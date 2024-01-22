Zach Edey, No. 2 Purdue vie to have their way vs. Michigan
Second-ranked Purdue continues to surge behind a first-rate effort from reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey, who is on a notable tear as he and his team prepare to play Michigan on Tuesday night in West Lafayette, Ind.
Edey has at least 30 points and 14 rebounds in three straight victories following a Jan. 9 upset loss at Nebraska.
"We have so many ways to get the ball inside this year," Edey said. "It's really helping me. They can take away two or three different actions, and I'll get (the ball) on the fourth. We do really good things looking for the post, and then playing out of it. We have guys that just make plays."
Purdue (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten) supported Edey's assertion during Saturday's 84-70 victory at Iowa.
Paced by four 3-pointers from Lance Jones, the Boilermakers connected nine times from beyond the arc to augment their 36 points in the paint. Purdue also had a 50-24 rebounding advantage that included a 19-4 edge on the offensive glass, and extra opportunities to move the ball abound.
That's true even when Edey is on the bench, as was the case during a 19-2 run midway through the first half that allowed Purdue to turn a four-point deficit into a comfortable lead.
"Just getting shots and trying to live on the glass," Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said. "We have a great rebounding team."
Michigan (7-11, 2-5) will need to regroup quickly to keep Purdue from continuing its winning streak.
The Wolverines have struggled with mental and physical toughness throughout the season, namely during a current stretch of six losses in seven games that includes four defeats in conference play.
"It's all based on physicality," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "It's also based on being in tune to doing the hard things and the hard things that don't always show up in the box scores. It doesn't show up on the highlights."
To Howard, the Wolverines again lacked in that area Thursday, when visiting Illinois sprinted to a 17-2 run early in the second half to seize control of a game that had been tied at 38.
The then-No. 14 Fighting Illini limited Michigan to 3-of-13 shooting from long range in an 88-73 victory. Tarris Reed Jr. (20 points), Olivier Nkamhoua (16) and Dug McDaniel (14) scored in double figures for the Wolverines.
Michigan was outrebounded by 10 overall and by five on the offensive glass, another area players know must improve.
"We weren't blocking out," Reed said, "and we work on it all the time. ... We're going to go home, watch some film, talk to coach and talk with each other to see how we can fix it."
McDaniel will miss Tuesday's contest due to an academic-related suspension that keeps him from playing in road games.
Michigan is set to host Purdue on Feb. 25 to conclude the season series.
The Boilermakers boast a 91-75 all-time edge against the Wolverines, but Michigan has won six of the past eight meetings.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. McDaniel
|17
|36.2
|17.4
|3.9
|5.1
|0.90
|0.10
|2.6
|43.4
|37.4
|77.8
|0.6
|3.3
|O. Nkamhoua
|18
|34.1
|17.0
|7.3
|2.6
|0.60
|0.60
|2.6
|53.5
|37.5
|70.4
|1.8
|5.6
|T. Williams II
|18
|34.1
|12.6
|4.2
|1.3
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|45.7
|43.0
|79.6
|1.3
|2.9
|N. Burnett
|18
|31.7
|9.6
|4.7
|2.6
|1.00
|0.60
|1.5
|38.0
|32.9
|72.1
|1.1
|3.7
|T. Reed Jr.
|18
|24.1
|8.8
|6.3
|0.6
|0.70
|1.30
|1.8
|57.9
|0.0
|59.6
|2.4
|3.9
|W. Tschetter
|18
|16.7
|7.4
|2.4
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|64.0
|63.0
|71.4
|0.7
|1.7
|T. Jackson
|15
|16.4
|5.5
|2.8
|0.5
|0.10
|0.40
|1.3
|43.8
|19.0
|71.0
|0.6
|2.2
|J. Llewellyn
|8
|11.6
|3.4
|0.9
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|43.5
|54.5
|33.3
|0.1
|0.8
|Y. Khayat
|11
|5.5
|1.5
|0.9
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|28.6
|16.7
|77.8
|0.2
|0.7
|I. Burns
|4
|2.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|G. Washington III
|11
|6.2
|0.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|16.7
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|H. Hochberg
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Howard
|2
|8.5
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Selvala
|5
|2.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|18
|0.0
|79.3
|41.8
|13.4
|4.20
|3.70
|12.8
|47.3
|37.8
|71.3
|10.7
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|19
|29.7
|23.3
|11.5
|1.7
|0.30
|2.30
|2.2
|63.0
|0.0
|74.9
|4
|7.5
|L. Jones
|19
|26.5
|11.9
|2.6
|2.4
|1.30
|0.30
|1.6
|43.1
|34.2
|74.4
|0.5
|2.2
|B. Smith
|19
|32.4
|11.8
|5.4
|7.2
|1.60
|0.10
|2.7
|44.0
|41.8
|78.4
|0.6
|4.7
|F. Loyer
|19
|26.1
|11.5
|2.3
|1.8
|0.80
|0.00
|1.3
|42.2
|43.0
|87.2
|0.3
|2.1
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|19
|16.5
|6.9
|4.3
|1.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.7
|52.2
|43.8
|58.5
|1.8
|2.5
|M. Gillis
|19
|19.2
|6.3
|3.7
|1.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|52.0
|50.0
|85.0
|1.3
|2.4
|M. Colvin
|17
|9.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|43.9
|38.5
|50.0
|0.1
|0.5
|C. Heide
|19
|12.1
|3.6
|2.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.30
|0.4
|55.3
|52.4
|71.4
|0.5
|1.7
|W. Berg
|8
|4.4
|3.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|76.5
|0.0
|40.0
|1.1
|0.9
|C. Furst
|19
|11.9
|2.9
|3.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|46.3
|22.2
|66.7
|1
|2.4
|B. Waddell
|8
|4.6
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|42.9
|0.1
|0.6
|S. King
|4
|1.8
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Morton
|18
|12.8
|0.9
|1.2
|1.5
|0.60
|0.30
|0.2
|25.0
|20.0
|40.0
|0.2
|1
|C. Martin
|6
|2
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|C. Barrett
|6
|2
|0.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Furst
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Rayl
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|19
|0.0
|85.1
|44.1
|18.8
|5.60
|4.20
|11.9
|49.0
|39.3
|72.6
|12.1
|29.4
