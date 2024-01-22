BC aims to continue dominance of Virginia Tech
Boston College has been a perplexing foe for Virginia Tech, with the Eagles winning the past five meetings despite entering each game with the worse record.
When Boston College (11-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) travels to Blacksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Virginia Tech (11-7, 3-4) will try again to solve its nemesis, which owns the longest winning streak over the Hokies of any ACC team.
Virginia Tech enters on a high after capturing its first true road win, 84-78 at North Carolina State on Saturday.
After trailing midway through the second half, the Hokies made all nine of their field-goal attempts over the last 8:21, including a pair of 3-pointers 34 seconds apart by Hunter Cattoor, who finished with 19 points.
Sean Pedulla (13 points, eight assists) and Lynn Kidd (14 points, six rebounds) contributed to a balanced scoring attack that included five Hokies in double figures.
Virginia Tech won despite committing 20 turnovers. Sloppy ball-handling has been an issue for the Hokies as they have averaged more than 15 turnovers per game over their past six contests.
"To come in here and win is huge," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. "Let's take this and continue to build and continue to get better. (Saturday) was a step in the right direction, other than the damn turnovers."
It's an unusual spell considering the Hokies' experience in the backcourt and their history of avoiding mistakes in Young's five seasons.
Boston College has dropped four of its past six, including a 76-66 home loss to then-No. 4 North Carolina on Saturday.
Quinten Post had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Price Aligbe added 14 points for the Eagles, who lost the battle of the boards 43-28 and made just 3 of 17 (17.6 percent) from 3-point range.
"In this league, you don't really get caught up in who (the opponent) is," Boston College coach Earl Grant said. "It's just the next game on the schedule, you've got to prepare for them accordingly, come up with the best plan and then go play."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 11-7
|77.3 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Virginia Tech 11-7
|73.7 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|17
|31.7
|17.1
|7.6
|3.1
|0.60
|1.90
|2.6
|49.5
|43.9
|83.6
|2.1
|5.5
|C. Harris Jr.
|17
|30.7
|14.4
|3.0
|1.8
|1.10
|0.00
|0.9
|44.0
|39.6
|69.0
|0.4
|2.6
|J. Zackery
|18
|32.5
|11.9
|3.1
|4.3
|1.70
|0.10
|1.5
|47.3
|30.8
|82.7
|0.6
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|18
|28.2
|9.9
|6.4
|1.0
|0.50
|1.20
|0.7
|58.8
|33.3
|76.3
|2.2
|4.2
|M. Madsen
|18
|17.6
|6.8
|2.6
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|44.4
|47.1
|100.0
|0.2
|2.4
|P. Aligbe
|17
|23.6
|6.6
|4.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|42.2
|12.5
|64.9
|1.4
|3.2
|D. Hand Jr.
|18
|15.7
|5.8
|2.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.4
|35.9
|34.0
|73.3
|0.4
|1.7
|C. Kelley III
|18
|14.1
|4.0
|1.5
|1.4
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|36.8
|25.0
|65.0
|0.2
|1.3
|E. Strong
|11
|6.9
|2.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|52.2
|28.6
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|17
|5.9
|0.9
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|41.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.6
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|77.3
|37.8
|13.8
|6.40
|3.90
|9.4
|45.8
|35.6
|76.2
|9.2
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Pedulla
|16
|29.6
|16.1
|4.1
|4.4
|0.90
|0.00
|3.8
|43.0
|39.3
|80.0
|0.6
|3.6
|L. Kidd
|18
|24.4
|14.0
|6.8
|1.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.6
|66.9
|0.0
|87.1
|1.6
|5.2
|H. Cattoor
|17
|31.3
|13.7
|3.0
|1.6
|1.00
|0.20
|1.3
|47.2
|41.6
|89.1
|0.2
|2.8
|T. Nickel
|17
|25.6
|9.2
|2.1
|1.4
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|42.3
|38.8
|80.0
|0.5
|1.5
|R. Beran
|18
|19.8
|5.3
|3.4
|0.8
|0.70
|1.10
|1.2
|43.6
|33.3
|87.5
|0.6
|2.8
|M. Collins
|16
|24.3
|5.3
|2.5
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.0
|28.3
|24.3
|90.5
|0.6
|1.9
|M. Poteat
|18
|13.2
|4.9
|2.8
|0.7
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|63.5
|0.0
|68.8
|1.1
|1.7
|M. Long
|18
|18.4
|3.7
|4.9
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|41.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|3.7
|J. Camden
|7
|7.3
|3.0
|1.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|37.5
|50.0
|60.0
|0.6
|1.3
|B. Rechsteiner
|18
|11.4
|2.3
|0.9
|1.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.9
|38.9
|26.9
|75.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Young
|13
|8.8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|28.0
|38.9
|100.0
|0
|0.8
|P. Wessler
|6
|3.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1
|C. Venable
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Ward
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|73.7
|36.9
|14.9
|5.40
|2.70
|12.7
|46.0
|36.1
|79.0
|8.1
|25.9
