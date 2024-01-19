No. 4 UNC aims to continue hot streak at Boston College
No. 4 North Carolina will attempt to match its longest winning streak in five years when it faces Boston College on Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have been on a roll, winning seven straight games for the first time since rattling off eight consecutive victories near the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
Five of the wins during the current streak came against ACC foes, as North Carolina is off to its best start in conference play since the 2015-16 season.
North Carolina most recently beat Louisville 86-70 on Wednesday, getting 21 points, six rebounds and six assists from RJ Davis and 19 points, seven boards, five assists and three blocks from Armando Bacot.
However, it was Jae'Lyn Withers who stood out the most.
Withers came off the bench to record season highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds against his former team as he continues to find his footing with the Tar Heels.
After averaging just 3.6 points on 42.5 percent shooting from the field over his first 15 games, Withers has combined to knock down 9 of 11 shots (81.8 percent) in his past two games while netting 12.5 points per contest.
"He was able to score around the basket, get to the free-throw line and make free throws," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said of Withers following the game against the Cardinals. "We don't win this game without J-Wit. He was fantastic.
"We needed him to have his best game of the season, and I'm just really happy and really proud of him."
Meanwhile, the Eagles (11-6, 2-4) just got back on track with a 63-59 home win over Notre Dame on Monday.
Boston College had dropped back-to-back games before Jaeden Zackery went for 20 points and Quinten Post added 17 against the Fighting Irish.
The Eagles trailed by seven at the break, but they scored the first eight points of the second half. Post later delivered a personal 8-0 run that he capped by sinking a 3-pointer for a 57-55 lead with 3:39 left, and Boston College never trailed again.
It was a bounce-back game for Post, who was held scoreless in 26 minutes of action during a loss to Syracuse on Jan. 10. He then missed the Eagles' Jan. 13 setback against then-No. 21 Clemson due to a stomach ailment.
"Obviously the last two games were rough for us as a team and me individually," Post said. "Coming off an illness, and I started the game (against Notre Dame) off terrible. But credit to ... (Zackery) here and coach (Earl Grant), they told me to keep shooting.
"They just told me that they needed me out there. ... I just needed to see one go in, and I felt great after that."
Post averages team highs in points (16.9) and rebounds (7.4) per game. RJ Davis leads North Carolina at 20.4 points per game and is one of four Tar Heels with a scoring average in double figures.
Bacot is averaging a double-double (14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds per game).
North Carolina has won 16 of its past 17 meetings with Boston College.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|4 North Carolina 14-3
|83.9 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Boston College 11-6
|78.0 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Davis
|17
|33.7
|20.4
|3.5
|3.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.6
|43.5
|41.9
|95.7
|0.4
|3.1
|A. Bacot
|17
|28.6
|14.8
|10.5
|1.5
|0.60
|1.90
|1.5
|54.3
|33.3
|79.6
|3.1
|7.5
|H. Ingram
|17
|31.6
|12.5
|7.5
|2.6
|1.40
|0.50
|1.4
|42.5
|41.1
|56.4
|2.4
|5.1
|C. Ryan
|16
|28.6
|10.9
|3.3
|1.3
|1.00
|0.40
|1.2
|39.2
|30.2
|90.0
|0.4
|2.9
|E. Cadeau
|17
|22.8
|6.9
|1.6
|3.5
|0.60
|0.10
|1.5
|45.7
|21.1
|59.2
|0.6
|1
|S. Trimble
|17
|17.1
|5.8
|2.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|47.9
|53.3
|64.7
|0.8
|1.6
|J. Washington
|17
|9.1
|4.9
|3.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.60
|0.4
|65.2
|50.0
|63.3
|1.1
|2
|J. Withers
|17
|14.1
|4.6
|3.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.70
|0.9
|51.0
|16.7
|78.1
|0.9
|2.6
|R. Landry
|3
|1.3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|P. Wojcik
|17
|9.4
|1.9
|0.7
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|32.3
|16.7
|90.9
|0.3
|0.4
|J. Okonkwo
|8
|3.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0.6
|Z. High
|14
|5.6
|0.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|27.3
|0.0
|80.0
|0.4
|0.9
|D. Farris
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|C. Lebo
|5
|2.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|17
|0.0
|83.9
|44.0
|14.4
|6.30
|4.60
|10.5
|45.5
|35.9
|75.9
|12.2
|28.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|16
|31.6
|16.9
|7.4
|3.2
|0.60
|2.10
|2.8
|50.2
|44.4
|82.7
|2.1
|5.4
|C. Harris Jr.
|16
|30.4
|15.0
|3.0
|1.8
|1.10
|0.00
|0.9
|46.0
|41.7
|66.7
|0.4
|2.6
|J. Zackery
|17
|32.4
|12.2
|3.1
|4.3
|1.70
|0.10
|1.5
|48.5
|29.7
|82.6
|0.6
|2.5
|D. McGlockton
|17
|28.8
|10.1
|6.5
|1.1
|0.50
|1.20
|0.8
|58.1
|33.3
|75.0
|2.3
|4.2
|M. Madsen
|17
|17.5
|6.8
|2.8
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|45.2
|49.0
|100.0
|0.2
|2.5
|P. Aligbe
|16
|23.1
|6.2
|4.5
|0.6
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|41.1
|9.5
|65.7
|1.4
|3.1
|D. Hand Jr.
