9
|10.5
|2.4
|3.9
|1.50
|0.10
|1.8
|40.6
|41.4
|80.0
|0.4
|2
|M. Krivas
|17
|13.5
|7.4
|4.9
|0.5
|0.50
|0.80
|1.0
|59.5
|0.0
|77.5
|2.1
|2.8
|K. Lewis
|17
|18.9
|6.2
|3.5
|2.1
|1.30
|0.40
|0.9
|46.8
|25.0
|73.0
|1.1
|2.5
|J. Bradley
|17
|19.6
|5.3
|2.2
|1.9
|1.10
|0.10
|1.2
|43.9
|50.0
|81.3
|0.3
|1.9
|P. Murauskas
|11
|7.8
|4.0
|2.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|42.9
|61.1
|50.0
|1
|1.1
|F. Borovicanin
|11
|8
|3.7
|2.5
|1.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|45.2
|0.0
|86.7
|0.8
|1.6
|C. Martinez
|9
|4.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|45.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|G. Weitman
|9
|2
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.4
|L. Champion
|5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|W. Menaugh
|5
|1.6
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|Total
|17
|0.0
|90.6
|48.0
|19.5
|9.60
|3.40
|12.6
|49.0
|37.9
|71.9
|14.3
|30.2
-
9BAYL
TEX15
15146 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESPN
-
18CREI
HALL15
14141.5 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm FS1
-
GW
MASS11
16157 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
WAKE15
19153 O/U
-16
12:00pm ESPU
-
17MARQ
SJU14
14158.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm FOX
-
MIA
SYR12
10160 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP2
-
PSU
OSU3
18152 O/U
-10
12:00pm BTN
-
RMU
IUPU9
3146.5 O/U
+5.5
12:00pm
-
VT
NCST5
6148 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm CW
-
URI
21DAY0
0141 O/U
-12
12:30pm USA
-
CIT
VMI0
0149.5 O/U
+9
1:00pm
-
DU
UND0
0155.5 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
LCHI
FOR0
0144 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm
-
NH
UMBC0
0167.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
15OKLA
CINCY0
0144 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
ARK0
0141 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SDSU
BSU0
0137 O/U
+1
1:00pm CBS
-
WINT
GWEB0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0142 O/U
-5
1:05pm
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0127.5 O/U
-5.5
1:30pm CBSSN
-
ALA
6TENN0
0159 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
BELM
BRAD0
0149 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0136 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAF0
0131.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
COR
BRWN0
0157.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
DEL
DREX0
0139 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
HAMP
MONM0
0150.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
ILST
MOSU0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
24IAST
19TCU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
CLST0
0158 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
L-MD
HC0
0135.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
ME
NJIT0
0136 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
LOW
BING0
0151.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
M-OH
BALL0
0144 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
ORU
NDST0
0154 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
PRIN
CLMB0
0147.5 O/U
+13
2:00pm
-
RICE
TEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
SDST
SDAK0
0155 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
STBN
GMU0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UCF
5HOU0
0127 O/U
-17
2:00pm ESP+
-
USC
ASU0
0145 O/U
-3
2:00pm FOX
-
SCUP
RAD0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
WCU
FURM0
0152.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
WMU
BGSU0
0153 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
NCAT0
0147.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
YALE
DART0
0134.5 O/U
+12.5
2:00pm
-
2PUR
IOWA0
0165.5 O/U
+6.5
2:10pm FS1
-
NW
NEB0
0144 O/U
-3
2:15pm BTN
-
4UNC
BC0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
2:15pm CW
-
DUQ
JOES0
0146.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm USA
-
ECU
UAB0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
GASO0
0151.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
KNSW
JU0
0158 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
PRES
LON0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm
-
TLSA
SMU0
0145.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
GRAM0
0134 O/U
+1
3:30pm
-
TROY
USM0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
3:30pm
-
VAN
MSST0
0137.5 O/U
-13
3:30pm SECN
-
CAMP
TOWS0
0125 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
CLEM
FSU0
0151.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ACCN
-
CSUF
UCSB0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
DEP
BUT0
0148.5 O/U
-16
4:00pm FS1
-
EMU
OHIO0
0144.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
FAMU
UAPB0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
FRES
16UTST0
0143 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
UIC
VALP0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
3KAN
WV0
0148 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
COPP0
0136 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0148 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
NMEX
AF0
0143 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NORF
HOW0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
NTEX
CHAR0
0121 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
DAV0
0137 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
SAC
NAU0
0135.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
TXAM
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
TXSO
ALCN0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
UCLA
12ARIZ0
0143 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LA
USA0
0149.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UMES
DSU0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UTU
UTVA0
0139 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WOFF
UNCG0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
YSU
DET0
0148 O/U
+10
4:00pm
-
CCAR
APP0
0144 O/U
-15.5
4:30pm
-
EIU
LIND0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
LAM
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0135.5 O/U
+9.5
4:30pm
-
NICH
TXCC0
0145.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
SELA0
0130.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
TNST
WIU0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0140.5 O/U
+7
4:45pm
-
AMER
LEH0
0144 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
LT
JVST0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UNA
LIP0
0155.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
NW ST
UNO0
0156 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
UNF0
0160 O/U
-4
5:00pm
-
UCI
UCD0
0142 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0145.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm PACN
-
ARST
TXST0
0145.5 O/U
+2
5:15pm
-
CARK
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-8
5:15pm
-
20BYU
25TTU0
0145 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
CHAR
UNCW0
0157 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
DRKE0
0147 O/U
-17
6:00pm
-
HARV
PENN0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MCNS
UIW0
0144 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm
-
MER
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MRSH
JMAD0
0162 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
UGA
8UK0
0163.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm SECN
-
UVA
GT0
0128 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
PVAM
JAST0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
GB
NKY0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
COOK
MVSU0
0138 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
EKY0
0140 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
BRY
ALB0
0165 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0150 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
HAW
UCSD0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
ULM
ODU0
0142.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
MIL
WRST0
0169.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
NE
ELON0
0143.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
OKST
KSU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
ORST
COLO0
0139.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm PACN
-
PORT
SACL0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SHOU
LIB0
0139.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STET
FGCU0
0141 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NEV
WYO0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0146 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
CSN
UCRV0
0151 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0143.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
FLA
MIZZ0
0160 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESPU
-
PITT
7DUKE0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ACCN
-
PRST
NCO0
0159.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
UNI0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
SUU
CABP0
0144 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
1UCONN
NOVA0
0139 O/U
+4
8:00pm FS1
-
22MISS
13AUB0
0153 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0138 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
MONT
MTST0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
MTSU
NMST0
0128.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
STAN0
0158 O/U
-3
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
UTEP0
0150 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
CP
CSUB0
0127 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
GCU
SEA0
0143 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
GONZ
USD0
0158 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm ROOT
-
LMU
PEP0
0147 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
SMC
SF0
0128.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN