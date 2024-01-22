No. 4 Houston bids to keep No. 21 BYU under wraps
Houston is growing more dominant on defense ahead of a clash with fellow Big 12 newcomer BYU on Tuesday in Provo, Utah.
Fourth-ranked Houston (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak by clamping down defensively in back-to-back wins over Texas Tech and UCF. It allowed 48.0 points per game while holding both opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field.
UCF shot just 15.9 percent from the field and made only seven total baskets in it 57-42 loss to Houston on Saturday. Houston's L.J. Cryer nearly matched the field goal output by himself, scoring six baskets en route to a game-high 16 points. It allowed just 14 first-half points, marking the 10th time this season in which Houston has held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in a half.
Houston leads all NCAA Division I teams defensively, allowing just 51.0 points per game. It also ranks first in field goal percentage defense (34.3 percent).
"Our defense keeps getting better because we keep working on it," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said.
Houston did its biggest damage defensively in its back-to-back victories through capitalizing on turnovers to fuel its offense.
Against the Red Raiders, Houston scored 17 points off 14 turnovers en route to a 77-54 victory. It turned 15 turnovers into 15 points to help power a 57-42 win over the Knights three days later. Houston is forcing 16.8 turnovers per game.
Generating offense against Houston will prove challenging even for a team like No. 21 BYU which boasts one of the more potent offenses in the nation.
BYU (14-4, 2-3) had a mixed bag of results last week. It scored an emphatic 87-72 home win over Iowa State last Tuesday before squandering a 16-point halftime lead in a 85-78 road loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.
Things started out perfectly for BYU against the Red Raiders. It built a 48-32 halftime lead after going 10-of-20 from beyond the arc. But the 3-pointers stopped falling in the second half for BYU, which was 3-of-19 from long distance over the final 20 minutes.
Transition defense also turned out to be a huge issue. Texas Tech scored 22 points off of 12 BYU turnovers to help fuel the Red Raiders' second-half comeback. BYU saw its lead vanish completely in final minutes despite a season-high 21 points from Aly Khalifa.
Enduring a second half meltdown underscored a recurring issue for BYU, which has held a halftime lead in all five Big 12 games it has played so far. It has won just two of those contests, however, after sometimes playing tentatively in the second half.
"The guys are playing tough," BYU coach Mark Pope said. "We just couldn't quite stem the tide tonight. We gotta figure out some new ways to approach it, some more decisive ways to approach it."
Tuesday's game will mark the ninth meeting between the two schools. Houston holds a 5-3 lead in the series. BYU won the most recent matchup, edging Houston 72-71 on Nov. 15, 2019.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|4 Houston 16-2
|73.9 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|13.7 APG
|21 Brigham Young 14-4
|85.3 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|20.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Cryer
|18
|31.6
|15.2
|2.7
|1.9
|1.20
|0.10
|0.8
|40.8
|38.6
|86.7
|0.6
|2.1
|E. Sharp
|18
|24.6
|12.5
|3.5
|0.8
|1.40
|0.10
|1.1
|38.8
|35.8
|84.3
|1.2
|2.3
|J. Shead
|18
|28.1
|11.1
|3.9
|6.1
|2.30
|0.70
|2.1
|46.6
|34.5
|70.8
|0.9
|3.1
|J. Roberts
|17
|24.4
|8.3
|7.1
|2.0
|1.10
|1.00
|0.9
|55.4
|0.0
|53.1
|2.6
|4.5
|D. Dunn
|18
|19.9
|7.6
|2.5
|0.5
|0.90
|0.20
|1.2
|37.8
|30.8
|65.4
|0.9
|1.6
|J. Francis
|18
|19.5
|6.4
|5.4
|0.1
|0.80
|1.70
|0.8
|60.5
|0.0
|57.5
|2.2
|3.2
|T. Arceneaux
|11
|18.3
|5.5
|4.5
|0.7
|0.90
|0.50
|0.4
|38.6
|28.6
|52.6
|2.1
|2.5
|J. Tugler
|18
|16.1
|3.7
|4.2
|0.3
|1.10
|1.20
|0.4
|58.7
|0.0
|48.0
|1.9
|2.3
|M. Wilson
|17
|12
|3.7
|2.6
|1.0
|0.90
|0.40
|0.5
|38.0
|22.2
|70.0
|0.6
|1.9
|R. Walker Jr.