|17
|16.4
|6.1
|2.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|36.7
|34.8
|73.3
|0.5
|1.8
|C. Kelley III
|17
|14.1
|3.8
|1.6
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|35.4
|25.7
|62.5
|0.2
|1.4
|E. Strong
|10
|7.3
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|52.2
|28.6
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|16
|5.9
|1.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.2
|41.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|78.0
|38.3
|14.1
|6.50
|4.10
|9.8
|46.4
|36.4
|75.2
|9.5
|25.7
-
9BAYL
TEX18
17146 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESPN
-
18CREI
HALL18
16141.5 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm FS1
-
GW
MASS11
16157 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
WAKE15
19153 O/U
-16
12:00pm ESPU
-
17MARQ
SJU16
14158.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm FOX
-
MIA
SYR12
10160 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP2
-
PSU
OSU3
18152 O/U
-10
12:00pm BTN
-
RMU
IUPU9
3146.5 O/U
+5.5
12:00pm
-
VT
NCST8
6148 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm CW
-
URI
21DAY0
0141 O/U
-12
12:30pm USA
-
CIT
VMI0
0149.5 O/U
+9
1:00pm
-
DU
UND0
0156.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
LCHI
FOR0
0144 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm
-
NH
UMBC0
0167.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
15OKLA
CINCY0
0144 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
ARK0
0141 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SDSU
BSU0
0137 O/U
+1
1:00pm CBS
-
WINT
GWEB0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0142.5 O/U
-5
1:05pm
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0127.5 O/U
-5.5
1:30pm CBSSN
-
ALA
6TENN0
0159 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
BELM
BRAD0
0149 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0136 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAF0
0131.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
COR
BRWN0
0157.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
DEL
DREX0
0139 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
HAMP
MONM0
0150.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
ILST
MOSU0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
24IAST
19TCU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
CLST0
0158 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
L-MD
HC0
0135.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
ME
NJIT0
0136 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
LOW
BING0
0151.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
M-OH
BALL0
0144 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
ORU
NDST0
0154 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
PRIN
CLMB0
0147.5 O/U
+13
2:00pm
-
RICE
TEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
SDST
SDAK0
0155 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
STBN
GMU0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UCF
5HOU0
0127 O/U
-17
2:00pm ESP+
-
USC
ASU0
0145 O/U
-3
2:00pm FOX
-
SCUP
RAD0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
WCU
FURM0
0152.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
WMU
BGSU0
0153 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
NCAT0
0147.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
YALE
DART0
0134.5 O/U
+12.5
2:00pm
-
2PUR
IOWA0
0165.5 O/U
+6.5
2:10pm FS1
-
NW
NEB0
0144 O/U
-3
2:15pm BTN
-
4UNC
BC0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
2:15pm CW
-
DUQ
JOES0
0146.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm USA
-
ECU
UAB0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
GASO0
0151.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
KNSW
JU0
0158 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
PRES
LON0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm
-
TLSA
SMU0
0145.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
GRAM0
0134 O/U
+1
3:30pm
-
TROY
USM0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
3:30pm
-
VAN
MSST0
0137.5 O/U
-13
3:30pm SECN
-
CAMP
TOWS0
0125 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
CLEM
FSU0
0151.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ACCN
-
CSUF
UCSB0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
DEP
BUT0
0148.5 O/U
-16
4:00pm FS1
-
EMU
OHIO0
0144.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
FAMU
UAPB0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
FRES
16UTST0
0143 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
UIC
VALP0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
3KAN
WV0
0148 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
COPP0
0136 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0148 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
NMEX
AF0
0143 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NORF
HOW0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
NTEX
CHAR0
0121 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
DAV0
0137 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
SAC
NAU0
0135.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
TXAM
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
TXSO
ALCN0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
UCLA
12ARIZ0
0143 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LA
USA0
0149.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UMES
DSU0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UTU
UTVA0
0139 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WOFF
UNCG0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
YSU
DET0
0148 O/U
+10
4:00pm
-
CCAR
APP0
0144 O/U
-15.5
4:30pm
-
EIU
LIND0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
LAM
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0135.5 O/U
+9.5
4:30pm
-
NICH
TXCC0
0145.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
SELA0
0130.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
TNST
WIU0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0140.5 O/U
+7
4:45pm
-
AMER
LEH0
0144 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
LT
JVST0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UNA
LIP0
0155.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
NW ST
UNO0
0156 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
UNF0
0160 O/U
-4
5:00pm
-
UCI
UCD0
0142 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0145.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm PACN
-
ARST
TXST0
0145.5 O/U
+2
5:15pm
-
CARK
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-8
5:15pm
-
20BYU
25TTU0
0145 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
CHAR
UNCW0
0157 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
DRKE0
0147 O/U
-17
6:00pm
-
HARV
PENN0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MCNS
UIW0
0144 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm
-
MER
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MRSH
JMAD0
0162 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
UGA
8UK0
0163.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm SECN
-
UVA
GT0
0128 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
PVAM
JAST0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
GB
NKY0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
COOK
MVSU0
0138 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
EKY0
0140 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
BRY
ALB0
0165 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0150 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
HAW
UCSD0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
ULM
ODU0
0142.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
MIL
WRST0
0169.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
NE
ELON0
0143.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
OKST
KSU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
ORST
COLO0
0139.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm PACN
-
PORT
SACL0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SHOU
LIB0
0139.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STET
FGCU0
0141 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NEV
WYO0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0146 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
CSN
UCRV0
0151 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0143.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
FLA
MIZZ0
0160 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESPU
-
PITT
7DUKE0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ACCN
-
PRST
NCO0
0159.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
UNI0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
SUU
CABP0
0144 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
1UCONN
NOVA0
0139 O/U
+4
8:00pm FS1
-
22MISS
13AUB0
0153 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0138 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
MONT
MTST0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
MTSU
NMST0
0128.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
STAN0
0158 O/U
-3
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
UTEP0
0150 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
CP
CSUB0
0127 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
GCU
SEA0
0143 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
GONZ
USD0
0158 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm ROOT
-
LMU
PEP0
0147 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
SMC
SF0
0128.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN