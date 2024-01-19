No. 8 Kentucky rides high-octane offense into game vs. Georgia
The metrics loved Mississippi State's defense -- Kenpom.com's system had the Bulldogs ranked eighth in Division I in defensive efficiency rating.
It turns out that No. 8 Kentucky loved Mississippi State's defense, too. The Wildcats two-stepped on them for 90 points, 74.2 percent 2-point shooting, and 23-of- 27 foul shooting in a 13-point win that for most of Wednesday night felt more like a 20-point victory.
Kentucky's offense will take aim at Georgia on Saturday in another Southeastern Conference contest in Lexington, Ky.
The Wildcats (13-3, 3-1) arguably will have their most well-rounded offensive attack of the John Calipari era. They rank fourth in Kenpom.com's in offensive efficiency at 121.1 points per 100 possessions, sixth in effective field-goal percentage at 57.3, and third in turnover rate with just 12.9.
Throw in unselfish play -- the team logs assists on more than 56 percent of its buckets -- and you have a club that's scored at least 81 points in every game but one this season and is leading Division I in scoring at 90.8 points per game.
"Coming (against) a top 10 defensive team, it means a lot to us," leading scorer Antonio Reeves said of the latest explosion. "That we're just headed in the right direction."
Reeves is one important reason why. Against Mississippi State, he scored a game-high 27 points on just 12 field-goal attempts, going 9 of 9 at the line. The player who won the Missouri Valley Conference scoring title two seasons ago at Illinois State is averaging 19.4 points per game in his second SEC season and shooting 51.7 percent from the field.
Reeves said part of the reason is because he's gotten back to attacking off the dribble, as he did at Illinois State.
"I really could create for myself and get in the lane," he said. "I'm really drawing back into that. I'm playing freely."
While Kentucky overwhelms its opponents with offensive firepower, Georgia (13-4, 3-1) continues to surprise them by finding different ways to win. The Bulldogs got back into the win column Tuesday night by rallying from a second-half deficit to take a 74-69 decision at South Carolina.
Georgia trailed by five midway through the half before unleashing a 10-1 run that gave it the lead for good and then used the foul line to seal the outcome. The Bulldogs were 25 of 32 at the line, while the Gamecocks were an ugly 17 of 32.
"Huge, our biggest win of the year," Bulldogs coach Mike White said. "South Carolina is an NCAA Tournament team."
It was the 11th win in 12 games for the Bulldogs, who could own a 12-game winning streak if it weren't for a collapse in the final five minutes of an 85-79 loss against Tennessee on Jan. 13. Georgia was outscored 15-1 down the stretch.
The Bulldogs' success has been based on their ability to defend fiercely. They rank 43rd in Kenpom.com's defensive efficiency ratings at 98 points per 100 possessions. Opponents' effective field-goal percentage of 45.7 is 28th in Division I.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|17
|26.4
|12.8
|4.0
|0.4
|0.70
|0.30
|0.9
|38.1
|41.5
|88.9
|0.9
|3.1
|N. Thomasson
|17
|26.6
|12.4
|3.1
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|43.6
|36.4
|56.8
|0.6
|2.5
|R. Melendez
|17
|22.1
|9.8
|4.6
|1.2
|1.20
|0.20
|1.8
|38.4
|21.7
|87.2
|1.3
|3.4
|J. Hill
|17
|23.5
|9.5
|1.9
|3.4
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|37.4
|34.5
|60.7
|0.2
|1.6
|S. Demary Jr.