|16
|11.6
|2.6
|3.5
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|37.5
|35.3
|60.0
|1.4
|2.1
|R. Elvin
|12
|2.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Lath
|13
|2.5
|0.2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|73.9
|43.1
|13.7
|10.60
|5.60
|9.1
|44.1
|34.9
|67.3
|14.8
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Robinson
|17
|24.4
|13.9
|2.4
|1.6
|0.90
|0.30
|1.5
|43.7
|37.3
|90.5
|0.4
|2.1
|T. Knell
|17
|25
|12.7
|4.0
|1.6
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|50.7
|47.1
|65.4
|0.6
|3.4
|S. Johnson
|18
|26.7
|11.4
|5.7
|4.0
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|42.7
|30.5
|81.4
|1.6
|4.1
|N. Waterman
|17
|24.1
|10.5
|6.5
|1.0
|0.30
|0.40
|0.5
|44.0
|37.4
|81.3
|1.6
|4.9
|R. Saunders
|18
|20.8
|10.3
|4.3
|1.4
|1.10
|0.30
|0.5
|55.0
|31.3
|74.4
|1.6
|2.7
|D. Hall
|18
|26.7
|9.3
|3.3
|4.6
|0.90
|0.00
|2.0
|47.7
|40.0
|55.6
|0.8
|2.5
|F. Traore
|10
|15.9
|7.8
|4.5
|1.5
|0.70
|0.40
|2.0
|62.7
|66.7
|80.0
|1.6
|2.9
|A. Khalifa
|15
|20.1
|5.9
|4.4
|4.1
|0.30
|0.50
|0.9
|44.2
|31.8
|50.0
|1.2
|3.2
|D. Baker
|4
|10.3
|5.0
|0.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|56.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|A. Ally Atiki
|16
|13.3
|4.7
|3.7
|0.4
|0.40
|0.80
|0.8
|60.0
|0.0
|56.3
|1.3
|2.4
|T. Stewart
|15
|12.5
|3.4
|2.6
|1.7
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|41.7
|28.6
|62.5
|0.6
|2
|M. Adams Jr.
|1
|8
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|T. Tripple
|14
|3.4
|1.6
|1.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|14.3
|90.0
|0.6
|0.4
|J. McGregor
|11
|1.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|28.6
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|T. Hayhurst
|11
|2.5
|0.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|85.3
|46.3
|20.7
|6.70
|2.80
|10.8
|47.5
|36.8
|72.9
|12.9
|29.5
-
BUT
GTWN18
20146 O/U
+3
6:30pm FS1
-
16DAY
LAS12
10138.5 O/U
+8
6:30pm
-
BALL
BUF0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
12DUKE
LOU0
0149 O/U
+14.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
WMU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
SYR0
0152 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
BGSU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
VCU0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
M-OH
CMU0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
AKR0
0146 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OSU
NEB0
0149 O/U
-4
7:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
GT0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPU
-
STBN
DUQ0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
JOES
MASS0
0151 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
TEX
11OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
CHAR0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6UK
SC0
0155 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WELLS
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
13WISC
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm BTN
-
WV
UCF0
0143 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BELM
ILST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
UNI0
0143 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
TOL
NIU0
0159.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
XAV
17CREI0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
BC
VT0
0147.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ACCN
-
4HOU
21BYU0
0136 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
MICH
2PUR0
0151.5 O/U
-18
9:00pm PEAC
-
MIZZ
TXAM0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TCU
OKST0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
USD
PORT0
0158.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
WYO
SDSU0
0144.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BSU
FRES0
0136 O/U
+6
10:30pm FS1
-
AF
UNLV0
0130 O/U
-11
11:00pm CBSSN