Texas A&M still working toward consistency, has Missouri next
After suffering a 68-53 loss at home to LSU on Jan. 6, Texas A&M spent hours in film study with coach Buzz Williams.
Since then, the Aggies lost 66-55 at then-No. 16 Auburn, downed No. 6 Kentucky 97-92 at home in overtime, lost 78-77 at Arkansas and won 73-69 at LSU on Saturday.
Texas A&M will try to extend its turnaround when it faces Missouri on Tuesday night in College Station, Texas.
"I don't know how good we are, but I do know we have our best chance when we follow the recipe," Williams said. "I thought our entire group followed the recipe (Saturday). That gives us a chance. It doesn't ensure success."
Williams believed his team lost its recipe for success in its previous loss to LSU, then began finding it during the past four games.
"We did not follow it for 40 minutes two weeks ago today (against LSU)," he said. "Did follow it for 40 minutes at Auburn, followed it for 45 minutes against Kentucky. We did not follow it the first 10 minutes, slightly a little bit more, against Arkansas."
The Aggies (11-7, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) earned a 21-6 edge in offensive rebounds at LSU and held the Tigers to just two points in the final 4:08 of the game.
Texas A&M is led by Wade Taylor IV, who averages 19.5 points and 3.9 assists per game. Foul trouble limited him to 21 minutes against LSU, but he still scored 19 points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out four assists.
Missouri (8-10, 0-5) enters Tuesday with eight losses in its past nine games. The Tigers fell to Florida, 79-67, at home on Saturday despite getting a career-high 36 points from Tamar Bates.
"It really just comes down to finishing possessions," Bates said. "When we go two defensive possessions in a row with a stop and we come down for the kill, which is three stops in a row ... we can't finish. We can't, we're capable of it, but we haven't been finishing up possessions where we force a miss.
"Those possessions are just demoralizing for the team. Just really need to play harder, finishing on defense."
Bates has averaged 19.6 points in his past eight games. Sean East II leads Missouri with 15.9 points per game, but he has scored just six points in each of his past two games.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. East II
|18
|32.9
|15.9
|3.5
|3.7
|1.30
|0.20
|2.6
|52.2
|47.9
|80.4
|0.6
|2.9
|T. Bates
|18
|22.5
|12.7
|1.8
|1.1
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|56.3
|47.7
|94.0
|0.8
|1
|N. Carter
|18
|27.9
|12.4
|5.4
|1.4
|1.00
|0.80
|1.2
|41.0
|27.6
|77.6
|1
|4.4
|N. Honor
|18
|30.8
|10.7
|1.3
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.3
|37.6
|40.0
|80.6
|0.4
|0.9
|C. Grill
|9
|21.9
|8.4
|5.8
|1.4
|1.10
|0.20
|0.8
|36.4
|29.2
|82.4
|1.3
|4.4
|A. Robinson II
|17
|14.1
|4.2
|2.2
|1.3
|1.50
|0.30
|0.6
|39.0
|21.7
|70.0
|0.8
|1.4
|C. Vanover
|15
|11.7
|4.1
|2.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.90
|0.3
|52.1
|17.6
|88.9
|0.6
|1.7
|A. Shaw
|18
|16.7
|3.5
|3.9
|0.5
|0.40
|1.40
|0.8
|67.4
|0.0
|35.7
|1.3
|2.6
|J. Carralero Martin
|15
|12.5
|2.6
|2.1
|1.9
|0.90
|0.50
|0.6
|33.3
|38.5
|100.0
|0.9
|1.3
|J. Tonje
|8
|9.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|50.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.8
|T. Pierce
|15
|6.8
|2.1
|1.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.5
|37.1
|18.2
|16.7
|0.1
|1.2
|J. Butler
|16
|8.2
|1.8
|1.9
|0.1
|0.30
|0.90
|0.3
|36.7
|17.6
|40.0
|0.5
|1.4
|C. Lewis
|16
|6.8
|1.7
|1.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|31.4
|20.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|K. Brown
|2
|6.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Francois
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Majak
|12
|2.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|18
|0.0
|75.1
|35.8
|13.4
|8.60
|5.30
|10.7
|45.0
|32.9
|76.7
|9.6
|22.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|18
|31.6
|19.5
|3.4
|3.9
|2.20
|0.10
|2.9
|36.2
|29.1
|82.4
|0.4
|3
|T. Radford
|13
|30.5
|13.2
|5.7
|2.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|37.4
|25.5
|66.7
|2.8
|2.8
|H. Coleman III
|16
|28
|11.3
|7.6
|1.1
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|61.7
|0.0
|73.6
|2.9
|4.6
|H. Hefner
|18
|19.7
|7.9
|2.5
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.4
|36.1
|32.1
|60.0
|0.9
|1.6
|J. Carter
|18
|23.2
|6.8
|5.1
|0.5
|0.80
|0.20
|0.6
|33.1
|20.5
|64.1
|1.9
|3.1
|A. Garcia
|18
|28.7
|5.7
|8.9
|1.7
|1.50
|0.70
|0.9
|50.8
|45.5
|66.7
|4.3
|4.6
|S. Washington
|16
|19.8
|5.5
|5.0
|0.7
|0.70
|0.80
|0.3
|49.2
|25.0
|64.5
|2.4
|2.6
|M. Obaseki
|18
|11.3
|4.6
|1.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|36.5
|30.4
|48.3
|0.3
|0.8
|E. Lawrence
|16
|7.9
|2.8
|0.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|28.8
|15.2
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|W. Leveque
|17
|12.2
|2.2
|3.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.90
|0.5
|29.7
|0.0
|88.9
|2.1
|1.5
|B. Lindsay
|8
|6.8
|1.8
|0.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|33.3
|18.2
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Lee
|5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|18
|0.0
|74.7
|47.5
|11.4
|7.60
|3.00
|9.8
|39.5
|26.8
|69.6
|18.9
|25.2