|17
|26.8
|9.2
|4.8
|2.6
|1.50
|0.40
|1.9
|43.5
|34.4
|66.7
|0.4
|4.4
|B. Cain
|17
|18.6
|7.1
|1.9
|0.9
|0.50
|0.30
|0.9
|43.8
|36.9
|44.4
|0.3
|1.6
|R. Tchewa
|17
|22.4
|6.6
|6.2
|1.1
|0.40
|0.60
|1.7
|50.6
|0.0
|74.5
|1.7
|4.5
|J. DeLoach
|14
|13.4
|3.6
|4.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.6
|46.3
|0.0
|61.9
|1.5
|2.6
|F. Anselem-Ibe
|13
|9
|3.2
|1.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.80
|0.2
|59.1
|0.0
|72.7
|1
|0.8
|D. James
|6
|8.7
|2.5
|1.7
|0.8
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|66.7
|66.7
|25.0
|0.8
|0.8
|R. Sunahara
|8
|12.3
|2.1
|2.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|61.5
|100.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|M. Moncrieffe
|10
|10
|1.2
|2.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.80
|0.9
|23.1
|0.0
|54.5
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Newell
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Klatsky
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|75.5
|42.1
|12.6
|6.40
|3.50
|11.1
|42.4
|35.2
|71.4
|10.4
|27.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Reeves
|16
|30.1
|19.4
|4.4
|1.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|51.7
|42.6
|86.9
|0.9
|3.5
|R. Dillingham
|16
|22.7
|14.5
|3.3
|4.1
|1.40
|0.10
|1.9
|46.9
|40.6
|76.9
|0.3
|3.1
|T. Mitchell
|16
|34.4
|13.0
|7.8
|3.4
|0.90
|1.30
|1.4
|51.7
|35.1
|73.1
|1.9
|5.9
|D. Wagner
|15
|27.8
|12.4
|2.1
|3.4
|1.00
|0.30
|1.5
|44.1
|30.8
|71.8
|0.2
|1.9
|R. Sheppard
|16
|26.6
|11.8
|4.3
|4.2
|2.50
|0.80
|1.4
|55.6
|53.0
|85.0
|0.3
|4
|J. Edwards
|16
|23.2
|8.6
|4.1
|0.9
|0.90
|0.40
|1.0
|45.9
|26.8
|68.2
|1.6
|2.4
|A. Thiero
|10
|23
|7.6
|5.6
|0.8
|0.70
|1.10
|0.9
|52.9
|30.0
|76.0
|1.6
|4
|A. Bradshaw
|9
|20.6
|7.4
|4.6
|0.3
|0.80
|1.00
|0.6
|54.0
|33.3
|52.6
|1.9
|2.7
|U. Onyenso
|7
|14.3
|3.0
|4.1
|0.1
|0.00
|2.60
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|45.5
|1
|3.1
|J. Burks
|13
|7.8
|1.7
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|0.2
|56.3
|33.3
|42.9
|0.6
|1.2
|J. Hart
|5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Canada
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|G. Darbyshire
|3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Horn
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Watkins
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|90.8
|42.3
|18.4
|8.20
|5.60
|9.8
|49.6
|39.3
|74.7
|10.0
|28.8
-
9BAYL
TEX18
17146 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESPN
-
18CREI
HALL18
16141.5 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm FS1
-
GW
MASS11
16157 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
WAKE15
19153 O/U
-16
12:00pm ESPU
-
17MARQ
SJU16
14158.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm FOX
-
MIA
SYR12
10160 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP2
-
PSU
OSU3
18152 O/U
-10
12:00pm BTN
-
RMU
IUPU9
3146.5 O/U
+5.5
12:00pm
-
VT
NCST8
6148 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm CW
-
URI
21DAY0
0141 O/U
-12
12:30pm USA
-
CIT
VMI0
0149.5 O/U
+9
1:00pm
-
DU
UND0
0156.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
LCHI
FOR0
0144 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm
-
NH
UMBC0
0167.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
15OKLA
CINCY0
0144 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
ARK0
0141 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SDSU
BSU0
0137 O/U
+1
1:00pm CBS
-
WINT
GWEB0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0142.5 O/U
-5
1:05pm
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0127.5 O/U
-5.5
1:30pm CBSSN
-
ALA
6TENN0
0159 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
BELM
BRAD0
0149 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0136 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAF0
0131.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
COR
BRWN0
0157.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
DEL
DREX0
0139 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
HAMP
MONM0
0150.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
ILST
MOSU0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
24IAST
19TCU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
CLST0
0158 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
L-MD
HC0
0135.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
ME
NJIT0
0136 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
LOW
BING0
0151.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
M-OH
BALL0
0144 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
ORU
NDST0
0154 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
PRIN
CLMB0
0147.5 O/U
+13
2:00pm
-
RICE
TEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
SDST
SDAK0
0155 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
STBN
GMU0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UCF
5HOU0
0127 O/U
-17
2:00pm ESP+
-
USC
ASU0
0145 O/U
-3
2:00pm FOX
-
SCUP
RAD0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
WCU
FURM0
0152.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
WMU
BGSU0
0153 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
NCAT0
0147.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
YALE
DART0
0134.5 O/U
+12.5
2:00pm
-
2PUR
IOWA0
0165.5 O/U
+6.5
2:10pm FS1
-
NW
NEB0
0144 O/U
-3
2:15pm BTN
-
4UNC
BC0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
2:15pm CW
-
DUQ
JOES0
0146.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm USA
-
ECU
UAB0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
GASO0
0151.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
KNSW
JU0
0158 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
PRES
LON0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm
-
TLSA
SMU0
0145.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
GRAM0
0134 O/U
+1
3:30pm
-
TROY
USM0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
3:30pm
-
VAN
MSST0
0137.5 O/U
-13
3:30pm SECN
-
CAMP
TOWS0
0125 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
CLEM
FSU0
0151.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ACCN
-
CSUF
UCSB0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
DEP
BUT0
0148.5 O/U
-16
4:00pm FS1
-
EMU
OHIO0
0144.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
FAMU
UAPB0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
FRES
16UTST0
0143 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
UIC
VALP0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
3KAN
WV0
0148 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
COPP0
0136 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0148 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
NMEX
AF0
0143 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NORF
HOW0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
NTEX
CHAR0
0121 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
DAV0
0137 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
SAC
NAU0
0135.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
TXAM
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
TXSO
ALCN0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
UCLA
12ARIZ0
0143 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LA
USA0
0149.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UMES
DSU0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UTU
UTVA0
0139 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WOFF
UNCG0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
YSU
DET0
0148 O/U
+10
4:00pm
-
CCAR
APP0
0144 O/U
-15.5
4:30pm
-
EIU
LIND0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
LAM
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0135.5 O/U
+9.5
4:30pm
-
NICH
TXCC0
0145.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
SELA0
0130.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
TNST
WIU0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0140.5 O/U
+7
4:45pm
-
AMER
LEH0
0144 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
LT
JVST0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UNA
LIP0
0155.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
NW ST
UNO0
0156 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
UNF0
0160 O/U
-4
5:00pm
-
UCI
UCD0
0142 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0145.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm PACN
-
ARST
TXST0
0145.5 O/U
+2
5:15pm
-
CARK
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-8
5:15pm
-
20BYU
25TTU0
0145 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
CHAR
UNCW0
0157 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
DRKE0
0147 O/U
-17
6:00pm
-
HARV
PENN0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MCNS
UIW0
0144 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm
-
MER
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MRSH
JMAD0
0162 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
UGA
8UK0
0163.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm SECN
-
UVA
GT0
0128 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
PVAM
JAST0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
GB
NKY0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
COOK
MVSU0
0138 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
EKY0
0140 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
BRY
ALB0
0165 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0150 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
HAW
UCSD0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
ULM
ODU0
0142.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
MIL
WRST0
0169.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
NE
ELON0
0143.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
OKST
KSU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
ORST
COLO0
0139.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm PACN
-
PORT
SACL0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SHOU
LIB0
0139.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STET
FGCU0
0141 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NEV
WYO0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0146 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
CSN
UCRV0
0151 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0143.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
FLA
MIZZ0
0160 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESPU
-
PITT
7DUKE0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ACCN
-
PRST
NCO0
0159.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
UNI0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
SUU
CABP0
0144 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
1UCONN
NOVA0
0139 O/U
+4
8:00pm FS1
-
22MISS
13AUB0
0153 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0138 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
MONT
MTST0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
MTSU
NMST0
0128.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
STAN0
0158 O/U
-3
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
UTEP0
0150 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
CP
CSUB0
0127 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
GCU
SEA0
0143 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
GONZ
USD0
0158 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm ROOT
-
LMU
PEP0
0147 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
SMC
SF0
0128.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN